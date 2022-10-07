2022 FIM Superbike World Championship

Round Nine – Portimao, Portugal

Despite topping the session and improving his time throughout the day, Toprak Razgatlioglu wasn’t looking completely at one with his bike. The reigning World Champion was reporting brake problems at the start of the session and missed the first ten minutes of the session before slamming in a lap time on his first flying lap and going to the top of the timesheets.

Razgatlioglu returned to the pits, again not seemingly overly happy, but was back out in the last 15 minutes. Laying down the gauntlet and continuing to showcase his strengths, Razgatlioglu led the way at the end of the day and tracked Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) for a good portion of the time, whilst team-mate Andrea Locatelli was only eighth, more than a second away from Razgatlioglu’s top time. Razgatlioglu ended his session with another jump over the rise before Turn 9, having recorded a 16 metre distance of air-time in FP1.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – P1

“For me it was a very good Friday because we started really strong. I am happy today, we tried some different set-up combinations and now we are ready to race. After some changes at the start of FP2, I see very good lap time 1’40.7 with SC0 tyre – also not a new tyre, it was used one. I am really happy for this and after we try race simulation with different tyre and finally we know which tyre is better for the race.

“I love this track and this year, I try my best for three races, three wins. We will see, it’s not easy I know because everyone is very fast but I am coming here for the win. For the jump, I didn’t feel very long flight but we look at the data and I jumped 21 metres! Looks not long, but I think it was very fast! I learned how to jump the R1 when we went to Cadwell Park, for me this is fun after the hard work in the session.”

Top Ducati honours went to Italian rider Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati), who wasn’t able to improve on his time from the morning but nevertheless held onto second overall.

Michael Rinaldi – P2

“It was a pretty positive Friday. We started this morning on the right foot and in the afternoon we worked a lot in sight of the race. All in all it was a very consistent day and the race pace is positive. The goal for tomorrow is to get a good start and stay with the front group for the whole race.“

Rinaldi’s teammate, Alvaro Bautista, was likewise on the pace at Portimao and having been just fifth in FP1, he was up inside the top three for most of the session in FP2. He improved his overall fastest time in FP2 and worked on race pace with a good run on track.

Alvaro Bautista – P5

“We worked a lot on the tyres in both FP1 and FP2. The feeling in the morning was very positive while in the afternoon, probably due to the higher temperature, I wasn’t able to make the most of the softer tyre. Anyway, I am confident ahead of tomorrow”.

Three Independent riders inside the top ten, the first of which was Garrett Gerloff (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team), as he led FP1 before finishing a strong third at the end of the day. He couldn’t improve his overall time but consistency was key as he hopes to repeat his Barcelona podium from last time out this weekend.

Garrett Gerloff – P3

“A rollercoaster day for sure. In the morning everything felt pretty good with the bike, and we were quick from the very beginning. Unfortunately, we struggled a little bit more in the afternoon with the higher track temperature, but we leave this evening with some ideas on where we can improve tomorrow.“

The next Independent rider was Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing), with the current best Independent in the standings taking ninth, one place ahead of fellow Ducati rider Philipp Oettl (Team Goeleven), who improved his time by nearly half a second from FP1 to FP2.

Continuing to improve at Portimao, a track that he’s enjoyed so much success on before, Jonathan Rea was on the pace in the afternoon session. He set a new personal best lap time but was unable to get to the top of the time-sheets, despite being particularly strong in the first sector. Rea had the measure of team-mate Alex Lowes, with the Englishman in the pits in the closing stages of FP2 whilst sitting in sixth place. Come the conclusion of the session, it was second for Rea leaving him fourth overall, whilst Lowes took seventh on the combined times.

Jonathan Rea – P4

“We found some positives during some private testing we did last week and we just confirmed some items here. We have found a base set-up but I am struggling a little bit with entry traction – it’s backing in on the rear – so we need to find more entry traction for the first race. I felt my rhythm was good; I just didn’t find that one out-and-out lap time. For day one, I feel we were there or thereabouts.”

Alex Lowes – P7

“Not a bad first day at Portimao but we were struggling to stop the bike a little bit. Now we have clear ideas on what to try tomorrow to improve that and make a step forward. It’s always so much fun to ride here, because of the nature of the circuit, so I’m excited to get into some racing tomorrow.”

