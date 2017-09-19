Moto Wrap | AJMXC Teams | Faggotter 10th in Baja

Moto News Wrap for September 19, 2017 by Darren Smart

Latest News

Lawrence and Beaton Sensational in France!

History was made last weekend at the final round of the FIM World Motocross Championship with Hunter Lawrence and Jed Beaton coming home 2nd and 3rd overall making it the first time two Australians have been on the podium in a GP.

Hunter Lawrence

“I came into today really happy because I had first gate pick after winning qualifying yesterday. In the first moto it was quite wet, as a lot of rain fell so it was really muddy and slippery. It was really difficult conditions. I got a decent start though, and made some passes to come up to fifth and then fourth quite quickly. However, I couldn’t make a dent in the guys in front and finished fourth. In the second moto I went for the start, put it all in, and my RM-Z250 came out well on the inside and I held on to come out in the lead. I just then put my head down, put in my own laps and increased my lead and was really happy with how it all went. I’m really happy for the win and to end the season on a high note. I was pumped because Thomas Covington was closing in at the end because I was just trying to get it over the line at that stage. Leading a race is a whole different ball game from coming through the pack but I enjoyed it and now I get to look forward to the Motocross of Nations.”

Lawrence won Saturday’s MX2 qualifying race in wet conditions while Beaton came home in a solid 4th place then on Sunday Lawrence score 4-1 moto results for second place while Beaton, who was on a factory HRC CRF250R as a guest rider, went 3-4 for third.

Jed Beaton

“My Saturday went pretty good, I had a good qualifying race which meant I had a good gate pick and that helped a lot. My starts this weekend were a lot better too. I was a bit lucky with Seewer crashing on the last lap of the second race as that enabled me to get third overall. I wasn’t originally going to race in MX2 this weekend but thankfully Carglass Honda released me and allowed me to take up the opportunity and I am really grateful for that. To get third overall in my fourth ever MX2 race is a really awesome feeling, it was awesome to see the team so pumped about it and they have been so good at setting the bike up for me as I only raced it for the first time in Assen last weekend.”

Australian Supercross kicks off September 23 – Jimboomba

Australian Supercross superstar’s, Justin Brayton and Dean Ferris are set for this year’s Australian Supercross Championship. Round 1 will take place on the 23rd of September at Jimboomba and the two superstar riders are ready for the challenge.

American great, Brayton is set to defend his title and will arrive in Australia this week to begin training with the championship winning Honda team.

Justin Brayton

“This is the third time I will compete in Australia and I am looking forward to defending my championship and seeing more of the country. My wife and I have spoken openly about making it our home after racing, it truly is beautiful. Working with Honda is every rider’s dream and I am confident we will have a competitive program again this year.”

CDR Yamaha Team rider, Ferris has had an enormously successful year so far after taking out the 2017 MX Nationals MX1 title and will look to keep the momentum rolling into the Australian Supercross Championship.

Dean Ferris

“I’ve competed at Jimboomba last year, I live only an hour away and it’s my home race. I should have plenty of friends and family attending so it’s sure to be a great time. The atmosphere is electric and the track is top-notch. The spectators certainly get their money’s worth as they get very close to the action. It certainly was one of the best rounds last year. I’m sure competitors like Justin Brayton and Dan Reardon will be very strong again this year. Winning the MX1 championship was a real high for me and I performed pretty well last year in Supercross so I’m looking to keep up that momentum. I’ve raced on plenty of Supercross and Motocross tracks to prepare for this year and plenty of training to prepare.”

The 2017 Australian Supercross season kicks off on the 23rd September with round 1 held in Jimboomba, QLD.

Secure your tickets for Round 1 Jimboomba here (link).

2017 Australian Supercross Championship calendar

Round 1 – Jimboomba, QLD – 23 September

Round 2 – Bacchus Marsh, VIC – 14 October

Round 3 – Virginia, SA – 28 October

Round 4 – Qudos Bank Arena, NSW – 11 November

Round 5 – Qudos Bank Arena, NSW – 12 November

Round 6 – Jimboomba, QLD – 18 November

Wilsons CoolAir Motul Suzuki Team sign Nick Schmidt for ASX

Suzuki have announced their newest rider to the Wilsons CoolAir Motul Suzuki team, competing on the all-new 2018 RM-Z450 for the Australian Supercross Championship, Nick Schmidt.

