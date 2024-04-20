2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship
Round One – Navarra
Danny Kent and the McAMS Racing Yamaha Team claimed their first ever Bennetts British Superbike Championship Omologato Pole Position at Circuito de Navarra this afternoon, holding off the charging OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing pairing of Ryan Vickers and Kyle Ryde by just 0.039s.
Josh Brookes was the first rider to attack the one-lap shootout and the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad rider set the initial benchmark. Next to set a time was MasterMac Honda’s Charlie Nesbitt who then hit the top of the times, before Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad’s Rory Skinner claimed the top spot.
Skinner stayed at the top of the times as Max Cook, Lee Jackson, and Peter Hickman completed their laps, with the second FHO Racing BMW Motorrad rider holding second place after his lap.
Fraser Rogers qualified for Omologato Superpole for the first time but the TAG Honda rider suffered a technical problem and was forced to forfeit his lap. That left Oxford Products Racing Ducati’s Christian Iddon to go next and a moment lost him valuable time and he will start tenth on the grid tomorrow for race one.
Next to set a time was Jason O’Halloran and the Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki rider was unable to topple Skinner from the times, he starts alongside Iddon.
Glenn Irwin was next to exit the pitlane and the Hager PBM Ducati rider upped the pace to move to the top of the times, which was where he stayed initially as Leon Haslam crashed his ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad machine on his flying lap to start 14th.
Reigning champion Tommy Bridewell was next, the Honda Racing UK team working against the clock to get him out for his lap after a technical issue in the earlier second Free Practice session. However, he was forced out of contention with another issue, which prompted a short red flag on Omologato Superpole. He will start from 15th on the grid for the opening race of his title defence.
Tommy Bridewell
“Look it’s unfortunate to have a technical like that, but I know we have some strong race pace. We’ve done our homework and found where the passing places are and we’ve come from down on the grid before. I still back myself in the fight so we go again tomorrow. There are two races and two opportunities to go out there and get a result. We win and lose together as a team and as a team we will come out fighting.”
The final three riders then had their chance and Kent was the first to push for a lap on the McAMS Racing Yamaha. He moved straight to the top of the times and despite the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing pairing getting close, the 2015 Moto3 World champion claimed a first Omologato Pole Position.
British Superbike Superpole
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Danny KENT
|Yamaha
|1m36.609
|2
|Ryan VICKERS
|Yamaha
|+0.039
|3
|Kyle RYDE
|Yamaha
|+0.189
|4
|Glenn IRWIN
|Ducati
|+0.275
|5
|Rory SKINNER
|BMW
|+0.564
|6
|Peter HICKMAN
|BMW
|+0.630
|7
|Lee JACKSON
|Honda
|+0.640
|8
|Max COOK
|Kawasaki
|+0.811
|9
|Charlie NESBITT
|Honda
|+0.839
|10
|Christian IDDON
|Ducati
|+1.001
|11
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|Kawasaki
|+1.016
|12
|Josh BROOKES
|BMW
|+1.104
|13
|Fraser ROGERS
|Honda
|/
|14
|Leon HASLAM
|BMW
|/
|15
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|Honda
|/
British Superbike Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Rory SKINNER
|BMW
|1m37.115
|2
|Charlie NESBITT
|Honda
|+0.143
|3
|Josh BROOKES
|BMW
|+0.254
|4
|Franco BOURNE
|Honda
|+0.750
|5
|Storm STACEY
|Kawasaki
|+0.827
|6
|Andrew IRWIN
|Honda
|+0.846
|7
|Danny BUCHAN
|Kawasaki
|+0.902
|8
|Dean HARRISON
|Honda
|+0.934
|9
|Billy McCONNELL
|Honda
|+0.999
|10
|Alex OLSEN
|Honda
|+1.049
|11
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS
|Honda
|+1.359
|12
|Lewis ROLLO
|Aprilia
|+1.408
|13
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Kawasaki
|+1.817
|14
|Luke HEDGER
|Kawasaki
|+2.236
|15
|Tom NEAVE
|Kawasaki
|+2.381
|16
|Louis VALLELEY
|Kawasaki
|+3.344
British Supersport / GP2
Luke Stapleford will lead the grid into the opening Quattro Group British Supersport race of the year after beating reigning champ Ben Currie to the top spot.
