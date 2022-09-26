2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship

Round 10 – Barber Motorsports Park

Images by Brian J. Nelson

MotoAmerica Superbike Race One

After earning pole position during the morning session with a new lap record, Gagne did what Gagne does in the race. He took off at the start and was never headed, flanked initially by his wingman on the Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha team, Cameron Petersen and ultimately followed home by Westby Racing’s Mathew Scholtz.

At the end of 20 laps of the 2.38-mile Barber Motorsports Park, Gagne had his 12th win of the season and the 29th of his AMA Superbike career by 5.43 seconds over Scholtz. Scholtz had been on the move early, chasing Petersen until his fellow South African crashed on the sixth lap.

From there, Scholtz went into points-scoring mode as those two will battle for third in the championship in tomorrow’s finale with only four points separating them. Petersen, meanwhile, remounted and scored seven valuable points for finishing ninth.

Gagne’s run to the championship was made easier with Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC’s Danilo Petrucci struggling with a fourth-place finish after being stung with a jump-start penalty of five seconds. The penalty, however, was later overturned on appeal by Petrucci’s team and overturned at roughly 6:30 p.m., giving Petrucci third on the day.

Jake Gagne – P1

“It did (go to plan). Obviously, I keep saying it, but I knew if we could get a win today – I knew these Yamahas were going good. I knew PJ (Jacobsen) was going good. I knew if we could get a little bit of a points spread, everybody would sleep a little bit easier tonight. I’m glad. I think you mentioned, we got a 16-point lead going into tomorrow, so that makes life a little easier. But anything can still happen. It’s still racing. But I got off to a good start. Made one big mistake up over the hill. Almost ran off the track. Then I could see my pit board and I knew Cam (Petersen) was in second. Then he kind of charged back to me. Then all of a sudden, I had that two-second gap, so I saw that he wasn’t on the big screen anymore so he must have went down, which was a bummer. Hats off to Mat (Scholtz) and PJ. These guys both did me a little bit of a favor today and got me some points. Like I said, I think we’ll sleep a little easier tonight knowing we’ve got 16 points (now 13 points). But anything can still happen. It could rain. It’s motorcycle racing. We’ve just got to try to do the same thing tomorrow and get off to a good start, avoid any drama and try to bring this thing home for the team.”

Tytlers Cycle Racing’s PJ Jacobsen was originally credited with third place but the change in the official results moved him back a spot to fourth.

While Gagne pocketed 25 points for winning, Petrucci earned 16 points for finishing third. That gives Gagne a 13-point advantage going into Sunday’s final race of the year.

Fifth place on Saturday went to Tytlers Cycle Racing’s Hector Barbera, giving the BMW team two riders in the top five. Barbera was some nine seconds ahead of the Hayden Gillim/Jake Lewis scrap for sixth.

That spot went to Disrupt Racing’s Gillim over fellow Kentuckian Lewis and his Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki by just .059 of a second.

Tytlers Cycle/RideHVMC Racing’s Corey Alexander, Petersen and ADR Motorsports’ David Anthony rounded out the top-five finishers.

MotoAmerica Superbike Race One Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Jake Gagne YAM – 2 Mathew Scholtz YAM +5.433 3 Danilo Petrucci DUC +18.998 4 PJ Jacobsen BMW +20.11 5 Hector Barbera BMW +24.576 6 Hayden Gillim SUZ +33.556 7 Jake Lewis SUZ +33.615 8 Corey Alexander BMW +42.737 9 Cameron Petersen YAM +43.881 10 David Anthony SUZ +45.91 11 Ashton Yates BMW +52.016 12 Max Flinders YAM +53.561 13 Kyle Wyman BMW +53.878 14 Brandon Paasch SUZ +57.169 15 Geoff May HON +58.101 16 Danilo Lewis BMW +59.42 17 Jeremy Coffey SUZ +01:24.0 18 Hunter Dunham YAM +01:24.2 19 Andrew Lee SUZ +01:28.4 20 Joseph Giannotto BMW 1 Lap Not classified DNF Richie Escalante SUZ DNF DNF Eziah Davis YAM DNF DNF Nolan Lamkin BMW DNF DNF Jason Waters BMW DNF DNF Ezra Beaubier BMW DNF DNS Travis Wyman BMW DNS

MotoAmerica Superbike Race Two

Jake Gagne won 17 races last year en route to his first MotoAmerica Superbike Championship. This season, Gagne won 12 – five fewer races – to take the title, including missing out on the season final win. Yet, this championship means more than the first, he says.