Toni Bou raises his World Championship title tally to 22

The Czech Republic hosted the penultimate round of the FIM World Trials Championship and predictably Repsol Honda Team rider Toni Bou wrapped up yet another world championship prize but this time it was with a conservative second place on the day to arch rival Adam Raga.

Toni Bou

“Today was a complicated day from the beginning, I battled to win the trial but today was not to be, although the aim today had been to get the title. The wet terrain we found today is not really the one I like the most, or one that favours the bike best, but we fought hard to finish on the podium. This season has been a very good one, the first victory in Camprodón and the two in Japan, where Adam Raga lost points, have been important, as well as the two victories in the United States.”

The eighth and final event in the TrialGP world championship takes place next weekend in Arco di Trento, Italy.

Toni Bou extends Repsol Honda Team contract until 2021

The Repsol Honda Team and the 22-times world champion Toni Bou have extended three more years to a contract which will conclude at the end of the 2021 which will by then be fifteen seasons with the team.

Over the last decade Bou has turned into the absolute dominant figure in Trial, becoming the most successful rider in the history of motorcycling with an astonishing twenty-two consecutive world titles.

Toni Bou

“I am very happy to remain linked to this great family, where I have managed to fulfil my lifetime dreams. Here, they treat me amazingly and I attempt to pay it back in the best way I know and try to enjoy it. Being connected to HRC and Repsol Honda Team until 2021 is a particular success in itself too and I will be happy to enjoy these remaining years battling to get more titles and evolving to the maximum. I am grateful to Honda and the whole team for treating me as well as they have always done, and I reiterate that this long relationship with the team also shows the excellent bond that we have always maintained.”

Yoshishige Nomura – HRC President

“We are very proud of the relationship we have had for a long time with Toni Bou and are pleased to be able to renew the relationship that unites us with him. Bou is undoubtedly the best rider in the history of Trial and I am sure that, after the 22 world titles, there will still be even more successes. The Honda family is pleased to have, not only the best trial rider, but also an outstanding athlete who is always working to surpass any limits. He is an example to all of us.”

Clement Desalle On the Road to Recovery

Clement Desalle is currently recovering at home from his crash during the opening moto of the penultimate round of the FIM MXGP Motocross World Championship at Assen in the Netherlands.

After several examinations, first at the track and later in Belgium, it has been confirmed that Clement suffered a broken C6 vertebra without displacement; he will need to rest for several weeks to recover but according to the medical experts he will not have any more disturbance from this injury once he has recovered.

Clement Desalle

“I’m disappointed as I can’t finish the championship and fight for the top three in the series, but I’m also glad as my doctor confirmed to me that I will have no further trouble with my vertebrae in the future. We had a good season with the team as I won two GPs and got some other podiums but the goal was of course to do the entire series; there’s a great atmosphere in the team, we know each other really well and we have reached a high level as we are the leading Japanese brand in the championship. Concerning my injury I feel pretty lucky as it was a big crash; the sand was wet and heavy due to the rain and just before one of the biggest jumps I came in a softer part of the track and lost my balance. I went over the bars and hit the ground pretty hard; I had feeling in all my limbs and could move them, but I had a lot of pain in my back. Now I have to rest for a few weeks, which is not easy as I’m used to being very active, but there’s nothing else I can do except accept the situation.”

Porter and Birch Wrap Up WAMX Titles

Veteran Dean Porter and young-gun David Birch have wrapped up the MX1 and MX2 championships respectively after the final round of the West Australia Motocross Championships was held at Maylands last weekend.

Dean Porter

“Stoked to wrap up the title today, my 8th and last state title! Thanks to all of my sponsors for their help especially Darrin Gaske from Mandurah City KTM for believing in me even though I am old! This year was for the number six Robbie Woodward and glad to get some wins with it for him!”

WAMX Snr State Championship MX1

Dean Porter – 602 Michael Mahon – 536 Chris Ruttico – 472

WAMX Snr State Championship MX2

David Birch – 585 Josh Adams – 486 Mitchell Outram – 474

Barcia Going Privateer Honda for MEC

After being dumped from the JGR Suzuki team, Justin Barcia announced on his Instagram page that he will contest the upcoming Monster Energy Cup aboard a privateer Honda.

