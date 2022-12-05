JUST1 JBX-R Boots – From $599.95 RRP

Complete your look from head to toe with the new JUST1 racing JBX-R motocross boot.

The JBX-R offers premium performance by giving you greater command of the dirt bike. With a hinge and buckle system, the JBX-R boot provides an immediate step in comfort and support. Additionally, the hinge together with the YF system on the back provides lateral support, while the easy buckle system flexes fluidly with the boot for ease of movement.

A slim medial design gives you an intuitive feel of the bike, with a low ride chassis providing smooth shifting and better control of the rear brake.

JBX-R BOOT

in white

RRP $599.95 JBX-R BOOT

in black

RRP $599.95

JUST1 JBX-R Boots Features

Lightweight microfiber upper combined with impact and abrasion-resistant PU shell

Performance double pivot motion control system for improved levels of flexibility and precision.

Innovative YF-System provides both energy dampening and impact absorbing qualities with a full or custom foot movement range of15 degrees, 25 degrees or free.

Improved levels of contact grip and control through PU and rubber inner ankle and calf panels that also provide exceptional all-important heat resistance.

Contoured sole for improved grip and feel.

Removable and changeable central sole insert.

3 buckle closure system for security, durability and strength.

PU protection and shock absorbing padding on the heel and ankle.

Removable dual compound footbed

Soft microfiber gaiter seals out water and dirt

CE certified

YF-SYSTEM

JUST1’s groundbreaking YF-System ensures excellent lateral support by counteracting direct impacts, along with hyper-extension and hyper-flexion of the foot, mimicking the natural movement of the ankle joint.

The groundbreaking YF-System provides unrivalled levels of energy and impact dispersion while providing the ability to customise your movement, by adjusting the levels of flexion from 25 degrees to completely free.

Changing the degree or to neutral position is an easy process that only requires removing the two fixing screws and inserting the desired level of flexion; otherwise, you can remove the locks and use the boot without any lock to use in the neutral position.