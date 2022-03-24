1959 OSSA Motocross 175

The only OSSA off-road four-stroke

What we have here is quite a rarity – the only four-stroke powered OSSA off-road motorcycle (there was a road going model that used the same engine, the GT175).

Interestingly the motor was a Morini 172 cc that was produced under licence by OSSA (Orpheo Sincronic Sociedad Anónima – the company began by manufacturing cinema film projectors in 1924). In road trim the motor made 12 hp at 7000 rpm and some 1000 bikes were made from 1958 until 1963.

The MX was built in much smaller numbers (no one seems to know just how many), but it tasted immediate success with José Elizalde Bertrand winning the first Spanish 250 cc Motocross Championship in 1959. This is a 1959 model and has engine number 0001.