Jake Gagne

“Last year was cool winning all those races and taking home the championship, but this one feels good to bring it all the way down to the last race. It was just incredible. It was amazing being able to race with Danilo (Petrucci). That guy is a world-class racer. Like I said down there, I don’t think there has ever been anybody that I wanted to beat more, just because of his resume. He’s a MotoGP guy, a MotoGP winner. I don’t know how many of those we’ve had here in the States, so I wanted to do right and protect the home turf here and bring this MotoAmerica Championship home with an American.”

On Sunday at Barber Motorsports Park, Gagne finished second to his Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing teammate Cameron Petersen and that earned him a second successive Superbike title. The runner-up finish on Sunday put a ribbon on Gagne’s season that featured 12 wins and 14 total podiums in 20 races.

The race went perfectly for the Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing team as Petersen led Gagne for the duration, the pair flying in formation until Gagne backed it down in the final laps.

Petersen took his second win of the season, his third career victory, and his first in dry conditions at his favorite track by 3.1 seconds over Gagne.

Cameron Petersen – Winner

“Like Jake said, I really wanted to win one, especially after yesterday. But those first few laps, I was a little bit nervous to push like I had been in the past days this weekend. So, honestly, the pace wasn’t that fast, and I think that’s why some of those other guys, like Danilo (Petrucci), were able to stay there a little bit longer. I just tried to hit my marks the whole race because that’s what I did yesterday. I just got excited and started making mistakes. So, I really just tried to focus on hitting my marks, not making any stupid mistakes. Jake (Gagne) can say what he wants, but I think he gave that one to me. It’s pretty nice having a teammate like that. I knew he had pace. He’s had great pace all weekend. He had some funky stuff going on in the race there. Nonetheless, I got a win. I finally got one in the dry. I’m so happy. I can’t thank the team enough. They’ve done an amazing job all year. I’ve never had so much fun racing a motorcycle in my life. I’m really looking forward to the off-season and coming into next year on the same motorcycle, same crew, same team. I think it’s going to be good. Congrats to JG on the championship. He deserves it. The guy is unreal on a motorcycle and just a gem of a human being. He deserves this. And congrats to PJ (Jacobsen). I think he should have had two of these this weekend. I’m glad he got one today and I hope I see him on the grid next year, because he definitely deserves to be here. He’s one of the guys.”

Third place went to Tytlers Cycle Racing’s PJ Jacobsen with the New Yorker passing Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC’s Danilo Petrucci in the last corner on the last lap. It was a fitting finish for Jacobsen, who lost out on third in Saturday’s race one when Petrucci’s jump-start penalty was reversed after the team’s appeal was upheld.

Jake Gagne – P2

“After yesterday’s win, having a little bit of a gap going into today, I did sleep a little. It still took me a while to fall asleep last night, honestly. Just running over what could happen and hoping that it was dry. Until the last second. Thirty minutes before the race it was like, wet or dry? It was kind of nerve-racking. I’m stoked we got it done. I wouldn’t have asked for a better year. Last year was cool winning all those races and taking home the championship, but this one feels good to bring it all the way down to the last race. It was just incredible. It was amazing being able to race with Danilo (Petrucci). That guy is a world-class racer. Like I said down there, I don’t think there has ever been anybody that I wanted to beat more, just because of his resume. He’s a MotoGP guy, a MotoGP winner. I don’t know how many of those we’ve had here in the States, so I wanted to do right and protect the home turf here and bring this MotoAmerica championship home with an American. Thanks to the team. It was crazy. Today’s race was kind of crazy, but we made it to the finish.”

