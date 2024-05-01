ASBK 2024

Round Three – Queensland Raceway

Tech Inspections

Technical inspections were conducted by the ASBK Technical Team on Supersport 300, Supersport, and Superbike machines during ASBK Round 3 at Queensland Raceway.

Supersport 300

The following technical inspection was conducted on the machines listed below:

Clutch Assembly;

No: 14 Kawasaki Ninja 400

No: 17 Kawasaki Ninja 400

No: 20 Kawasaki Ninja 400

No: 65 Yamaha YZF-R3

No: 43 Yamaha YZF-R3

All inspected units were found to be compliant.

Addition Inspections were carried out on multiple machines over the round for Weight, ECU & Catalytic Converter – All were found to be compliant.

Supersport

The following technical inspection was conducted on the machines listed below:

Cam Lift and Cylinder Head Porting;

No: 69 Yamaha YZF-R6

No: 7 Yamaha YZF-R6

No: 45 Yamaha YZF- R6

No: 96 Kawasaki ZX-636

No: 27 Kawasaki ZX-636

All units were found to be compliant.

ECU Hardware Checks;

No: 7 Yamaha YZF-R6

No: 11 Kawasaki ZX-636

No: 13 Honda CBR RR

No: 20 Yamaha YZF-R6

No: 44 Yamaha YZF-R6

All were found to be compliant.

Additional inspections were carried out on multiple machines over the round for Weight. The entire field were all found to be compliant.

Superbike

The following technical inspection was conducted on the machines listed below:

Clutch Assembly and Piston Crown;

No: 46 Yamaha YZF-R1M

No: 1 Ducati V4R

No: 27 Yamaha YZF-R1M

No: 65 Yamaha YZF-R1M

Machines 46, 1, 27 & 65 were found to be compliant.

Additional inspections were carried out on multiple machines over the round for Weight & RPM Limit, and all were found to be compliant.

ASBK Technical Inspection results of No: 67 Yamaha YZF-R1M were referred to ASBK Race Direction.