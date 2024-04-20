2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Round One – Navarra

Danny Kent and the McAMS Racing Yamaha Team claimed their first ever Bennetts British Superbike Championship Omologato Pole Position at Circuito de Navarra this afternoon, holding off the charging OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing pairing of Ryan Vickers and Kyle Ryde by just 0.039s.

Josh Brookes was the first rider to attack the one-lap shootout and the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad rider set the initial benchmark. Next to set a time was MasterMac Honda’s Charlie Nesbitt who then hit the top of the times, before Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad’s Rory Skinner claimed the top spot.

Skinner stayed at the top of the times as Max Cook, Lee Jackson, and Peter Hickman completed their laps, with the second FHO Racing BMW Motorrad rider holding second place after his lap.

Fraser Rogers qualified for Omologato Superpole for the first time but the TAG Honda rider suffered a technical problem and was forced to forfeit his lap. That left Oxford Products Racing Ducati’s Christian Iddon to go next and a moment lost him valuable time and he will start tenth on the grid tomorrow for race one.

Next to set a time was Jason O’Halloran and the Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki rider was unable to topple Skinner from the times, he starts alongside Iddon.

Glenn Irwin was next to exit the pitlane and the Hager PBM Ducati rider upped the pace to move to the top of the times, which was where he stayed initially as Leon Haslam crashed his ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad machine on his flying lap to start 14th.

Reigning champion Tommy Bridewell was next, the Honda Racing UK team working against the clock to get him out for his lap after a technical issue in the earlier second Free Practice session. However, he was forced out of contention with another issue, which prompted a short red flag on Omologato Superpole. He will start from 15th on the grid for the opening race of his title defence.

Tommy Bridewell

“Look it’s unfortunate to have a technical like that, but I know we have some strong race pace. We’ve done our homework and found where the passing places are and we’ve come from down on the grid before. I still back myself in the fight so we go again tomorrow. There are two races and two opportunities to go out there and get a result. We win and lose together as a team and as a team we will come out fighting.”

The final three riders then had their chance and Kent was the first to push for a lap on the McAMS Racing Yamaha. He moved straight to the top of the times and despite the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing pairing getting close, the 2015 Moto3 World champion claimed a first Omologato Pole Position.

British Superbike Superpole

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Danny KENT Yamaha 1m36.609 2 Ryan VICKERS Yamaha +0.039 3 Kyle RYDE Yamaha +0.189 4 Glenn IRWIN Ducati +0.275 5 Rory SKINNER BMW +0.564 6 Peter HICKMAN BMW +0.630 7 Lee JACKSON Honda +0.640 8 Max COOK Kawasaki +0.811 9 Charlie NESBITT Honda +0.839 10 Christian IDDON Ducati +1.001 11 Jason O’HALLORAN Kawasaki +1.016 12 Josh BROOKES BMW +1.104 13 Fraser ROGERS Honda / 14 Leon HASLAM BMW / 15 Tommy BRIDEWELL Honda /

British Superbike Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Rory SKINNER BMW 1m37.115 2 Charlie NESBITT Honda +0.143 3 Josh BROOKES BMW +0.254 4 Franco BOURNE Honda +0.750 5 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +0.827 6 Andrew IRWIN Honda +0.846 7 Danny BUCHAN Kawasaki +0.902 8 Dean HARRISON Honda +0.934 9 Billy McCONNELL Honda +0.999 10 Alex OLSEN Honda +1.049 11 Jaimie van SIKKELERUS Honda +1.359 12 Lewis ROLLO Aprilia +1.408 13 Brayden ELLIOTT Kawasaki +1.817 14 Luke HEDGER Kawasaki +2.236 15 Tom NEAVE Kawasaki +2.381 16 Louis VALLELEY Kawasaki +3.344

British Supersport / GP2

Luke Stapleford will lead the grid into the opening Quattro Group British Supersport race of the year after beating reigning champ Ben Currie to the top spot.

Aboard the Macadam Triumph Racing, Stapleford took early charge in the session to hit the top of the timings and made it stick with his best lap of 1min 39.237s.

Oxford Products Ducati Racing’s Currie had looked to be struggling a little as he tried to find a good time but he picked up the pace on his final lap to jump up to second, relegating Gearlink Kawasaki’s Brad Perie to third.

Behind Perie, returning multiple champ Jack Kennedy managed to secure fourth with his best time on his penultimate lap, as Eugene McManus rounded out the top five aboard the ROKiT Haslam Racing Ducati – just ahead of his team-mate and brother James.

