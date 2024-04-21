2024 Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC)

Rounds 3 & 4 – Mount Misery, Victoria

Mount Misery proved a tough mistress with technical twists in dry conditions demanding an absolute need for patience.

Located in the Pyrenees Shire Council, Waubra is 35 km North of Ballarat. Home to Mount Misery, Waubra is famous for its the Waubra wind farm.

After seven tests, it was certainly the patient racers who took the major spoilts.

Landing atop the leader board on Saturday was Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha, Threesix Motorsports) in E1, Daniel Milner (KTM Australia, DM31 Racing Team) in E2, Riley McGillivray (Shepparton Motorcycles, KTM) in E3, Jess Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) in EW and Kogan Lock (GASGAS) in EJ.

Round Three Senior Top 20

Pos Rider Class Time 1 Kyron BACON E1 1:29:51.3 2 Daniel MILNER E2 1:30:23.0 3 Andrew WILKSCH E2 1:33:40.7 4 Korey MCMAHON E1 1:34:30.9 5 Riley MCGILLIVRAY E3 1:34:49.6 6 Jye DICKSON E3 1:35:11.5 7 Tom BUXTON E1 1:35:30.0 8 William DENNETT E2 1:35:43.5 9 Beau RALSTON E2 1:36:32.4 10 Fraser HIGLETT E3 1:36:33.1 11 Ben KEARNS E2 1:37:10.3 12 Jeremy CARPENTIER E2 1:37:34.9 13 Billy HARGY E3 1:37:57.3 14 Stefan GRANQUIST E3 1:38:43.2 15 Kogan LOCK EJ 1:39:37.0 16 Max MIDWINTER E2 1:40:38.0 17 Eli TRIPCONY EJ 1:40:57.3 18 Joshua WHITEHEAD E2 1:41:26.5 19 Brock NICHOLS E1 1:41:42.5 20 Jett YARNOLD EJ 1:42:07.2

E1 – Round Three

It’s three for three for Tasmania’s Bacon. Right from Test #1 on the WR450F track, Yamaha’s fan favourite was leading the charge. Clocking in the fastest total time for Round 3, Bacon finished with a blistering time of 1:29:51.311. Mount Misery didn’t faze Bacon at all, as he comfortably tackled every twist and turn.

Kyron Bacon

“Today was actually quite technical, I really enjoyed my time out there and even managed to stay upright most of the time. The competition was tough. I battled out with Milner all day, as well as the boys in E1. I’m looking forward to getting out there again tomorrow.”

Behind Bacon in second place was Korey McMahon (GASGAS Australia, Motorex). The GASGAS rider had a fantastic day of racing in Victoria, as he successfully kept Tom Buxton (KTM Australia, DM31 Racing Team) at bay. McMahon finished Round 3 with a total time of 1:34:30.939.

Rounding out the podium today was of course Buxton. The DM31 Racing Team member from New Zealand protected his bronze seat from the likes of Brock Nichols (Husqvarna) and Billy Bray (GASGAS). After seven tests, Buxton finished with a total time of 1:35:30.020.

E1 (100cc-200cc 2/ & 150cc-250cc 4/) Top 10 Results

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Kyron BACON 1:29:51.3 2 Korey MCMAHON 1:34:30.9 3 Tom BUXTON 1:35:30.0 4 Brock NICHOLS 1:41:42.5 5 William PRICE 1:42:42.8 6 Billy BRAY 1:48:18.2 7 Damon KUPISZ 1:49:40.7 8 Jordan RAYMOND 1:50:49.4 9 Christopher WYND 1:51:33.2 10 Thomas LIVESAY 1:54:14.8

E2 – Round Three

Milner was unstoppable in E2 as he claimed another consecutive class win. A Victorian local, the KTM racer was completely at home in today’s conditions. After seven tests, Milner couldn’t beat Bacon to the fastest overall time and instead clocked off with a total time of 1:30:23.028, which was enough for E2 victory.

Daniel Milner

“Round 3 was quite difficult, that’s for sure. The WR450F test was quite a technical track with granite sand that dug away and rocks that formed up over time. All in all, I’m pretty happy with how I’ve fared this race considering the lead up. It’s been a rough one, so to win the class and come out with the second fastest overall time was a great boost.”

Beta’s Andy Wilksch claimed second place in Mount Misery, jumping up the leader board since Roma. With a total time of 1:33:40.695, Wilksch couldn’t quite compete with Milner and Bacon, but he comfortably protected silver from Yamaha’s Will Dennett. Dennett settled for third place today, thanks to a total time of 1:35:43.523.

