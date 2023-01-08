2023 AMA Supercross Championship

Round One – Angel Stadium

250 Qualifying

Jett Lawrence had fell in Free Practice on a track that had been sodden only 24 hours earlier and subsequently was changing rapidly throughout each session and had riders reporting that it was one of the gnarliest they had seen.

Austin Forkner was quickest in qualifying ahead of Lawrence. Pierce Brown was hot on their heels along with RJ Hampshire, less than two-tenths separating that quartet at the end of qualifying.

Wilson Todd started his campaign just inside the top 20 overall after topping his Group C Qualifying session while countryman Geran Stapleton qualified 36th.

250 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Austin Forkner Kawasaki KX250 1m00.595 2 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R 1m00.635 3 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F 1m00.706 4 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE 1m00.763 5 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki KX250 1m01.601 6 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F 1m01.635 7 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F 1m01.647 8 Max Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 1m01.811 9 Stilez Robertson Yamaha YZ250F 1m02.213 10 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R 1m02.290 11 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki KX250 1m02.716 12 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 1m03.045 13 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 1m03.060 14 Jerry Robin GASGAS MC 250F 1m03.106 15 Robbie Wageman Suzuki RM-Z250 1m03.552 16 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 1m03.560 17 Ty Masterpool Suzuki RM-Z250 1m03.589 18 Anthony Rodriguez Honda CRF250R 1m03.607 19 Wilson Todd Honda CRF250R 1m03.660 20 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F 1m03.753 21 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F 1m03.909 22 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 1m04.394 23 Brandon Ray Honda CRF250R 1m04.545 24 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F 1m04.627 25 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 1m05.314 26 RJ Wageman Yamaha YZ250F 1m05.321 27 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F 1m05.364 28 Maxwell Sanford Honda CRF250R 1m05.605 29 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F 1m05.715 30 Austin Politelli GASGAS MC 250F 1m05.730 31 Dylan Woodcock GASGAS MC 250F 1m05.768 32 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 1m05.931 33 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F 1m05.938 34 Dominique Thury Yamaha YZ250F 1m06.310 35 Hunter Cross KTM 250 SX-F 1m06.385 36 Geran Stapleton GASGAS MC 250F 1m06.464 37 Chris Howell Yamaha YZ250F 1m06.502 38 Joshua Greco GASGAS MC 250F 1m06.709 39 Colby Copp GASGAS MC 250F 1m06.753 40 Preston Taylor Kawasaki KX250 1m06.768 Top 40 Riders Qualify 41 Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 1m06.992 42 Chance Blackburn Yamaha YZ250F 1m07.031 43 Devin Harriman KTM 250 SX-F 1m07.492 44 Tre Fierro Kawasaki KX250 1m08.725 45 Addison Emory Yamaha YZ250F 1m08.748 46 Kayden Palmer Honda CRF250R 1m08.890 47 Chad Saultz KTM 250 SX-F 1m09.740 48 Parker Eales KTM 250 SX-F 1m09.915 49 Nicholas Nisbet Honda CRF250R 1m10.423 50 Ty Freehill Yamaha YZ250F 1m10.655 51 Philipp Klakow Husqvarna FC 250 1m13.628

250 Heat One

RJ Hampshire scored the holeshot in the opening semi and led the opening laps ahead of Mitch Oldenburg and Max Vohland while Jett Lawrence gave chase after getting stuck in the pack early on ahead of Levi Kitchen.

Jett Lawrence was patient as he waited for safe opportunities to pass before dispensing with Oldenburg and then Vohland. Up front though RJ Hampshire was gone…. The Husqvarna had almost three-seconds on Lawrence with three-minutes left in the Heat.

Lawrence steadily closed on Hampshire and the gap was down to 1.5-seconds with just over a minute plus one lap remaining. With just over two laps to go Lawrence had the gap down to only a few bike lengths but then made a mistake which lose him a lot of ground and allowed Hampshire to claim the opening Heat win of season 2023.

Geran Stapleton finished in 15th and had to head to the LCQ but failed to make the cut.

