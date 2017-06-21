Honda release Pioneer with intelligent four-wheel drive

Honda are pioneering a new area in SXS technology with their intelligent Pioneer 1000-3 LE, a limited edition model with a number of special inclusions, which is now available at Honda dealerships around the country.

The Pioneer 1000-3 LE is the first SXS to have the exclusive all new “I-4WD” system (Intelligent 4-wheel drive) that offers brake traction control, hill-start assist, electronic brake force distribution and conveniently combines the 4-wheel drive and diff-lock functions into a single selection mode.

The brake traction control system is used to manage the amount of slip between left and right front wheels, applying torque to the wheel with greater grip which reduces steer effort and kickback compared to standard diff-lock.

The hill-start assist momentarily holds the brake while transitioning to the accelerator from a dead stop on an incline and automatically optimises brake force distribution between the front and rear brakes while coming to a stop—loaded or empty.

The overall result of the I-4WD is excellent traction on a wide range of challenging surfaces, a more relaxed driving experience and no need to stop and engage diff-lock. This intelligent system is a direct result of Honda’s automotive-engineering prowess, encouraging ease of use which leaves the Pioneer 1000-3 LE to do all the work for you.

Powered by a 999cc parallel-twin engine; the Pioneer 1000-3 LE features a six-speed automatic Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) with a sport mode switch and manual paddle shifters and a new memory function that retains the last transmission mode after engaging reverse.

The option to change DCT modes on the fly immediately alters the character of the machine, from quiet and relaxed to exciting and powerful.

Even in automatic mode, the driver can override the gear selection at any time by using the paddle shifters. The selected gear will be maintained for several seconds before the transmission seamlessly reverts to fully automatic shifting. When descents are detected, the transmission downshifts to provide true engine braking.

The Pioneer 1000-3 LE has Maxxis Bighorn radial tyres and adjustable FOX QS3 shocks which provide an even smoother ride and improved handling; with a simple turn of a dial, drivers can tune the machine for different terrains or driving styles.

The new bumper highlights and protects the grill, while aluminium A-arm guards and a skid plate protect the vehicle against rocks and debris. Convenience-minded illuminated dash switches are ideal for night-time use and the LE model comes standard with new cabin-storage compartments and cup holders in both doors.

Style-focused improvements on the Pioneer 1000-3 LE include painted bodywork, red springs and A-arms and substantial alloy wheels.

The Pioneer 1000-3 LE is available in Matte Stealth Grey Metallic and can be purchased for an MLP of $27,749. For more information on this new model or entire Honda range visit your nearest Honda Dealer, ring 1 300 1 HONDA or go to www.hondamotorcycles.com.au