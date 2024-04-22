Ducati Desmo450 MX development progress

The Ducati Desmo450 MX ridden by Alessandro Lupino took two third places in the second round of the Italian Motocross Championship.

The prototype, already victorious in its debut last March in Mantua, represents the first step of a project that will see the birth of a complete range of off-road motorcycles from Ducati, developed through competition.

In the second round of the Italian MX1 Championship, held on the Tittoni Circuit in Cingoli, the eight-time Italian Champion, after setting the fourth quickest time in qualifying, had a difficult race in both heats due to a niggling injury.

The race in Cingoli allowed the Ducati engineers to accumulate more precious data to support the development of the Desmo450 MX, whose race performance is confirming the validity of the technical base of the prototype.

The next race in the Italian Motocross Championship is scheduled for 25 and 26 May on the Montevarchi track in the province of Arezzo.

During the month’s break, Alessandro Lupino and Tony Cairoli, present at Cingoli to support his brand mate, will continue the testing program of the Desmo450 MX.