Justin Barcia – On Instagram

“Hello Everyone, Well I have an option or two that I will be looking into for 2018, but for now I am extremely excited to announce my plans for the Monster Energy Cup. On October 14th I will be riding a privateer Honda. Details are still getting worked out, but so far I am excited and wanted to share the news with the Moto community. I am extremely appreciative and grateful for all the support that is going into this project and I could not do it without these awesome companies & people: Alpinestars Scott Arai Monster Energy Morgantown Powersports for supplying practice bikes Levi Kilbarger/BONZI Tim Bennet TCD Racing for building & prepping the race bike Twisted Development Motors Yoshimura Brian Fleck at Dunlop Feld Motorsports The Home Team of Mom & Dad, Amber & Dr. Steve Navarro for all the hard work, phone calls and behind the scenes hustle. See ya’ll soon, JB51.”

KTM AJMXC Interstate Challenge Teams Announced

Motorcycling Australia (MA) has announced that the Interstate Challenge for the KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMXC) is set to go with all but two teams announced.

The Interstate Challenge will pit Australia’s best up and coming Junior talent against each other, when the KTM AJMXC returns to the Horsham Motorcycle Club (September 30 – October 6). Several of Australia’s State Controlling Bodies (SCB) have selected their teams and had their say on the battle ahead.

Peter Doyle – Motorcycling Australia CEO

“We are very excited to reinvigorate the Interstate Challenge, pitting State’s against each other at the 2017 KTM AJMXC! The Interstate Challenge will be one of the most exciting aspects of the event and we can’t wait to see which state comes out on top.”

Kim Rowcliffe – Motorcycling Queensland

“The Queensland Junior Motocross Squad of 12 is ready for the AJMX! All of our Queensland Squad will be introduced in the lead up to the Championships so you can get to know and follow our team members. Practice starts on the Sunday, with racing commencing on the Monday. All of our Queensland squad riders will be competing for individual honours along with competing to return the ‘Interstate Challenge trophy’ back to Queensland. Our Team has successfully challenged and won this perpetual trophy over the years.”

Riders Representing Motorcycling Queensland

Jet Alsop

Jake Kowal

Heath Fisher

Tahlia Drew

Jesse Holding

Charli Cannon

Jack Mather

Tye Jones

Zachary Watson

Noah Ferguson

Jack Kukas

Brad West

Rick Gill – CEO of Motorcycling Western Australia

“As everyone knows, WA stands for Way Ahead, so unfortunately for you ‘East Coasters’, you had better prepare for second place in the Interstate Challenge!”

Riders Representing Motorcycling Western Australia

Seth Shackelton

Deacon Paice

Kayden Minear

Kai Mcginty

Brock Flynn

Corben Weinert

Regan Duffy

Tahlia O’Hare

Dave Cooke – The CEO of MNSW

“Just look at our team line up! There’s some sublime talent there, but I guess we’re used to that in NSW. Everyone knows NSW produces the best motorcyclists in pretty much every discipline there is. Chad Reed, Dean Ferris, Casey Stoner, Jess Gardiner, Kristie McKinnon, the list is endless. It’s national and world champs as far as the eye can see here in NSW. I even offered the other State CEO’s a bit of a side bet, winner gets the deeds to all the losers office buildings, but none of them would be in it. I think they’re all worried they’ll lose.”

Riders representing Motorcycling New South Wales

Riley Burgess

Jaccob Pollard

Ryan Jones

Rhys Budd

Ryder Wilson

John Bova

Toby Huston

Dante Hyam

Connor Towill

Blake Hollis

Jasper Moon

Tanesha Harnett

Ryder Kingsford

Portia Zuber

Tyler Collins

Jayde Dudley

Blake Fox

Bianca Cassar

Benny Novak

Caleb Clifton

Joe O’ Donnell

Korey McMahon

Connor Whitney

Tyler Darby

Jarrod Whitney

Ezarh Demellweek-Dodds

Christine Windham – On behalf of Motorcycling Victoria

“MX Management are pleased to have selected a team who are excited and feel privileged to be chosen as a team rider for Victoria, who will score consistently towards the interstate challenge cup. We wish the team well in their quest, as well as their own personal results at the upcoming Australian Junior Titles.”

The riders representing Motorcycling Victoria

Zak Sanderson

Jake Sanderson

Luke Cartwright

Jett Kipps

Jacob Sweet

Liam Andrews

Mason Semmens

Madi Healey

Teams for Motorcycling South Australia and Motorcycling Tasmania will be announced in due course.

Weimer Injured

The newly-signed Smartop/MotoConcepts rider Jake Weimer has reportedly sustained a broken right wrist, broken left scapula, broken left elbow, bruised ribs, a bruised right lung, and a collapsed left lung in a practice crash at Milestone SX.

