2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round Eight – Washougal MX Park, WA
The 2023 Pro Motocross Championship made its final appearance on the West Coast on Saturday with its annual visit to the Pacific Northwest and the scenic landscape of Washougal MX Park.
Abundant sunshine and temperatures around 30-degrees celsius provided ideal conditions for the Washougal National as the perfect season by Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence in his first 450 Class campaign continued.
Another assertive performance from the young Australian for his eighth straight overall round win along with his 15th and 16th 450 moto victories. The teenager now has a chance to wrap the series up as early as next time out at Unadilla.
In the 250 Class, rookie Haiden Deegan enjoyed the best outing of his young career with an impressive effort that saw the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider go 1-1 for the first time to tighten up the championship battle with his second win of the season. Deegan’s win trimmed Hunter Lawrence’s points lead to only three.
450 Moto One
The opening moto of the premier class began with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing machine of Dylan Ferrandis out front just ahead of Lawrence while his Team Honda HRC team-mate Chase Sexton battled his way into third. Ferrandis kept Lawrence at bay to lead the opening lap, which made him just the third different rider to do so this season and ended a 105 laps-led streak by Lawrence.
The Frenchman maintained his hold of the lead for another lap but Lawrence was able to make the pass and grab control of the moto. Ferrandis gave pursuit from second as Sexton looked to close in from third. As the moto continued the lead trio settled into their respective positions on the track while Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson kept them honest in fourth.
At the 15-minute mark Sexton mounted his attack on Ferrandis and seized the moment to grab second. At that point, Sexton sat 6.5 seconds behind his teammate and looked to log his fastest laps of the moto to try and close the gap. However, Lawrence didn’t let up and extended the lead to 7.5 seconds.
Lawrence maintained his lead the rest of the way and extended his undefeated streak to 15 motos, crossing the finish line 7.9 seconds ahead of Sexton, who was never challenged in second. Ferrandis fended off a pair of challenges by Anderson to secure third, while Anderson settled for fourth and his Monster Energy Kawasaki teammate Adam Cianciarulo in fifth.
450 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF450R WE
|16 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+07.992
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM YZ 450F
|+16.185
|4
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450
|+18.650
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|KAW KX450SR
|+41.398
|6
|Ty Masterpool
|KAW KX450
|+49.195
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1:02.210
|8
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:09.940
|9
|Fredrik Noren
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1:15.418
|10
|Colt Nichols
|KAW KX450SR
|+1:23.051
|11
|Phillip Nicoletti
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1:47.053
|12
|Jose Butron
|GAS MC450F
|+1:51.966
|13
|Jed Beaton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+1:55.777
|14
|Grant Harlan
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2:11.203
|15
|Shane McElrath
|YAM YZ 450F
|15 Laps
|16
|Romain Pape
|GAS MC450F
|+05.254
|17
|Kyle Chisholm
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+05.784
|18
|Carson Brown
|YAM YZ 250
|+09.885
|19
|Max Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+19.418
|20
|Anton Gole
|HQV FC450
|+20.593
|21
|Anthony Rodriguez
|KTM 250 SX
|+25.236
|22
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 450F
|+30.986
|23
|Jeremy Hand
|KTM 250 SX
|+33.781
|24
|Hamish Harwood
|HQV TC250
|+37.634
|25
|Ryder Floyd
|HON CRF450R
|+44.096
|26
|Joshua Hill
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1:02.861
|27
|RJ Wageman
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1:16.058
|28
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1:28.044
|29
|Trevor Schmidt
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1:31.720
|30
|Jace Kessler
|HON CRF450R
|+1:36.988
|31
|Justin Rodbell
|KTM 250 SX
|+1:38.462
|32
|Collin Jurin
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1:44.271
|33
|Dominique Thury
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1:57.232
|34
|Hayden Cordell
|HON CRF450R WE
|14 Laps
|35
|Robert Martin
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+15.256
|36
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450
|13 Laps
|37
|Gared Steinke
|HQV TC250
|10 Laps
|38
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 450
|8 Laps
|39
|Brandon Ray
|HQV TC250
|+5:51.020
|40
|Jerry Robin
|YAM YZ 450F
|6 Laps
450 Moto Two
The second and final moto of the afternoon got underway with a gate malfunction, which necessitated a red flag and restart for the 40-rider field. On the restart it was Plesssinger out front for the holeshot as Lawrence and Sexton duked it out for second, from which Lawrence grabbed control of the position. Anderson slotted into fourth with Ferrandis in fifth.
