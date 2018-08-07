Ducati 888 machines to be piloted by Hillier & Thompson

Oxford Team Ducati, of Oxford Products and Celeres Racing, will be competing in the Superbike Classic TT Race during the 2018 IoM Classic TT, with their Ducati 888 race machinery to be piloted by James Hillier and Joey Thompson.

TT star James Hillier will again be riding the Celeres Racing Ducati 888 hoping for success this time. The campaign continues the celebration of 25 years since Trevor Nation, Robert Dunlop and Mark Farmer rode the Oxford Products liveried Ducatis, back in 1992/3. Hillier will once again run race number 5 with Thompson using 20.

Hillier will be joined by Yorkshireman Joey Thompson. Thompson comes to the Classic TT for the first time, competing in only his second year on the roads. Riding a Paton in the Bennetts Lightweight TT this year, he achieved a very creditable 5th place so is confident of a good placing at the Classic.

Joey Thompson

“I have been riding bikes since I was 4 years old, first competing in motocross and then riding at BSB in the support classes for the last 7 years. I have really clicked with competing on the roads and I am so proud that I have been given this opportunity to ride the Oxford Team Ducati.”

Both Ducati 888 machines were built by Stafford Evans of Celeres Racing. The first bike competed in the 2016 Superbike F1 Classic TT Race. Wearing Ducati red, the bike was ridden to 11th place by Dave Hewson, with a best lap of 115.769mph. Last year James Hiller rode it in Oxford colours and after a 122mph lap in practice, he was confident of something special, only to be side-lined by an errant stone on the second lap of the race.

Stafford Evans – Team Owner

“It’s a real honour to once again represent the Oxford brand at the Classic TT. We didn’t have the best of luck last year but we have doubled our efforts in 2018 to get a podium result, which is very achievable. Giving Joey an opportunity is very exciting – he’s a real star of the future and at only 20 years old, has a great future in front of him.”

Hillier is no stranger to the TT Mountain Course having visited the rostrum several times. These include a Lightweight TT win in 2013 and a 2nd place in the F1 Classic TT in 2014 as well as two 3rd places in this year’s RST Superbike and Monster Energy SuperSport TTs.

Joey’s credentials include his 5th place in the Lightweight TT, and the 2017 International Lightweight Championship (250) held at Oliver’s Mount.