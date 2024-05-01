ASBK 2024
Round Three – Queensland Raceway
Tech Inspections
Technical inspections were conducted by the ASBK Technical Team on Supersport 300, Supersport, and Superbike machines during ASBK Round 3 at Queensland Raceway.
Supersport 300
The following technical inspection was conducted on the machines listed below:
Clutch Assembly;
No: 14 Kawasaki Ninja 400
No: 17 Kawasaki Ninja 400
No: 20 Kawasaki Ninja 400
No: 65 Yamaha YZF-R3
No: 43 Yamaha YZF-R3
All inspected units were found to be compliant.
Addition Inspections were carried out on multiple machines over the round for Weight, ECU & Catalytic Converter – All were found to be compliant.
Supersport
The following technical inspection was conducted on the machines listed below:
Cam Lift and Cylinder Head Porting;
No: 69 Yamaha YZF-R6
No: 7 Yamaha YZF-R6
No: 45 Yamaha YZF- R6
No: 96 Kawasaki ZX-636
No: 27 Kawasaki ZX-636
All units were found to be compliant.
ECU Hardware Checks;
No: 7 Yamaha YZF-R6
No: 11 Kawasaki ZX-636
No: 13 Honda CBR RR
No: 20 Yamaha YZF-R6
No: 44 Yamaha YZF-R6
All were found to be compliant.
Additional inspections were carried out on multiple machines over the round for Weight. The entire field were all found to be compliant.
Superbike
The following technical inspection was conducted on the machines listed below:
Clutch Assembly and Piston Crown;
No: 46 Yamaha YZF-R1M
No: 1 Ducati V4R
No: 27 Yamaha YZF-R1M
No: 65 Yamaha YZF-R1M
Machines 46, 1, 27 & 65 were found to be compliant.
Additional inspections were carried out on multiple machines over the round for Weight & RPM Limit, and all were found to be compliant.
ASBK Technical Inspection results of No: 67 Yamaha YZF-R1M were referred to ASBK Race Direction.