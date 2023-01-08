2023 AMA Supercross Championship
Round One – Angel Stadium
250 Qualifying
Jett Lawrence had fell in Free Practice on a track that had been sodden only 24 hours earlier and subsequently was changing rapidly throughout each session and had riders reporting that it was one of the gnarliest they had seen.
Austin Forkner was quickest in qualifying ahead of Lawrence. Pierce Brown was hot on their heels along with RJ Hampshire, less than two-tenths separating that quartet at the end of qualifying.
Wilson Todd started his campaign just inside the top 20 overall after topping his Group C Qualifying session while countryman Geran Stapleton qualified 36th.
250 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Austin Forkner
|Kawasaki KX250
|1m00.595
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|1m00.635
|3
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS MC 250F
|1m00.706
|4
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|1m00.763
|5
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki KX250
|1m01.601
|6
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1m01.635
|7
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1m01.647
|8
|Max Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|1m01.811
|9
|Stilez Robertson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1m02.213
|10
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|1m02.290
|11
|Dylan Walsh
|Kawasaki KX250
|1m02.716
|12
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|1m03.045
|13
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|1m03.060
|14
|Jerry Robin
|GASGAS MC 250F
|1m03.106
|15
|Robbie Wageman
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|1m03.552
|16
|Hunter Yoder
|Kawasaki KX250
|1m03.560
|17
|Ty Masterpool
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|1m03.589
|18
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Honda CRF250R
|1m03.607
|19
|Wilson Todd
|Honda CRF250R
|1m03.660
|20
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1m03.753
|21
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1m03.909
|22
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|1m04.394
|23
|Brandon Ray
|Honda CRF250R
|1m04.545
|24
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS MC 250F
|1m04.627
|25
|Dilan Schwartz
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|1m05.314
|26
|RJ Wageman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1m05.321
|27
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|1m05.364
|28
|Maxwell Sanford
|Honda CRF250R
|1m05.605
|29
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM 250 SX-F
|1m05.715
|30
|Austin Politelli
|GASGAS MC 250F
|1m05.730
|31
|Dylan Woodcock
|GASGAS MC 250F
|1m05.768
|32
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|1m05.931
|33
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1m05.938
|34
|Dominique Thury
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1m06.310
|35
|Hunter Cross
|KTM 250 SX-F
|1m06.385
|36
|Geran Stapleton
|GASGAS MC 250F
|1m06.464
|37
|Chris Howell
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1m06.502
|38
|Joshua Greco
|GASGAS MC 250F
|1m06.709
|39
|Colby Copp
|GASGAS MC 250F
|1m06.753
|40
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki KX250
|1m06.768
|Top 40 Riders Qualify
|41
|Julien Benek
|Kawasaki KX250
|1m06.992
|42
|Chance Blackburn
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1m07.031
|43
|Devin Harriman
|KTM 250 SX-F
|1m07.492
|44
|Tre Fierro
|Kawasaki KX250
|1m08.725
|45
|Addison Emory
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1m08.748
|46
|Kayden Palmer
|Honda CRF250R
|1m08.890
|47
|Chad Saultz
|KTM 250 SX-F
|1m09.740
|48
|Parker Eales
|KTM 250 SX-F
|1m09.915
|49
|Nicholas Nisbet
|Honda CRF250R
|1m10.423
|50
|Ty Freehill
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1m10.655
|51
|Philipp Klakow
|Husqvarna FC 250
|1m13.628
250 Heat One
RJ Hampshire scored the holeshot in the opening semi and led the opening laps ahead of Mitch Oldenburg and Max Vohland while Jett Lawrence gave chase after getting stuck in the pack early on ahead of Levi Kitchen.
Jett Lawrence was patient as he waited for safe opportunities to pass before dispensing with Oldenburg and then Vohland. Up front though RJ Hampshire was gone…. The Husqvarna had almost three-seconds on Lawrence with three-minutes left in the Heat.
Lawrence steadily closed on Hampshire and the gap was down to 1.5-seconds with just over a minute plus one lap remaining. With just over two laps to go Lawrence had the gap down to only a few bike lengths but then made a mistake which lose him a lot of ground and allowed Hampshire to claim the opening Heat win of season 2023.
Geran Stapleton finished in 15th and had to head to the LCQ but failed to make the cut.