The clear track paid dividends for Plessinger as he was able to maintain his hold of the lead through the opening five minutes as Lawrence appeared to settle in and bide his time, maintaining his advantage over Sexton in third. With about 10 minutes down in the moto Lawrence closed in, looked for a way by and made a quick and decisive pass on Plessinger to take control of the moto. Plessinger then waged battle with Sexton for second, with the Honda rider able to make a quick pass to try and keep his teammate within reach.
About 2.5 seconds separated the Honda riders as the moto approached the halfway point, with both riders trading momentum. Sexton appeared to be the slightly faster rider and was able to cut the gap to under two seconds. The distance between the duo continued to tighten as the moto surpassed the 15-minute mark.
The lead stabilised between 1.3 to 1.5 seconds through the heart of the moto as both riders continued to play the on-track chess match. As they approached lapped riders the battle shifted into Lawrence’s favor as the lead grew to two seconds. With three minutes to go the teammates were closer than they’d been all moto, separated by just over a second. Both riders waited for the moment to pick up the pace for one final push, but the potential battle ended when Sexton briefly tipped over.
The lead grew to nearly 10 seconds by the time Sexton resumed, which allowed Lawrence to keep the unbeaten streak intact. Lawrence wrapped up moto win 16 by three seconds over Sexton, while Plessinger parlayed his holeshot into a third-place effort, just ahead of Anderson.
450 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF450R WE
|16 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+03.053
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+48.452
|4
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450
|+57.103
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1:07.170
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:18.325
|7
|Adam Cianciarulo
|KAW KX450SR
|+1:21.099
|8
|Ty Masterpool
|KAW KX450
|+1:30.291
|9
|Phillip Nicoletti
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1:41.102
|10
|Colt Nichols
|KAW KX450SR
|+1:48.399
|11
|Fredrik Noren
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+2:00.844
|12
|Kyle Chisholm
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+2:05.009
|13
|Jose Butron
|GAS MC450F
|+2:13.635
|14
|Shane McElrath
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2:19.450
|15
|Grant Harlan
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2:23.587
|16
|Max Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+2:34.428
|17
|Joshua Hill
|YAM YZ 450F
|15 Laps
|18
|Romain Pape
|GAS MC450F
|+07.222
|19
|Anton Gole
|HQV FC450
|+19.629
|20
|Anthony Rodriguez
|KTM 250 SX
|+25.879
|21
|Carson Brown
|YAM YZ 250
|+45.320
|22
|Hamish Harwood
|HQV TC250
|+1:01.488
|23
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1:01.619
|24
|Gared Steinke
|HQV TC250
|+1:19.524
|25
|RJ Wageman
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1:27.924
|26
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1:30.133
|27
|Dominique Thury
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1:30.191
|28
|Collin Jurin
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2:24.714
|29
|Justin Rodbell
|KTM 250 SX
|14 Laps
|30
|Hayden Cordell
|HON CRF450R WE
|+45.928
|31
|Robert Martin
|KTM 450 SX-F
|13 Laps
|32
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450
|10 Laps
|33
|Trevor Schmidt
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8 Laps
|34
|Brandon Ray
|HQV TC250
|7 Laps
|35
|Jace Kessler
|HON CRF450R
|6 Laps
|36
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1:48.113
|37
|Jed Beaton
|HON CRF450R WE
|2 Laps
|38
|Jerry Robin
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2:53.869
|39
|Jeremy Hand
|KTM 250 SX
|DNF
|40
|Ryder Floyd
|HON CRF450R
|DNS
450 Overall
Lawrence’s latest 1-1 performance signified his first ever moto wins at Washougal as his quest for a perfect season has surpassed eight rounds, with three remaining. His eighth career win breaks the Aussie into the top 20 on the all-time wins list. Sexton settled for his fourth straight runner-up effort (2-2), while Anderson became the newest rider this season to finish on the overall podium in third (4-4).
