2023 SMX World Championship

Los Angeles Coliseum

Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence won both motos at the SuperMotocross World Championship Finals Fueled by Monster Energy inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Australian racer earned the win on the night and the points needed to become the sport’s first SuperMotocross World Champion.

Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki’s Ken Roczen finished a close second place in both motos and with that the points for the runner-up position in the inaugural post-season championship.

Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton, the points leader heading into the round, led the final moto but a bad crash in the track’s sand section relegated him to third position in the championship. It was Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb who took home the third place spot at the Los Angeles Final and with that secured the fourth place spot in the championship.

In the 250 Class, rookie Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan won the night as well as the 250 Class title to wrap up his first year of professional racing as a World Champion after Hunter Lawrence was ruled out of the finale due to a back injury.

450 Moto One

The first moto of the 450 Class was off to an exciting start, but just after taking over the lead in the opening laps Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia crashed hard and the race was red-flagged. The racers then lined up for a staggered re-start with 16 minutes remaining on the race clock.

After the re-start Ken Roczen went after leader Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson while Lawrence moved past Sexton to take over third.

Roczen cut under Anderson in the bowl turn after the sand section to take the lead with 12:43 left on the clock.

Lawrence was launching a large quad jump and used it to make up the gap and put an inside pass attempt on Roczen in the following corner. The riders came together; Lawrence nearly fell, and Roczen held the lead.

On the next lap Lawrence used his advantage with the quad jump to make the pass into the lead while behind him Sexton had passed Anderson for third place.

Roczen later said he knew about the quad jump option but didn’t really want to take it, and with Lawrence inching away he decided to also launch the long jump each lap in order to try and stay with Jett.

Roczen closed from 1.8 seconds back to bring the lead to just one second, but the German rider could not get close enough to make a pass attempt.

At the chequered flag Lawrence took the moto win ahead of Roczen, Sexton, and Anderson.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 18 Laps 2 Ken Roczen Suzuki +01.561 3 Chase Sexton Honda +06.316 4 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +08.905 5 Cooper Webb Yamaha +38.885 6 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha +40.887 7 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki +43.312 8 Colt Nichols Kawasaki +44.691 9 Ty Masterpool Kawasaki +49.239 10 Dean Wilson Honda +54.592 11 Fredrik Noren Suzuki +56.596 12 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha +1m01.719 13 Joshua Hill Yamaha +1m05.414 14 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki +1m10.691 15 Shane McElrath Yamaha +1m13.162 16 Jerry Robin Yamaha 17 Laps 17 Justin Hill Kawasaki +10.565 18 Grant Harlan Yamaha +15.475 19 Jeremy Hand Honda +51.112 20 Aaron Plessinger KTM 4 Laps 21 Justin Barcia GASGAS 1 Laps 22 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha DNF

450 Moto Two

Chase Sexton grabbed the holeshot of the second 450 Class moto and with it put himself in the points lead for the title. He led Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo, Jason Anderson, Cooper Webb, Jett Lawrence, and Ken Roczen.

By the third corner, Lawrence was up into third place while Roczen worked on Webb in the early, tight racing.

With just over two minutes off the clock in the 20-minute plus one lap moto, Roczen pushed his way into third place and the stage was set perfectly for the top three in points to settle the fight for World Champion.

Sexton had pulled out more than a four-second lead at the race’s mid-point, then made a dramatic mistake in the sand section; Sexton got leaned over going off a sand jump, landed hard, and was out of the race. It was then down to two, with Lawrence maintaining a lead over Roczen of just over one second.

Roczen would close the gap in some parts of the track, but overall Lawrence maintained a small bit of breathing room. As the clock neared zero Roczen got held up by a lapper and dropped back three-seconds.

In the final two laps Roczen tightened the gap back up but never got in range to make a pass. Lawrence launched off the finish line double, setting of the winner’s pyrotechnics on the track and a string of fireworks around the legendary stadium.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 19 Laps 2 Ken Roczen Suzuki +01.644 3 Cooper Webb Yamaha +37.837 4 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki +40.112 5 Colt Nichols Kawasaki +44.451 6 Aaron Plessinger KTM +53.544 7 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha +57.026 8 Fredrik Noren Suzuki +1m00.050 9 Ty Masterpool Kawasaki +1m00.392 10 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha +1m21.660 11 Shane McElrath Yamaha 18 Laps 12 Grant Harlan Yamaha +01.717 13 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki +08.226 14 Joshua Hill Yamaha +13.649 15 Justin Hill Kawasaki +14.093 16 Jerry Robin Yamaha +23.991 17 Kevin Moranz Honda +33.000 18 Jeremy Hand Honda +43.556 19 Jace Kessler Yamaha +1m02.150 20 Chase Sexton Honda 9 Laps 21 Jason Anderson Kawasaki 1 Laps 22 Dean Wilson Honda DNF

450 Round

With 1-1 moto scores, Lawrence took the Final win and with it the SuperMotocross World Championship and its $1,000,000 bonus.