Jake’s wife, Nicole has tweeted that Jake would stay in a trauma center for the night, but that they would be moving him as soon as possible.

Faggotter 10th in Baja Race

Aussie hard charger Rodney Faggotter has scored a solid tenth place at the 2017 Baja Inka rally despite a hand injury he picked up during stage two of the four stage rally.

Rodney Faggotter

“I guess it’s mission accomplished for me, following my hand injury two days ago, I tried really hard to finish this event. My hand has been sore and there was a lot of pain, especially for the first part of each special. The Baja Inka has been a totally new experience for me and I’m glad I lived it through. We don’t have anything like these dunes back home in Australia, so it was key to come over here and get some practise ahead of the coming Dakar. We learned a lot and collected a bunch of info that we’re going to have to analyse in order to be ready next January.”

Honda rider Paulo Goncalves won the event with an overall time of 9.54.43.

Paulo Goncalves

“In this race, the priority was to get used to the desert here in Peru, to get some mileage under the belt and have a good rally. It all turned out pretty well, I felt very comfortable throughout the race, and I always had options to win the rally. It has been a tough test in terms of riding, with 800 kilometres of timed stages and with more than 700 km of dunes. The Honda CRF450 RALLY performed extremely well. The result came too, so we are happy about that, although we still have to continue working for the future.”

Baja Inka 2017 – Final Overall Classification

Paulo Gonçalves (POR), Honda, 09:54:43 Adrien Van Beveren (FRA), Yamaha, 09:55:03 Kevin Benavides (ARG), Honda, 09:57:17 Xavier de Soultrait (FRA), Yamaha, 09:57:29 Daniel Nosiglia (BOL), KTM, 10:21:50 Jonathan Barragan (ESP), Gas Gas, 10:29:27 Rodney Faggotter (AUS), Yamaha, 11:29:43

Smart’s Race Reports

Rd 19 – FIM World Motocross Championships – Villars sous Ecot, France

The final round of the 2017 FIM Motocross World Championship was held in treacherously wet conditions at the Villars sous Ecot circuit in France and it was Jeffrey Herling and Thomas Covington who took out the MX1 and MX2 classes respectively.

Kiara Fontanesi and Morgan Lesiardo wrapped up the WMX and EMX250 championships respectively after the two sloppy days of racing.

MXGP Race Report

Herlings overcame a poor start and a small crash to finish third in the opening moto behind Tim Gasjer and Romain Febvre before winning the second moto by seconds over Max Anstie.

Jeffrey Herlings

“In the second race I got my first FOX Holeshot of the year and that was a big surprise for myself, after the holeshot Max actually passed me straight back as he was on the inside. I had some good lines and I wanted to overtake him, I was next to him a couple of times in easier lines but then he changed the lines and he was actually riding perfect so it was hard to get passed him… but I eventually passed him and we made it.”

2016 MXGP champion Tim Gajser has regained some confidence going into the off-season with 1-3 results for 2nd overall on the day and 5th in the championship.

Tim Gajser

“The season for me started really well, I had the red plate for the first four rounds until I crashed in Europe and got injured. From then on, my season went downhill. I was riding in pain and was not the same condition before the crash. Then I crashed again and that was pretty much how my season has gone. I am glad to finish the season strong and today I felt really good in the mud. I made too many mistakes this year and when I make a mistake I end up injured. The last few races I have been in much better condition and the riding is quite ok. I want to say a huge thanks to everyone around me and my family.”

Third overall was Max Anstie adding to his recent success in his rookie season.

Max Anstie

“I think last year riding MX2 I was good but I’m a lot stronger now. In the second race I got good drive down the first turn, got past Jeffrey, had my lines and was sticking to them. I felt like I was just banging in lap after lap and felt good but I knew Jeffrey made a mistake and at that point, I didn’t really relax, but it kind of changed my mindset a little bit… Jeffrey got to me again and then I got back on it, tried to be smooth in my ruts and we had a good race to the end.”

Gautier Paulin finished in 5th overall but took 3rd in the final championship standings.

Gautier Paulin

“This season went well… I want more, we always want more. Still 3rd is a good achievement and we look forward to next year and putting the program together, we know where we need to work, my week points and where we want to improve the bike.”

Antonio Cairoli

“I’m very happy about the season we worked very hard to win and we made it. I really enjoy riding and already now I’m looking forward to next year because I know where we can improve.”