Lawrence’s massive lead in the 450 Class standings has grown to 95 points over Ferrandis, who finished fourth overall (3-5), while Plessinger’s fifth-place finish (7-3) allowed him to maintain his hold of third, 120 points behind Lawrence.
Jett Lawrence – Team Honda HRC
“There’s a first time for everything [winning at Washougal]. I was pumped to make my way around Chase [Sexton] on the start. I was a little down on myself [in the final moto] and I was hoping [Sexton] was feeling as [tired] as I was. Then he went down, so that’s a bummer. This has been a surreal season so far.”
Chase Sexton – Team Honda HRC
“I was starting to get closer [to Lawrence] in the later stages of that [last] race. I came into a corner and stalled it. I felt like I had good speed and could put in a charge to catch him, but I didn’t know where I’d pass him. Another solid weekend, not what I wanted, but we’ll keep trying to get better.”
Jason Anderson – Monster Energy Kawasaki
“It’s been a long year, getting hurt and coming back. These outdoors don’t get any easier as I get older, but I’m enjoying it. I want to be battling those guys up front, but I’m so happy to be up here.”
450 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Q
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|1
|1
|1
|50
|2
|Chase Sexton
|4
|2
|2
|44
|3
|Jason Anderson
|2
|4
|4
|36
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|5
|3
|5
|36
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|7
|7
|3
|34
|6
|Adam Cianciarulo
|3
|5
|7
|30
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|10
|8
|6
|28
|8
|Ty Masterpool
|6
|6
|8
|28
|9
|Phillip Nicoletti
|16
|11
|9
|22
|10
|Colt Nichols
|11
|10
|10
|22
|11
|Fredrik Noren
|13
|9
|11
|22
|12
|Jose Butron
|15
|12
|13
|17
|13
|Kyle Chisholm
|20
|17
|12
|13
|14
|Shane McElrath
|17
|15
|14
|13
|15
|Grant Harlan
|12
|14
|15
|13
|16
|Romain Pape
|14
|16
|18
|8
|17
|Jed Beaton
|9
|13
|37
|8
|18
|Max Miller
|18
|19
|16
|7
|19
|Joshua Hill
|25
|26
|17
|4
|20
|Anton Gole
|21
|20
|19
|3
|21
|Carson Brown
|23
|18
|21
|3
|22
|Anthony Rodriguez
|28
|21
|20
|1
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|400
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|305
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|280
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|236
|5
|Chase Sexton
|218
|6
|Ty Masterpool
|190
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|174
|8
|Fredrik Noren
|169
|9
|Cooper Webb
|147
|10
|Jose Butron
|132
|11
|Grant Harlan
|129
|12
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|110
|13
|Jason Anderson
|108
|14
|Phillip Nicoletti
|86
|15
|Derek Drake
|85
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|82
|17
|Romain Pape
|73
|18
|Jerry Robin
|69
|19
|Luca Marsalisi
|43
|20
|Jeremy Hand
|40
|21
|Ken Roczen
|36
|22
|Ryan Surratt
|33
|23
|Marshal Weltin
|32
|24
|Chris Canning
|27
|25
|Jace Kessler
|24
|26
|Shane McElrath
|23
|27
|Brandon Ray
|23
|28
|Colt Nichols
|22
|29
|Max Miller
|22
|30
|Lars van Berkel
|21
|31
|Gert Krestinov
|18
|32
|Kaeden Amerine
|18
|33
|Bryce Shelly
|16
|34
|Dante Oliveira
|15
|35
|Chandler Baker
|15
|36
|Christopher Prebula
|12
|37
|Anton Gole
