2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round Eight – Washougal MX Park, WA

The 2023 Pro Motocross Championship made its final appearance on the West Coast on Saturday with its annual visit to the Pacific Northwest and the scenic landscape of Washougal MX Park.

Abundant sunshine and temperatures around 30-degrees celsius provided ideal conditions for the Washougal National as the perfect season by Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence in his first 450 Class campaign continued.

Another assertive performance from the young Australian for his eighth straight overall round win along with his 15th and 16th 450 moto victories. The teenager now has a chance to wrap the series up as early as next time out at Unadilla.

In the 250 Class, rookie Haiden Deegan enjoyed the best outing of his young career with an impressive effort that saw the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider go 1-1 for the first time to tighten up the championship battle with his second win of the season. Deegan’s win trimmed Hunter Lawrence’s points lead to only three.

450 Moto One

The opening moto of the premier class began with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing machine of Dylan Ferrandis out front just ahead of Lawrence while his Team Honda HRC team-mate Chase Sexton battled his way into third. Ferrandis kept Lawrence at bay to lead the opening lap, which made him just the third different rider to do so this season and ended a 105 laps-led streak by Lawrence.

The Frenchman maintained his hold of the lead for another lap but Lawrence was able to make the pass and grab control of the moto. Ferrandis gave pursuit from second as Sexton looked to close in from third. As the moto continued the lead trio settled into their respective positions on the track while Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson kept them honest in fourth.

At the 15-minute mark Sexton mounted his attack on Ferrandis and seized the moment to grab second. At that point, Sexton sat 6.5 seconds behind his teammate and looked to log his fastest laps of the moto to try and close the gap. However, Lawrence didn’t let up and extended the lead to 7.5 seconds.

Lawrence maintained his lead the rest of the way and extended his undefeated streak to 15 motos, crossing the finish line 7.9 seconds ahead of Sexton, who was never challenged in second. Ferrandis fended off a pair of challenges by Anderson to secure third, while Anderson settled for fourth and his Monster Energy Kawasaki teammate Adam Cianciarulo in fifth.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF450R WE 16 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +07.992 3 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F +16.185 4 Jason Anderson KAW KX450 +18.650 5 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450SR +41.398 6 Ty Masterpool KAW KX450 +49.195 7 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:02.210 8 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 250F +1:09.940 9 Fredrik Noren SUZ RMZ 450 +1:15.418 10 Colt Nichols KAW KX450SR +1:23.051 11 Phillip Nicoletti YAM YZ 450F +1:47.053 12 Jose Butron GAS MC450F +1:51.966 13 Jed Beaton HON CRF450R WE +1:55.777 14 Grant Harlan YAM YZ 450F +2:11.203 15 Shane McElrath YAM YZ 450F 15 Laps 16 Romain Pape GAS MC450F +05.254 17 Kyle Chisholm SUZ RMZ 450 +05.784 18 Carson Brown YAM YZ 250 +09.885 19 Max Miller KTM 450 SX-F +19.418 20 Anton Gole HQV FC450 +20.593 21 Anthony Rodriguez KTM 250 SX +25.236 22 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 450F +30.986 23 Jeremy Hand KTM 250 SX +33.781 24 Hamish Harwood HQV TC250 +37.634 25 Ryder Floyd HON CRF450R +44.096 26 Joshua Hill YAM YZ 450F +1:02.861 27 RJ Wageman YAM YZ 450F +1:16.058 28 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +1:28.044 29 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F +1:31.720 30 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R +1:36.988 31 Justin Rodbell KTM 250 SX +1:38.462 32 Collin Jurin YAM YZ 450F +1:44.271 33 Dominique Thury YAM YZ 450F +1:57.232 34 Hayden Cordell HON CRF450R WE 14 Laps 35 Robert Martin KTM 450 SX-F +15.256 36 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 13 Laps 37 Gared Steinke HQV TC250 10 Laps 38 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 450 8 Laps 39 Brandon Ray HQV TC250 +5:51.020 40 Jerry Robin YAM YZ 450F 6 Laps

450 Moto Two

The second and final moto of the afternoon got underway with a gate malfunction, which necessitated a red flag and restart for the 40-rider field. On the restart it was Plesssinger out front for the holeshot as Lawrence and Sexton duked it out for second, from which Lawrence grabbed control of the position. Anderson slotted into fourth with Ferrandis in fifth.