PJ Jacobsen – P3

“When we first started the race there, I was a little nervous because I had a lot of moments this morning because the track was so green from that little bit of rain. So, I was a little nervous on just leaning the bike so hard. But they were in front of me, and I just kept pushing and pushing. (Danilo) Petrucci and Scholtz were right there, and I just kept catching them and catching them. Then they got into a little bit of a battle there. Then I passed (Mathew) Scholtz and then just kind of went for Petrucci. Then I just sat there with five laps to go, and I knew where I was going to pass him. I passed him just going into the last corner and I knew that he was not going to expect that. So, that’s how it was. It was kind of a little bit of a redemption for yesterday. I really wanted to beat him. That was one thing, for sure.”

Jacobsen beat Petrucci to the line by .206 of a second.

Fifth place went to Westby Racing’s Mathew Scholtz, the South African racing with Petrucci early on before fading. He was some seven seconds adrift of the Italian at the finish and 3.2 seconds ahead of Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Richie Escalante.

Next up was Escalante’s teammate Jake Lewis with the Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki rider topping Disrupt Racing’s Hayden Gillim.

Tytlers Cycle Racing’s Kyle Wyman was ninth with his teammate Hector Barbera rounding out the top 10.

MotoAmerica Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Cameron Petersen YAM – 2 Jake Gagne YAM +3.172 3 PJ Jacobsen BMW +7.719 4 Danilo Petrucci DUC +7.925 5 Mathew Scholtz YAM +15.122 6 Richie Escalante SUZ +18.813 7 Jake Lewis SUZ +22.065 8 Hayden Gillim SUZ +25.627 9 Kyle Wyman BMW +38.874 10 Hector Barbera BMW +39.692 11 Ashton Yates BMW +43.812 12 David Anthony SUZ +1:03.682 13 Travis Wyman BMW +1:04.721 14 Danilo Lewis BMW +1:06.077 15 Brandon Paasch SUZ +1:06.441 16 Andrew Lee SUZ +1:14.278 17 Ezra Beaubier BMW +1:19.516 18 Nolan Lamkin BMW +1:28.838 19 Hunter Dunham YAM +1 Lap 20 Max Flinders YAM +4 Laps Not classified DNF Jason Waters BMW DNF DNF Geoff May HON DNF DNF Eziah Davis YAM DNF DNF Joseph Giannotto BMW DNF DNS Corey Alexander BMW DNS DNS Jeremy Coffey SUZ DNS

MotoAmerica Superbike Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Jake Gagne 376 2 Danilo Petrucci 356 3 Cameron Petersen 304 4 Mathew Scholtz 286 5 Hector Barbera 190 6 PJ Jacobsen 170 7 Jake Lewis 144 8 Hayden Gillim 132 9 Richie Escalante 127 10 Ashton Yates 119 11 Corey Alexander 84 12 Travis Wyman 83 13 David Anthony 77 14 Kyle Wyman 53 15 Brandon Paasch 45 16 Danilo Lewis 38 17 Max Flinders 29 18 Geoff May 28 19 Larry Pegram 27 20 Jeremy Coffey 25 21 Ezra Beaubier 25 22 Michael Gilbert 20 23 Hunter Dunham 14 24 Andy DiBrino 11 25 Andrew Lee 10 26 Bryce Prince 7 27 Justin Miest 6 28 Maximiliano Gerardo 5 29 Nolan Lamkin 4 30 Jake Schmotter 3

YUASA Stock 1000 Race

The Yuasa Stock 1000 started off Saturay, and it was the final race of the year for MotoAmerica’s litrebike Stock riders.

With the championship already decided in Corey Alexander’s favour two weekends ago at New Jersey Motorsports Park, this race was all about just taking the chequered flag and standing on the top of the podium with a win.

That win went to Disrupt Racing Suzuki’s Hayden Gillim, which was his fifth victory of the season. Gillim, who started from the pole position, got the holeshot and was never headed.

At the chequered flag, the Kentuckian had stretched out his lead to more than eight-and-a-half seconds. Second place went to Vision Wheel/Discount Tire/KWS Honda rider Geoff May who withstood a near highside on the way to his runner-up result.

