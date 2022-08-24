MotoGP 2022 – Round 13 – Red Bull Ring

CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich

You know when Carmelo puts on his leather shorts, shit’s about to get serious in the Austrian Alps at one of the most fearsome racetracks on earth.

It seems the Red Bull Ring was deemed far too fierce for motorcycles, and a chicane was installed between Turn One and Turn Three. Regular viewers will know this was the part of the racetrack once known as Turn Two – and which is now Turn 2a and Turn 2b – a blisteringly fast, sixth gear parabola which was not so much a turn as a vague bend taken flat out. And the place where a collision with Zarco and Morbidelli almost killed Rossi and Vinales with flying motorcycles a short while back.

So the chicane was installed. And the predictable yodelling started. Spectators were unanimous in their condemnation. A great racetrack has been ruined, the spectacle was thus diminished, and we want our money back.

Of course, none of us had ever ridden through there flat out on a MotoGP bike, or had to dodge superheated wreckage as it barrelled through the air as a result of someone getting it wrong there.

So the blokes who had raced there were a little more circumspect, as you would expect. They had to learn it, obviously, but once they learned it, it was going to be game on like it always is.

The other big thing stirring up the paddock was the arrival of Marc Marquez. He was not there to race, but to have some meetings with HRC about how “The Project”, as he called it, was not going…um, well.

There were also many credible rumours both Marquez brothers had parted company with their long-time manager, Emilio Alzamora, and other rumours Davide Brivio was in talks with HRC, and maybe Alberto Puig was having different discussions with HRC – which is strange, because Puig has an ownership interest in the Repsol team, and would not be easy to get rid of.

It was at this point in the weekend, Dorna boss, Carmelo Ezpeleta, hauled out his own leathery-panted bombshell and announced that next year an extra race will be run each Saturday. A half-distance, half-points pub-fight that would replace FP4, thus obviating the need for extra tyres or engines.

Cue more squealing from the fans because somehow more racing is “bad”, and a mixed response from the racers. Some, like Jack Miller, looked forward to this new format. Others, like Fabulous, thought it was a terrible idea.

I’m guessing Marc Marquez, if and when he returns, will very much like this sprint race thing. Either way, the Spectacle will now have added spectacle.

The Practices were, for once, all rather normal-feeling. By that I mean Aleix Espargaro looked awkward, Zarco was really fast, as was the Beast, Peco, Jack, and Jorge Martin. Fabulous was also not far from the business end. Indeed, he was the only one able to give the sea of Ducatis at the front of the field pause. It was “their” track after all.

Rain had been promised, so there was some flag-to-flag, bike-swap practice, and Aleix was visibly handicapped when he tried his out. Broken heels take a little time to heal, a fact which no doubt plagued the title contender all weekend.

When they lined up, it was a Bologna Bangfest – the Beast, Peco, and Jack were the front row. Behind them sat Martin, the dark blue Yamaha of Fabulous, and Zarco.

Maverick had out-qualified his team-mate, and sat in sixth, followed by Mir and Aleix. The nearest Honda was Taka Nakagami’s back in 14th, one spot ahead of the factory Honda of Pol Espargaro. As Alberto Puig said before the race “When things are obvious, there is no discussion.” Which is probably some kind of code for “Where’s the dole queue start?”

There were obvious concerns the new chicane would create carnage on the first lap. Most of these concerns were being endlessly voiced by the shaved Pom apes Dorna has calling the race for us English-speakers.

Not content with over-using terms like “Getting his pocket picked” when a rider passes another rider, or declaring a rider is “one of the hardest to pass” because of his “late braking” whenever they see a rider chasing another rider, these microphone-soilers hugely enjoyed talking up the expected “carnage”.

There was no carnage. Everyone made it through the chicane…except Mir. But Mir crashing is not carnage. It’s now just something that happens all the time. Six times in the last nine rounds. As a consequence, Mir broke his ankle and is out of the next race.

The rest of the field were being led by Pecco, and it was fascinating to see Vinales trying hard in the first half of the race. He contended with Fabulous and took fifth off him. No, of course that didn’t last.