The clear track paid dividends for Plessinger as he was able to maintain his hold of the lead through the opening five minutes as Lawrence appeared to settle in and bide his time, maintaining his advantage over Sexton in third. With about 10 minutes down in the moto Lawrence closed in, looked for a way by and made a quick and decisive pass on Plessinger to take control of the moto. Plessinger then waged battle with Sexton for second, with the Honda rider able to make a quick pass to try and keep his teammate within reach.

About 2.5 seconds separated the Honda riders as the moto approached the halfway point, with both riders trading momentum. Sexton appeared to be the slightly faster rider and was able to cut the gap to under two seconds. The distance between the duo continued to tighten as the moto surpassed the 15-minute mark.

The lead stabilised between 1.3 to 1.5 seconds through the heart of the moto as both riders continued to play the on-track chess match. As they approached lapped riders the battle shifted into Lawrence’s favor as the lead grew to two seconds. With three minutes to go the teammates were closer than they’d been all moto, separated by just over a second. Both riders waited for the moment to pick up the pace for one final push, but the potential battle ended when Sexton briefly tipped over.

The lead grew to nearly 10 seconds by the time Sexton resumed, which allowed Lawrence to keep the unbeaten streak intact. Lawrence wrapped up moto win 16 by three seconds over Sexton, while Plessinger parlayed his holeshot into a third-place effort, just ahead of Anderson.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF450R WE 16 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +03.053 3 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +48.452 4 Jason Anderson KAW KX450 +57.103 5 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F +1:07.170 6 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 250F +1:18.325 7 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450SR +1:21.099 8 Ty Masterpool KAW KX450 +1:30.291 9 Phillip Nicoletti YAM YZ 450F +1:41.102 10 Colt Nichols KAW KX450SR +1:48.399 11 Fredrik Noren SUZ RMZ 450 +2:00.844 12 Kyle Chisholm SUZ RMZ 450 +2:05.009 13 Jose Butron GAS MC450F +2:13.635 14 Shane McElrath YAM YZ 450F +2:19.450 15 Grant Harlan YAM YZ 450F +2:23.587 16 Max Miller KTM 450 SX-F +2:34.428 17 Joshua Hill YAM YZ 450F 15 Laps 18 Romain Pape GAS MC450F +07.222 19 Anton Gole HQV FC450 +19.629 20 Anthony Rodriguez KTM 250 SX +25.879 21 Carson Brown YAM YZ 250 +45.320 22 Hamish Harwood HQV TC250 +1:01.488 23 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 450F +1:01.619 24 Gared Steinke HQV TC250 +1:19.524 25 RJ Wageman YAM YZ 450F +1:27.924 26 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +1:30.133 27 Dominique Thury YAM YZ 450F +1:30.191 28 Collin Jurin YAM YZ 450F +2:24.714 29 Justin Rodbell KTM 250 SX 14 Laps 30 Hayden Cordell HON CRF450R WE +45.928 31 Robert Martin KTM 450 SX-F 13 Laps 32 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 10 Laps 33 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F 8 Laps 34 Brandon Ray HQV TC250 7 Laps 35 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R 6 Laps 36 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 450 +1:48.113 37 Jed Beaton HON CRF450R WE 2 Laps 38 Jerry Robin YAM YZ 450F +2:53.869 39 Jeremy Hand KTM 250 SX DNF 40 Ryder Floyd HON CRF450R DNS

450 Overall

Lawrence’s latest 1-1 performance signified his first ever moto wins at Washougal as his quest for a perfect season has surpassed eight rounds, with three remaining. His eighth career win breaks the Aussie into the top 20 on the all-time wins list. Sexton settled for his fourth straight runner-up effort (2-2), while Anderson became the newest rider this season to finish on the overall podium in third (4-4).

Lawrence’s massive lead in the 450 Class standings has grown to 95 points over Ferrandis, who finished fourth overall (3-5), while Plessinger’s fifth-place finish (7-3) allowed him to maintain his hold of third, 120 points behind Lawrence.

