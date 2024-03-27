King of the Baggers racing alongside MotoGP at COTA

On April 12 and 13, the Mission King Of The Baggers Championship will be in heavyweight action on the world stage at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, as part of the Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas MotoGP event.

Troy Herfoss threw an Aussie Wedgetail into the flapping flock of American Bald Eagles on his first time out at Daytona. Baldies are fish-eaters. Our Goulburn bred Wedgies prefer red-white-and-blue meat…

S&S/Indian Motorcycle’s Troy Herfoss

“I’m really focused on getting back to the States and competing alongside MotoGP at the King of the Baggers. It looks like a really fun circuit to ride, with a lot of connecting turns and it’s a real rider’s track. I hope in the short amount of minutes we have on track before racing starts, I’m able to get the Indian Challenger up to speed and ready to compete at the front, as we did at Daytona a few weeks ago.”

While Herf showed how sharp his talons were during their first dogfight, Harley’s Kyle Wyman had the wiles to keep clear. This time…

Harley-Davidson Factory Racing Kyle Wyman

“I’m super excited to be joining MotoGP at the Circuit of The Americas with King Of The Baggers, and exposing this series to a global audience. I think we will put on a great show for the fans, and I expect a lot of interest from the MotoGP paddock in what we are up to. COTA always provides great racing, so there is a lot to look forward to, and I hope to continue our results as we started at Daytona.”

Thirteen Mission King Of The Baggers riders will participate in qualifying, a two-lap “dash for cash” challenge, and two six-lap feature races that will take place in conjunction with MotoGP’s on-track action the same weekend.