Cycle World/Octane/Chuckwalla Racing Andrew Lee completed the podium in third aboard his Suzuki.

Hayden Gillim

“It was a really good year, we had a couple little things that kind of kept us from really fighting for it until the end, but over the past two years, I haven’t raced full-time. Last year, I did Baggers three rounds and then the year before that the only thing I did was the one Bagger race at Laguna at the end of the season. So, it was really good to come back into it and be able to do what we were able to do as a team. Myself, I came back after two years away. Disrupt Racing team member Mark Junge came back after being out for ten years or nine years or something like that. Saw him pull out of retirement. It took us a little while to get our feet under us. It took me a little while to get my head up to speed and be able to process what was going on with the bike and being able to relay that to the guys. That’s something that you lose, being away for a little bit. The past three rounds, everything started clicking. I was able to start feeling things with the bike that I haven’t felt in a long time. Being able to relay that to them and then being able to turn it into a great bike underneath me has been a lot of fun. Getting to do so many laps in Stock 1000 and Superbike has been a freaking blast. It helps me every weekend having that many laps under my belt. This week on Monday, my son turns one year old. The wife has been crying about that. She’s upset we’ve got a big boy now. The team got me a little tribute helmet to it, a little tribute to Nicky (Hayden) and then got some pictures of me and (wife) Summer and (son) Stone at Virginia on the podium. A little picture of me and Stone on there. So, it’s pretty cool for them to do that. It’s been a really good year. I’m glad that they were able to bring me on board.”

YUASA Stock 1000 Race Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Hayden Gillim SUZ – 2 Geoff May HON +8.66 3 Andrew Lee SUZ +8.79 4 Brandon Paasch SUZ +14.205 5 Stefano Mesa KAW +14.369 6 Taylor Knapp BMW +14.662 7 Nolan Lamkin BMW +23.733 8 Hunter Dunham YAM +27.557 9 Eziah Davis YAM 1 Lap 10 Jeremy Coffey SUZ 1 Lap 11 Jason Waters BMW 1 Lap 12 Anthony Reale SUZ 1 Lap 13 Zachary Butler YAM 1 Lap 14 Ryan Burke YAM 1 Lap 15 Steve Olson YAM 1 Lap 16 Zachary Schumacher BMW 1 Lap 17 Michael Butler YAM 1 Lap 18 Manuel Segura KAW 1 Lap 19 Jeremy Simmons YAM 1 Lap 20 Cody Cochran BMW 1 Lap 21 Jeremiah Walker DUC 1 Lap 22 Alejandro Nieves Jr KAW 1 Lap 23 Trevor Watson HON 1 Lap 24 Dallas Sherman Jr YAM 1 Lap 25 Dustin Walbon BMW 1 Lap 26 Bobby Davies YAM 1 Lap 27 Josh Gerardot KAW 1 Lap 28 Danilo Lewis BMW 2 Laps Not classified DNF Travis Wyman BMW DNF DNF Corey Alexander BMW DNF DNF Alex Arango BMW DNF DNF Jason Lee YAM DNF DNF Joseph Giannotto BMW DNF

YUASA Stock 1000 Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Corey Alexander 192 2 Hayden Gillim 192 3 Travis Wyman 156 4 Brandon Paasch 137 5 Geoff May 111 6 Andy DiBrino 86 7 Stefano Mesa 82 8 Hunter Dunham 81 9 Ezra Beaubier 79 10 Danilo Lewis 77 11 Andrew Lee 65 12 Jeremy Coffey 59 13 Nolan Lamkin 49 14 Maximiliano Gerardo 48 15 Michael Gilbert 40 16 Ryan Burke 29 17 Eziah Davis 25 18 Zachary Butler 22 19 Bryce Prince 20 20 Jason Waters 20

Supersport Race 1

The 2022 Supersport Championship had also been decided at New Jersey Motorsports Park, with Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC rider Josh Herrin clinching the title, so the final two races of the Supersport season were also all about pride.