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE 7 Laps 2 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R +02.537 3 Max Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +08.794 4 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F +10.765 5 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +15.745 6 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +19.775 7 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +28.074 8 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +31.271 9 Anthony Rodriguez Honda CRF250R +33.240 10 Dominique Thury Yamaha YZ250F +34.685 11 Jerry Robin GASGAS MC 250F +37.733 12 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F +40.573 13 Maxwell Sanford Honda CRF250R +43.987 14 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +46.722 15 Geran Stapleton GASGAS MC 250F +52.726 16 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F +56.029 17 Preston Taylor Kawasaki KX250 +59.390 18 RJ Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +1m00.728 19 Joshua Greco GASGAS MC 250F 6 Laps 20 Austin Politelli GASGAS MC 250F 5 Laps

250 Heat Two

Pierce Brown went down hard early on in the second 250 Heat and it wasn’t plain sailing for Austin Forkner either after the Kawasaki man was bumped off track and relegated down the order.

Enzo Lopes had scored the holeshot and led Cam McAdoo over the opening laps.

Forkner was inside the top nine by half race distance, nine-seconds behind race leader Lopes.

Stilez Robertson had worked his way up to fourth but then went down and lost a number of places.

Cam McAdoo took the lead from Lopes with just over 2mins30s left on the shot clock. Forkner was up to seventh.

Forkner then took fifth place from Nicoletti. Drake closed the door on Forkner but ultimately could not keep the Kawasaki man at bay and with two laps to go Forkner was up to fourth, relegating Drake to fifth. Moments later Forkner was up to third after pushing Walsh down to fourth but he was almost 20-seconds behind team-mate and race leader McAdoo.

McAdoo the winner from Lopes while Forkner took third.

Wilson Todd went out early on and did not front the gates for the LCQ.

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki KX250 7 Laps 2 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +02.571 3 Austin Forkner Kawasaki KX250 +17.936 4 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki KX250 +22.347 5 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 +22.789 6 Stilez Robertson Yamaha YZ250F +24.609 7 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F +27.898 8 Robbie Wageman Suzuki RM-Z250 +31.549 9 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 +41.994 10 Ty Masterpool Suzuki RM-Z250 +45.608 11 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F +47.487 12 Brandon Ray Honda CRF250R +47.958 13 Chris Howell Yamaha YZ250F +1m07.883 14 Colby Copp GASGAS MC 250F +1m11.281 15 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F 6 Laps 16 Hunter Cross KTM 250 SX-F +02.556 17 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F 5 Laps 18 Dylan Woodcock GASGAS MC 250F 2 Laps 19 Wilson Todd Honda CRF250R 1 Laps 20 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F DNS

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jerry Robin GASGAS MC 250F 6 Laps 2 Maxwell Sanford Honda CRF250R +03.352 3 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +09.873 4 Hunter Cross KTM 250 SX-F +11.554 5 Ty Masterpool Suzuki RM-Z250 +15.693 6 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +16.826 7 Dylan Woodcock GASGAS MC 250F +21.840 8 Preston Taylor Kawasaki KX250 +24.551 9 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F +26.551 10 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F +27.844 11 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +32.236 12 Dominique Thury Yamaha YZ250F +35.663 13 Joshua Greco GASGAS MC 250F +39.366 14 RJ Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +41.588 15 Geran Stapleton GASGAS MC 250F +42.712 16 Colby Copp GASGAS MC 250F +1m03.531 17 Brandon Ray Honda CRF250R +1m16.832 18 Chris Howell Yamaha YZ250F 5 Laps 19 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F +42.151 20 Austin Politelli GASGAS MC 250F 2 Laps 21 Wilson Todd Honda CRF250R DNS 22 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F DNS

250 Main

Austin Forkner went down hard on the run towards turn one after getting tripped up between McAdoo and Hampshire!

Jett Lawrence’s main competitor on the ground and in trouble while Jett Lawrence was out front and leading from Cam McAdoo, Max Vohland, Phil Nicoletti and RJ Hampshire.

It was a sad sight to see Forkner loaded into the back of the medical vehicle with what were no doubt both tears of disappointment and pain. All the work in the pre-season, the training, the diet, the sacrifices, all seemingly for nothing in that moment for the 24-year-old.