Jett Lawrence – Team Honda HRC

“There’s a first time for everything [winning at Washougal]. I was pumped to make my way around Chase [Sexton] on the start. I was a little down on myself [in the final moto] and I was hoping [Sexton] was feeling as [tired] as I was. Then he went down, so that’s a bummer. This has been a surreal season so far.”

Chase Sexton – Team Honda HRC

“I was starting to get closer [to Lawrence] in the later stages of that [last] race. I came into a corner and stalled it. I felt like I had good speed and could put in a charge to catch him, but I didn’t know where I’d pass him. Another solid weekend, not what I wanted, but we’ll keep trying to get better.”

Jason Anderson – Monster Energy Kawasaki

“It’s been a long year, getting hurt and coming back. These outdoors don’t get any easier as I get older, but I’m enjoying it. I want to be battling those guys up front, but I’m so happy to be up here.”

450 Round Results

Pos Rider Q R1 R2 Total 1 Jett Lawrence 1 1 1 50 2 Chase Sexton 4 2 2 44 3 Jason Anderson 2 4 4 36 4 Dylan Ferrandis 5 3 5 36 5 Aaron Plessinger 7 7 3 34 6 Adam Cianciarulo 3 5 7 30 7 Garrett Marchbanks 10 8 6 28 8 Ty Masterpool 6 6 8 28 9 Phillip Nicoletti 16 11 9 22 10 Colt Nichols 11 10 10 22 11 Fredrik Noren 13 9 11 22 12 Jose Butron 15 12 13 17 13 Kyle Chisholm 20 17 12 13 14 Shane McElrath 17 15 14 13 15 Grant Harlan 12 14 15 13 16 Romain Pape 14 16 18 8 17 Jed Beaton 9 13 37 8 18 Max Miller 18 19 16 7 19 Joshua Hill 25 26 17 4 20 Anton Gole 21 20 19 3 21 Carson Brown 23 18 21 3 22 Anthony Rodriguez 28 21 20 1

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 400 2 Dylan Ferrandis 305 3 Aaron Plessinger 280 4 Adam Cianciarulo 236 5 Chase Sexton 218 6 Ty Masterpool 190 7 Garrett Marchbanks 174 8 Fredrik Noren 169 9 Cooper Webb 147 10 Jose Butron 132 11 Grant Harlan 129 12 Lorenzo Locurcio 110 13 Jason Anderson 108 14 Phillip Nicoletti 86 15 Derek Drake 85 16 Kyle Chisholm 82 17 Romain Pape 73 18 Jerry Robin 69 19 Luca Marsalisi 43 20 Jeremy Hand 40 21 Ken Roczen 36 22 Ryan Surratt 33 23 Marshal Weltin 32 24 Chris Canning 27 25 Jace Kessler 24 26 Shane McElrath 23 27 Brandon Ray 23 28 Colt Nichols 22 29 Max Miller 22 30 Lars van Berkel 21 31 Gert Krestinov 18 32 Kaeden Amerine 18 33 Bryce Shelly 16 34 Dante Oliveira 15 35 Chandler Baker 15 36 Christopher Prebula 12 37 Anton Gole 12 38 Tyler Stepek 11 39 Henry Miller 9 40 Jed Beaton 8 41 Brandon Scharer 7 42 RJ Wageman 5 43 Kevin Moranz 5 44 Trevor Schmidt 4 45 Joshua Hill 4 46 Jacob Runkles 4 47 Luke Renzland 4 48 John Adamson 4 49 Carson Brown 3 50 Bryce Hammond 3 51 Dominique Thury 3 52 Karel Kutsar 3 53 Cody Groves 3 54 Scott Meshey 3 55 Izaih Clark 3 56 Anthony Rodriguez 1 57 Sebastian Balbuena 1 58 Jeffrey Walker 1 59 Bryton Carroll 1 60 Richard Taylor 1