|12
|38
|Tyler Stepek
|11
|39
|Henry Miller
|9
|40
|Jed Beaton
|8
|41
|Brandon Scharer
|7
|42
|RJ Wageman
|5
|43
|Kevin Moranz
|5
|44
|Trevor Schmidt
|4
|45
|Joshua Hill
|4
|46
|Jacob Runkles
|4
|47
|Luke Renzland
|4
|48
|John Adamson
|4
|49
|Carson Brown
|3
|50
|Bryce Hammond
|3
|51
|Dominique Thury
|3
|52
|Karel Kutsar
|3
|53
|Cody Groves
|3
|54
|Scott Meshey
|3
|55
|Izaih Clark
|3
|56
|Anthony Rodriguez
|1
|57
|Sebastian Balbuena
|1
|58
|Jeffrey Walker
|1
|59
|Bryton Carroll
|1
|60
|Richard Taylor
|1
SMX Combined Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Chase Sexton
|590
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|516
|3
|Cooper Webb
|451
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|445
|5
|Jett Lawrence
|400
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|361
|7
|Jason Anderson
|350
|8
|Ken Roczen
|340
|9
|Eli Tomac
|339
|10
|Justin Barcia
|267
|11
|Fredrik Noren
|247
|12
|Grant Harlan
|223
|13
|Justin Hill
|212
|14
|Dean Wilson
|200
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|194
|16
|Ty Masterpool
|190
|17
|Garrett Marchbanks
|174
|18
|Shane McElrath
|174
|19
|Joshua Hill
|153
|20
|Christian Craig
|150
|21
|Colt Nichols
|141
|22
|Jose Butron
|132
|23
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|110
|24
|Kevin Moranz
|101
|25
|Justin Starling
|94
|26
|Benny Bloss
|91
|27
|Phillip Nicoletti
|86
|28
|Derek Drake
|85
|29
|Joey Savatgy
|85
|30
|Justin Cooper
|76
|31
|Joshua Cartwright
|76
|32
|Romain Pape
|73
|33
|Jerry Robin
|69
|34
|Cade Clason
|64
|35
|Luca Marsalisi
|43
|36
|Jeremy Hand
|42
|37
|Ryan Surratt
|33
|38
|Marshal Weltin
|32
|39
|Tristan Lane
|29
|40
|Devin Simonson
|28
|41
|Chris Canning
|27
|42
|Max Miller
|27
|43
|Jace Kessler
|24
|44
|Brandon Ray
|23
|45
|Colt Nichols
|22
|46
|Chase Marquier
|22
|47
|Lars van Berkel
|21
|48
|Logan Karnow
|19
|49
|Gert Krestinov
|18
|50
|Kaeden Amerine
|18
|51
|Bryce Shelly
|16
|52
|RJ Hampshire
|15
|53
|Anthony Rodriguez
|15
|54
|Dante Oliveira
|15
|55
|Chandler Baker
|15
|56
|Malcolm Stewart
|15
|57
|Christopher Prebula
|12
|58
|Anton Gole
|12
|59
|John Short
|12
|60
|Marvin Musquin
|11
|61
|Tyler Stepek
|11
|62
|Henry Miller
|9
|63
|Jed Beaton
|8
|64
|Michael Hicks
|8
|65
|Hunter Schlosser
|8
|66
|Brandon Scharer
|7
|67
|Cole Seely
|7
|68
|Joan Cros
|7
|69
|RJ Wageman
|5
|70
|Jared Lesher
|5
|71
|Trevor Schmidt
|4
|72
|Jacob Runkles
|4
|73
|Luke Renzland
|4
|74
|John Adamson
|4
|75
|Lane Shaw
|4
|76
|Carson Brown
|3
|77
|Bryce Hammond
|3
|78
|Dominique Thury
|3
|79
|Karel Kutsar
|3
|80
|Cody Groves
|3
|81
|Scott Meshey
|3
|82
|Izaih Clark
|3
|83
|Alex Ray
|2
|84
|Anthony Rodriguez
|1
|85
|Sebastian Balbuena
|1
|86
|Jeffrey Walker
|1
|87
|Bryton Carroll
|1
|88
|Richard Taylor
|1
250 Moto One
The first 250 Class moto began with Deegan leading the field through the first turns and to the holeshot aboard his Yamaha, followed closely by Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammate Justin Cooper and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Max Vohland. Further back, championship leader and Team Honda HRC rider Hunter Lawrence looked to move forward from a start deep inside the top 10.