Roczen earned second place in both the race and championship and pocketed $500,000 for himself, and Chase Sexton took third place in the championship and a $250,000 bonus.

At the final event podium, it was Cooper Webb who stood third on the night with 5-3 moto scores and enough points to finish fourth in the championship and its $200,000 bonus.

450 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 1 1 75 2 Ken Roczen Suzuki 2 2 66 3 Cooper Webb Yamaha 5 3 60 4 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki 7 4 54 5 Colt Nichols Kawasaki 8 5 51 6 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha 6 7 48 7 Ty Masterpool Kawasaki 9 9 45 8 Fredrik Noren Suzuki 11 8 42 9 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha 12 10 33 10 Chase Sexton Honda 3 20 30 11 Jason Anderson Kawasaki 4 21 27 12 Aaron Plessinger KTM 20 6 24 13 Shane McElrath Yamaha 15 11 21 14 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki 14 13 18 15 Joshua Hill Yamaha 13 14 15 16 Grant Harlan Yamaha 18 12 12 17 Justin Hill Kawasaki 17 15 9 18 Jerry Robin Yamaha 16 16 6 19 Dean Wilson Honda 10 22 3 20 Jeremy Hand Honda 19 18 0 21 Kevin Moranz Honda 23 17 22 Jace Kessler Yamaha 23 19 23 Justin Barcia GASGAS 21 39 24 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha 22 36

SMX 450 Final Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 163 2 Ken Roczen 146 3 Chase Sexton 120 4 Cooper Webb 120 5 Dylan Ferrandis 107 6 Aaron Plessinger 98 7 Justin Barcia 98 8 Adam Cianciarulo 96 9 Garrett Marchbanks 92 10 Colt Nichols 90 11 Jason Anderson 85 12 Ty Masterpool 84 13 Fredrik Noren 79 14 Phillip Nicoletti 70 15 Grant Harlan 38 16 Shane McElrath 34 17 Kyle Chisholm 34 18 Justin Hill 25 19 Dean Wilson 25 20 Joshua Hill 19 21 Jerry Robin 16 22 Eli Tomac 13 23 Jeremy Hand 12 24 Kevin Moranz 1

L.A. Coliseum 450 Highlights

250 Moto One

The first 250 Class moto was a thriller from the drop of the gate. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jalek Swoll grabbed the holeshot ahead of Haiden Deegan, Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper, and Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Ryder DiFrancesco. Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda sat in ninth. Post-season points-leader Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence was not racing due to an injury during qualifying.

Vialle was into the lead early but Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Jordon Smith was the rider on the move, pushing into third place five minutes into the 20-minute plus one lap moto. The lead pack stayed close.

Then, with just over eight minutes left on the race clock, Smith pushed past Deegan for second and went after Vialle. In less than a lap Smith railed an outside line and charged side by side with Vialle through a jump section and up the legendary Peristyle. Smith took the lead and never looked back.

Soon after, Deegan tried to square up a turn to get under Vialle, but Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire cut under and took third place away from Deegan. The two put up a back-and-forth exchange of passes as Shimoda closed in on both riders.

With just over five minutes remaining on the clock the top five riders occupied the same rhythm lane. Deegan tried to bump his way past Vialle in a bowl turn, but the pass was unsuccessful and in the next corner Shimoda pushed his way by Deegan while he pushed the rookie wide at a corner exit.

The final laps provided intense battles for both the lead and for third, with every rider pushing their hardest to be in the best position to win the World Championship.