E2 (220cc-250cc 2/ & 275cc-450cc 4/) Top 10 Results

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Daniel MILNER 1:30:23.0 2 Andrew WILKSCH 1:33:40.7 3 William DENNETT 1:35:43.5 4 Beau RALSTON 1:36:32.4 5 Ben KEARNS 1:37:10.3 6 Jeremy CARPENTIER 1:37:34.9 7 Max MIDWINTER 1:40:38.0 8 Joshua WHITEHEAD 1:41:26.5 9 Deegan GRAHAM 1:42:11.7 10 Hunter SEMMENS 1:43:13.7

E3 – Round Three

It was a clean sweep in E3 as McGillivray claimed another top step finish. After a long day on the bike where a drop in focus resulted in dropping precious seconds, McGillivray remained consistent to ensure his first-place finish. With a time of 1:34:49.610, the KTM racer also managed to fend off Beta’s Jye Dickson.

Dickson finished the seven Sprints ahead of Queensland’s Fraser Higlett (Beta Australia). Higlett clinched bronze thanks to a total time of 1:36:33.137.

McGillivray

“My day wasn’t too bad, I just struggled to get going. The conditions here are pretty testing and very different to home, which I honestly wasn’t expecting. I slowly built during the day and had some pretty good tests in the middle of the day. There were a few mistakes in the last couple of tests which was unfortunate. The 500 was a lot to wrestle out there but in the fast stuff I was definitely loving it! It was frustrating to not get results I know I can get. All in all though I got the class win so I’m happy with that. Tomorrow we’ll work to stay smooth and consistent.”

E3 (290cc-500cc 2/ & 475cc-650cc 4/) Top 10 Results

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 1:34:49.6 2 Jye DICKSON 1:35:11.5 3 Fraser HIGLETT 1:36:33.1 4 Billy HARGY 1:37:57.3 5 Stefan GRANQUIST 1:38:43.2 6 Patrick MCGILLIVRAY 1:42:35.1 7 Joshua ANDERSON 1:48:09.1 8 Thomas VANCE 1:50:18.2 9 Jonothan RUMBOLD 1:52:18.0 10 Tom DEVRIES 1:1:56:25.7

EW – Round Three

Over on the MXstore track, Gardiner had her work cut out her all day. Over five gruelling Sprints, the Yamaha racer had to tackle tight, technical tracks whilst fending off teammate, Danielle McDonald for the top step.

After five tests though, Gardiner claimed gold thanks to a total time of 41:52.167. With a lead of just over 10 seconds, but both Gardiner and McDonald head into Round 4 with that first-place spot in their sights.

Jess Gardiner

“Today was wild,” confirmed Gardiner. “It didn’t start out great for me, I had a few crashes and got stuck in a few little ‘techo’ bits – which was a bit out of character for me. I pulled it back together though and had a pretty solid day considering me and Danielle were battling it out. It was also pretty cool to see us both go first and second out on a track ahead of over 200 Clubman! Heading into Round 4, we’re working on recovery and recharge for another solid day tomorrow.”

With McDonald in second with a total time of 42:03.172, rounding out the podium was Husqvarna’s Emelie Karlsson, with a total time of 45:23.867.

EW (Women) All Powers Results

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Jessica GARDINER 41:52.2 2 Danielle MCDONALD 42:03.2 3 Emelie KARLSSON 45:23.9 4 Ebony NIELSEN 46:19.7 5 Courtney RUBIE 47:35.9 6 Monique SIMIONI 48:02.4 7 Lauren DUNSTAN 50:06.2 8 Holly BLAKE 50:28.2 9 Audrey MOLLER 51:40.9 10 Cass MCRAE 51:43.3

EJ – Round Three

Yamaha’s Jett Yarnold was been knocked off the top step by Victorian local, Lock. Skilled in Hard Enduro, the GASGAS racer blitzed his EJ competition to comfortably claim first place. Clocking off with a total time of 1:39:37.043, Lock beat Eli Tripcony (Husqvarna, Motorex) and Yarnold to the glory by over one-minute.

Kogan Lock

“Technical suits me that’s for sure. The rockiness and sandy conditions definitely suited me to a T. The track was awesome and I had heaps of fun. I managed to have the lead most of the day which was nice. I rode smooth and consistently and rode my best race. Coming away with the win, I’m really happy!”

Tripcony rode to second place, finishing seven Tests across the WR450F track with a total time of 1:40:57.256. Behind Tripcony in third was Yarnold, with a total time of 1:42:07.188.