A clear track serves as a major advantage at Washougal, and it allowed Deegan to quickly establish a multi-second lead over Cooper, who soon settled into second. As the moto surpassed its first 10 minutes Deegan extended his lead even further, to more than five seconds on the field. Cooper continued to maintain control of second, while Vohland gave chase from third. Not far behind Lawrence was on a march to the front, picking off riders to break into the top five.
Just past the halfway point of the moto Lawrence made the pass on Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker for fourth and quickly closed in on Vohland to apply pressure on third. Lawrence was patient and made the pass to take control of third and then looked to close in on Cooper. As they entered the final five minutes of the moto Lawrence’s pursuit of Cooper allowed both riders to erase some of the deficit to Deegan.
A determined Lawrence made a savvy pass on Cooper to move into second and had just over two minutes and two laps to try and catch Deegan as the leaders started to navigate heavy lapped traffic. Deegan’s lead stabilized at around four seconds during the final two laps, and he carried on to capture his second career moto win. He crossed the finish line 2.7 seconds ahead of Lawrence, with Cooper in third. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire followed in fourth, while Vohland held on for fifth.
250 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|YAM YZ 250F
|16 Laps
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+02.762
|3
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+06.837
|4
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250 RE
|+09.619
|5
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+16.232
|6
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|+16.445
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|+25.777
|8
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|+34.926
|9
|Carson Mumford
|KAW KX 250
|+52.605
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250 RE
|+1:06.103
|11
|Talon Hawkins
|HQV FC250 RE
|+1:18.479
|12
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|+1:19.421
|13
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1:21.175
|14
|Preston Kilroy
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:46.055
|15
|Caden Braswell
|GAS MC250F
|+1:48.055
|16
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2:00.926
|17
|Preston Boespflug
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2:15.642
|18
|Brock Bennett
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2:20.545
|19
|Tyson Johnson
|GAS MC 250
|15 Laps
|20
|Hardy Munoz
|KAW KX 250
|+12.171
|21
|Austin Forkner
|KAW KX 250
|+25.906
|22
|Hunter Cross
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+46.003
|23
|Colton Aeck
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+49.264
|24
|Slade Smith
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:12.465
|25
|James Harrington
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:28.554
|26
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:41.410
|27
|Gavin Brough
|HON CRF250R
|+1:51.267
|28
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2:01.437
|29
|Maxwell Sanford
|HON CRF250R
|+2:05.861
|30
|Colton Eigenmann
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2:09.186
|31
|Ethan Lane
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2:09.698
|32
|Jason Fichera
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2:19.933
|33
|Joseph Tait
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2:26.747
|34
|Jesse Jacobsen
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2:36.927
|35
|Konnor Visger
|HON CRF250R
|14 Laps
|36
|Chase Yentzer
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+26.162
|37
|Alex Ransom
|YAM YZ 250F
|+55.440
|38
|Jared Gumeson
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:05.999
|39
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|DNF
|40
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|DNF
250 Moto Two
The second and deciding moto kicked off with a trio of Monster Energy Yamahas at the head of the pack as Cooper secured the holeshot just ahead of Washougal native Levi Kitchen and Deegan, who gave up third to Hammaker. Lawrence started just outside the top five in sixth behind Hampshire.
After Deegan made the pass on Hammaker for third the field settled in through the opening five minutes of the moto until Hampshire tucked his front end and tipped over, which allowed Lawrence to assume fifth. The battle back up front intensified as Kitchen looked to put pressure on Cooper, which allowed Deegan to close in from third. Behind the leaders Lawrence made the pass on Hammaker for fourth and quickly closed in on Deegan’s rear fender to establish a four-rider battle out front, separated by less than four seconds.