Aboard the Macadam Triumph Racing, Stapleford took early charge in the session to hit the top of the timings and made it stick with his best lap of 1min 39.237s.
Oxford Products Ducati Racing’s Currie had looked to be struggling a little as he tried to find a good time but he picked up the pace on his final lap to jump up to second, relegating Gearlink Kawasaki’s Brad Perie to third.
Behind Perie, returning multiple champ Jack Kennedy managed to secure fourth with his best time on his penultimate lap, as Eugene McManus rounded out the top five aboard the ROKiT Haslam Racing Ducati – just ahead of his team-mate and brother James.
In GP2, Jack Nixon kept control of proceedings, clocking the 17th best lap overall to lead the class, as his Kramer Racing team-mate Owen Jenner was second ahead of Owen Mellor.
British Supersport / GP2 Qualifying
|Pos
|CL
|Rider
|Bike
|Q1
|Q2
|1
|SSP
|Luke STAPLEFORD
|Triumph
|1m39.237
|2
|SSP
|Benjamin CURRIE
|Ducati
|1m39.358
|3
|SSP
|Brad PERIE
|Kawasaki
|1m39.395
|4
|SSP
|Jack KENNEDY
|Honda
|1m39.440
|5
|SSP
|Eugene McMANUS
|Ducati
|1m39.503
|6
|SSP
|James McMANUS
|Ducati
|1m40.024
|7
|SSP
|Davey TODD
|Ducati
|1m40.054
|8
|SSP
|Alastair SEELEY
|Yamaha
|1m40.131
|9
|SSP
|Shane RICHARDSON
|Suzuki
|1m40.424
|10
|SSP
|TJ TOMS
|Yamaha
|1m40.526
|11
|SSP
|Joe FRANCIS
|Ducati
|1m41.145
|12
|SSP
|Harry TRUELOVE
|Suzuki
|1m41.297
|13
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|Suzuki
|1m41.326
|14
|SSP
|Max WADSWORTH
|Triumph
|1m41.376
|15
|SSP
|Cameron DAWSON
|Kawasaki
|1m41.548
|16
|SSP
|Matt TRUELOVE
|Suzuki
|1m41.843
|17
|GP2
|Jack NIXON
|Kramer
|1m42.749
|1m41.845
|18
|SSP
|Freddie BARNES
|Yamaha
|1m41.974
|19
|SSP
|Jorel BOERBOOM
|Kawasaki
|1m42.991
|1m41.975
|20
|SSP
|Cameron FRASER
|Suzuki
|1m42.655
|1m42.022
|21
|SSP
|Asher DURHAM
|Kawasaki
|1m42.452
|1m42.041
|22
|SSP
|Sam LAFFINS
|Kawasaki
|1m42.423
|1m42.081
|23
|SSP
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Yamaha
|1m43.237
|1m42.136
|24
|SSP
|Craig NEVE
|Triumph
|1m43.127
|1m43.290
|25
|GP2
|Owen JENNER
|Kramer
|1m43.413
|1m43.928
|26
|SSP
|Jamie COWARD
|Triumph
|1m43.159
|27
|GP2
|Owen MELLOR
|Nykos
|1m43.435
|28
|GP2
|Lucca ALLEN
|Kalex
|1m44.588
|29
|SSP
|Dave GRACE
|Yamaha
|1m45.192
|DQ
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|Suzuki
Talent Cup Race One
Julian Correa won a drag to the finish line by a mere 0.046secs over Lucas Brown at the end of a tense first race of the year, as three of their rivals clashed on track.
From pole, Correa led into the opening lap but it soon became a dramatic scrap with Brown, Amanuel Brinton, Filip Surowiak and Mason Foster all challenging at the front.