EJ (16 to U18) All Powers Top 10 Results

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Kogan LOCK 1:39:37.0 2 Eli TRIPCONY 1:40:57.3 3 Jett YARNOLD 1:42:07.2 4 Jackson VERSTEEGEN 1:44:43.9 5 Cody HOWELL 1:46:03.6 6 Will MCINNES 1:48:13.7 7 Fletcher TUCKER 1:49:36.4 8 Ryan JORDAN 1:49:51.8 9 Charlie TOWNLEY 1:51:06.4 10 Cruiz RIKYS 1:51:11.1

Round Four – Sunday

Hearts were broken, and legends were made at Mount Misery on Sunday. Seniors tackled the WR450F test track once again, but that didn’t make the day’s Sprints any easier.

After five Sprints, Korey McMahon (GASGAS Australia, Motorex) came out on top in E1, Daniel Milner (KTM Australia, DM31 Racing Team) in E2, Riley McGillivray (Shepparton Motorcycles, KTM) in E3, Danielle McDonald (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) in EW and Jett Yarnold (Yamaha Motor Australia, Yamalube) in EJ.

Round 4 Senior Top 20

Pos Competitor Class Total Time 1 Daniel MILNER E2 1:03:52.3 2 Jonte REYNDERS E2 1:05:10.3 3 William DENNETT E2 1:06:45.9 4 Andrew WILKSCH E2 1:07:38.6 5 Korey MCMAHON E1 1:07:43.6 6 Riley MCGILLIVRAY E3 1:07:58.7 7 Tom BUXTON E1 1:08:02.4 8 Stefan GRANQUIST E3 1:08:33.2 9 Jye DICKSON E3 1:08:49.3 10 Billy HARGY E3 1:09:01.5 11 Fraser HIGLETT E3 1:09:23.1 12 Beau RALSTON E2 1:09:24.5 13 Ben KEARNS E2 1:09:27.1 14 William PRICE E1 1:10:17.6 15 Brock NICHOLS E1 1:10:34.4 16 Jett YARNOLD EJ 1:10:41.2 17 Jake HENDERSON E2 1:11:18.9 18 Max MIDWINTER E2 1:11:45.0 19 Patrick MCGILLIVRAY E3 1:12:03.3 20 Kogan LOCK EJ 1:12:54.9

E1 Round Four

There was unexpected turbulence in E1 as current leader board holder, Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Off Road Racing Team), dropped heavily down the pecking order due to bike troubles. Stepping onto the top step was GASGAS’s McMahon.

After a challenging day across the WR450F track, McMahon managed to push away the likes of Tom Buxton (KTM Australia, DM31 Racing Team) and Will Price (Empire Motorsports Kawasaki Off Road Racing Team) for the glory. McMahon clocked off with a total time of 1:07:43.563.

Korey McMahon

“The conditions this weekend have been super tough. We’ve been doing 13-minute pretty much extreme tests with a little bit of grass tracks. It’s not easy but it’s definitely separated the men from the boys. People like Milner, Bacon and Reynders definitely showed us how to ride this stuff this weekend. I got pretty banged up yesterday and came into Round 4 sore. It took me a bit of time to find my feet but we worked some things out and took our time. Consistency definitely pays off! Kyron had some dramas today and that’s just Enduro racing. I don’t like to win like this but I’ll take any win I can get.”

Buxton rode into second place, behind McMahon just shy of 20 seconds. He finished Round 4 with a total time of 1:08:02.365. Rounding out the E1 podium for Round 4 was Price, with a total time of 1:10:17.604.

E1 (100cc-200cc 2/ & 150cc-250cc 4/) Results – Top 10

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Korey MCMAHON 1:07:43.6 2 Tom BUXTON 1:08:02.4 3 William PRICE 1:10:17.6 4 Brock NICHOLS 1:10:34.4 5 Billy BRAY 1:15:14.9 6 Kyron BACON 1:17:32.4 7 Damon KUPISZ 1:17:49.9 8 Christopher WYND 1:20:21.6 9 Dale CARROLL 1:22:33.7 10 William EDWARD 1:22:52.7

E2 Round Four

It was a beautiful, undisputed, clean sweep for Milner at Mount Misery. From start to finish, the KTM racer was utterly unstoppable as he went hell for leather for the top step in E2 as well as the fastest overall time. After five sprints, Milner set the pace with a total time of 1:03:52.269, despite a recent shoulder injury.

Behind Milner in second place was Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco), who bounced back after a lacklustre start to the weekend. The Motul Pirelli Sherco rider comfortably claimed silver thanks to a total time of 1:05:10.309.