MXGP Race 1 Top Ten

Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), 36:11.477 Romain Febvre (FRA, Yamaha), +0:11.247 Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), +0:39.593 Max Anstie (GBR, Husqvarna), +0:50.557 Gautier Paulin (FRA, Husqvarna), +2:02.538 Kevin Strijbos (BEL, Suzuki), -1 lap(s) Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), -1 lap(s) Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, Yamaha), -1 lap(s) Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), -1 lap(s) Arnaud Tonus (SUI, Yamaha), -1 lap(s)

MXGP Race 2 Top Ten

Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 34:48.664 Max Anstie (GBR, Husqvarna), +0:05.272 Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +0:36.515 Romain Febvre (FRA, Yamaha), +1:02.368 Arnaud Tonus (SUI, Yamaha), +1:38.161 Gautier Paulin (FRA, Husqvarna), +1:40.996 Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, Yamaha), +1:46.297 Kevin Strijbos (BEL, Suzuki), +1:56.974 Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), +2:05.011 Tanel Leok (EST, Husqvarna), -1 lap(s)

MXGP Overall Top Ten

Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 45 points Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 45 Max Anstie (GBR, HUS), 40 Romain Febvre (FRA, YAM), 40 Gautier Paulin (FRA, HUS), 31 Kevin Strijbos (BEL, SUZ), 28 Arnaud Tonus (SUI, YAM), 27 Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, YAM), 27 Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), 26 Shaun Simpson (GBR, YAM), 16

MXGP Championship Top Ten

Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 722 points Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 672 Gautier Paulin (FRA, HUS), 602 Clement Desalle (BEL, KAW), 544 Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 530 Romain Febvre (FRA, YAM), 519 Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, YAM), 443 Maximilian Nagl (GER, HUS), 439 Max Anstie (GBR, HUS), 436 Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), 424

MX2 Race Report

Thomas Covington has become the tough guy of the MX2 class with three GP wins in 2017 on the sand tracks and he has now won a mudder after going 1-2 in France.

Thomas Covington

“It is good way to top off the year with a race like this, it gives me some more motivation through the off season and to be ready for next year. The last few weeks the starts have been really good and I think that is one of the biggest improvements I have made towards the last part of the season. The bike is just a rocket ship out of the gate and we saw that today. The start is so important in conditions like this and I made the most of it.”

After winning Saturday mud-infested qualifying race Hunter Lawrence continued his solid form to battle hard for fourth in the opening moto but then took his first career race win in the second moto and second overall.

Hunter Lawrence

“It was good to get the first pole position yesterday because normally my Saturdays are terrible so it was good to get that monkey off my back. I made some passes (in race 1) and then backed up my (pole position) result with a win in race 2.”

Over the years plenty of people get a guest ride on a factory team then disappear but Jed Beaton isn’t going to be one of those with the plucky Aussie going 3-4 in the toughest of conditions for his first career podium while filling in on the HRC team.

Jed Beaton

“I’m just thankful to be able to fill in and have the opportunity to race MX2. I got a bit lucky with Jeremy (Seewer) crashing on the last lap to get on the podium, but I’m all in all happy with this weekend and how my season went.”

Pauls Jonass struggled to 5th overall but the KTM rider is the new MX2 World Champion in a season that has been demanding physically and mentally.

Pauls Jonass

“It has been my dream since I started riding to be a world champion, it was a special moment when I accomplished that after the first race actually. I made it pretty tough for myself crashing in the second corner of the first race and then I got up, cleaned everything, then crashed again in the next corner. I started from dead last and finished fifth which was enough for the championship and I was really happy about that.”

Jonass reached the podium 15 of the 19 rounds in vastly different conditions around the globe and is well deserving of the World Champion title with 7 Pole Positions, 14 heat wins and 6 GP wins with the last coming at the MXGP of Czech Republic.

Coming away with a hard fought and well deserved second in the championship was Jeremy Seewer.

Jeremy Seewer

“I am looking forward with a big smile, you know I’m really excited about the 450. I’m really looking forward to next Wednesday to ride and just have fun on another bike, go to the motocross of nations, and accept a new challenge.”

Third in the 2017 MX2 title chase was the rookie, Thomas Kjer Olsen.

Thomas Kjer Olsen

“It is pretty incredible to be third in my rookie season. I tried to do the best I can and I came out third so I’m pretty happy with that.”