SMX Combined Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Chase Sexton 590 2 Aaron Plessinger 516 3 Cooper Webb 451 4 Adam Cianciarulo 445 5 Jett Lawrence 400 6 Dylan Ferrandis 361 7 Jason Anderson 350 8 Ken Roczen 340 9 Eli Tomac 339 10 Justin Barcia 267 11 Fredrik Noren 247 12 Grant Harlan 223 13 Justin Hill 212 14 Dean Wilson 200 15 Kyle Chisholm 194 16 Ty Masterpool 190 17 Garrett Marchbanks 174 18 Shane McElrath 174 19 Joshua Hill 153 20 Christian Craig 150 21 Colt Nichols 141 22 Jose Butron 132 23 Lorenzo Locurcio 110 24 Kevin Moranz 101 25 Justin Starling 94 26 Benny Bloss 91 27 Phillip Nicoletti 86 28 Derek Drake 85 29 Joey Savatgy 85 30 Justin Cooper 76 31 Joshua Cartwright 76 32 Romain Pape 73 33 Jerry Robin 69 34 Cade Clason 64 35 Luca Marsalisi 43 36 Jeremy Hand 42 37 Ryan Surratt 33 38 Marshal Weltin 32 39 Tristan Lane 29 40 Devin Simonson 28 41 Chris Canning 27 42 Max Miller 27 43 Jace Kessler 24 44 Brandon Ray 23 45 Colt Nichols 22 46 Chase Marquier 22 47 Lars van Berkel 21 48 Logan Karnow 19 49 Gert Krestinov 18 50 Kaeden Amerine 18 51 Bryce Shelly 16 52 RJ Hampshire 15 53 Anthony Rodriguez 15 54 Dante Oliveira 15 55 Chandler Baker 15 56 Malcolm Stewart 15 57 Christopher Prebula 12 58 Anton Gole 12 59 John Short 12 60 Marvin Musquin 11 61 Tyler Stepek 11 62 Henry Miller 9 63 Jed Beaton 8 64 Michael Hicks 8 65 Hunter Schlosser 8 66 Brandon Scharer 7 67 Cole Seely 7 68 Joan Cros 7 69 RJ Wageman 5 70 Jared Lesher 5 71 Trevor Schmidt 4 72 Jacob Runkles 4 73 Luke Renzland 4 74 John Adamson 4 75 Lane Shaw 4 76 Carson Brown 3 77 Bryce Hammond 3 78 Dominique Thury 3 79 Karel Kutsar 3 80 Cody Groves 3 81 Scott Meshey 3 82 Izaih Clark 3 83 Alex Ray 2 84 Anthony Rodriguez 1 85 Sebastian Balbuena 1 86 Jeffrey Walker 1 87 Bryton Carroll 1 88 Richard Taylor 1

250 Moto One

The first 250 Class moto began with Deegan leading the field through the first turns and to the holeshot aboard his Yamaha, followed closely by Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammate Justin Cooper and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Max Vohland. Further back, championship leader and Team Honda HRC rider Hunter Lawrence looked to move forward from a start deep inside the top 10.

A clear track serves as a major advantage at Washougal, and it allowed Deegan to quickly establish a multi-second lead over Cooper, who soon settled into second. As the moto surpassed its first 10 minutes Deegan extended his lead even further, to more than five seconds on the field. Cooper continued to maintain control of second, while Vohland gave chase from third. Not far behind Lawrence was on a march to the front, picking off riders to break into the top five.

Just past the halfway point of the moto Lawrence made the pass on Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker for fourth and quickly closed in on Vohland to apply pressure on third. Lawrence was patient and made the pass to take control of third and then looked to close in on Cooper. As they entered the final five minutes of the moto Lawrence’s pursuit of Cooper allowed both riders to erase some of the deficit to Deegan.

