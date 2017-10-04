New Speedmaster brings more versatility to Bonneville

Triumph’s 2018 Speedmaster features a sculpted Bonneville tank, machined engine fins, carb-styled twin throttle bodies, a ‘clean line’ header pipe run, finned exhaust clamps and rubber fork gaiters.

A Bonneville with more classic British custom laid back style and an even higher level of specification.

Bonneville DNA and Bobber features

Twin or single seat

Twin disc Brembo stoppers – 310mm (F)

Cage swingarm for hardtail look

Bonneville 1200HT engine

106Nm at 4000rpm

77 horsepower at 6100rpm

LED headlight and DRL

Ride by Wire with Road and Rain Modes

ABS

Traction Control (Switchable)

Torque Assist Clutch

Cruise Control

41mm cartridge front forks with 90mm travel

Hidden monoshock RSU with linkage

73mm rear wheel travel, stepped preload adjuster

12 Litre fuel tank

Authentic ‘British custom’ attitude and style

The signature features of the Bonneville Bobber and elegant hard tail look have also been incorporated, including the minimal bodywork, single clock, classic rear ‘drum brake’ inspired hub, heritage-inspired battery box, and central mudguard ridges.

A whole host of additional elegant design touches have been considered for an authentic classic custom attitude and laid back riding style, like the classic ‘nacelle’ headlight detailing, swept back beach bars, forward pegs, fixed rear mudguard and 16” wire spoked wheels.

The Bonneville Speedmaster also has a larger 12-litre fuel tank for increased range and comes with easily interchangeable twin and single seat set ups for added versatility. Constructed in a deep, sculpted foam for maximum rider and passenger comfort, both seats have been finished with a premium contrast piping.

Three classic colour options are available for the Bonneville Speedmaster, all of which compliment the beautiful real metal finish, polished detailing and elegant badging:

Jet Black

Cranberry Red

Fusion White and Phantom Black with a twin hand painted coach line

Ergonomics – Suspension

The Bonneville Speedmaster’s comfortable riding ergonomics deliver Triumph’s signature neutral and intuitive handling with swept back beach bars, forward pegs, and confidence-inspiring high specification brakes.

For unrivalled rider and pillion comfort, the Bonneville Speedmaster is fitted with a deep foam comfort seat and removable pillion seat pad, together with high specification adjustable suspension for the smoothest ride:

41mm cartridge front forks with 90mm travel

Hidden monoshock RSU with linkage, 73mm rear wheel travel and stepped preload adjuster

Completing the authentic hard-tail look is the Speedmaster’s inspired black powder-coated ‘cage’ swinging arm with paddock stand bobbin mounts.

Engine

The new Bonneville Speedmaster takes Triumph’s critically acclaimed 1200cc High Torque parallel-twin engine and adds the even higher torque engine tune of the Bobber. Delivering category-leading peak torque of 106Nm at 4,000rpm – a massive 42% more peak torque than the 2015 Triumph Speedmaster and up to 10% more than the current generation Bonneville T120. Smooth, linear power is delivered low down in the rev range through the slick six-speed gearbox with peak power output at 77PS, 25% up on the 2015 Speedmaster and 10% up on the Bonneville T120.

Unique to the Bonneville Speedmaster is the distinctive raw exhaust note, evolved from the Bonneville T120 but now an even deeper and richer sound. The bright chromed stainless steel exhaust is twin skinned for a seamless hidden cat box run and finished with unique bright chrome silencers. It also has a twin air box with twin filter design, packaged for optimised volume.

Class leading capability and technology

Featuring a 5” full-LED headlight with distinctive daytime running light pattern* and full LED lighting throughout (rear light, indicators and number plate light), the Bonneville Speedmaster has modern capability, durability and style.

The new ride-by-wire throttle enables two riding modes (Road and Rain), plus it has the latest generation ABS and switchable traction control.

The torque assist clutch, which helps prevent rider fatigue by reducing pull effort at the lever, along with the new single button cruise control, improve rideability and comfort. There is also a feature packed, yet stylishly minimal, single clock with analogue speedometer and LCD display, controlled by easy to reach fingertip controls.

As with all Triumphs in the Modern Classics range, the new Bonneville Speedmaster is liquid-cooled, reducing emissions and offering a high first major service interval of 16,000 Kilometres. For added piece of mind, it also features the latest immobiliser with the transponder fitted into the premium Triumph badged key.

Inspiration Kits

Triumph has also designed two inspiration kits to show off the Speedmaster’s breadth of character and to inspire riders who want something even more unique. Offering even more touring capability, the ‘Highway’ kit includes a full waxed cotton & leather pannier set, adjustable touring screen, comfort rider seat, matching wider pillion seat, and a host of chrome features including engine bars, passenger back rest, luggage rack and a polished machined oil filler cap.

The ‘Maverick’ kit gives the Speedmaster an even more stripped back, mean attitude with a brown quilted single seat set up, flatter raked out handlebars, black Vance & Hines exhausts** and other blacked out details, including exhaust headers, oil filler cap, and a grab rail removal kit and rear mudguard finisher for a stylish and minimal rear end.

Triumph Motorcycles Australia