In race one, Herrin started from the pole and chose softer-compound Dunlop tires than Landers Racing Yamaha’s Rocco Landers did. With better grip than Landers had at the beginning of the race, Herrin was in the lead and looked to be headed for a dominant win.

However, Landers’ strategy paid off. As Herrin’s tires wore and lost some of their grip, Landers closed the gap and overtook him for the lead. Herrin hung tight to Landers, however, and Mesa37 Racing Kawasaki’s Stefano Mesa also joined the battle for the win.

At the chequered flag, it was Landers who got the win over Herrin by just .364 of a second. Mesa finished third, but only .061 of a second behind Herrin.

Rocco Landers

“I definitely made a gamble, that’s for sure, it definitely paid off. If you asked me an hour ago if I thought I’d win the race, there’s a slim chance, I felt like. But it worked. Josh (Herrin) is one of the toughest people I’ve ever raced against, and whenever I throw a shot, he immediately takes a stab back. It’s actually really fun. I enjoy it. Same with Stefano (Mesa). Just love racing with these guys. They’re super-aggressive. It’s super-awesome.”

Unfortunately for Aussie Luke Power it was a disappointing start to the weekend, recording a DNF in Race 1.

Supersport Race 1 Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Rocco Landers YAM – 2 Josh Herrin DUC +0.364 3 Stefano Mesa KAW +0.425 4 Benjamin Smith YAM +8.044 5 Tyler Scott SUZ +12.226 6 Jaret Nassaney SUZ +23.611 7 Dominic Doyle SUZ +23.771 8 Liam Grant SUZ +27.506 9 Christian Miranda YAM +1:03.338 10 Blake Holt YAM +1:03.744 11 Carl Soltisz SUZ +1:24.392 12 Edgar Zaragoza YAM +1:25.742 13 Sean Hopkins YAM 1 Lap 14 Douglas Jacobsen SUZ 1 Lap 15 Kevin Netto KAW 1 Lap 16 Timothy Frey YAM 1 Lap Not classified (75% = 15 Laps) DNF CJ LaRoche YAM DNF DNF Emerson Amaya YAM DNF DNF Jamie Starace KAW DNF DNF Samuel Lochoff SUZ DNF DNF Luke Power SUZ DNF DNS 74 Chris Sarbora KAW DNS

Supersport Race 2

Rain showers during the day on Sunday at Barber Motorsports Park played a factor in Supersport race two as some of the riders made the decision to use rain tires on the damp track while others chose slicks and gambled that the track would dry out enough as the race wound down to yield faster lap times.

It was an interesting dichotomy in team strategies, but in the end, Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC rider Josh Herrin, who chose rain tires, was able to run a fast pace from beginning to end, and even with the track almost fully dry by the time the chequered flag flew.

Herrin, the recently crowned class champion, won the 15-lap race by a whopping margin of nearly 18 seconds over 3D Motorsports LLC Suzuki rider Luke Power, who finished second for the Australian’s second podium of the season. VisionWheel M4 Suzuki’s Tyler Scott was third.

Josh Herrin – P1, 2022 Supersport Champion

“Last year, I decided to go dries, slicks in a moment like this, but it was even a little bit wetter. It was the worst decision I ever made in racing. No matter how dry it looked out there, I wasn’t putting the slicks on. I was just going to go rain and cross my fingers. It was a really good race, though. I’m happy to be up here. It’s the best way possible to finish the season, especially a championship-winning season when Rocco (Landers) was coming on strong at the end. Mentally, I think if you can win the last race, I feel like it helps a lot going into the next year. You’ve got six, seven months to sit and think about everything. Happy to be up here. I wasn’t expecting to get the win, for sure. In the warmup in the wet, I had a couple moments. Even on the warmup lap of the race, I had a moment. I was really nervous, but things just went our way. When Rocco and Stefano (Mesa) came by on the slicks, I was a little nervous. I waved Stefano by because I saw how fast he was coming up. I thought for sure he was going to catch us, but we got lucky and we were able to hold him off. So, super happy.”