In his pursuit of Deegan as miscue by Deegan put Lawrence on the ground. He remounted quickly but dropped to fifth as Hammaker re-assumed fourth. Back up front, Deegan refocused his attention on his teammates and looked to mount an attack on Kitchen for second. The rookie showed patience and took advantage of an alternate line to cut under Kitchen and take over the runner-up spot for a pass that was significant in the overall classification.
Just past the halfway point of the moto 4.9 seconds separated Cooper and Deegan. A few positions behind Lawrence was able to track down Hammaker and reclaim fourth. As Kitchen and Lawrence engaged in a battle for third, Deegan started to chip away at his deficit to Cooper.
As the moto clock entered its final three minutes Deegan had closed in to within just over two seconds of Cooper. He continued to inch closer as his late charge got the rookie within a second of Cooper. Once there Deegan posted the single-fastest lap of the entire event to storm past Cooper and seize the lead with less than a minute remaining.
Deegan closed out the moto emphatically, with lap times multiple seconds faster than anyone else on the track. His lead surged to nearly double digits as he took the white flag. Deegan cruised home to wrap up his first career moto sweep, taking the checkered flag 7.9 seconds ahead of Cooper, while Kitchen completed the Yamaha sweep of the moto podium in third, just ahead of Lawrence.
250 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|YAM YZ 250F
|16 Laps
|2
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+07.974
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|+10.161
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+18.450
|5
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250 RE
|+27.529
|6
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|+31.521
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|+41.114
|8
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+1:02.173
|9
|Carson Mumford
|KAW KX 250
|+1:06.256
|10
|Austin Forkner
|KAW KX 250
|+1:27.293
|11
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|+1:31.093
|12
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|+1:40.811
|13
|Caden Braswell
|GAS MC250F
|+1:44.138
|14
|Talon Hawkins
|HQV FC250 RE
|+1:59.277
|15
|Preston Kilroy
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2:05.196
|16
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2:08.015
|17
|Brock Bennett
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2:18.696
|18
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250 RE
|+2:35.285
|19
|Hardy Munoz
|KAW KX 250
|15 Laps
|20
|Slade Smith
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+08.569
|21
|Preston Boespflug
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+18.318
|22
|Hunter Cross
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+39.641
|23
|James Harrington
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:05.530
|24
|Tyson Johnson
|GAS MC 250
|+1:08.486
|25
|Colton Aeck
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:16.017
|26
|Maxwell Sanford
|HON CRF250R
|+1:19.094
|27
|Gavin Brough
|HON CRF250R
|+1:21.095
|28
|Colton Eigenmann
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:51.947
|29
|Ethan Lane
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2:13.174
|30
|Joseph Tait
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2:13.324
|31
|Chase Yentzer
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+2:29.334
|32
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|14 Laps
|33
|Konnor Visger
|HON CRF250R
|+03.982
|34
|Jesse Jacobsen
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+28.585
|35
|Jason Fichera
|YAM YZ 250F
|+52.128
|36
|Conner Lords
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+56.284
|37
|Jared Gumeson
|YAM YZ 250F
|13 Laps
|38
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ RMZ 250
|12 Laps
|39
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250 SX-F
|10 Laps
|40
|Alex Ransom
|YAM YZ 250F
|6 Laps
250 Overall
The first ever 1-1 effort by Deegan was also the first in the division for the 2023 season. The rookie’s second career victory came on a day in which Yamaha kicked off the global 50th anniversary celebration of its YZ motocross model, Deegan’s YZ250F adorned in white, purple, and pink plastics that harkened back to the vibrant aesthetic of the 90’s era of the sport. Cooper earned his fifth runner-up finish of the season (3-2), while Lawrence held on for third (2-4).