Jonte Reynders

“Very challenging weekend to say the least. Saturday I had some electrical issues resulting in a DNF. Sunday was a lot better, but bending a gear lever and having a decent crash in the last test didn’t help our day. All in all, just happy to come away healthy with solid finish.”

Last but certainly not least was Yamaha’s Will Dennett, in third place. With a total time of 1:06:45.944, Dennett couldn’t quite crack silver but had no trouble defending his position from the rest of the field.

E2 (220cc-250cc 2/ & 275cc-450cc 4/) Results – Top 10

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Daniel MILNER 1:03:52.3 2 Jonte REYNDERS 1:05:10.3 3 William DENNETT 1:06:45.9 4 Andrew WILKSCH 1:07:38.6 5 Beau RALSTON 1:09:24.5 6 Ben KEARNS 1:09:27.1 7 Jake HENDERSON 1:11:18.9 8 Max MIDWINTER 1:11:45.0 9 Anthony SOLAR 1:14:09.7 10 Joshua WHITEHEAD 1:14:17.5

E3 Round Four

In E3 it was another orange-coloured weekend of glory as McGillivray claimed another consecutive class win. The Victorian local was once again totally comfortable on the WR450F track, regardless of the many twists and turns. After five Sprints, McGillivray claimed the top step with a total time of 1:07:58.699.

Husqvarna’s Stefan Granquist jumped up the leader board today to claim second place, thanks to a total time of 1:08:33.229. Granquist tangoed all day with Beta’s Jye Dickson, managing to successfully fend off the speedster by a difference of just over 16 seconds. Dickson settled for third, clocking off with a total time of 1:08:49.304.

E3 (290cc-500cc 2/ & 475cc-650cc 4/) Results – Top 10

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 1:07:58.7 2 Stefan GRANQUIST 1:08:33.2 3 Jye DICKSON 1:08:49.3 4 Billy HARGY 1:09:01.5 5 Fraser HIGLETT 1:09:23.1 6 Patrick MCGILLIVRAY 1:12:03.3 7 Thomas VANCE 1:15:39.7 8 Joshua ANDERSON 1:18:08.2 9 Jonothan RUMBOLD 1:19:12.2 10 Timothy SHERMAN 1:21:16.2

EW Round Four

It was McDonald’s day to shine in the EW class on Sunday, and after battling it out with fellow teammate, Jess Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) all weekend long, McDonald managed to produce super-fast Sprints all day to claim first place. After five Sprints across the Offroad Advantage track, McDonald finished with a total time of 51:31.583.

Danielle McDonald

“My day was good, I managed to claim the win with a solid lead, whilst enjoying some great battles with Jess today and yesterday. The track conditions here in Victoria were tough with plenty of bulldust and rocky hail but I enjoyed the fast, grassy tracks.”

Gardiner settled for second, clocking off with a total time of 52:40.136. The Yamaha racer was in fine form all day however she couldn’t quite beat the demon behind the handlebars that was McDonald.

Third place was claimed once again by Emelie Karlsson. The Husqvarna rider comfortably protected her spot on the podium from the likes the Ebony Nielsen (Beta Motorcycles Australia) and Courtney Rubie (Wearlusty, GASGAS), finishing five Sprints with a total time of 55:18.428.

EW (Women) All Powers Results – Top 10

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Danielle MCDONALD 51:31.6 2 Jessica GARDINER 52:40.1 3 Emelie KARLSSON 55:18.4 4 Ebony NIELSEN 57:23.8 5 Madison HEALEY 57:56.9 6 Courtney RUBIE 57:57.9 7 Monique SIMIONI 59:16.2 8 Holly BLAKE 1:02:42.7 9 Audrey MOLLER 1:03:13.2 10 Lauren DUNSTAN 1:04:41.5

EJ Round Four

There was even more action over in EJ, as the field screamed across the WR450F test track. After five Sprints, Yarnold reclaimed his position at the top of the leader board thanks to a total time of 1:10:41.221. Clearly the previous day’s lesson was learnt as he climbed back up from third to first, beating round three victor, Kogan Lock (GASGAS).

Jett Yarnold

“My day was good. We regrouped from yesterday and ended having a great day! The track was rough, rocky with some great loamy, grass tracks out back. The competition was tight the weekend between me, Kogan and Eli, it definitely made for some great racing. Now I’ll work on regrouping, getting stronger and preparing for Edenhope next month.”

Lock dropped to second place, with a total time of 1:12:54.931. While he couldn’t quite beat Yamaha’s Yarnold, the Hard Enduro rider was able to protect silver from Eli Tripcony (Husqvarna, Motorex), who settled for third place, thanks to a total time of 1:13:12.315.