Supersport Race 2 Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Josh Herrin DUC – 2 Luke Power SUZ +17,843 3 Tyler Scott SUZ +20,399 4 Jaret Nassaney SUZ +23,570 5 Samuel Lochoff SUZ +27,963 6 Benjamin Smith YAM +28,944 7 Stefano Mesa KAW +33,679 8 CJ LaRoche YAM +40,985 9 Rocco Landers YAM +59,919 10 Sean Hopkins YAM +01:03.0 11 Dominic Doyle SUZ +01:03.3 12 Carl Soltisz SUZ +01:06.5 13 Christian Miranda YAM +01:14.0 14 Kevin Netto KAW 1 Lap 15 Edgar Zaragoza YAM 1 Lap 16 Liam Grant SUZ 1 Lap 17 Douglas Jacobsen SUZ 1 Lap 18 Timothy Frey YAM 1 Lap 19 Jamie Starace KAW 1 Lap

Supersport Standings – Top 15

Pos Name Total 1 Josh Herrin 387 2 Rocco Landers 281 3 Tyler Scott 229 4 Benjamin Smith 173 5 Luke Power 149 6 Joshua Hayes 148 7 Jaret Nassaney 137 8 Kevin Olmedo 114 9 Samuel Lochoff 107 10 Stefano Mesa 102 11 Carl Soltisz 98 12 CJ LaRoche 95 13 Liam Grant 72 14 Cory Ventura 61 15 Dominic Doyle 47 16 Alejandro Thermiotis 45 17 Edgar Zaragoza 34 18 Diego Perez 32 19 Jason Farrell 28 20 David Kohlstaedt 27

Twins Cup Race

The REV’IT! Twins Cup riders had their final race of the season on Sunday at Barber Motorsports Park, and the championship was still in the balance.

Sixteen-year-old Virginia-based rider Blake Davis finished fourth and clinched the season championship aboard his N2 Racing/BobbleHeadMoto Yamaha.

Meanwhile, last year’s Twins Cup season champion Kaleb De Keyrel won the race, which was, surprisingly, he first victory of the year.

The Veloce Racing Aprilia rider started from the pole, was never headed in the nine-lap race, and took the checkered flag with a lead of more than three-and-a-half seconds over Robem Engineering Aprilia rider Teagg Hobbs in second. Hobbs’ teammate Ben Gloddy finished third and only .141 of a second behind Hobbs.

Blake Davis – 2022 Twins Cup Champion

“I felt pretty comfortable out there. It was great. Towards the end of the race, the rear started sliding around a lot, so I decided I was just going to back off and not risk it. They rode an amazing race, obviously. All year, I just felt like I was consistent, and I felt like that’s what helped me out the most. I was just having fun (today). I race best when I’m having fun, so that’s all I was going out there to do. Just have some fun, that’s the reason I race.”

Kaleb De Keyrel – P1

“Not really surprised at all, man. The Twins Cup class really stepped it up this year. We’ve been going a second to two seconds faster per lap at every single track we went to. I improved as a rider every single track, as well. Results on paper, it wasn’t the season I wanted, but as far as me improving as a rider, I went faster at every single track we went to. So, I’m going to hold my head high with that and just keep working hard and keep putting my head down and try to put on performances like today. Everything was clicking. Everything was feeling really good.”

Twins Cup Race Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Kaleb De Keyrel APR – 2 Teagg Hobbs APR +3,688 3 Benjamin Gloddy APR +3,829 4 Blake Davis YAM +4,572 5 Dominic Doyle YAM +4,640 6 Jody Barry APR +8,752 7 Hayden Schultz YAM +8,780 8 Anthony Mazziotto APR +20,454 9 James Rispoli YAM +25,287 10 Michael Henao YAM +30,575 11 Liam MacDonald YAM +30,653 12 Darren James YAM +31,483 13 Ray Hofman APR +31,760 14 Jared Trees SUZ +32,900 15 Joesph Mariniello APR +42,575 16 Alex Arango APR +42,697 17 John Knowles SUZ +45,827 18 Trevor Standish YAM +45,930 19 Chris Haesemeyer SUZ +53,832 20 Christopher Evans APR +53,885 21 Brett Donahue YAM +55,047 22 Steven Smith SUZ +55,302 23 Chandler Slagle APR +01:05.0 24 Adam Faussett YAM +01:05.8 25 Eric Reed SUZ +01:07.2 26 Rodney Vest YAM +01:13.4 27 Joe Cupido APR +01:13.6