The lead swapped several times but things heated-up further on lap 10 of 14, as the fight for the lead escalated and Brinton clattered into Surowiak while Foster, who was just behind, had nowhere to go and also crashed out in the melee.
This left Brown and Correa to fight for the win, and despite Brown getting ahead on the final lap, Correa was able to out drag him to the line to take victory. Ryan Frost took the final podium spot with Clayton Edmunds fourth and Harley McCabe fifth.
Talent Cup Race One
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Julian CORREA
|Honda
|25:52.788
|2
|Lucas BROWN
|Honda
|+0.046
|3
|Ryan FROST
|Honda
|+18.451
|4
|Clayton EDMUNDS
|Honda
|+18.947
|5
|Harley McCABE
|Honda
|+19.660
|6
|Ronnie HARRIS
|Honda
|+20.725
|7
|Peter WILLIS
|Honda
|+31.222
|8
|Daniel GOODMAN
|Honda
|+44.780
|9
|Ben JOLLIFFE
|Honda
|+44.852
|10
|George BOWES
|Honda
|+45.785
|11
|Joshua RAYMOND Jnr
|Honda
|+46.103
|12
|Harrison MACKAY
|Honda
|+46.145
|13
|Alexander ROWAN
|Honda
|+46.816
|14
|Scott McPHEE
|Honda
|+47.119
|15
|Eli BANISH
|Honda
|+57.947
|16
|Samuel MUNSON
|Honda
|+58.295
|17
|Bill HARRIS
|Honda
|+1m03.113
|18
|Iwan JONES
|Honda
|+1m07.555
|19
|Tyler KING
|Honda
|+1m24.550
|20
|Aeziah DIVINE
|Honda
|+1m40.264
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Amanuel BRINTON
|Honda
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Filip SUROWIAK
|Honda
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Mason FOSTER
|Honda
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Raheesh KHATRI
|Honda
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Charlie HUNTINGFORD
|Honda
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Ollie WALKER
|Honda
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Charlie BARNES
|Honda
|DNF
|Not Started
|NS
|Jack BURROWS
|Honda
|NS
|NS
|Josh BANNISTER
|Honda
|NS
Talent Cup Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Julian CORREA
|Honda
|1m49.069
|2
|Lucas BROWN
|Honda
|+0.190
|3
|Amanuel BRINTON
|Honda
|+0.215
|4
|Mason FOSTER
|Honda
|+0.689
|5
|Charlie HUNTINGFORD
|Honda
|+0.954
|6
|Filip SUROWIAK
|Honda
|+0.958
|7
|Ronnie HARRIS
|Honda
|+1.126
|8
|Harley McCABE
|Honda
|+1.254
|9
|Ollie WALKER
|Honda
|+1.925
|10
|Daniel GOODMAN
|Honda
|+2.002
|11
|Joshua RAYMOND Jnr
|Honda
|+2.024
|12
|Clayton EDMUNDS
|Honda
|+2.072
|13
|Ryan FROST
|Honda
|+2.434
|14
|Ben JOLLIFFE
|Honda
|+2.456
|15
|Jack BURROWS
|Honda
|+2.656
|16
|Josh BANNISTER
|Honda
|+2.753
|17
|Scott McPHEE
|Honda
|+3.490
|18
|Charlie BARNES
|Honda
|+3.769
|19
|George BOWES
|Honda
|+4.168
|20
|Alexander ROWAN
|Honda
|+4.386
|21
|Iwan JONES
|Honda
|+4.441
|22
|Samuel MUNSON
|Honda
|+4.513
|23
|Bill HARRIS
|Honda
|+4.903
|24
|Tyler KING
|Honda
|+4.983
|25
|Raheesh KHATRI
|Honda
|+5.514
|26
|Aeziah DIVINE
|Honda
|+6.299
|/27
|Eli BANISH
|Honda
|/
|DQ
|Peter WILLIS
|Honda
|DQ