A determined Lawrence made a savvy pass on Cooper to move into second and had just over two minutes and two laps to try and catch Deegan as the leaders started to navigate heavy lapped traffic. Deegan’s lead stabilized at around four seconds during the final two laps, and he carried on to capture his second career moto win. He crossed the finish line 2.7 seconds ahead of Lawrence, with Cooper in third. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire followed in fourth, while Vohland held on for fifth.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Haiden Deegan YAM YZ 250F 16 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +02.762 3 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +06.837 4 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 RE +09.619 5 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +16.232 6 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +16.445 7 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +25.777 8 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +34.926 9 Carson Mumford KAW KX 250 +52.605 10 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 RE +1:06.103 11 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE +1:18.479 12 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +1:19.421 13 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +1:21.175 14 Preston Kilroy YAM YZ 250F +1:46.055 15 Caden Braswell GAS MC250F +1:48.055 16 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +2:00.926 17 Preston Boespflug KTM 250 SX-F +2:15.642 18 Brock Bennett KTM 250 SX-F +2:20.545 19 Tyson Johnson GAS MC 250 15 Laps 20 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 +12.171 21 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 +25.906 22 Hunter Cross KTM 250 SX-F +46.003 23 Colton Aeck KTM 250 SX-F +49.264 24 Slade Smith KTM 250 SX-F +1:12.465 25 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F +1:28.554 26 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +1:41.410 27 Gavin Brough HON CRF250R +1:51.267 28 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F +2:01.437 29 Maxwell Sanford HON CRF250R +2:05.861 30 Colton Eigenmann YAM YZ 250F +2:09.186 31 Ethan Lane KTM 250 SX-F +2:09.698 32 Jason Fichera YAM YZ 250F +2:19.933 33 Joseph Tait YAM YZ 250F +2:26.747 34 Jesse Jacobsen KTM 250 SX-F +2:36.927 35 Konnor Visger HON CRF250R 14 Laps 36 Chase Yentzer SUZ RMZ 250 +26.162 37 Alex Ransom YAM YZ 250F +55.440 38 Jared Gumeson YAM YZ 250F +1:05.999 39 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 DNF 40 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE DNF

250 Moto Two

The second and deciding moto kicked off with a trio of Monster Energy Yamahas at the head of the pack as Cooper secured the holeshot just ahead of Washougal native Levi Kitchen and Deegan, who gave up third to Hammaker. Lawrence started just outside the top five in sixth behind Hampshire.

After Deegan made the pass on Hammaker for third the field settled in through the opening five minutes of the moto until Hampshire tucked his front end and tipped over, which allowed Lawrence to assume fifth. The battle back up front intensified as Kitchen looked to put pressure on Cooper, which allowed Deegan to close in from third. Behind the leaders Lawrence made the pass on Hammaker for fourth and quickly closed in on Deegan’s rear fender to establish a four-rider battle out front, separated by less than four seconds.

In his pursuit of Deegan as miscue by Deegan put Lawrence on the ground. He remounted quickly but dropped to fifth as Hammaker re-assumed fourth. Back up front, Deegan refocused his attention on his teammates and looked to mount an attack on Kitchen for second. The rookie showed patience and took advantage of an alternate line to cut under Kitchen and take over the runner-up spot for a pass that was significant in the overall classification.

Just past the halfway point of the moto 4.9 seconds separated Cooper and Deegan. A few positions behind Lawrence was able to track down Hammaker and reclaim fourth. As Kitchen and Lawrence engaged in a battle for third, Deegan started to chip away at his deficit to Cooper.

As the moto clock entered its final three minutes Deegan had closed in to within just over two seconds of Cooper. He continued to inch closer as his late charge got the rookie within a second of Cooper. Once there Deegan posted the single-fastest lap of the entire event to storm past Cooper and seize the lead with less than a minute remaining.