Twins Cup Standings – Top 10

Pos Name Total 1 Blake Davis 211 2 Jody Barry 191 3 Anthony Mazziotto 191 4 Kaleb De Keyrel 175 5 Hayden Schultz 148 6 Cory Ventura 142 7 Teagg Hobbs 130 8 Benjamin Gloddy 122 9 Cody Wyman 88 10 Dominic Doyle 69 11 Michael Henao 68 12 Jackson Blackmon 56 13 James Rispoli 54 14 Liam MacDonald 39 15 Ray Hofman 32 16 John Knowles 24 17 Darren James 21

Junior Cup Race 1

Saturday’s race one in the Junior Cup ensured that the championship was to be decided in race two at Barber Motorsports Park.

Championship leader Cody Wyman started from the pole, but his lead was short-lived as Rodio Racing’s Gus Rodio overtook Wyman on the opening lap.

Rodio was then overtaken by Altus Motorsports Kawasaki rider Kayla Yaakov, and the battle for the lead was on between Rodio and Yaakov. And then, as seems to happen in most of the Junior Cup races, especially this season, “the shuffle” was on among the lead riders.

Yaakov made a strategic and gutsy pass for the lead on the final lap, and at the finish line, the Pennsylvanian prevailed by half a bike length over Bauce Racing/JL62 Team’s Joe LiMandri Jr. who stalked the leaders until the end of the final lap, then put himself in the runner-up position over third-place Rodio and very nearly won the race.

Kayla Yaakov

“I honestly didn’t think it was going to work. I saw when I was sandwiched in-between them, I knew Joe (LiMandri) was either going to drift out and try to kind of block pass me in, or Gus (Rodio) was going to close on me, or Joe was going to hold it and square it up for the next corner, which I think he was trying to do because I saw him right next to me. I went up on the curbing coming out of the chicane, and I knew I had a good run. That’s what I was setting up for from the beginning of the museum (turn). I knew if I got a good run out of there, I was going to try to be able to make a good lunge, either going into 11, or if I had to, the last corner. We made it happen. I’m really happy with it. Going to the finish line, I hadn’t really been in a position behind anyone for too long coming out of the last corner. When I was behind Gus going into the last corner, I made some small mistakes on the curbing. So, I was just planning if someone got a perfect drive and they wanted to go on one side, just to try to break the draft a little bit. Obviously, in the end, I saw he went on the other side, but either way, it worked out.”

Junior Cup Race 1 Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Kayla Yaakov KAW – 2 Joseph LiMandri Jr KAW +0.032 3 Gus Rodio KAW +0.486 4 Cody Wyman KAW +1.128 5 Spencer Humphreys KAW +1.210 6 Ryota Ogiwara KAW +3.409 7 Chase Black KAW +15.154 8 Aden Thao KAW +15.273 9 Max VanDenBrouck KAW +15.583 10 Hayden Bicknese KAW +16.071 11 Chris Clark KAW +27.223 12 Avery Dreher KAW +29.402 13 Kreece Elliott KAW +37.818 14 Ivan Rivera KAW +37.942 15 Jake Vandal KAW +56.733 16 Logan Monk KAW 2 Laps

Junior Cup Race 2

SportbikeTrackGear.com Junior Cup’s final race of the season was also the final race of the weekend at Barber Motorsports Park, and Alpha Omega Kawasaki rider Cody Wyman played his cards exactly right with no room for error.

He finished eighth in the race, which was just enough for him to clinch the championship with a tie in points but winning the tiebreaker on more wins. The rider who Wyman tied with on points was the same rider who won Sunday’s race: Rodio Racing Kawasaki’s Gus Rodio.