Pecco, the Beast, Miller, and Martin quickly eked out a one-second gap to Vinales, Fabulous, and Aleix. Darryn Binder terrified everyone, including himself, by rocketing from 21st on the grid to 13th. And no, that did not last either.

Miller managed to get past the Beast for second spot, and this caused the Beast and Martin to have at it, big style. Clearly, Ducati’s strategy of not telling either racer which of them will get the remaining factory seat was working as planned. As it turned out, neither of them finished the race, so maybe they will re-engage at Misano.

Vinales then ran wide and drifted back to eighth, and Fabulous put his head down and started his race-long pursuit of Pecco. The Beast, for his part, had managed to ding his front rim (possibly by hitting the edge of the track), slowed precipitately, and baulked Zarco off the track at Turn Four.

Turn Four then claimed Remy, as Peco and Miller moved their lead out to one-point-three seconds, but Fabulous was not backing off. The Beast returned to the pits, glowering, as Martin was already shining the Factory Ducati seat in his head. A little prematurely, of course.

Miller had a crack at Pecco, Pecco cracked right back, and Martin edged closer to them both. He was actually faster than either of them. But not as fast as Fabulous, who was the fastest man on the track.

Taka decided to visit the gravel trap, just as Pecco, Jack, and Martin, made a nice equidistant file up front, which was being relentlessly closed down by Fabulous. Behind them, Luca Marini passed Maverick for sixth spot, and Darryn Binder ate rocks.

Pecco dialled it up a notch, just as Fabulous did, and the race started to take on a different complexion. The bloke in fourth was riding faster than the bloke in first, and the blokes in second and third looked to be in his way.

The chicane proved to be Martin’s initial undoing. He ran wide, and Fabulous took third. Maverick immediately rode further back in the field, and was passed by Brad Binder.

Luca Marini was now contending for fifth with Aleix, then took it from him, and Fabulous seriously started to reel Jack Miller in, but Pecco was still a second in front of the Aussie.

Fabulous was demonstrating why he is the reigning world champion, and very likely to back that up this year. He was on Jack’s rear tyre and their battle allowed Martin to close up as well. It seemed like there would be a serious fight for second place.

Fabulous then used the new chicane to pass Jack. It was brilliant to see. Martin also took the chance to slip past our bloke – and I was wondering if Jack was still as in love with the new chicane as he said he was before the race.

Brad Binder passed Aleix – he was always going to pass Aleix. KTM had to have at least one scalp at its home racetrack. And on the last lap, another scalp was taken as Jorge Martin fell off trying to pass Jack.

Had the race been a lap or two longer, Fabulous would have made Pecco’s life much harder than it was. He was catching the Italian very quickly. As it was, his championship lead was extended, and Pecco inched closer to second spot on the ladder, where Aleix Espargaro currently abides.

Next round is Misano – and everyone loves to race at Misano. It will be Andrea Dovizioso’s last race, which will be an event, but it’s also going to be a pivotal round for the championship.

They are all strong here. I guess we shall see who is the strongest.

Red Bull Ring 2022 MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Motorcycle Time/Gap 1 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 42m14.886 2 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +0.492 3 Jack MILLER DUCATI +2.163 4 Luca MARINI DUCATI +8.348 5 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +8.821 6 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +11.287 7 Brad BINDER KTM +11.642 8 Alex RINS SUZUKI +11.780 9 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +16.987 10 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +17.144 11 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +17.471 12 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM +18.035 13 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +20.012 14 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA +26.880 15 Andrea DOVIZIOSO YAMAHA +29.744 16 Pol ESPARGARO HONDA +30.994 17 Stefan BRADL HONDA +37.960 18 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM +42.082 19 Lorenzo SAVADORI APRILIA +46.666 20 Remy GARDNER KTM +1 lap Not Classified DNF Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA 3 laps DNF Darryn BINDER YAMAHA 16 laps DNF Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA 19 laps DNF Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI 22 laps DNF Joan MIR SUZUKI /

MotoGP Championship Points Standings