Deegan closed out the moto emphatically, with lap times multiple seconds faster than anyone else on the track. His lead surged to nearly double digits as he took the white flag. Deegan cruised home to wrap up his first career moto sweep, taking the checkered flag 7.9 seconds ahead of Cooper, while Kitchen completed the Yamaha sweep of the moto podium in third, just ahead of Lawrence.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Haiden Deegan YAM YZ 250F 16 Laps 2 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +07.974 3 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +10.161 4 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +18.450 5 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 RE +27.529 6 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +31.521 7 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +41.114 8 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +1:02.173 9 Carson Mumford KAW KX 250 +1:06.256 10 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 +1:27.293 11 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +1:31.093 12 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 +1:40.811 13 Caden Braswell GAS MC250F +1:44.138 14 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE +1:59.277 15 Preston Kilroy YAM YZ 250F +2:05.196 16 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +2:08.015 17 Brock Bennett KTM 250 SX-F +2:18.696 18 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 RE +2:35.285 19 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 15 Laps 20 Slade Smith KTM 250 SX-F +08.569 21 Preston Boespflug KTM 250 SX-F +18.318 22 Hunter Cross KTM 250 SX-F +39.641 23 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F +1:05.530 24 Tyson Johnson GAS MC 250 +1:08.486 25 Colton Aeck KTM 250 SX-F +1:16.017 26 Maxwell Sanford HON CRF250R +1:19.094 27 Gavin Brough HON CRF250R +1:21.095 28 Colton Eigenmann YAM YZ 250F +1:51.947 29 Ethan Lane KTM 250 SX-F +2:13.174 30 Joseph Tait YAM YZ 250F +2:13.324 31 Chase Yentzer SUZ RMZ 250 +2:29.334 32 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 14 Laps 33 Konnor Visger HON CRF250R +03.982 34 Jesse Jacobsen KTM 250 SX-F +28.585 35 Jason Fichera YAM YZ 250F +52.128 36 Conner Lords KTM 250 SX-F +56.284 37 Jared Gumeson YAM YZ 250F 13 Laps 38 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 12 Laps 39 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F 10 Laps 40 Alex Ransom YAM YZ 250F 6 Laps

250 Overall

The first ever 1-1 effort by Deegan was also the first in the division for the 2023 season. The rookie’s second career victory came on a day in which Yamaha kicked off the global 50th anniversary celebration of its YZ motocross model, Deegan’s YZ250F adorned in white, purple, and pink plastics that harkened back to the vibrant aesthetic of the 90’s era of the sport. Cooper earned his fifth runner-up finish of the season (3-2), while Lawrence held on for third (2-4).

Deegan’s dominant afternoon allowed him to gain 10 points on Lawrence in the 250 Class standings, as now just three points sit between the two most successful riders in the division this summer with three rounds and six motos remaining. Cooper’s second-place finish vaulted him up to third, 19 points out of the lead.

Haiden Deegan – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“Those last few laps I put my heart into this thing. It’s nerve wracking [for me] and I’m sure it is for Hunter [Lawrence] as well [as we battle for the championship]. I’m glad to put America back on top of the podium.”

Justin Cooper – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“I felt good all day during the motos. All the way up until 25 minutes in the second moto. I was pushing and trying to pull a gap, but I could tell I was fading to Haiden [Deegan]. I did all I could, but he was flying, so I just settled in from there.”

Hunter Lawrence – Team Honda HRC

“Tough day at the office. I’ve just got to be better. This is a very tough track. I didn’t get a great start, so we got to go back, get back to 100-percent health, and come out swinging for the final three rounds.”

250 Round Results

Pos Rider Q R1 R2 Points 1 Haiden Deegan 3 1 1 50 2 Justin Cooper 1 3 2 42 3 Hunter Lawrence 2 2 4 40 4 RJ Hampshire 4 4 5 34 5 Levi Kitchen 12 8 3 33 6 Seth Hammaker 7 7 6 29 7 Jo Shimoda 10 6 7 29 8 Maximus Vohland 6 5 8 29 9 Carson Mumford 9 9 9 24 10 Pierce Brown 13 12 11 19 11 Talon Hawkins 19 11 14 17 12 Caden Braswell 22 15 13 14 13 Jalek Swoll 8 10 18 14 14 Preston Kilroy 18 14 15 13 15 Austin Forkner 5 21 10 11 16 Joshua Varize 15 16 16 10 17 Ryder DiFrancesco 11 39 12 9 18 Dilan Schwartz 17 13 38 8 19 Brock Bennett 27 18 17 7 20 Preston Boespflug 20 17 21 4 21 Hardy Munoz 29 20 19 3 22 Tyson Johnson 23 19 24 2 23 Slade Smith 24 24 20 1