The New Jerseyan did all he could to wrap up the title with his last-race victory, but he couldn’t overcome the advantage that Wyman had in total season wins. Second place went to Altus Motorsports Kawasaki rider Kayla Yaakov, and in third place was Team ISO Kawasaki’s Ryoto Ogiwara.

Cody Wyman – 2022 Junior Cup Champion

“It’s always tough. All these guys and girls are just absolutely sending it on these 400s. The class has been so good. MotoAmerica did such a good job with the rules. The racing is, I think, the best races of the weekend. They’re a lot of fun to be a part of. I feel like I did the work during the season, to have a bit more of a relaxed, although stressful, final weekend. I’m just really happy to be able to wrap this thing up and maybe get some sleep tonight. Just shout out to Lenny from K-Tech. He has had some health issues. We’re thinking about you, man.”

Gus Rodio – P1

“Having experience now with a close championship and stuff like this, I to be honest would rather go in 20 points down than 20 points up. I don’t know what was going through Cody’s head, but I was pretty chill all weekend and I knew what I had to do. It’s unfortunately yesterday that that happened, but you can’t really look back and say, if this didn’t happen… We thought it was over after Brainerd, a couple DNF’s. We came into Jersey 50 points down. Came into here 20 points down, and we tied up the championship. Six-race podium streak, which coming into the season, that’s more podiums than I have ever gotten. So, to have that in a row is amazing.”

Junior Cup Race 2 Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Gus Rodio KAW – 2 Kayla Yaakov KAW +0.015 3 Ryota Ogiwara KAW +0.321 4 Joseph LiMandri Jr KAW +0.350 5 Spencer Humphreys KAW +0.439 6 Hayden Bicknese KAW +12.799 7 Aden Thao KAW +12.807 8 Cody Wyman KAW +16.071 9 Max VanDenBrouck KAW +22.972 10 Chris Clark KAW +23.167 11 Chase Black KAW +23.308 12 Avery Dreher KAW +24.236 13 Owen Williams KAW +24.317 14 Kreece Elliott KAW +45.012 15 Dezrae Caldwell KAW +54.844 16 Logan Monk KAW +54.883

Junior Cup Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Cody Wyman 285 2 Gus Rodio 285 3 Kayla Yaakov 277 4 Joseph LiMandri Jr 262 5 Max VanDenBrouck 182 6 Aden Thao 167 7 Avery Dreher 132 8 Hayden Bicknese 116 9 Chase Black 106 10 Owen Williams 102 11 Yandel Medina 77 12 Ivan Rivera 49 13 Joseph Mariniello 47 14 Spencer Humphreys 46 15 Levi Badie 46 16 Ryota Ogiwara 39 17 Chris Clark 29 18 Keagan Brown 24 19 Justen Behmer 24 20 Charles Ceparano 23

Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race

Royal Enfield’s Build. Train. Race. program wrapped up at Barber Motorsports Park, and Kayleigh Buyck won the final race of the season while also clinching the season championship at the same time. Coming home second was Chloe Peterson while Crystal Martinez rounded out the podium in third.

Kayleigh Buyck – 2022 Royal Enfield Build Train Race Champion

“I psyched myself out trying to do a lot of math. I knew it was going to be close after Jersey, so I just put my head down and came into this weekend. I wanted to have fun. It’s been a stressful season. Everyone has been kicking butt the whole time. I wanted to win the whole race, but I knew if I at least finished decent, I’d hopefully be able to lock it in. Locking in the championship winning the last race is definitely the way to end the perfect season.”

Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Kayleigh Buyck RE – 2 Chloe Peterson RE +1.551 3 Crystal Martinez RE +5.178 4 Jennifer Chancellor RE +10.181 5 Ashley Truxal RE +27.716 6 Jessica Martin RE +41.343 7 Nicole Pareso RE +48.640 8 Cora Tennyson RE +55.325 9 Hannah Stockton RE +1:02.475 10 Michaela Trumbull RE +1:04.600 11 Trisha Dahl RE +1:04.998 12 Kayla Theisler RE +1:05.607 13 Alyssa Bridges RE +1:13.989 14 Patty Paul RE 1 Lap

Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race Standings