YMF confirmed as ASBK naming sponsor into 2018

Motorcycling Australia have announced that for the third consecutive year Yamaha Motor Finance will return to the ASBK as official naming rights sponsor, confirming their partnership for an extended two years.

The announcment solidifies the relationship with Yamaha Motor Finance after their valued support in the crucial rebuild phase over the 2015 and 2016 seasons. With YMF’s continued commitment, the ASBK can move forward with innovative plans, providing a great foundation for stability and growth over the next two years.

Brad Ryan – YMF Group General Manager Finance Services

“We have always shared MA’s vision for the development of the ASBK. The successful partnership between Yamaha Motor Finance and the ASBK is a great venture. We are extremely pleased with the outcomes over the past two years. YMF isn’t just a finance company; it’s an industry participant. Through our finance and insurance arm, Yamaha Motorcycle Insurance, we’re involved in all types of two-wheel racing. Securing a multi-year agreement with the ASBK Championship as the naming rights sponsor is just another way we can invest in the sport, and we’re delighted to be able to do so. “By cementing our partnership with the ASBK, we continue to raise the profile of both our insurance and finance brands. Together with MA, YMF is maintaining our ethos by supporting motorcycling sport in the country at all levels.”

MA CEO Peter Doyle elaborated on the big announcement.

Peter Doyle – MA CEO

“Motorcycling Australia is delighted in welcoming Yamaha Motor Finance to the ASBK once again. Both parties have enjoyed a positive and collaborative relationship, helping to develop and grow the Australian Superbike Championship in to the success that it is now. In 2017, we will see unprecedented levels of growth, not only of rider and team involvement, but fan and spectator involvement too. It is with YMF that 2017 is set to be one of the most incredible years of racing on record.”

More announcements are scheduled for the Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship, ahead of the season opener, February 24th to 26th.