250 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|7 Laps
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|+02.537
|3
|Max Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+08.794
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+10.765
|5
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|+15.745
|6
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+19.775
|7
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+28.074
|8
|Hunter Yoder
|Kawasaki KX250
|+31.271
|9
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Honda CRF250R
|+33.240
|10
|Dominique Thury
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+34.685
|11
|Jerry Robin
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+37.733
|12
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+40.573
|13
|Maxwell Sanford
|Honda CRF250R
|+43.987
|14
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+46.722
|15
|Geran Stapleton
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+52.726
|16
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+56.029
|17
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki KX250
|+59.390
|18
|RJ Wageman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+1m00.728
|19
|Joshua Greco
|GASGAS MC 250F
|6 Laps
|20
|Austin Politelli
|GASGAS MC 250F
|5 Laps
250 Heat Two
Pierce Brown went down hard early on in the second 250 Heat and it wasn’t plain sailing for Austin Forkner either after the Kawasaki man was bumped off track and relegated down the order.
Enzo Lopes had scored the holeshot and led Cam McAdoo over the opening laps.
Forkner was inside the top nine by half race distance, nine-seconds behind race leader Lopes.
Stilez Robertson had worked his way up to fourth but then went down and lost a number of places.
Cam McAdoo took the lead from Lopes with just over 2mins30s left on the shot clock. Forkner was up to seventh.
Forkner then took fifth place from Nicoletti. Drake closed the door on Forkner but ultimately could not keep the Kawasaki man at bay and with two laps to go Forkner was up to fourth, relegating Drake to fifth. Moments later Forkner was up to third after pushing Walsh down to fourth but he was almost 20-seconds behind team-mate and race leader McAdoo.
McAdoo the winner from Lopes while Forkner took third.
Wilson Todd went out early on and did not front the gates for the LCQ.
250 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki KX250
|7 Laps
|2
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+02.571
|3
|Austin Forkner
|Kawasaki KX250
|+17.936
|4
|Dylan Walsh
|Kawasaki KX250
|+22.347
|5
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+22.789
|6
|Stilez Robertson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+24.609
|7
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+27.898
|8
|Robbie Wageman
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+31.549
|9
|Dilan Schwartz
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+41.994
|10
|Ty Masterpool
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+45.608
|11
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+47.487
|12
|Brandon Ray
|Honda CRF250R
|+47.958
|13
|Chris Howell
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+1m07.883
|14
|Colby Copp
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+1m11.281
|15
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|6 Laps
|16
|Hunter Cross
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+02.556
|17
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5 Laps
|18
|Dylan Woodcock
|GASGAS MC 250F
|2 Laps
|19
|Wilson Todd
|Honda CRF250R
|1 Laps
|20
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS MC 250F
|DNS
250 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jerry Robin
|GASGAS MC 250F
|6 Laps
|2
|Maxwell Sanford
|Honda CRF250R
|+03.352
|3
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+09.873
|4
|Hunter Cross
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+11.554
|5
|Ty Masterpool
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+15.693
|6
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+16.826
|7
|Dylan Woodcock
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+21.840
|8
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki KX250
|+24.551
|9
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+26.551
|10
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+27.844
|11
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+32.236
|12
|Dominique Thury
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+35.663
|13
|Joshua Greco
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+39.366
|14
|RJ Wageman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+41.588
|15
|Geran Stapleton
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+42.712
|16
|Colby Copp
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+1m03.531
|17
|Brandon Ray
|Honda CRF250R
|+1m16.832
|18
|Chris Howell
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5 Laps
|19
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+42.151
|20
|Austin Politelli
|GASGAS MC 250F
|2 Laps
|21
|Wilson Todd
|Honda CRF250R
|DNS
|22
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS MC 250F
|DNS
250 Main
Austin Forkner went down hard on the run towards turn one after getting tripped up between McAdoo and Hampshire!
Jett Lawrence’s main competitor on the ground and in trouble while Jett Lawrence was out front and leading from Cam McAdoo, Max Vohland, Phil Nicoletti and RJ Hampshire.
It was a sad sight to see Forkner loaded into the back of the medical vehicle with what were no doubt both tears of disappointment and pain. All the work in the pre-season, the training, the diet, the sacrifices, all seemingly for nothing in that moment for the 24-year-old.