Deegan’s dominant afternoon allowed him to gain 10 points on Lawrence in the 250 Class standings, as now just three points sit between the two most successful riders in the division this summer with three rounds and six motos remaining. Cooper’s second-place finish vaulted him up to third, 19 points out of the lead.
Haiden Deegan – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“Those last few laps I put my heart into this thing. It’s nerve wracking [for me] and I’m sure it is for Hunter [Lawrence] as well [as we battle for the championship]. I’m glad to put America back on top of the podium.”
Justin Cooper – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“I felt good all day during the motos. All the way up until 25 minutes in the second moto. I was pushing and trying to pull a gap, but I could tell I was fading to Haiden [Deegan]. I did all I could, but he was flying, so I just settled in from there.”
Hunter Lawrence – Team Honda HRC
“Tough day at the office. I’ve just got to be better. This is a very tough track. I didn’t get a great start, so we got to go back, get back to 100-percent health, and come out swinging for the final three rounds.”
250 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Q
|R1
|R2
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|3
|1
|1
|50
|2
|Justin Cooper
|1
|3
|2
|42
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|2
|2
|4
|40
|4
|RJ Hampshire
|4
|4
|5
|34
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|12
|8
|3
|33
|6
|Seth Hammaker
|7
|7
|6
|29
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|10
|6
|7
|29
|8
|Maximus Vohland
|6
|5
|8
|29
|9
|Carson Mumford
|9
|9
|9
|24
|10
|Pierce Brown
|13
|12
|11
|19
|11
|Talon Hawkins
|19
|11
|14
|17
|12
|Caden Braswell
|22
|15
|13
|14
|13
|Jalek Swoll
|8
|10
|18
|14
|14
|Preston Kilroy
|18
|14
|15
|13
|15
|Austin Forkner
|5
|21
|10
|11
|16
|Joshua Varize
|15
|16
|16
|10
|17
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|11
|39
|12
|9
|18
|Dilan Schwartz
|17
|13
|38
|8
|19
|Brock Bennett
|27
|18
|17
|7
|20
|Preston Boespflug
|20
|17
|21
|4
|21
|Hardy Munoz
|29
|20
|19
|3
|22
|Tyson Johnson
|23
|19
|24
|2
|23
|Slade Smith
|24
|24
|20
|1
250 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|300
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|297
|3
|Justin Cooper
|281
|4
|RJ Hampshire
|274
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|269
|6
|Levi Kitchen
|247
|7
|Maximus Vohland
|219
|8
|Tom Vialle
|210
|9
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|146
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|144
|11
|Caden Braswell
|102
|12
|Talon Hawkins
|102
|13
|Seth Hammaker
|98
|14
|Chance Hymas
|92
|15
|Dilan Schwartz
|86
|16
|Jordon Smith
|75
|17
|Carson Mumford
|65
|18
|Guillem Farres
|57
|19
|Daxton Bennick
|54
|20
|Preston Kilroy
|45
|21
|Pierce Brown
|36
|22
|Austin Forkner
|33
|23
|Derek Kelley
|33
|24
|Jett Reynolds
|29
|25
|Slade Smith
|28
|26
|Michael Mosiman
|20
|27
|Mitchell Harrison
|19
|28
|Joshua Varize
|16
|29
|Jeremy Martin
|15
|30
|Jorgen Talviku
|15
|31
|Garrett Marchbanks
|15
|32
|Chase Yentzer
|15
|33
|James DeCotis
|13
|34
|Tyson Johnson
|13
|35
|Hardy Munoz
|10
|36
|Ty Masterpool