MX2 Race 1 Top Ten

Thomas Covington (USA, Husqvarna), 36:11.422 Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Suzuki), +0:08.614 Jed Beaton (AUS, Honda), +0:20.237 Hunter Lawrence (AUS, Suzuki), +0:53.472 Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), +2:11.199 Julien Lieber (BEL, KTM), +2:16.250 Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), -1 lap(s) Ben Watson (GBR, KTM), -1 lap(s) Alvin Östlund (SWE, Yamaha), -2 lap(s) Magne Klingsheim (NOR, Kawasaki), -2 lap(s)

MX2 Race 2 Top Ten

Hunter Lawrence (AUS, Suzuki), 34:29.429 Thomas Covington (USA, Husqvarna), +0:06.026 Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), +0:31.358 Jed Beaton (AUS, Honda), +0:32.182 Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Suzuki), +0:36.050 Brian Bogers (NED, KTM), +0:46.028 Jorge Prado Garcia (ESP, KTM), +0:48.764 Davy Pootjes (NED, KTM), +1:04.132 Stephen Rubini (FRA, Kawasaki), +1:10.619 Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, KTM), +1:14.259

MX2 Overall Top Ten

Thomas Covington (USA, HUS), 47 points Hunter Lawrence (AUS, SUZ), 43 Jed Beaton (AUS, HON), 38 Jeremy Seewer (SUI, SUZ), 38 Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 36 Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 23 Brian Bogers (NED, KTM), 21 Jorge Prado Garcia (ESP, KTM), 21 Darian Sanayei (USA, KAW), 20 Alvin Östlund (SWE, YAM), 20

MX2 Championship Top Ten

Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 771 points Jeremy Seewer (SUI, SUZ), 732 Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 579 Thomas Covington (USA, HUS), 532 Benoit Paturel (FRA, YAM), 504 Julien Lieber (BEL, KTM), 490 Jorge Prado Garcia (ESP, KTM), 460 Brian Bogers (NED, KTM), 407 Hunter Lawrence (AUS, SUZ), 395 Brent Van doninck (BEL, YAM), 309 p

WMX Race Report

Weather has played a strong role in the finale of the Women’s Motocross World Championship with Kiara Fontanesi from Italy crowned champion for the 5th time, despite being forced to cut the track thanks to downed riders in the opening moto, while race leader at the time in Courtney Duncan crashed back to sixth in the same section of track.

The WMX championship was as tight as ever coming into the final weekend with only five points between the top four riders including Fontesi, Duncan, Nancy Van de Ven and Livia Lancelot who was in her final professional race and it will have to be said that the weather conditions took the shine off what has been a sensational championship to date.

So after slopping around in the mud for two motos (note: the hill that cost Duncan the championship was taken out of the course in the second moto) it was Fontanesi who won the overall and the championship with 1-3 results to finish of 233 points.

Lancelot came home in second on the day and in the championship with 3-2 results to finish on 232 points, while Duncan finished on the podium, with 6-1 moto finishes, to end the championship on 231 points. Van De Ven ended the day with 2-5 results to end the championship on 231 points.

WMX Race 1 Top Ten

Kiara Fontanesi (ITA, Yamaha), 26:14.030 Nancy Van De Ven (NED, Yamaha), +0:26.646 Livia Lancelot (FRA, Kawasaki), +0:49.100 Amandine Verstappen (BEL, KTM), +1:16.439 Larissa Papenmeier (GER, Suzuki), +1:23.239 Courtney Duncan (NZL, Yamaha), +2:07.722 Jessie Joineau (FRA, Honda), -1 lap(s) Madison Brown (AUS, Yamaha), -1 lap(s) Justine Charroux (FRA, Yamaha), -1 lap(s) Virginie Germond (SUI, Yamaha), -1 lap(s)

WMX Race 2 Top Ten

Courtney Duncan (NZL, Yamaha), 27:36.604 Livia Lancelot (FRA, Kawasaki), +0:46.824 Kiara Fontanesi (ITA, Yamaha), -1 lap(s) Larissa Papenmeier (GER, Suzuki), -1 lap(s) Nancy Van De Ven (NED, Yamaha), -3 lap(s) Amandine Verstappen (BEL, KTM), -3 lap(s) Mathilde Martinez (FRA, Husqvarna), -3 lap(s) Virginie Germond (SUI, Yamaha), -3 lap(s) Francesca Nocera (ITA, Suzuki), -4 lap(s) Anne Borchers (GER, Suzuki), -5 lap(s)

