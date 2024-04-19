Honda Dealer of the year awards 2023
Honda Australia has announced the National Marine, Motorcycle and Power Equipment Dealer of the year winners for 2023.
The announcement was made at the annual awards event held in Melbourne over the weekend.
- Motorcycle National Winner 2023 – West Coast Motorcycles
- Power Equipment Winner 2023 – Stanford Mowers
- Marine National Winner 2023 – S.H. Wallace & Co
Honda also took the opportunity to congratulate all the State and Territory winners who were also in attendance at the awards dinner.
The Honda Dealer of the Year awards are presented to Honda Motorcycle, Power Equipment and Marine Dealers dealerships who excel and thrive in dealership management, sales growth, parts growth, retail registration, and compliance with the brand including certifications.
Over a 12-month period, a rigorous performance review is undertaken on all Honda dealerships to calculate the winners.
Honda appreciates the vital role Honda dealerships play in responding to customer’s needs and expectations and would like to thank the entire dealer network for their hard work and to congratulate all the winners.
The winner of the 2023 State Dealer of the Year Awards are as follows:
Motorcycles
West Coast Motorcycles Warwick – Western Australia & National
Top Two Motorcycles Warwick – Queensland
Bikebiz Motorcycles – New South Wales/ACT
Motorcycle Land Ballarat – Victoria
Circular Head Motorcycles – Tasmania
R & M Motorcycles – South Australia/NT
Power Equipment
Stanford Mowers P/L – South Australia/NT & National
Rising Sun Motorsport – Queensland
Judds Engineering – New South Wales/ACT
Scriven Consolidated Industries Victoria
Circular Head Motorcycles – Tasmania
Powerplant Motorcycles – Western Australia
Marine
S.H.Wallace & Co – Victoria & National
Hi Tune – Queensland
Coast Marine – New South Wales/ACT
Xtreme Marine Services – Tasmania
Seasport Marine – Western Australia
Pacific Marine – South Australia/NT