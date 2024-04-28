Special livery for KTM at Jerez MotoGP

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM RC16s and riders, Brad Binder, Jack Miller and Dani Pedrosa commemorate the ‘half-ton’ anniversary of valued technical partner Mobil 1 at Jerez tonight via a special livery to celebrate the occasion.

The distinctive blue, red and black of the Mobil 1 logo has been switched for gold on the upper and lower parts of the race bike fairings and on the riders’ leather suits for the fourth round of the 2024 championship around the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto and the 25-lap chase on Sunday.

The gesture comes in recognition of the blossoming union between the KTM factory and the world-leading provider of high-performance lubricants in the second year of their collaboration at the peak of motorcycle racing and development.

The work between the international companies means that a unique and MotoGP-specific version of Mobil 1 is being used by the #33, #43 and #26 machines every Grand Prix of the 21-fixture season.

A patented molecule is at the heart of the solution that ensures optimum performance and protection for the KTM RC16s motors.

For 2024 Mobil 1 are also providing extra trackside support resources for oil and fuel analysis for the ideal sync between the product and the demands of the sport.

MotoGP continues to move towards non-fossil origin for race fuel use. In 2024 the championship runs a non-fossil 40% constitution with the entire series implementing 100% by 2027.

Rob Shearer – ExxonMobil’s Global Motorsport Manager

“MotoGP is one of the premier and most competitive motorsport competitions today. Our shared commitment to excellence and innovation is represented by this weekend’s special golden livery featured on the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing bikes and rider leathers. Mobil 1’s commitment to performance and excellence is unmatched as we continue to work together with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and are excited to see what success this partnership can bring.”

Pit Beirer – KTM Motorsports Director

“We’re more than happy to celebrate here at Jerez with a fantastic partner in our MotoGP program. Congratulations to Mobil 1 for fifty years of history and for their growth, their achievements and their presence, both at the top level of motorsport – where we mutually set the official top speed record at 366.1 km/h – but also our day-to-day lives on the road. In 2024 we have mutually pushed our efforts even further to deliver results on the track and in our R&D and analysis. Let’s hope we can cover some of that gold livery with Prosecco on Sunday afternoon.”