In GP2, Jack Nixon kept control of proceedings, clocking the 17th best lap overall to lead the class, as his Kramer Racing team-mate Owen Jenner was second ahead of Owen Mellor.

British Supersport / GP2 Qualifying

Pos CL Rider Bike Q1 Q2 1 SSP Luke STAPLEFORD Triumph 1m39.237 2 SSP Benjamin CURRIE Ducati 1m39.358 3 SSP Brad PERIE Kawasaki 1m39.395 4 SSP Jack KENNEDY Honda 1m39.440 5 SSP Eugene McMANUS Ducati 1m39.503 6 SSP James McMANUS Ducati 1m40.024 7 SSP Davey TODD Ducati 1m40.054 8 SSP Alastair SEELEY Yamaha 1m40.131 9 SSP Shane RICHARDSON Suzuki 1m40.424 10 SSP TJ TOMS Yamaha 1m40.526 11 SSP Joe FRANCIS Ducati 1m41.145 12 SSP Harry TRUELOVE Suzuki 1m41.297 13 SSP Rhys IRWIN Suzuki 1m41.326 14 SSP Max WADSWORTH Triumph 1m41.376 15 SSP Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki 1m41.548 16 SSP Matt TRUELOVE Suzuki 1m41.843 17 GP2 Jack NIXON Kramer 1m42.749 1m41.845 18 SSP Freddie BARNES Yamaha 1m41.974 19 SSP Jorel BOERBOOM Kawasaki 1m42.991 1m41.975 20 SSP Cameron FRASER Suzuki 1m42.655 1m42.022 21 SSP Asher DURHAM Kawasaki 1m42.452 1m42.041 22 SSP Sam LAFFINS Kawasaki 1m42.423 1m42.081 23 SSP Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Yamaha 1m43.237 1m42.136 24 SSP Craig NEVE Triumph 1m43.127 1m43.290 25 GP2 Owen JENNER Kramer 1m43.413 1m43.928 26 SSP Jamie COWARD Triumph 1m43.159 27 GP2 Owen MELLOR Nykos 1m43.435 28 GP2 Lucca ALLEN Kalex 1m44.588 29 SSP Dave GRACE Yamaha 1m45.192 DQ Harvey CLARIDGE Suzuki

Talent Cup Race One

Julian Correa won a drag to the finish line by a mere 0.046secs over Lucas Brown at the end of a tense first race of the year, as three of their rivals clashed on track.

From pole, Correa led into the opening lap but it soon became a dramatic scrap with Brown, Amanuel Brinton, Filip Surowiak and Mason Foster all challenging at the front.

The lead swapped several times but things heated-up further on lap 10 of 14, as the fight for the lead escalated and Brinton clattered into Surowiak while Foster, who was just behind, had nowhere to go and also crashed out in the melee.

This left Brown and Correa to fight for the win, and despite Brown getting ahead on the final lap, Correa was able to out drag him to the line to take victory. Ryan Frost took the final podium spot with Clayton Edmunds fourth and Harley McCabe fifth.

Talent Cup Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Julian CORREA Honda 25:52.788 2 Lucas BROWN Honda +0.046 3 Ryan FROST Honda +18.451 4 Clayton EDMUNDS Honda +18.947 5 Harley McCABE Honda +19.660 6 Ronnie HARRIS Honda +20.725 7 Peter WILLIS Honda +31.222 8 Daniel GOODMAN Honda +44.780 9 Ben JOLLIFFE Honda +44.852 10 George BOWES Honda +45.785 11 Joshua RAYMOND Jnr Honda +46.103 12 Harrison MACKAY Honda +46.145 13 Alexander ROWAN Honda +46.816 14 Scott McPHEE Honda +47.119 15 Eli BANISH Honda +57.947 16 Samuel MUNSON Honda +58.295 17 Bill HARRIS Honda +1m03.113 18 Iwan JONES Honda +1m07.555 19 Tyler KING Honda +1m24.550 20 Aeziah DIVINE Honda +1m40.264 Not Classified DNF Amanuel BRINTON Honda 5 Laps DNF Filip SUROWIAK Honda 5 Laps DNF Mason FOSTER Honda 5 Laps DNF Raheesh KHATRI Honda 5 Laps DNF Charlie HUNTINGFORD Honda 8 Laps DNF Ollie WALKER Honda 11 Laps DNF Charlie BARNES Honda DNF Not Started NS Jack BURROWS Honda NS NS Josh BANNISTER Honda NS

Talent Cup Qualifying