Hampshire put his head down to try and work his way into podium contention. Hampshire got Nicoletti, and Vohland to quickly work his way up to third place and with ten-minutes remaining he had another 2.5-seconds to get on terms with McAdoo. Out front Jett Lawrence was leading by 3.5-seconds at this juncture.
RJ Hampshire eventually did manage to reel in McAdoo and moved through to second place with two-minutes remaining on the shot clock.
For Jett Lawrence his title defence starts in perfect fashion with his eighth Main Event victory in AMA Supercross, and in dominant fashion by a clear five-seconds over Hampshire.
For Austin Forker, heartbreak…
Cameron McAdoo rounded out the podium.
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|16 Laps
|2
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|+05.259
|3
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki KX250
|+10.671
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|+26.900
|5
|Max Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+31.562
|6
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+40.781
|7
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+48.376
|8
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+57.722
|9
|Stilez Robertson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+1m01.489
|10
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|15 Laps
|11
|Dylan Walsh
|Kawasaki KX250
|+06.313
|12
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+12.502
|13
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+18.174
|14
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Honda CRF250R
|+19.321
|15
|Robbie Wageman
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+22.447
|16
|Maxwell Sanford
|Honda CRF250R
|+1m04.226
|17
|Hunter Yoder
|Kawasaki KX250
|14 Laps
|18
|Jerry Robin
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+01.468
|19
|Hunter Cross
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+13.090
|20
|Dilan Schwartz
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+41.218
|21
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+52.497
|22
|Austin Forkner
|Kawasaki KX250
|DNS
250 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Zephyrhills, FL
|26
|2
|Rj Hampshire
|Minneola, FL
|23
|3
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Sioux City, IA
|2
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Godley, TX
|19
|5
|Max Vohland
|Granite Bay, CA
|18
|6
|Enzo Lopes
|Chesterfield, SC
|17
|7
|Levi Kitchen
|Havana, FL
|16
|8
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Bethel, NY
|15
|9
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|14
|10
|Derek Kelley
|Riverside, CA
|13
|11
|Dylan Walsh
|Wildomar, CA
|12
|12
|Derek Drake
|Lake Elsinore, CA
|11
|13
|Cole Thompson
|Brigden, ON
|10
|14
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Tallahassee, FL
|9
|15
|Robbie Wageman
|Newhall, CA
|8
|16
|Maxwell Sanford
|Pasadena, MD
|7
|17
|Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|6
|18
|Jerry Robin
|Hamel, MN
|5
|19
|Hunter Cross
|Discovery Bay, CA
|4
|20
|Dilan Schwartz
|Alpine, CA
|3
|21
|Hunter Schlosser
|El Paso, TX
|2
|22
|Austin Forkner
|Nevada, MO
|1
450 Qualifying
Chase Sexton (Honda) topped 450 Qualifying by more than three-tenths over defending champion Eli Tomac (Yamaha) to signal his intent ahead of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship getting underway on Saturday night in front of a packed Angel Stadium, hosting the season opener for the 32nd time.
Next quickest in qualifying was Marvin Musquin (KTM) ahead of Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) and Ken Roczen made it five different manufacturers in the top five after lapping fifth quickest on a Suzuki.
450 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|59.785
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1m00.089
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|1m00.497
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|1m00.602
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|1m00.644
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1m00.852
|7
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|1m00.890
|8
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450
|1m01.140
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|1m01.253
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|1m01.335
|11
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|1m01.448
|12
|Joey Savatgy
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|1m01.929
|13
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|1m02.228
|14
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|1m02.516
|15
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1m02.945
|16
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|1m03.115
|17
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1m03.208
|18
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|1m03.361
|19
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|1m03.368
|20
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1m04.326
|21
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|1m04.513
|22
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1m04.680
|23
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|1m04.967
|24
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|1m04.977
|25
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|1m05.038
|26
|Alex Ray
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1m05.833
|27
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|1m06.012
|28
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1m06.114
|29
|Brandon Scharer
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1m06.416
|30
|John Short
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|1m06.885
|31
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki KX450
|1m06.988
|32
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|1m07.014
|33
|Bryson Gardner
|Honda CRF450R
|1m07.028
|34
|Gared Steinke
|Husqvarna TC 250
|1m07.333
|35
|Tristan Lane
|GASGAS MC 450F
|1m07.464
|36
|Lane Shaw
|GASGAS MC 450F
|1m07.672
|37
|Alexander Nagy
|Honda CRF450R
|1m07.942
|38
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha YZ250
|1m07.996
|39
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki KX450
|1m08.172
|40
|Richard Taylor
|Kawasaki KX450
|1m08.210
|Top 40 Riders Qualify
|41
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki KX450
|1:08.384
|42
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|1:08.564
|43
|Scott Meshey
|Husqvarna FC 450
|1:09.454
|44
|Mason Kerr
|Honda CRF450R
|1:09.643
|45
|Curren Thurman
|GASGAS MC 450F
|1:10.415
|46
|Austin Cozadd
|Kawasaki KX450
|1:10.508
|47
|Blake Ashley
|KTM 350 SX-F
|1:10.848
|48
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki KX450
|1:11.376
|49
|Brandon Marley
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1:11.389
|50
|Johnnie Buller
|Husqvarna FC 450
|1:11.767
|51
|Bobby Piazza
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1:11.812
450 Heat One
Eli Tomac led the field away in the opening 450 Heat and used that clear air to his advantage as Dylan Ferrandis, Adam Cianciarulo, Joey Savatgy and Jason Anderson gave chase.