250 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 300 2 Haiden Deegan 297 3 Justin Cooper 281 4 RJ Hampshire 274 5 Jo Shimoda 269 6 Levi Kitchen 247 7 Maximus Vohland 219 8 Tom Vialle 210 9 Ryder DiFrancesco 146 10 Jalek Swoll 144 11 Caden Braswell 102 12 Talon Hawkins 102 13 Seth Hammaker 98 14 Chance Hymas 92 15 Dilan Schwartz 86 16 Jordon Smith 75 17 Carson Mumford 65 18 Guillem Farres 57 19 Daxton Bennick 54 20 Preston Kilroy 45 21 Pierce Brown 36 22 Austin Forkner 33 23 Derek Kelley 33 24 Jett Reynolds 29 25 Slade Smith 28 26 Michael Mosiman 20 27 Mitchell Harrison 19 28 Joshua Varize 16 29 Jeremy Martin 15 30 Jorgen Talviku 15 31 Garrett Marchbanks 15 32 Chase Yentzer 15 33 James DeCotis 13 34 Tyson Johnson 13 35 Hardy Munoz 10 36 Ty Masterpool 7 37 Brock Bennett 7 38 Matti Jorgensen 7 39 Lux Turner 7 40 James Harrington 5 41 Maxwell Sanford 5 42 Preston Boespflug 4 43 Joel Rizzi 3 44 Marcus Phelps 2 45 Kai Aiello 2 46 Jack Rogers 1 47 Mitchell Zaremba 1

SMX Combined Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Hunter Lawrence 524 2 Haiden Deegan 465 3 RJ Hampshire 460 4 Levi Kitchen 403 5 Jo Shimoda 344 6 Maximus Vohland 340 7 Tom Vialle 329 8 Justin Cooper 281 9 Jordon Smith 234 10 Jett Lawrence 223 11 Max Anstie 181 12 Talon Hawkins 175 13 Caden Braswell 154 14 Chance Hymas 152 15 Enzo Lopes 149 16 Jeremy Martin 147 17 Ryder DiFrancesco 146 18 Jalek Swoll 144 19 Carson Mumford 137 20 Dilan Schwartz 137 21 Pierce Brown 134 22 Chris Blose 133 23 Mitchell Oldenburg 131 24 Nate Thrasher 120 25 Derek Kelley 120 26 Cullin Park 117 27 Cameron Mcadoo 101 28 Seth Hammaker 98 29 Coty Schock 89 30 Cole Thompson 87 31 Henry Miller 86 32 Jace Owen 81 33 Robbie Wageman 78 34 Michael Mosiman 71 35 Mitchell Harrison 63 36 Jeremy Hand 62 37 Guillem Farres 57 38 Michael Hicks 57 39 Stilez Robertson 55 40 Hunter Yoder 55 41 Daxton Bennick 54 42 Derek Drake 52 43 Dylan Walsh 49 44 Joshua Varize 49 45 Preston Kilroy 45 46 Phillip Nicoletti 44 47 Luke Neese 44 48 Hardy Munoz 42 49 Marshal Weltin 42 50 Anthony Rodriguez 40 51 Austin Forkner 34 52 Jett Reynolds 29 53 Brock Papi 29 54 Slade Smith 28 55 A J Catanzaro 28 56 Max Miller 19 57 Austin Politelli 19 58 Jerry Robin 19 59 Josiah Natzke 17 60 Maxwell Sanford 17 61 Jorgen Talviku 15 62 Garrett Marchbanks 15 63 Chase Yentzer 15 64 Gage Linville 14 65 Brandon Scharer 14 66 James DeCotis 13 67 Tyson Johnson 13 68 Hunter Schlosser 13 69 Dominique Thury 12 70 Devin Simonson 12 71 Jack Chambers 12 72 Geran Stapleton 11 73 Kaeden Amerine 11 74 Lane Allison 10 75 Ty Masterpool 7 76 Brock Bennett 7 77 Matti Jorgensen 7 78 Lux Turner 7 79 Luca Marsalisi 6 80 Wilson Todd 6 81 TJ Albright 6 82 James Harrington 5 83 Preston Boespflug 4 84 Julien Benek 4 85 Hunter Cross 4 86 Brandon Ray 4 87 Matt Moss 4 88 Joel Rizzi 3 89 Dylan Woodcock 3 90 Garrett Hoffman 3 91 Lance Kobusch 3 92 Marcus Phelps 2 93 Kai Aiello 2 94 Jace Kessler 2 95 Luke Kalaitzian 2 96 Jack Rogers 1 97 Mitchell Zaremba 1

