2021 FIM EWC Bol d’Or

Reigning World Champions Suzuki Yoshimura SERT dominated qualifying and set a new record on the Paul Ricard circuit ahead of the YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team and BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team during preparations for Bol d’Or 2021.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France started from fourth ahead of VRD Igol Experiences. VRD Igol Experiences were ahead of two factory teams on the starting grid: Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar and ERC Endurance-Ducati.

41 teams started the 84th Bol d’Or but ultimately only 20 would be credited as finishing the race after crossing the finishing line and meeting the criteria of completing 75 per cent of the number of laps of the winner. Thus there was more tales of tragedy than triumph.

F.C.C. TSR Honda came into the event on a high after taking victory at the 12 hours of Estoril, as did fellow podium finishers at that event, WeBike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar and the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team. Ultimately, none of those three teams who occupied the top three places in the FIM Endurance World Championship Standings before this weekend, would finish Bol d’Or 2021.

Nor would the high-profile Yamaha Austria Racing Team, the factory backed ERC Ducati effort, Team Bolliger Switzerland or Wojcik Racing Team make it to the chequered flag in what was a war of attrition staged in high-temperatures on an unforgiving track.

After seven and a half hours of racing, BMW Motorrad World Endurance was running in fourth position when Mikhalchik had engine issues that forced him into the pits. Team Manager Werner Daemen’s squad tried everything to continue the race but then had to make the decision to retire.

Marc Bongers – BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director

“This obviously is a hard setback for us, also in regards of the title fight in the world championship. Another podium finish with a lot of championship points would have been possible in this 24-hour race but endurance racing once more proved that a lot can happen. Several top teams have run into issues in this very hard race, and unfortunately we have been one of them. We will now analyse in detail to find the exact cause of the issue. I want to thank the entire team and the riders for their very hard work before and at the race weekend. Now we are looking forward to the finale at Most. There, we want to attack again and fight at the very top.”

F.C.C. TSR Honda were looking good and Josh Hook had moved the team up to third ten hours in to the race and was the fastest man on the circuit before the Fireblade refused to proceed. By the time the bike was trailered to the pit garage they had already slipped to seventh. The team then worked on the bike for more than an hour but alas it was not enough to put them back into contention.

YART had looked set to challenge SERT for the win after building up a 20-second lead by the 11th hour only for an engine failure on the Mistral Straight to rob Marvin Fritz, Niccole Canepa and Karel Hanika of their chance for victory. For all their World Endurance success a victory at the Bol d’Or continues to escape the Yamaha Austria Racing Team.

Mandy Kainz – YART Yamaha Official EWC Team, Team Manager

“What can I say? We are very disappointed and it’s very hard to give up a win when you are leading like we were, but this is Endurance racing! The race was going to plan until we ran into an issue. The bike was running perfectly and there was no indication that something was wrong, so it was a shock to us all when we ran into a technical issue. It was a ‘full gas’ race from the start, everyone was pushing, and people were retiring everywhere. It’s unbelievable that after 11 hours were we so close to SERT and fighting for the win. We were looking forward to seeing how the race would unfold but unfortunately on the back straight the technical issue happened, and we were forced to retire.”

The Yamaha backed Wójcik Racing Team and Wójcik Racing Team 2 also retired from the race. The Wójcik Racing Team in the hands of Dan Linfoot, Gino Rea and Sheridan Morais was running inside the top ten before the bike threw a rod.

The lead Kawasaki Team, Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar were also in a position to challenge for a podium before they had their own technical issues. Bolliger Team Switzerland Kawasaki had their engine expire.

The ERC Endurance Ducati entry crashed out of the race before the 11th hour mark.

Surviving and thriving as their competitors fell by the wayside was the Yoshimura Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, who also set the fastest lap of the race and led for 615 of the 704 laps completed of a circuit where competitors hit 330 km/h down the Mistral Straight.

SERT riders Gregg Black, Xavier Simeon and Sylvain Guintoli controlled the race, despite the rivalry with the other official teams and inclement weather conditions, which deteriorated during the night as heavy rain descended. The only hiccup for the team came around midnight when the first raindrops appeared on the circuit and Simeon was the victim of a crash that caused slight damage to the Suzuki.

Back in the pits though, the technical staff carried out a fast check and repair, which allowed the #1 machine to get back on the track quickly, keeping in touch with the front runners. Shortly afterwards, the team were back in the lead again and stretched the gap hour-by-hour.

After leading the race almost from start to finish, the Yoshimura SERT Motul GSX-R1000R crossed the finish line 19 laps ahead of its main rival and, by taking pole position, the lead at the eighth and 16th hour of the race and the victory, the team collected 65 points, the maximum possible for the event. This allowed the team to move from fourth in the championship to now lead with a total of 141 points.