WMX Overall Top Ten

Kiara Fontanesi (ITA, YAM), 45 points Livia Lancelot (FRA, KAW), 42 Courtney Duncan (NZL, YAM), 40 Nancy Van De Ven (NED, YAM), 38 Larissa Papenmeier (GER, SUZ), 34 Amandine Verstappen (BEL, KTM), 33 Virginie Germond (SUI, YAM), 24 Mathilde Martinez (FRA, HUS), 23 Justine Charroux (FRA, YAM), 21 Anne Borchers (GER, SUZ), 16

WMX Championship Top Ten

Kiara Fontanesi (ITA, YAM), 233 points Livia Lancelot (FRA, KAW), 232 Courtney Duncan (NZL, YAM), 231 Nancy Van De Ven (NED, YAM), 231 Larissa Papenmeier (GER, SUZ), 194 Amandine Verstappen (BEL, KTM), 184 Nicky van Wordragen (NED, YAM), 119 Francesca Nocera (ITA, SUZ), 95 Virginie Germond (SUI, YAM), 94 Shana van der Vlist (NED, KTM), 89

EMX250 Race Report

The last round of the EMX250 Championship was held last weekend on the challenging hillside of Villars sous Ecot and taking the overall win was GL12 Racing’s James Dunn on his 2-stroke machine while the season’s 2017 EMX250 Champion was crowned and it was Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Morgan Lesiardo.

Dunn took the overall win with the consistent 2-3 finish as Zecchina (5-2) took second and Bourdon (11-1) in third while Lesiardo stayed out of trouble to score 12-4 moto results for 6th overall on the day.

2017 Champion Morgan Lesiardo decided to race the season opener at Trentino in a spur of the moment decision and continued on to first take the points lead and then was offered a ride with Monster Energy Kawasaki. Lesiardo’s ability to adapt to a completely new bike and find a way back into the championship after losing the red plate is in its own quite impressive.

EMX250 Race 1 Top Ten

Tristan Charboneau (USA, Kawasaki), 31:01.240 James Dunn (GBR, KTM), +0:10.568 Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Kawasaki), +0:27.823 Josh Spinks (GBR, KTM), +0:40.902 Simone Zecchina (ITA, Yamaha), +1:03.258 Pierre Goupillon (FRA, KTM), +1:08.591 Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, Yamaha), +1:09.658 Alberto Forato (ITA, Honda), +1:09.752 Karlis Sabulis (LAT, Yamaha), +1:22.248 Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), +1:23.952

EMX250 Race 2 Top Ten

Anthony Bourdon (FRA, Husqvarna), 33:26.787 Simone Zecchina (ITA, Yamaha), +0:12.836 James Dunn (GBR, KTM), +1:10.794 Morgan Lesiardo (ITA, Kawasaki), -1 lap(s) Tom Koch (GER, KTM), -1 lap(s) Tommaso Isdraele Romano (ITA, Yamaha), -2 lap(s) Enzo Steffen (SUI, Honda), -3 lap(s) Jan Pancar (SLO, Yamaha), -3 lap(s) Rene De Jong (NED, KTM), -4 lap(s) Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Kawasaki), -4 lap(s)

EMX250 Overall Top Ten

James Dunn (GBR, KTM), 42 points Simone Zecchina (ITA, YAM), 38 Anthony Bourdon (FRA, HUS), 34 Tristan Charboneau (USA, KAW), 33 Ruben Fernandez (ESP, KAW), 31 Morgan Lesiardo (ITA, KAW), 26 Tom Koch (GER, KTM), 22 Karlis Sabulis (LAT, YAM), 21 Pierre Goupillon (FRA, KTM), 20 Josh Spinks (GBR, KTM), 20

EMX250 Championship Top 10

Morgan Lesiardo (ITA, KAW), 294 points Simone Furlotti (ITA, YAM), 242 Ruben Fernandez (ESP, KAW), 223 Alberto Forato (ITA, HON), 205 Tristan Charboneau (USA, KAW), 192 Marshal Weltin (USA, KAW), 180 Jago Geerts (BEL, KTM), 171 Ken Bengtson (SWE, YAM), 170 Mathys Boisrame (FRA, HON), 167 Pierre Goupillon (FRA, KTM), 140

VMXdN – Fareigh Castle, England

Last weekend’s VMXdN held at the famous Farliegh Castle circuit in England saw some of motocross’s most recognised riders all come together for one event and despite the crap weather the racing was as fierce as ever with many of the Australia riders showing their world class once again.