EJ (16 to U18) All Powers Results – Top 10

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Jett YARNOLD 1:10:41.2 2 Kogan LOCK 1:12:54.9 3 Eli TRIPCONY 1:13:12.3 4 Fletcher TUCKER 1:16:09.1 5 Will MCINNES 1:16:21.5 6 Cody HOWELL 1:16:55.1 7 Jackson VERSTEEGEN 1:16:55.5 8 Oliver PATERNO 1:17:54.5 9 Charlie TOWNLEY 1:18:36.3 10 Cruiz RIKYS 1:19:47.9

2024 AORC Standings after Round Four

E1 Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Kyron BACON 75 2 Korey MCMAHON 64 3 Tom BUXTON 58 4 Brock NICHOLS 48 5 Cooper SHEIDOW 40 6 William EDWARD 35 7 William PRICE 32 8 Thomas TEED 28 9 Thomas FOSTER 26 10 Billy BRAY 16 11 Damon KUPISZ 15 12 Jordan RAYMOND 14 13 Christopher WYND 13 14 Thomas LIVESAY 12 15 Michael DODD 11 16 Dale CARROLL 10 17 Jake SINGLES 9 18 Kyle LEACH 8 19 Matthew SCHULTZ 0

E2 Standings – Top 20

Pos Name Total 1 Daniel MILNER 100 2 William DENNETT 80 3 Andrew WILKSCH 76 4 Jonte REYNDERS 66 5 Beau RALSTON 65 6 Ben KEARNS 57 7 Joshua WHITEHEAD 48 8 Jeremy CARPENTIER 46 9 Jake HENDERSON 33 10 Toé FUGIER 33 11 Deegan GRAHAM 30 12 Harrison TEED 28 13 Max MIDWINTER 27 14 Anthony SOLAR 22 15 Benjamin TEED 17 16 Bailey KOOLEN 16 17 Ashley NORMAN 16 18 Jackson HORLEY 14 19 Raymond BELL 13 20 Rhys KRATZAT 13

E3 Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 100 2 Stefan GRANQUIST 78 3 Billy HARGY 76 4 Fraser HIGLETT 76 5 Jye DICKSON 74 6 Patrick MCGILLIVRAY 53 7 Thomas VANCE 45 8 Campbell HALL 30 9 Luke CHELLAS 28 10 Joshua ANDERSON 27 11 Jaiden TREASURE 26 12 Jonothan RUMBOLD 24 13 Adam GILES 22 14 Lachlan MCLENNAN 21 15 Timothy SHERMAN 21 16 Tom DEVRIES 21 17 Ryan COSSENS 16 18 Cooper BENGTSON 14 19 Ryan CONROY 12 20 Alex SELLENTIN 10

EW Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Jessica GARDINER 94 2 Danielle MCDONALD 92 3 Emelie KARLSSON 80 4 Ebony NIELSEN 74 5 Chelsea REID 42 6 Nenah CHADWICK 32 7 Courtney RUBIE 31 8 Emily BIELENBERG 30 9 Monique SIMIONI 29 10 Fynleh DUNCOMBE 28 11 Holly BLAKE 26 12 Yolanda TREASURE 26 13 Lauren DUNSTAN 25 14 Audrey MOLLER 24 15 Angela SCOTT 19 16 Madison HEALEY 16 17 Cass MCRAE 16 18 Mackenzie FLEMING 14 19 Tracey MCGUIRE 14 20 Rachelle DESSENT 12 21 Jackie JOYCE 11

EJ Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Jett YARNOLD 95 2 Eli TRIPCONY 86 3 Jackson VERSTEEGEN 66 4 Oliver PATERNO 63 5 Cody HOWELL 61 6 Kogan LOCK 47 7 Cruiz RIKYS 45 8 Ryan JORDAN 41 9 Jagger SENIOR 40 10 Davey GEAR 37 11 William KEARNEY 36 12 Fletcher TUCKER 32 13 Will MCINNES 31 14 Charlie TOWNLEY 24 15 Jyo BOOKER 18 16 Elias BUCHANAN 18 17 Hayden MCNEILL 17 18 Beau SPICER 16 19 Ben FREEMAN 16 20 Tomas PORTO 14 21 Eli ENGLEBRECHT 13 22 Jet BRIEN 11 23 Blake BALDACCHINO 10 24 Jonathon HUBERT 8 25 Charles INGHAM 8 26 Jye LAWRIE 7 27 Frazer COSTER 5 28 Jolon SEABY 5 29 Ned O’HARA 4 30 Gregory CLARK 2

Next, we head West to Edenhope, Victoria for Rounds 5 & 6 from 18-19 May.