Finishing fifth in FP2 with an improved time, Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) continued to try and make gains with rear grip, something he spent time on during testing in a post-Catalunya Round test at MotorLand Aragon. At Portimao on Friday, Lecuona was making incremental gains but was seven tenths adrift of Razgatlioglu, but he was sixth on the combined times. Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) was one of the fastest riders in sector four in FP1 but that pace couldn’t translate into a strong lap time; Vierge finished his day in 12th

Iker Lecuona – P6

“It was a positive Friday for us and I felt strong and confident on my bike. At the same time, when I made a few laps with Alvaro and a final one close to Johnny towards the end of FP1, I could feel that something is still missing.

“Generally speaking, we’ve found consistent pace, and this is good – we put the focus on the tyre life because we generally struggle at the end of races once the grip drops significantly. So we tried to work to improve this area of the bike and yes, we’ve found something, nothing huge but definitely something that allows us to be more consistent.

“Looking at the big picture, I feel both good and a bit frustrated because, compared to the top three guys, I’m still losing a little everywhere, which means that we need to keep up the good work and try to close this gap.

“Looking at what we achieved during the last test and also here today in terms of set-up, I feel happy and am looking forward to tomorrow. Our target for qualifying is a place on the first two rows and then, for the race, to try and be consistent throughout and especially in the final stages, and of course to score the best possible result.”

After having no representation inside the top ten in Superpole back in Barcelona, there were no BMWs inside the top ten at the end of the first day of action at Portimao. The best result went to Scott Redding (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) in 11th place, whilst the one was Loris Baz (Bonovo Action BMW) in 13th; he led the next two BMWs too: Michael van der Mark (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) in 14th and Eugene Laverty (Bonovo Action BMW) in 15th. Laverty is competing at ‘home’ for the last time, with him living in Portugal. They’ll hope to turn it around come the weekend starting on Saturday, with Superpole being crucial.

Outside of the top 15, Roberto Tamburini (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team) begins his final weekend of the year in 16th place, one place ahead of Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing), who was back in action in FP2 after a big crash in FP1.

Leon Haslam (TPR Team Pedercini Racing) returns with 18th place going into the weekend, whilst wildcard and reigning MotoAmerica Champion Jake Gagne (Attack Performance Yamaha Racing) was 19th, one place ahead of Christophe Ponsson (Gil Motor Sport-Yamaha), who is also in his final weekend of 2022.

Hafizh Syahrin (MIE Racing Honda Team) took 21st ahead of Kohta Nozane (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team), wildcard Marvin Fritz (IXS – YART – Yamaha), who suffered a big highside at Turn 15.

Portimao WorldSBK Friday Practice Combined Times

RAZGATLIOGLU Toprak TUR Yamaha 1’40.720 RINALDI Michael Ruben ITA Ducati 1’40.965 0.245 GERLOFF Garrett USA GRT Yamaha 1’41.082 0.362 REA Jonathan GBR Kawasaki 1’41.196 0.476 BAUTISTA Alvaro SPA Ducati 1’41.223 0.503 LECUONA Iker SPA Honda 1’41.453 0.733 LOWES Alex GBR Kawasaki 1’41.639 0.919 LOCATELLI Andrea ITA Yamaha 1’41.760 1.040 BASSANI Axel ITA Ducati 1’41.765 1.045 ÖTTL Philipp GER Ducati 1’41.836 1.116 REDDING Scott GBR BMW 1’41.847 1.127 VIERGE Xavi SPA Honda 1’41.858 1.138 BAZ Loris FRA BMW 1’41.923 1.203 VAN DER MARK Michael NDL BMW 1’42.066 1.346 LAVERTY Eugene IRE BMW 1’42.072 1.352 TAMBURINI Roberto ITA Yamaha 1’42.297 1.577 MAHIAS Lucas FRA Kawasaki 1’42.313 1.593 HASLAM Leon GBR TPR Kawasaki 1’42.750 2.030 GAGNE Jake USA Yamaha 1’42.760 2.040 PONSSON Christophe FRA Yamaha 1’42.944 2.224 SYAHRIN Hafizh MAL Honda 1’43.161 2.441 NOZANE Kohta JPN Yamaha 1’43.329 2.609 MARVIN Fritz GER Yamaha 1’43.415 2.695 MERCADO Leandro Honda 1’43.416 2.696 BERNARDI Luca ITA Ducati 1’43.807 3.087 KONIG Oliver CZE Kawasaki 1’45.625 4.905