Tomac was never challenged, let alone headed, and went on to take a clear victory over Dylan Ferrandis but there was a fair bit going on behind that pair.
Ultimately Adam Cianciarulo claimed third place ahead of Aaron Plessinger and Jason Anderson.
450 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Laps
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7 Laps
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+03.090
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450
|+04.608
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+06.822
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+08.724
|6
|Joey Savatgy
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+09.425
|7
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|+10.287
|8
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|+12.820
|9
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+36.935
|10
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+51.127
|11
|Alex Ray
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+59.659
|12
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1m03.105
|13
|John Short
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+1m04.225
|14
|Lane Shaw
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+1m09.821
|15
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1m21.418
|16
|Richard Taylor
|Kawasaki KX450
|6 Laps
|17
|Gared Steinke
|Husqvarna TC 250
|+16.591
|18
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha YZ250
|+23.386
|19
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5 Laps
|20
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4 Laps
450 Heat Two
Fastest qualifier Chase Sexton scored the holeshot to lead Marvin Musquin, Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb over the opening lap.
Roczen tried to force his way past Musquin to take second place but the Frenchman resisted the German charge to retain that second position. Malcolm Stewart charged up to fourth on the opening lap, dispensing with Webb and then climbing all over the back of Roczen.
Musquin then went wide which allowed Roczen to sweep through to second place and put some breathing space between himself, Stewart and Webb.
Up front Sexton had gone…. The race was not even at half distance and the Honda man had four-seconds over his pursuers.
Cooper Webb eventually broke clear of Musquin and Stewart to make third place his own. With two laps remaining Webb had just over a second to make up on Roczen in order to challenge for second place.
Webb challenged Roczen at the final juncture but the Suzuki man held on for that second place. Sexton the clear winner.
450 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|7 Laps
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+02.672
|3
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+02.914
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|+05.042
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+09.175
|6
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+18.885
|7
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+24.244
|8
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+27.929
|9
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+34.702
|10
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+36.211
|11
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+46.931
|12
|Brandon Scharer
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+52.057
|13
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|+54.171
|14
|Tristan Lane
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+57.095
|15
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki KX450
|+58.831
|16
|Bryson Gardner
|Honda CRF450R
|+1m02.319
|17
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|6 Laps
|18
|Alexander Nagy
|Honda CRF450R
|+39.942
|19
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1m37.540
|20
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4 Laps
450 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|6 Laps
|2
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+02.002
|3
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+03.089
|4
|John Short
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+03.998
|5
|Alex Ray
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+05.176
|6
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+11.822
|7
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki KX450
|+13.570
|8
|Lane Shaw
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+15.717
|9
|Brandon Scharer
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+17.565
|10
|Bryson Gardner
|Honda CRF450R
|+19.608
|11
|Tristan Lane
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+20.569
|12
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha YZ250
|+24.099
|13
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+32.781
|14
|Gared Steinke
|Husqvarna TC 250
|+38.312
|15
|Alexander Nagy
|Honda CRF450R
|+40.537
|16
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki KX450
|+49.200
|17
|Richard Taylor
|Kawasaki KX450
|+56.018
|18
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|5 Laps
|19
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|3 Laps
|20
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|DNF
|21
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|DNS
|22
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|DNS
450 Main
Colt Nichols and Justin Barcia led the field around turn one ahead of Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen but that order was soon shuffled. Tomac up to second, Roczen in third and then Malcolm Stewart into fourth. Roczen stole second place from Tomac and the two then ran through sections of the track side by side, meanwhile Barcia had clear air up front.
