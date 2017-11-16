KTM Australia Adventure Rallye Outback Run Booked Out

KTM Australia have confirmed that the third-annual KTM Australia Adventure Rallye: Outback Run, scheduled to be held between 1-8 June 2018, has received an extraordinary response via the KTM dealership network priority registration and, as a result, has officially sold out.

The KTM dealership priority registration was setup to encourage the relationship between riders and their local KTM dealer, however no one foresaw just how popular the event would be, with the obviously highly-anticipated Outback Run booking out within less than an hour.

Due to the overwhelming response, KTM did increased the cap from 200 to 230, however through the outstanding support received from the KTM dealer network the event is now fully booked, prior to the public registration opportunity which was originally due to open at 10:00am on Friday, 17 November 2017.

“We’re just blown away,” explained KTM Australia General Manager Jeff Leisk. “When you embark on these projects and considering a couple of elements of this one including the remote location we are going to, it made us think whether people would be able to do this – just getting to the start of this Rallye is a pretty big effort. We put a lot of work into the course, into the elements of the ride and it’s certainly a unique ride. We’re blessed to have the support of Colin Ross from North Star Pastoral, who has been kind enough to open up his cattle stations to KTM and its riders, as well as Heytesbury’s Paul Holmes à Court with the Humbert River Station, so I think all of that together has obviously appealed to the public and our rider-base.

“We’ve just been overwhelmed by the response and to sell out in around 50 minutes is crazy. The goal all along was to get the engagement of our dealers, along with customers. We are really blown away with how engaged our dealers are with their customers, because this is all about people using these KTM adventure bikes to go and make memories while having some unbelievable experiences. No doubt there will be some disappointed people that couldn’t come on the ride.

“One thing we can say is, we’re always going to be limited with how many riders we can take on the ride and maintain the quality of the ride – that’s something we’re very conscious of. We want to ensure that the number of riders is manageable and that we can deliver an outstanding experience, because obviously if the numbers grow beyond what we’re capable of handling, that may compromise quality. That said, there are going to be more rides and this is an event that we are certainly focused on into the future.”

The 2018 KTM Australia Adventure Rallye: Outback Run is shaping up to be KTM’s most incredible Rallye yet, navigating unexplored terrain in the Northern Territory outback with like-minded KTM-mounted adventure enthusiasts.

Taking place over seven amazing days in association with North Star Pastoral and Heytesbury Cattle Co and led by Rallye route coordinator Nick Selleck, next year’s edition will commence at the magnificent Maryfield Station before sweeping through all types of memorable locations including the Humbert River Station, Limbunya Station, spectacular Gregory National Park and more. It will ultimately conclude in Alice Springs, with the opportunity to witness the start of the prestigious Tatts Finke Desert Race.

KTM’s Outback Run will feature an assortment of orange adventure riders – both new and highly-experienced in adventuring – on eligible KTM machinery, including the 640, 690, 950, 990, 1050, 1090, 1090R, 1190, 1190R, 1290 and 1290R models. Each will enjoy over 2500-kilometres of epic adventure riding along with the team from KTM Australia and accompanying support crew.

Further information on KTM Australia Adventure Rallye events can be sourced via www.ktm-adventure-rally.com and a stunning Outback Run event preview film can be viewed on the www.ridektm.com.au/events/ktm-australia-adventure-rallye-outback-run-2018 website.