Team England took the Evo Des Nations win over Team USA, Team Belguim 2, Team South Africa and Australia while in the Twin Shock Des Nations Team UK took the win from North England, Luxemborg, Husqvarna International, North Ireland and Australia.

According to the the VMXdN Facebook Page here are some interesting facts about the weekend

Mike brown had a very up and down weekend. After flying in on Wednesday from the USA he stayed with a good friend in London. After travelling to the VMXdN on Friday morning for sign up he forgot his helmet for Inspection and had to go back to London to collect it.

Pom Kristian Whatley had an eventful practice session last Thursday on the 125 1989 Mugen Honda where he not only bent an aftermarket swingarm but managed to seize it as well. He went on to win the class.

Doug Dubach was riding below par and tried three different bikes over the weekend. Nursing broken ribs and a shoulder pop out from a month ago, he tried a 490 and a 250 before settling on a 1989 Yamahas 360 Ohlins bike.

Pom Brad Anderson stopped for a beer on the last lap of the last race and still won in a tribute to Hakan Carlqvist.

The event was held under a ’emergency situation ‘because of the waterlogged international paddock .

Team Australia spent all day Monday cleaning every single bit of Farleigh dirt from there shipping container. Any dirt found in the container when it arrives in Australia in six weeks would incur a massive fine.

The Australians very nearly had a disaster at 9am on Monday. The crane and lorry arrived and was collecting the container when it was realised all bikes were still dirty and not tied in! The lorry had to wait six hours while everything was cleaned.

Team NZ rented lock stock and barrel bikes and truck from vintage nut Roy Emberson.

Both Kurt Nicoll on the KX500 and Mike Brown on the twinshock Husky posted identical practice times.

Sunday’s event came very close to being called off at 5.30 am that morning after the deluge that hit the venue on Saturday night. The Race director made a brave decisions to carry on after an early morning meeting between event staff.

Spectator Doug Henry was staggered how many people like racing old bikes!

Belgian ex GP rider Sven Bruggelmans spent most of Saturday afternoon searching the paddock for a PC pipe for his RC 500 Honda after disliking the works pipe.

Dakar winner Sam Sunderland crashed his 89 KTM 250 while practicing before the event and severely cut his arm and making him a VMXdN non-starter.

Confusion reigned in the split Pre 85 Open / Pre 83 125 and four-stroke Twinshock class when all the Pre 85 riders thought the winner should have won the four-stroke Twinshock class. The rider was on a single shock four-stroke ATK thus making it a Pre 85 open bike and not a four-stroke Twinshock.

VMXDN Evo Overall

Neville Bradshaw John Dowd Mark Eastwood Kurt Nicoll Craig Anderson – Australia Jurgen Van-Nooten Tom Church Brian Wheeler Marvin Vandaele Patrick Caps Todd De-Hoop Kirk Hutton – Australia Mike Brown James Deakin – Australia Doug Dubach Mitch Rowe – New Zealand Glen Bell – Australia

VMXDN Twinshock

Dave Campbell Alex Rach Terry House Didier Stommen Rick Du-Feu Stephen Kelly Wayne Butt 36 Lance Marshall Daniel Thomas Merv Anstie Brad Van Barrelo – Australia Mike Brown Geoff Ballard – Australia Rusty Williamson – Australia Ken Swan – Australia Jeff Emig

Evo Super

Chuck Davies Matt French Chris Hind Ben Popperwell Lee Brown

Evo Over 50

Kurt Nicoll Doug Dubach James Deakin – Australia Paolo Caramellino Nick Abbott

Evo 500

Brad Anderson Shane Carless Barry Turnbull Sam Chapman Danny Blakeley

Twinshock Under 50

Jordan Carter Michael Smith Todd De Hoop Laurence Wiltshire Luke Hill

Twinshock Over 50

John Dowd Kevin Reed Alan Bott Massimo Signorin Brad van Barrelo – Australia John Kittle – Australia Ken Swan – Australia Russell Williams – Australia

Evo 250

Luke Hawkins Mark Eastwood Jamie Skuse 11 Bradley Wheeler Will Worden

Pre 85- Four-Stroke

Kris Rosenberger Bjorn Verdoodt Joe Melton Barry Ranson Pat Jackson

Pre 85-Open

Paul Kirby James Jackaman Paul Aldridge Michael Hill Neil Sutton

Pre 83-125

Andrea Storti Neil Prince Paul Bennett Rob Mead Martin Stokes

Evo 125 Overall