Tomac was never going to allow Barcia the chance to put him into the fence and bided his time before he could safely pass and break away from the GASGAS gladiator. Barcia has one first time out here at A1 twice before and always comes out of the blocks hard and fast.
Chase Sexton had been stuck in the pack and was not up to fifth place until a few minutes into the contest and had a lot of ground to make up on the leaders.
Tomac took the lead four-minutes into the race. Barcia then jumped off the circuit and went out of contention. Roczen up to second, Stewart third, and Sexton now fourth with 15-minutes left on the shot clock.
Stewart then started to challenge Roczen and stole that second place from the German seven-minutes in. Tomac led by 2.5-seconds as this juncture and Sexton was equidistant back in third after getting the better of Roczen.
Tomac then went down! A scrub too much over a table-top put the champ on the deck.
Malcolm Stewart into the lead, Sexton second, Roczen third, Jason Anderson fourth and Tomac back to fifth at the halfway mark. Anderson then made a mistake and went down, and lost a number of positions before he was back up and running.
Chase Sexton brushed Malcolm Stewart as he went through to the lead which sent the Floridian off the circuit and he lost a huge amount of time before he was able to safely rejoin the circuit. This allowed Roczen to close right onto his tail but Stewart resisted his advances before Tomac then pounced to push Roczen back to fourth place.
Dylan Ferrandis and Cooper Webb had both recovered from poor starts to be running fifth and sixth as the race entered its final quarter.
Ferrandis then pushed Roczen back to fifth place with four-minutes left on the shot clock. At this juncture Sexton led Stewart by 3.5-seconds, while Tomac was steadily stalking Stewart and looking for a safe way through…
Tomac through to second place, pushing Stewart back to third. While a few second further back Cooper Webb pushed Roczen further back to sixth place.
Eli Tomac then started reeling Sexton in… The Honda man then faltered under pressure and allowed the defending champion to close right on his tail…
Tomac back through to the lead! Tomac takes the lead with two-minutes left on the clock. Stewart was third and starting to hound Sexton before going down hard, a tough break for the 30-year-old. He eventually managed to remount and get going again but was well outside the top ten.
Cooper Webb then moved past Ferrandis and into a podium position. Webb wasn’t settling for that though as his scope then targeted Sexton…. The two were on terms as they started the final lap and Webb went through to take second!
Eli Tomac took the chequered flag five-seconds ahead of Cooper Webb while Chase Sexton rounded out the podium.
Tomac had never before won the opening round of the 450 season, but finally came through on his tenth time around.
Dylan Ferrandis opens his account with fourth, Roczen fifth.
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|21 Laps
|2
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+02.778
|3
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|+04.350
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+05.921
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+11.147
|6
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|+25.203
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+30.692
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+34.136
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450
|+36.064
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+37.385
|11
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+42.507
|12
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+50.104
|13
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|+54.470
|14
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+58.677
|15
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m05.946
|16
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|20 Laps
|17
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|19 Laps
|18
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+05.162
|19
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+06.420
|20
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+26.754
|21
|John Short
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|18 Laps
|22
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|17 Laps
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|26
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|23
|3
|Chase Sexton
|Clermont, FL
|21
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Tallahassee, FL
|19
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Clermont, FL
|18
|6
|Colt Nichols
|Murrieta, CA
|17
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Rio Rancho, NM
|16
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|15
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|New Smyrna Beach, FL
|14
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|Clermont, FL
|13
|11
|Justin Barcia
|Greenville, FL
|12
|12
|Marvin Musquin
|Corona, CA
|11
|13
|Christian Craig
|Clermont, FL
|10
|14
|Dean Wilson
|Menifee, CA
|9
|15
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|8
|16
|Grant Harlan
|Decatur, TX
|7
|17
|Josh Hill
|Huntersville, NC
|6
|18
|Justin Starling
|Riverview, FL
|5
|19
|Kevin Moranz
|Topeka, KS
|4
|20
|Fredrik Noren
|Indian Trail, NC
|3
|21
|John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|2
|22
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|1