Honda Dealer of the year awards 2023

Honda Australia has announced the National Marine, Motorcycle and Power Equipment Dealer of the year winners for 2023.

The announcement was made at the annual awards event held in Melbourne over the weekend.

Motorcycle National Winner 2023 – West Coast Motorcycles

Power Equipment Winner 2023 – Stanford Mowers

Marine National Winner 2023 – S.H. Wallace & Co

Honda also took the opportunity to congratulate all the State and Territory winners who were also in attendance at the awards dinner.

The Honda Dealer of the Year awards are presented to Honda Motorcycle, Power Equipment and Marine Dealers dealerships who excel and thrive in dealership management, sales growth, parts growth, retail registration, and compliance with the brand including certifications.

Over a 12-month period, a rigorous performance review is undertaken on all Honda dealerships to calculate the winners.

Honda appreciates the vital role Honda dealerships play in responding to customer’s needs and expectations and would like to thank the entire dealer network for their hard work and to congratulate all the winners.

The winner of the 2023 State Dealer of the Year Awards are as follows:

Motorcycles

West Coast Motorcycles Warwick – Western Australia & National

Top Two Motorcycles Warwick – Queensland

Bikebiz Motorcycles – New South Wales/ACT

Motorcycle Land Ballarat – Victoria

Circular Head Motorcycles – Tasmania

R & M Motorcycles – South Australia/NT

Power Equipment

Stanford Mowers P/L – South Australia/NT & National

Rising Sun Motorsport – Queensland

Judds Engineering – New South Wales/ACT

Scriven Consolidated Industries Victoria

Circular Head Motorcycles – Tasmania

Powerplant Motorcycles – Western Australia

Marine

S.H.Wallace & Co – Victoria & National

Hi Tune – Queensland

Coast Marine – New South Wales/ACT

Xtreme Marine Services – Tasmania

Seasport Marine – Western Australia

Pacific Marine – South Australia/NT