Hampshire put his head down to try and work his way into podium contention. Hampshire got Nicoletti, and Vohland to quickly work his way up to third place and with ten-minutes remaining he had another 2.5-seconds to get on terms with McAdoo. Out front Jett Lawrence was leading by 3.5-seconds at this juncture.

RJ Hampshire eventually did manage to reel in McAdoo and moved through to second place with two-minutes remaining on the shot clock.

For Jett Lawrence his title defence starts in perfect fashion with his eighth Main Event victory in AMA Supercross, and in dominant fashion by a clear five-seconds over Hampshire.

For Austin Forker, heartbreak…

Cameron McAdoo rounded out the podium.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R 16 Laps 2 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE +05.259 3 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki KX250 +10.671 4 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +26.900 5 Max Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +31.562 6 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +40.781 7 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F +48.376 8 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F +57.722 9 Stilez Robertson Yamaha YZ250F +1m01.489 10 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 15 Laps 11 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki KX250 +06.313 12 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 +12.502 13 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +18.174 14 Anthony Rodriguez Honda CRF250R +19.321 15 Robbie Wageman Suzuki RM-Z250 +22.447 16 Maxwell Sanford Honda CRF250R +1m04.226 17 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 14 Laps 18 Jerry Robin GASGAS MC 250F +01.468 19 Hunter Cross KTM 250 SX-F +13.090 20 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 +41.218 21 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +52.497 22 Austin Forkner Kawasaki KX250 DNS

250 Championship Points

Pos Rider Hometown Points 1 Jett Lawrence Zephyrhills, FL 26 2 Rj Hampshire Minneola, FL 23 3 Cameron Mcadoo Sioux City, IA 2 4 Mitchell Oldenburg Godley, TX 19 5 Max Vohland Granite Bay, CA 18 6 Enzo Lopes Chesterfield, SC 17 7 Levi Kitchen Havana, FL 16 8 Phillip Nicoletti Bethel, NY 15 9 Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA 14 10 Derek Kelley Riverside, CA 13 11 Dylan Walsh Wildomar, CA 12 12 Derek Drake Lake Elsinore, CA 11 13 Cole Thompson Brigden, ON 10 14 Anthony Rodriguez Tallahassee, FL 9 15 Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA 8 16 Maxwell Sanford Pasadena, MD 7 17 Hunter Yoder Menifee, CA 6 18 Jerry Robin Hamel, MN 5 19 Hunter Cross Discovery Bay, CA 4 20 Dilan Schwartz Alpine, CA 3 21 Hunter Schlosser El Paso, TX 2 22 Austin Forkner Nevada, MO 1

450 Qualifying

Chase Sexton (Honda) topped 450 Qualifying by more than three-tenths over defending champion Eli Tomac (Yamaha) to signal his intent ahead of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship getting underway on Saturday night in front of a packed Angel Stadium, hosting the season opener for the 32nd time.

Next quickest in qualifying was Marvin Musquin (KTM) ahead of Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) and Ken Roczen made it five different manufacturers in the top five after lapping fifth quickest on a Suzuki.

