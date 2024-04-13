Petrucci undergoes jaw surgery

The surgery to place plates in Petrucci’s jaw looks to have been successful and the Italian remains in hospital awaiting surgery on his right clavicle.

Petrucci’s aim is to be on the track not only for the Misano round (June 14-16) but also for the tests two weeks prior.

Petrucci had crashed heavily on Thursday while riding motocross at the Cingoli Circuit (MC).

Danilo Petrucci

“I’m truly disappointed about this injury. I was in great shape, felt I could achieve good results, and was training even harder. I’d never had to skip a race due to a motocross accident, but I won’t be at Assen. With the plates they’ve inserted, I wouldn’t even be able to put on my helmet. In agreement with the doctors, we decided to operate on the clavicle too. I want to be there for the Misano tests at the end of May.”

Next weekend at Assen, Nicholas Spinelli will ride the Barni Ducati Panigale V4 R. This will mark the 22-year-old Italian’s debut in Superbike. Spinelli was the Italian Moto3 champion in 2017 and claimed the Italian Next Generation Supersport title for Ducati in 2022. Last year he joined the MotoE category where he took four podium finishes and on the final race of the season at Misano. In 2024 Spinelli races MotoE with Tech3 E-Racing.

Nicholas Spinelli

“I am so sorry for Danilo’s accident and I wish him a speedy recovery, but I am really happy with this call. Racing with the guys of Superbike is a dream come true, I will try my best to do well and enjoy this experience. A big thank you to Marco Barnabò and the whole team who still believe in me after the season we had together.”

Marco Barnabò – Barni Team Principal

“The most important thing is Danilo’s well-being. Today, I went to Ancona to meet him in person and let him feel the team’s affection. I must say I found him already motivated to return. After the clavicle surgery, the recovery will start, and we’ve set a date for the end of May tests at Misano. We knew he couldn’t race at Assen, so we decided to have Nicholas Spinelli race, a young rider who has been with us before. It will be a difficult challenge for him because he has never ridden a Superbike, but this is the right moment to give him an opportunity and he will not have any kind of pressure.”