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 394 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu 335 3 Jonathan Rea 327 4 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 205 5 Andrea Locatelli 173 6 Axel Bassani 170 7 Alex Lowes 161 8 Iker Lecuona 158 9 Scott Redding 147 10 Xavi Vierge 99 11 Garrett Gerloff 92 12 Loris Baz 88 13 Philipp Oettl 66 14 Lucas Mahias 47 15 Roberto Tamburini 34 16 Luca Bernardi 32 17 Eugene Laverty 26 18 Michael Van Der Mark 18 19 Kohta Nozane 14 20 Xavi Fores 12 21 Illia Mykhalchyk 10 22 Christophe Ponsson 9 23 Hafizh Syahrin 4 24 Leon Haslam 4 25 Tarran Mackenzie 3 26 Peter Hickman 2 27 Leandro Mercado 2

WorldSSP600

Finnish rider Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) went fastest in both Friday sessions, finishing with a best time of 1’44.260s, 0.070s clear of Stefano Manzi (Dynavolt Triumph) in second spot.

Reigning Champion and current Championship leader Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha), in search of his first win at Portimao, took third spot in the combined classification, only 0.104s slower than Tuuli.

Oli Bayliss was the top Aussie on Friday in P22 while countrymen Ben Currie and Tom Edwards were P26 and P28 respectively.

Oli Bayliss

“A very tough but positive day. I’ve made my first real laps at Portimao, a track that is really crazy and hard to interpret. In FP1 I tried to get to grips with the track and in FP2 we focused on set-up. In the end, we made a change to the rear of the bike and althought the situation didn’t improve, I was able to lower my lap time. That means I have room for improvement and so I’m feeling confident heading into tomorrow.”

Portimao WorldSSP600 Friday Practice Combined Times

N. TUULI FIN MV Agusta F3 800 RR 1’44.260 S. MANZI ITA Triumph Street Triple RS 1’44.330 D. AEGERTER SUI Yamaha YZF R6 1’44.364 R. DE ROSA ITA Ducati Panigale V2 1’44.471 L. BALDASSARRI ITA Yamaha YZF R6 1’44.510 F. CARICASULO ITA Ducati Panigale V2 1’44.521 J. CLUZEL FRA Yamaha YZF R6 1’44.524 C. ONCU TUR Kawasaki ZX-6R 1’44.676 N. BULEGA ITA Ducati Panigale V2 1’44.832 G. VAN STRAALEN NED Yamaha YZF R6 1’44.971 H. SOOMER EST Triumph Street Triple RS 1’45.132 I. VINALES ESP Ducati Panigale V2 1’45.210 Y. MONTELLA ITA Kawasaki ZX-6R 1’45.239 A. HUERTAS ESP Kawasaki ZX-6R 1’45.373 A. VERDOIA FRA Yamaha YZF R6 1’45.387 M. BRENNER SUI Yamaha YZF R6 1’45.398 L. TACCINI ITA Yamaha YZF R6 1’45.435 P. HOBELSBERGER GER Yamaha YZF R6 1’45.532 B. SOFUOGLU TUR MV Agusta F3 800 RR 1’45.822 O. VOSTATEK CZE Yamaha YZF R61’45.615 S. JESPERSEN DEN Yamaha YZF R6 1’45.640 O. BAYLISS AUS Ducati Panigale V2 1’45.799 P. SEBESTYEN HUN Yamaha YZF R6 1’46.001 T. BOOTH-AMOS GBR Kawasaki ZX-6R 1’46.067 F. FULIGNI ITA D34G Ducati Panigale V2 1’46.204 B. CURRIE AUS Kawasaki ZX-6R 1’46.230 J. BUIS NED Kawasaki ZX-6R 1’46.271 T. EDWARDS AUS Yamaha YZF R6 1’46.301 M. KOFLER AUT Ducati Panigale V2 1’46.469 M. KAWAKAMI BRA Yamaha YZF R6 1’46.716 J. GIMBERT FRA Yamaha YZF R6 1’46.946 J. DIAZ CORBELLA ESP Yamaha YZF R6 1’47.152

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Dominique Aegerter 336 2 Lorenzo Baldassarri 300 3 Can Oncu 171 4 Nicolo Bulega 170 5 Stefano Manzi 133 6 Yari Montella 103 7 Glenn Van Straalen 102 8 Federico Caricasulo 97 9 Adrian Huertas 94 10 Niki Tuuli 92 11 Jules Cluzel 74 12 Hannes Soomer 64 13 Raffaele De Rosa 57 14 Bahattin Sofuoglu 56 15 Oliver Bayliss 48 16 Valentin Debise 43 17 Andy Verdoia 40 18 Kyle Smith 35 19 Leonardo Taccini 34 20 Marcel Brenner 28 21 Simon Jespersen 26 22 Mattia Casadei 25 23 Patrick Hobelsberger 21 24 Peter Sebestyen 21 25 Ondrej Vostatek 17 26 Steven Odendaal 16 27 Isaac Vinales 9 28 Unai Orradre 9 29 Tom Edwards 7 30 Luca Ottaviani 5 31 Thomas Booth-Amos 5 32 Nicholas Spinelli 1 33 Benjamin Currie 1

WorldSSP300

Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing) topped both FP1 and FP2 while Championship leader Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team) took second place in FP2.