Damien Saulnier – Suzuki Endurance Racing Team Manager

“We are more than proud to leave with the victory and a lot of points. But in the pits, I found the race very hard; very long. I imagine that it was the same for the riders with the gaps that were widening, it’s psychologically hard to keep up. It’s a race I’ll remember! This victory gives us comfort and security for the end of the season. But we must not rest for now, because the race of Most will be also difficult on a circuit which we do not know. We’ll have to stay careful and very focused because the points are difficult to win, but easy to lose.”

In second place 19 laps behind the leader, Moto Ain got on the podium in their very first season in the EWC class thanks to Randy de Puniet, Robin Mulhauser and Roberto Rolfo. They ran a flawless race with only a minor crash towards the end.

Third at the finish, four laps behind Moto Ain, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers wrote their name in history. It is rare to find a Superstock team on the podium of a 24-hour race. The last time a Superstock team was on the podium of an FIM EWC race was at the 2014 Bol d’Or. In the saddle of their Kawasaki, Anthony Loiseau, Jonathan Hardt and Julien Pilot led the Superstock class practically throughout the race. BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers stayed in the lead for 621 of the 681 laps completed in this category.

The podium of the 84th Bol d’Or was also noteworthy for its diversity. It featured three manufacturers, Suzuki, Yamaha and Kawasaki, and three tyre manufacturers – Bridgestone, Dunlop and Michelin.

Proving that today’s Superstock bikes hold up well against the official EWC machines, two other Superstock teams finished in the Top 5. RAC41 ChromeBurner were fourth and the only Honda past the finish line. No Limits Motor Team (Suzuki) were in 5th place.

VRD Igol Experiences finished 6th overall. Florian Alt, Florian Marino and Nico Terol had been in the Top 5 in the early stages of the race before crashing and having to mount a recovery. The independent Yamaha team won the points for the 3rd-ranked team in the FIM EWC. This puts them in second place in the standings behind Yoshimura SERT Motul, the new leader on the eve of the season finale at Most.

11 of the 20 machines past the finish line were Superstocks. OG Motorsport by Sarazin and Falcon Racing finished a noteworthy 7th and 8th, ahead of two EWC teams, Motobox Kremer Racing and Maco Racing Team.

Aussie Anthony West joined the MACO Racing Team for the event and will also ride for the team at the 8 Hours of Most next month before returning to Australia to continue his ASBK campaign. When the rain came down in the middle of the night Westy was the quickest rider on track at one stage of the race. He also had to push the bike back to the pits after running out of fuel but ultimately his efforts were rewarded with a top ten finish.

The 2021 Bol d’Or also marked the return of the public for the first time since late 2019 and 48,000 spectators attended the Paul Ricard circuit for the event.

The 84th edition of the Bol d’Or was the third round of the FIM EWC 2021 season. The final round, the 8-hour race at Most in the Czech Republic, will be held on 9th October. YART and F.C.C. TSR Honda are still in with a chance of taking the title as just as this Bol d’Or showed, anything can happen in Endurance racing…

