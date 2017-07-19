Ficeda introduces Just1 J12 Carbon Fluro helmet – Carbon shell, 1100g

After a strong introduction to the Australian motorcycling community with helmets like the J14 Dominator with carbon-fibre shell, and J14 Adventure helmet, Just1 continues to gain momentum by combining high quality equipment, competitive prices and aggressive styling, creating helmets with wide appeal.

The J12 Carbon Fluro is the latest model available to motorcycle stores around the country, combining a sporty carbon finish and bright fluro colours, with the choice of pink or orange, with the aerodynamics, high end features and incredibly light weight construction.

The shell is a full carbon outer shell contruction, with two inner and two outer shell sizes ensuring the best fit and comfort. A internal polystyrene foam shell features air channels for good venting and breathability, while multiple air vents feature aluminium nets to ensure it’s only air getting through.

An adjustable peak also features airvents, with an inside chin guard also containing air vents, while the helmet includes an anatomical structure with Just1’s N.B.F.F. system, or Neck Brace Front Fit, as well as J.1.E.R emergency cheek pads, for easy removal.

Weight is a super light 1100g give or take 50g, and the J12 Carbon Fluro is ECE Homologated, with a Double D retention system on the straps.

The Just1 J12 Carbon Fluro Helmet is available in sizes XS-XXL in Fluro Pink and Fluro Orange for $649.95 RRP from all good motorcycle stores. For more information see the Ficeda Accessories website (link).

Just1 J12 Carbon Fluro helmet features