Young Aussie Harry Khouri was taken out in FP2 and is P26 on the time-sheets.

Harry Khouri – P26

“Luck wasn’t on our side today unfortunately. In the second free practice myself and another rider were taken out at high speed and forced me to finish the session early. More tomorrow with qualifying and race.”

Portimao WorldSSP300 Friday Practice Combined Times

J. PEREZ GONZALEZ ESP Kawasaki Ninja 400 1’55.197 V. STEEMAN NED Kawasaki Ninja 400 1’55.351 M. GENNAI ITA Yamaha YZF-R3 1’55.697 A. DIAZ ESP Yamaha YZF-R3 1’55.729 I. IGLESIAS ESP Kawasaki Ninja 400 1’55.778 B. IERACI ITA Kawasaki Ninja 400 1’55.924 A. MILLAN ESP Kawasaki Ninja 400 1’56.025 K. SABATUCCI ITA Kawasaki Ninja 400 1’56.058 D. GEIGER GER Kawasaki Ninja 400 1’56.074 R. BIJMAN NED MTM Kawasaki Ninja 400 1’56.173 M. VANNUCCI ITA Yamaha YZF-R3 1’56.190 Y. SAIZ MARQUEZ ESP Kawasaki Ninja 400 1’56.209 F. SEABRIGHT GBR Yamaha YZF-R3 1’56.455 D. MOGEDA ESP Kawasaki Ninja 400 1’56.463 M. GARCIA ESP Yamaha YZF-R3 1’56.532 E. VALENTIM BRA Yamaha YZF-R3 1’56.555 H. MAIER BRA Yamaha YZF-R3 1’56.598 S. DI SORA FRAKawasaki Ninja 400 1’56.603 H. DE CANCELLIS FRA Kawasaki Ninja 400 1’56.654 Y. OKAYA JPN Kawasaki Ninja 400 1’56.668 L. LEHMANN GER KTM RC 390 R 1’56.909 T. ALONSO POR Kawasaki Ninja 400 1’57.013 D. BERGAMINI ITA Yamaha YZF-R3 1’57.043 A. ZANCA ITA Kawasaki Ninja 400 1’57.262 I. GARCIA ABELLA ESP Yamaha YZF-R3 1’57.426 H. KHOURI AUS Kawasaki Ninja 400 1’57.601 I. PERISTERAS GRE Yamaha YZF-R3 1’57.633 S. MARKARIAN FRA Kawasaki Ninja 400 1’57.656 M. GAGGI ITA Yamaha YZF-R3 1’57.697 W. NUGROHO INA Yamaha YZF-R3 1’57.730 D. BORGES POR Kawasaki Ninja 400 1’57.771 T. ALBERTO PHI Kawasaki Ninja 400 1’57.844

WorldSSP300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Diaz 230 2 Victor Steeman 180 3 Marc Garcia 157 4 Hugo De Cancellis 140 5 Samuel Di Sora 132 6 Yuta Okaya 129 7 Lennox Lehmann 109 8 Mirko Gennai 104 9 Matteo Vannucci 97 10 Inigo Iglesias 78 11 Bruno Ieraci 76 12 Kevin Sabatucci 65 13 Dirk Geiger 61 14 Humberto Maier 53 15 Ruben Bijman 42 16 Jose Luis Perez Gonzales 40 17 Gabriele Mastroluca 40 18 Petr Svoboda 29 19 Ton Kawakami 26 20 Julio Garcia Gonzalez 23 21 Daniel Mogeda 20 22 Alfonso Coppola 19 23 Marco Gaggi 18 24 Aldi Satya Mahendra 17 25 Iker Garcia Abella 17 26 Troy Alberto 13 27 Harry Khouri 12 28 Alessandro Zanca 11 29 Alex Millan 8 30 Sylvain Markarian 5 31 Yeray Saiz Marquez 4 32 Mate Szamado 2 33 Fenton Seabright 2 34 Dinis Borges 1