2021 Bol d’Or Race Results

Results Pos Team ………………………………………………………… Bike Class Laps Time ………………………. Gap Best.Lap. Pits Total . Pit . Time 1 YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL Suzuki EWC 704 24h01m11.531 – 1m53.783 28 30m06.994 2 MOTO AIN Yamaha EWC 685 24h02m17.438 19 1m54.511 32 46m52.781 3 BMRT 3D MAXXESS NEVERS Kawasaki SST 681 24h03m02.495 23 1m55.371 31 49m41.592 4 RAC41-CHROMEBURNER Honda SST 679 24h03m04.777 25 1m56.119 33 50m48.722 5 No Limits Motor Team Suzuki SST 676 24h04m57.950 28 1m55.982 31 40m39.418 6 VRD IGOL EXPÉRIENCES Yamaha EWC 674 24h02m17.120 30 1m54.109 26 2h08m33.128 7 OG MOTORSPORT BY SARAZIN Yamaha SST 672 24h01m11.971 32 1m56.424 29 48m24.466 8 FALCON RACING Yamaha SST 671 24h01m35.644 33 1m58.304 30 34m28.823 9 Motobox Kremer Racing #65 Yamaha EWC 664 24h02m43.924 40 1m58.054 31 41m57.490 10 MACO RACING Team Yamaha EWC 656 24h01m55.761 48 1m55.792 29 2h39m51.328 11 ADSS 97 Kawasaki SST 649 24h02m48.210 55 1m58.934 33 1h04m36.298 12 team space moto Suzuki SST 645 24h01m38.691 59 1m59.011 29 1h07m59.807 13 PITLANE ENDURANCE 86 Yamaha SST 645 24h02m42.317 59 1m56.222 31 1h35m08.709 14 TRT27 BAZAR 2 LA BECANE Suzuki SST 641 24h02m38.940 63 1m59.798 36 1h07m14.182 15 METISS JBB Metiss EXP 633 24h02m19.062 71 1m57.493 33 1h43m41.485 16 EMRT Endurance Monaco Racing Team Yamaha EWC 627 24h01m41.923 77 1m57.927 38 1h51m23.966 17 TATI TEAM BERINGER RACING Kawasaki EWC 603 24h01m54.963 101 1m53.707 26 3h24m51.803 18 Team LRP Poland BMW EWC 600 24h02m40.442 104 1m56.382 26 2h12m13.686 19 DUNLOP MOTORS EVENTS WERC Suzuki SST 593 24h03m12.529 111 2m00.668 30 2h34h10.690 20 PLAYERS Kawasaki SST 584 24h01m50.390 120 1m58.297 29 3h12m26.605 Retired 21 TEAM 18 SAPEURS POMPIERS CMS MOTOSTORE Yamaha SST 541 19h22m16.014 163 1m55.662 25 33m29.740 22 Team Aviobike Yamaha SST 459 16h47m19.563 245 1m57.865 23 40m42.041 23 TEAM LH RACING Yamaha SST 415 15h37m33.272 289 1m57.543 22 1h11m35.738 24 TEAM 33 LOUIT APRIL MOTO Kawasaki SST 409 14h35m43.159 295 1m56.693 20 26m15.691 25 ENERGIE ENDURANCE 91 Kawasaki SST 363 14h00m11.999 341 1m57.816 19 41m49.790 26 YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC Yamaha EWC 353 11h53m42.623 351 1m53.821 14 12m58.814 27 JUNIOR TEAM LMS SUZUKI Suzuki SST 317 11h49m49.590 387 1m57.071 16 20m01.126 28 F.C.C. TSR Honda France Honda EWC 315 10h49m26.891 389 1m54.012 14 20m22.246 29 ERC Endurance Ducati Ducati EWC 310 10h48m45.238 394 1m54.171 14 14m26.892 30 Wójcik Racing Team 2 Yamaha SST 301 11h06m29.475 403 1m57.304 18 56m39.537 31 Wójcik Racing Team Yamaha EWC 295 10h24m54.727 409 1m54.599 13 18m19.891 32 Slider Endurance Yamaha SST 268 09h36m51.393 436 1m56.998 13 37m18.705 33 BMW MOTORRAD WORLD ENDURANCE TEAM BMW EWC 224 07h34m56.723 480 1m54.368 9 7m58.884 34 WEBIKE SRC KAWASAKI FRANCE TRICKSTAR Kawasaki EWC 210 06h53m56.161 494 1m53.786 10 7m58.201 35 TEAM 202 Yamaha SST 204 07h49m39.329 500 1m58.038 10 1h25m23.764 36 British Endurance Racing Team Suzuki SST 185 08h40m04.760 519 1m59.317 9 2h06m43.142 37 3ART BEST OF BIKE Yamaha EWC 163 06h30m37.187 541 1m55.827 8 55m37.545 38 NATIONAL MOTOS HONDA Honda SST 113 04h50m03.574 591 1m55.213 9 55m36.689 39 Team Bolliger Switzerland #8 Kawasaki EWC 109 03h37m57.350 595 1m55.974 5 4m25.723 40 TECMAS BMW BMW EWC 69 02h49m29.377 635 1m58.025 4 6m12.252 41 JMA MOTOS ACTION BIKE Suzuki SST 50 02h25m06.077 654 1m58.691 4 25m59.624

2021 FIM EWC-Teams Ranking

Pos Team …………………………………………………………………………………….. Bike Country FMN FRA POR FRA CZE Total 1 YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL Suzuki FRA FFM 64 12 65 – 141 2 VRD IGOL EXPÉRIENCES Yamaha FRA FFM 32 29 44 – 105 3 F.C.C. TSR Honda France Honda JPN MFJ 36 46 7 – 89 4 WEBIKE SRC KAWASAKI FRANCE TRICKSTAR Kawasaki FRA FFM 48 39 – – 87 5 BMW MOTORRAD WORLD ENDURANCE TEAM BMW BEL FMB 44 36 4 – 84 6 MOTO AIN Yamaha FRA FFM – 24 48 – 72 7 Motobox Kremer Racing #65 Yamaha GER DMSB 23 8 33 – 64 8 ERC Endurance Ducati Ducati GER DMSB 29 20 8 – 57 9 MACO RACING Team Yamaha SVK SMF 24 – 30 – 54 10 YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC Yamaha AUT AMF 14 18 15 – 47 11 Wójcik Racing Team Yamaha POL PZM 12 15 4 – 31 12 Team LRP Poland BMW POL PZM – 10 19 – 29 13 TATI TEAM BERINGER RACING Kawasaki FRA FFM 2 2 22 – 26 14 EMRT Endurance Monaco Racing Team Yamaha FRA FFM – – 22 – 22 15 Team Bolliger Switzerland #8 Kawasaki SUI FMS – 19 – – 19 16 gt endurance Yamaha FRA FFM 18 – – – 18 17 3ART BEST OF BIKE Yamaha FRA FFM – 13 – – 13

2021 FIM World Cup Superstock Teams Ranking