At the flag Smith held on for the win, Hampshire was close in second, Vialle took third, Shimoda earned fourth, and Deegan crossed the line in fifth.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jordon Smith Yamaha 18 Laps 2 RJ Hampshire Husqvarna +01.278 3 Tom Vialle KTM 250 +03.843 4 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki +04.627 5 Haiden Deegan Yamaha +05.648 6 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna +11.733 7 Justin Cooper Yamaha +12.283 8 Pierce Brown GASGAS +13.077 9 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 +16.054 10 Levi Kitchen Yamaha +16.903 11 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna +27.356 12 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki +34.769 13 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +41.847 14 Cullin Park Honda +46.653 15 Coty Schock Honda +47.096 16 Preston Kilroy Yamaha +50.673 17 Caden Braswell Kawasaki +51.543 18 Luke Neese Yamaha +57.261 19 Derek Kelley KTM +59.854 20 Chris Blose Honda 17 Laps 21 Ryder DiFrancesco Kawasaki +00.000 22 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki +12.456

250 Moto Two

In the second 250 Class moto, Deegan was the first to pass the hole-shot stripe but his team-mate Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Levi Kitchen took over the lead before the second corner. Kitchen led Deegan, Justin Cooper, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Talon Hawkins, and Jo Shimoda.

In the second corner, moto-one winner Jordon Smith went down, and Tom Vialle was off the track just one turn after that.

Three laps into the race Shimoda took over fourth place, and from there the top four circled the track with none close enough to make a pass attempt on the rider ahead.

Just before the mid-point Deegan looked to be making a move on Kitchen, but after nearly falling in a turn appeared to settle into second and prepare for a possible late-race battle.

Jo Shimoda fell back to nearly seven-seconds off the leader, but in the closing laps he put on one of his late-race surges. Shimoda closed in but never got close enough to challenge for third. At the flag Kitchen took the moto win.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Levi Kitchen Yamaha 18 Laps 2 Haiden Deegan Yamaha +01.469 3 Justin Cooper Yamaha +03.925 4 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki +05.223 5 Pierce Brown GASGAS +10.478 6 RJ Hampshire Husqvarna +24.771 7 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 +26.248 8 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna +34.352 9 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna +35.459 10 Jordon Smith Yamaha +35.980 11 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki +42.387 12 Ryder DiFrancesco Kawasaki +46.857 13 Tom Vialle KTM 250 +54.968 14 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +56.676 15 Cullin Park Honda +58.018 16 Coty Schock Honda +58.745 17 Preston Kilroy Yamaha +59.571 18 Derek Kelley KTM +1m00.401 19 Caden Braswell Kawasaki +1m09.085 20 Chris Blose Honda 17 Laps 21 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki +02.454 22 Luke Neese Yamaha +37.789

250 Round

Deegan earned second in the moto and with that enough points to win the overall for the event and, more significantly, win the first-ever 250 Class SuperMotocross World Championship by five-points over Jo Shimoda. RJ Hampshire took third place honors in the post-season series.

250 Round Results

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Haiden Deegan 5 2 75 2 Jo Shimoda 4 4 66 3 RJ Hampshire 2 6 60 4 Justin Cooper 7 3 54 5 Levi Kitchen 10 1 51 6 Jordon Smith 1 10 48 7 Pierce Brown 8 5 45 8 Jalek Swoll 6 8 42 9 Maximus Vohland 9 7 39 10 Tom Vialle 3 13 36 11 Talon Hawkins 11 9 33 12 Dilan Schwartz 12 11 30 13 Mitchell Oldenburg 13 14 27 14 Cullin Park 14 15 24 15 Coty Schock 15 16 21 16 Ryder DiFrancesco 21 12 18 17 Preston Kilroy 16 17 15 18 Caden Braswell 17 19 12 19 Derek Kelley 19 18 9 20 Chris Blose 20 20 6 21 Luke Neese 18 22 3 22 Hunter Yoder 22 21 0

SMX 250 Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Haiden Deegan 157 2 Jo Shimoda 152 3 RJ Hampshire 122 4 Levi Kitchen 114 5 Jordon Smith 110 6 Justin Cooper 101 7 Maximus Vohland 98 8 Tom Vialle 90 9 Hunter Lawrence 89 10 Jalek Swoll 88 11 Pierce Brown 86 12 Ryder DiFrancesco 72 13 Dilan Schwartz 61 14 Talon Hawkins 58 15 Seth Hammaker 49 16 Cullin Park 41 17 Caden Braswell 29 18 Mitchell Oldenburg 27 19 Coty Schock 25 20 Preston Kilroy 25 21 Max Anstie 14 22 Jett Lawrence 12 23 Austin Forkner 9 24 Derek Kelley 9 25 Carson Mumford 7 26 Hunter Yoder 6 27 Chris Blose 6 28 Luke Neese 4 29 Chance Hymas 2 30 Joshua Varize 2

L.A. Coliseum 250 Highlights