450 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 59.785 2 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 1m00.089 3 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE 1m00.497 4 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR 1m00.602 5 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 1m00.644 6 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ450F 1m00.852 7 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE 1m00.890 8 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450 1m01.140 9 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE 1m01.253 10 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 1m01.335 11 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F 1m01.448 12 Joey Savatgy Kawasaki KX450SR 1m01.929 13 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R 1m02.228 14 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE 1m02.516 15 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F 1m02.945 16 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R 1m03.115 17 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F 1m03.208 18 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 1m03.361 19 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F 1m03.368 20 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F 1m04.326 21 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR 1m04.513 22 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F 1m04.680 23 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 1m04.967 24 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 1m04.977 25 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 1m05.038 26 Alex Ray Yamaha YZ450F 1m05.833 27 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 1m06.012 28 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 1m06.114 29 Brandon Scharer KTM 450 SX-F 1m06.416 30 John Short Kawasaki KX450SR 1m06.885 31 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 1m06.988 32 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 1m07.014 33 Bryson Gardner Honda CRF450R 1m07.028 34 Gared Steinke Husqvarna TC 250 1m07.333 35 Tristan Lane GASGAS MC 450F 1m07.464 36 Lane Shaw GASGAS MC 450F 1m07.672 37 Alexander Nagy Honda CRF450R 1m07.942 38 Jared Lesher Yamaha YZ250 1m07.996 39 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki KX450 1m08.172 40 Richard Taylor Kawasaki KX450 1m08.210 Top 40 Riders Qualify 41 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki KX450 1:08.384 42 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450SR 1:08.564 43 Scott Meshey Husqvarna FC 450 1:09.454 44 Mason Kerr Honda CRF450R 1:09.643 45 Curren Thurman GASGAS MC 450F 1:10.415 46 Austin Cozadd Kawasaki KX450 1:10.508 47 Blake Ashley KTM 350 SX-F 1:10.848 48 Deven Raper Kawasaki KX450 1:11.376 49 Brandon Marley KTM 450 SX-F 1:11.389 50 Johnnie Buller Husqvarna FC 450 1:11.767 51 Bobby Piazza Yamaha YZ450F 1:11.812

450 Heat One

Eli Tomac led the field away in the opening 450 Heat and used that clear air to his advantage as Dylan Ferrandis, Adam Cianciarulo, Joey Savatgy and Jason Anderson gave chase.

Tomac was never challenged, let alone headed, and went on to take a clear victory over Dylan Ferrandis but there was a fair bit going on behind that pair.

Ultimately Adam Cianciarulo claimed third place ahead of Aaron Plessinger and Jason Anderson.

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Laps 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 7 Laps 2 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ450F +03.090 3 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450 +04.608 4 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +06.822 5 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +08.724 6 Joey Savatgy Kawasaki KX450SR +09.425 7 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R +10.287 8 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +12.820 9 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +36.935 10 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +51.127 11 Alex Ray Yamaha YZ450F +59.659 12 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +1m03.105 13 John Short Kawasaki KX450SR +1m04.225 14 Lane Shaw GASGAS MC 450F +1m09.821 15 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +1m21.418 16 Richard Taylor Kawasaki KX450 6 Laps 17 Gared Steinke Husqvarna TC 250 +16.591 18 Jared Lesher Yamaha YZ250 +23.386 19 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 5 Laps 20 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F 4 Laps

450 Heat Two

Fastest qualifier Chase Sexton scored the holeshot to lead Marvin Musquin, Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb over the opening lap.

Roczen tried to force his way past Musquin to take second place but the Frenchman resisted the German charge to retain that second position. Malcolm Stewart charged up to fourth on the opening lap, dispensing with Webb and then climbing all over the back of Roczen.

Musquin then went wide which allowed Roczen to sweep through to second place and put some breathing space between himself, Stewart and Webb.

Up front Sexton had gone…. The race was not even at half distance and the Honda man had four-seconds over his pursuers.

Cooper Webb eventually broke clear of Musquin and Stewart to make third place his own. With two laps remaining Webb had just over a second to make up on Roczen in order to challenge for second place.

Webb challenged Roczen at the final juncture but the Suzuki man held on for that second place. Sexton the clear winner.

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 7 Laps 2 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +02.672 3 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +02.914 4 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE +05.042 5 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE +09.175 6 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +18.885 7 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +24.244 8 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +27.929 9 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +34.702 10 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +36.211 11 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +46.931 12 Brandon Scharer KTM 450 SX-F +52.057 13 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +54.171 14 Tristan Lane GASGAS MC 450F +57.095 15 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 +58.831 16 Bryson Gardner Honda CRF450R +1m02.319 17 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 6 Laps 18 Alexander Nagy Honda CRF450R +39.942 19 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki KX450 +1m37.540 20 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F 4 Laps

