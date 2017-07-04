MV Agusta revisits the America in a Brutale 800 Special Edition

Building on the heritage of MV Agusta’s America 750S from 1975, which featured a DOHC four-cylinder engine, American livery and an impressive 75 horsepower, the brand has now released a Brutale 800 America, based on the popular three-cylinder.

This isn’t the first re-imagining of the America however, many years after the original at the start of the new millennium, the “America” tag rejoined the MV Agusta logo. The Brutale America had landed as an in-line four like its predecessor, and its colour scheme the good old red, white and blue.

A collector’s bike from that moment, it was sought after by MV Agusta aficionados, so much so that a few years later (2012) the Schiranna engineers came up with a new Brutale America, again an in-line four.

Now, for the very first time on an MV Agusta three-cylinder bike, the America livery is back. Based on the Euro 4 compliant Brutale 800, the result is a numbered Special Edition. The first 50 bikes will be for the US market: one for each State in the Union. And, in parallel with the Superbike race at the Californian Laguna Seca track, the official presentation of the new Brutale 800 America will take place on the weekend of 7-9 July 2017.

This numbered Special Edition has plenty to brag about, starting with a never-before-seen metallic blue colour scheme that catches the light with shimmering iridescence. On the tank, a star-studded motif, like the one on the 1973 750 S, takes the brand back to its glory days.

Gloss black paintwork brings out the best in a host of details, such as the appendage in front of the instrument panel. The same colour and finish is seen on the front mudguard, which sports the MV Agusta logo; the rear guard and the radiator guards are decorated with the wording “America Special Edition”.

Even the Brutale America’s seat has been specially designed, as a glance at the comfort-enhancing pillion padding clearly shows. The seat lining makes use of two materials, each characterised by a special finish; an added touch of class comes from the gilt stitching, which mirrors the finish on the tank.

In addition to the aesthetics, exclusivity is also seen in the triple clamp with its laser-cut “America Special Edition” legend and sequential production number: the same number found on the certificate which, housed in a smart wooden-plexiglas frame, is given to each new owner.

The first MV Agusta three-cylinder bike to sport the America colour scheme is based on the Brutale 800 2017 model year version and offers all the same technical specifications. It will go on sale in the USA in July 2017. Australian pricing and availability has yet to be announced.

The Brutale 800 America is marketed by MV Agusta USA LLC, managed by Urban Motor Group Pty Ltd via a special business unit. This new organisational structure is essential for overhauling US operations and developing a far-reaching sales network to strengthen the Italian brand’s position in what is seen as a strategic market for MV Agusta.

2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 ‘America Special Edition’ Specifications