|7
|37
|Brock Bennett
|7
|38
|Matti Jorgensen
|7
|39
|Lux Turner
|7
|40
|James Harrington
|5
|41
|Maxwell Sanford
|5
|42
|Preston Boespflug
|4
|43
|Joel Rizzi
|3
|44
|Marcus Phelps
|2
|45
|Kai Aiello
|2
|46
|Jack Rogers
|1
|47
|Mitchell Zaremba
|1
SMX Combined Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|524
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|465
|3
|RJ Hampshire
|460
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|403
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|344
|6
|Maximus Vohland
|340
|7
|Tom Vialle
|329
|8
|Justin Cooper
|281
|9
|Jordon Smith
|234
|10
|Jett Lawrence
|223
|11
|Max Anstie
|181
|12
|Talon Hawkins
|175
|13
|Caden Braswell
|154
|14
|Chance Hymas
|152
|15
|Enzo Lopes
|149
|16
|Jeremy Martin
|147
|17
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|146
|18
|Jalek Swoll
|144
|19
|Carson Mumford
|137
|20
|Dilan Schwartz
|137
|21
|Pierce Brown
|134
|22
|Chris Blose
|133
|23
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|131
|24
|Nate Thrasher
|120
|25
|Derek Kelley
|120
|26
|Cullin Park
|117
|27
|Cameron Mcadoo
|101
|28
|Seth Hammaker
|98
|29
|Coty Schock
|89
|30
|Cole Thompson
|87
|31
|Henry Miller
|86
|32
|Jace Owen
|81
|33
|Robbie Wageman
|78
|34
|Michael Mosiman
|71
|35
|Mitchell Harrison
|63
|36
|Jeremy Hand
|62
|37
|Guillem Farres
|57
|38
|Michael Hicks
|57
|39
|Stilez Robertson
|55
|40
|Hunter Yoder
|55
|41
|Daxton Bennick
|54
|42
|Derek Drake
|52
|43
|Dylan Walsh
|49
|44
|Joshua Varize
|49
|45
|Preston Kilroy
|45
|46
|Phillip Nicoletti
|44
|47
|Luke Neese
|44
|48
|Hardy Munoz
|42
|49
|Marshal Weltin
|42
|50
|Anthony Rodriguez
|40
|51
|Austin Forkner
|34
|52
|Jett Reynolds
|29
|53
|Brock Papi
|29
|54
|Slade Smith
|28
|55
|A J Catanzaro
|28
|56
|Max Miller
|19
|57
|Austin Politelli
|19
|58
|Jerry Robin
|19
|59
|Josiah Natzke
|17
|60
|Maxwell Sanford
|17
|61
|Jorgen Talviku
|15
|62
|Garrett Marchbanks
|15
|63
|Chase Yentzer
|15
|64
|Gage Linville
|14
|65
|Brandon Scharer
|14
|66
|James DeCotis
|13
|67
|Tyson Johnson
|13
|68
|Hunter Schlosser
|13
|69
|Dominique Thury
|12
|70
|Devin Simonson
|12
|71
|Jack Chambers
|12
|72
|Geran Stapleton
|11
|73
|Kaeden Amerine
|11
|74
|Lane Allison
|10
|75
|Ty Masterpool
|7
|76
|Brock Bennett
|7
|77
|Matti Jorgensen
|7
|78
|Lux Turner
|7
|79
|Luca Marsalisi
|6
|80
|Wilson Todd
|6
|81
|TJ Albright
|6
|82
|James Harrington
|5
|83
|Preston Boespflug
|4
|84
|Julien Benek
|4
|85
|Hunter Cross
|4
|86
|Brandon Ray
|4
|87
|Matt Moss
|4
|88
|Joel Rizzi
|3
|89
|Dylan Woodcock
|3
|90
|Garrett Hoffman
|3
|91
|Lance Kobusch
|3
|92
|Marcus Phelps
|2
|93
|Kai Aiello
|2
|94
|Jace Kessler
|2
|95
|Luke Kalaitzian
|2
|96
|Jack Rogers
|1
|97
|Mitchell Zaremba
|1
2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar
|Rnd
|Series
|Stadium
|Location
|Date
|26
|ProMX
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|August 12
|27
|ProMX
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|August 19
|28
|ProMX
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsbille, IN
|August 26
|29
|SMX
|zMAX Dragway
|Charlotte, NC
|September 9
|30
|SMX
|Chicagoland Speedway
|Joilet, IL
|September 16
|31
|SMX
|LA Memorial Coliseum
|Los Angeles, LA
|September 23