450 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR 6 Laps 2 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +02.002 3 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +03.089 4 John Short Kawasaki KX450SR +03.998 5 Alex Ray Yamaha YZ450F +05.176 6 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +11.822 7 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 +13.570 8 Lane Shaw GASGAS MC 450F +15.717 9 Brandon Scharer KTM 450 SX-F +17.565 10 Bryson Gardner Honda CRF450R +19.608 11 Tristan Lane GASGAS MC 450F +20.569 12 Jared Lesher Yamaha YZ250 +24.099 13 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +32.781 14 Gared Steinke Husqvarna TC 250 +38.312 15 Alexander Nagy Honda CRF450R +40.537 16 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki KX450 +49.200 17 Richard Taylor Kawasaki KX450 +56.018 18 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 5 Laps 19 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 3 Laps 20 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 DNF 21 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 DNS 22 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F DNS

450 Main

Colt Nichols and Justin Barcia led the field around turn one ahead of Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen but that order was soon shuffled. Tomac up to second, Roczen in third and then Malcolm Stewart into fourth. Roczen stole second place from Tomac and the two then ran through sections of the track side by side, meanwhile Barcia had clear air up front.

Tomac was never going to allow Barcia the chance to put him into the fence and bided his time before he could safely pass and break away from the GASGAS gladiator. Barcia has one first time out here at A1 twice before and always comes out of the blocks hard and fast.

Chase Sexton had been stuck in the pack and was not up to fifth place until a few minutes into the contest and had a lot of ground to make up on the leaders.

Tomac took the lead four-minutes into the race. Barcia then jumped off the circuit and went out of contention. Roczen up to second, Stewart third, and Sexton now fourth with 15-minutes left on the shot clock.

Stewart then started to challenge Roczen and stole that second place from the German seven-minutes in. Tomac led by 2.5-seconds as this juncture and Sexton was equidistant back in third after getting the better of Roczen.

Tomac then went down! A scrub too much over a table-top put the champ on the deck.

Malcolm Stewart into the lead, Sexton second, Roczen third, Jason Anderson fourth and Tomac back to fifth at the halfway mark. Anderson then made a mistake and went down, and lost a number of positions before he was back up and running.

Chase Sexton brushed Malcolm Stewart as he went through to the lead which sent the Floridian off the circuit and he lost a huge amount of time before he was able to safely rejoin the circuit. This allowed Roczen to close right onto his tail but Stewart resisted his advances before Tomac then pounced to push Roczen back to fourth place.

Dylan Ferrandis and Cooper Webb had both recovered from poor starts to be running fifth and sixth as the race entered its final quarter.

Ferrandis then pushed Roczen back to fifth place with four-minutes left on the shot clock. At this juncture Sexton led Stewart by 3.5-seconds, while Tomac was steadily stalking Stewart and looking for a safe way through…

Tomac through to second place, pushing Stewart back to third. While a few second further back Cooper Webb pushed Roczen further back to sixth place.

Eli Tomac then started reeling Sexton in… The Honda man then faltered under pressure and allowed the defending champion to close right on his tail…

Tomac back through to the lead! Tomac takes the lead with two-minutes left on the clock. Stewart was third and starting to hound Sexton before going down hard, a tough break for the 30-year-old. He eventually managed to remount and get going again but was well outside the top ten.

Cooper Webb then moved past Ferrandis and into a podium position. Webb wasn’t settling for that though as his scope then targeted Sexton…. The two were on terms as they started the final lap and Webb went through to take second!

Eli Tomac took the chequered flag five-seconds ahead of Cooper Webb while Chase Sexton rounded out the podium.

Tomac had never before won the opening round of the 450 season, but finally came through on his tenth time around.

Dylan Ferrandis opens his account with fourth, Roczen fifth.

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 21 Laps 2 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +02.778 3 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R +04.350 4 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ450F +05.921 5 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +11.147 6 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R +25.203 7 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +30.692 8 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +34.136 9 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450 +36.064 10 Joey Savatgy Kawasaki KX450SR +37.385 11 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +42.507 12 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE +50.104 13 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +54.470 14 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +58.677 15 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +1m05.946 16 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F 20 Laps 17 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F 19 Laps 18 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +05.162 19 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +06.420 20 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +26.754 21 John Short Kawasaki KX450SR 18 Laps 22 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE 17 Laps

450 Championship Points