ASBK confirm live TV coverage for 2022

ASBK fans will witness every thrilling moment of the 2022 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented Motul, via live free-to-air television coverage on SBS and SBS On-Demand.

With all 2022 final broadcast agreements now locked in, ASBK Management is pleased to confirm SBS once again as the Official free-to-air TV broadcaster for ASBK for 2022.

SBS has long held an important role as the home of ASBK and other great motorsport categories. In 2022, ASBK fans will be in for a real treat, with the coverage set to scale new heights thanks to the ongoing commitment of SBS.

SBS Director of Sport – Ken Shipp

“The Australian Superbike Championship is an excellent staple in our growing motorsport line-up. SBS’s dedicated coverage of the ASBK Championship combined with the gripping track action always provides for compelling viewing, free on SBS and SBS On Demand.”

In 2022 ASBK race fans will benefit from both SBS’s live free-to-air coverage, plus the opportunity to catch all the action via SBS On-Demand at any time.

ASBK Production Partner AVE are once again in charge of capturing every angle and they bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the highly technical production of ASBK.

Each standalone round of the thrilling ASBK action will be broadcast, live for over three hours to fans at home, on the couch, or on mobile devices as part of the SBS’ free-to air-coverage.

All the action will be brought to you by the ASBK TV Team, with Kate Peck and Steve Martin who will be joined by specialist commentators Phil Harlum and Mark Bracks.

Motorcycling Australia CEO – Peter Doyle

“Locking in SBS again in 2022 has been a high priority as their history with two-wheel motorsport is legendary. I appreciate and welcome their ongoing commitment to top-level Superbike racing in this country. Additionally, for fans, this is a great outcome as it offers them a number of ways to watch the racing: live, on-demand, on their home TV, tablet or mobile phone. With SBS’ support in 2022, alongside our Pay-TV broadcast partners here in Australia and around the world, we can look forward to a full season of the absolute best the sport has to offer.”

ASBK Round One at Phillip Island this weekend will see every exciting race-day minute available to all Australian ASBK fans with live TV on SBS this Sunday the 27th February from 1-4pm (AEDT).

For passionate ASBK fans who don’t want to miss a minute of the race-day action, ASBK Livestream will begin Sunday at 10am through to 1pm when the live TV telecast begins.