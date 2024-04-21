2024 AMA Supercross Championship

Round 14 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville

450 Main

Cooper Webb and Jett Lawrence headed into this 14th round of the championship in Nashville tied on points. Jett had been quickest in Qualifying and also beat Webb to the Heat win, but the Main was what really mattered…

Jett Lawrence launched out of the gates well, but it was Eli Tomac who had the line to take holeshot. Jett almost lost the front early on, which cost him a little time and allowed Ken Roczen to get on terms with him and the German ran the Australian high on a berm to take that second place. Cooper Webb was fourth at this early juncture. Heat One winner, Hunter Lawrence, was fifth on the second lap before being taken down by Jason Anderson.

Tomac and Roczen pulled away from Jett over the course of the second and third laps. Chase Sexton was running sixth before going down hard after coming up real short into an up-ramp. The defending champ was out of the race and his third place in the championship was now seriously under threat from race leader, Eli Tomac.

Early on, it looked as though Roczen might have the speed to chase down and challenge Tomac for the win, but Eli had enough to hold the German at bay. Then, six-minutes in, Roczen’s RM-Z450 started pouring out smoke before pitching him violently over the ‘bars only seconds later. Presumably, a massive shock failure was the cause of that incident and unfortunately it looked as though Roczen had suffered a knee or major lower leg injury in the fall.

Just before half-race distance, Jett Lawrence was onto the back wheel of Eli Tomac and looking for a safe way through. Then the pair came across two downed riders and it was Jett who saw them in enough time to take a much better line and avoid the stricken bikes, sweeping past Tomac to take the lead. At this halfway point, Cooper Webb was still in third place, ten-seconds behind the race leader.

Over the course of the next few laps, Jett pulled away from Tomac. Jett’s buffer was out to more than six-seconds with five-minutes left on the clock. Cooper Webb was 15-seconds behind Jett, eight-seconds behind Tomac, but he had five-seconds over fourth-placed Jason Anderson.

Jett had clear air and was allowed to find his rhythm and just click off the laps. When in this scenario, he is generally unbeatable, and that is how it played out. Jett took the victory by over nine-seconds, his sixth win of the season.

Jett Lawrence – P1

“I hate losing, so that bit of a losing streak really sucked, but really pumped to come out and get it done here, especially with the Slash and Gibson gear, those people are awesome to us, so I have to say a big shout out to them. Felt good out there, hit my marks. I’m bummed for Kenny, I didn’t fully see that because of all the smoke, but it looked like it was pretty bad, so I hope he was okay, or has a speedy recovery from that. This is leading in the good direction, so hopefully we can keep it going.”

Tomac’s second place puts him tied for third place on the all-time podiums list with Ryan Dungey.

Eli Tomac – P2

“I was feeling it in the beginning, I’ll tell you what, and I was just trying different lines and I figured we would have to do something special to get out front. Unfortunately, you know, I didn’t maintain the lead there, I tried my heart out, that’s for sure. Had so much fun being up front for those few laps there. I’ll try to get better and better, you know, in the second-half of the race, and so overall, it’ll be a great night for us. Thank you so much, Nashville.”

Cooper Webb’s third place was still a good points score and he only gives away five-points to Jett in the championship chase.

Cooper Webb – P3

“That was a struggle that main event. I got off to a third-place start and the guys just rode away from me, so I gotta give it to them, when you’re not on, you’re not on, and tonight I definitely struggled, so I’ll take it. To get on the podium’s great, those boys are riding awesome and last year I ended my season here, so you got a little bit of that in the back of your mind, so it’s good to get out of here healthy and still in the points. You know you can’t get them every weekend, just gotta take them when they get there, and we’ll take it.”

AMA Supercross reconvenes in Philadelphia next week for Round 15. The series then heads to Denver on May 4 for the penultimate round, ahead of the grand finale in Salt Lake City on May 11.

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Hon 25 Laps 2 Eli Tomac Yam +09.323 3 Cooper Webb Yam +14.721 4 Jason Anderson Kaw +17.512 5 Justin Barcia GAS +27.222 6 Justin Cooper Yam +37.367 7 Hunter Lawrence Hon +41.352 8 Benny Bloss Bet 24 Laps 9 Malcolm Stewart Hus +09.680 10 Vince Friese Hon +22.530 11 Dean Wilson Hon +24.544 12 Justin Hill KTM +24.952 13 Shane McElrath Suz +28.988 14 Adam Cianciarulo Kaw +31.110 15 Mitchell Oldenburg Hon +43.001 16 Kyle Chisholm Suz 23 Laps 17 Freddie Noren Kaw +09.939 18 Grant Harlan Yam +41.605 19 Jeremy Hand Hon 22 Laps 20 Josh Hill Yam +53.781 21 Ken Roczen Suz 7 Laps 22 Chase Sexton KTM 4 Laps

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 286 2 Cooper Webb 281 3 Eli Tomac 253 4 Chase Sexton 246 5 Jason Anderson 224 6 Ken Roczen 223 7 Aaron Plessinger 198 8 Justin Cooper 177 9 Justin Barcia 166 10 Hunter Lawrence 163 11 Malcolm Stewart 155 12 Shane McElrath 113 13 Dylan Ferrandis 107 14 Benny Bloss 84 15 Adam Cianciarulo 78 16 Kyle Chisholm 60 17 Justin Hill 57 18 Dean Wilson 57 19 Vince Friese 48 20 Jorge Prado 45 21 Christian Craig 39 22 Colt Nichols 33 23 Derek Drake 33 24 Mitchell Oldenburg 32 25 Freddie Noren 27 26 Cade Clason 26 27 Mitchell Harrison 25 28 Jeremy Hand 16 29 Ty Masterpool 13 30 John Short 8 31 Austin Politelli 7 32 Anthony Bourdon 6 33 Grant Harlan 6 34 Ryan Breece 6 35 Justin Rodbell 6 36 Jerry Robin 5 37 Tristan Lane 3 38 Carson Mumford 3 39 Aaron Tanti 3 40 Devin Simonson 3 41 Justin Starling 2 42 Josh Hill 2 43 Jason Clermont 1 44 Robbie Wageman 1 45 Luke Kalaitzian 0

250 Main

RJ Hampshire scored the holeshot in the opening East-West showdown for 2024 season, while later on that opening lap, disaster struck for Cam McAdoo, Levi Kitchen, and Nate Thrasher. This put the 250 East and 250 West Championship leaders both on the deck!

Meanwhile, up front, Hampshire led Jo Shimoda and Jordan Smith, as Tom Vialle and Pierce Brown gave chase.

Haiden Deegan was way down in 14th just two laps into the contest, and it was half-race distance before Deegan sneaked inside the top ten.

Hampshire continued to run unchallenged up front. Shimoda was also having a fairly lonely race in second place, and likewise for Tom Vialle in third.

Jordon Smith took fourth ahead of Jalek Swoll, while Deegan climbed his way up to sixth by the chequered flag.

Levi Kitchen salvaged 14th place after the early crash, but team-mate, Cam McAdoo, had taken much more of a battering in the incident and limped home last. That was seriously costly, as McAdoo went from having a four-point lead in the 250 East Championship, down to third, 16-points behind Vialle. Deegan moved up to second place, 13-points behind Vialle, and there are now only two more point-scoring rounds for the 250 East competitors.

Kitchen had taken a handy 15-point lead over RJ Hampshire into this 250 West round of the competition, but will head to Denver two-points behind new championship leader, Hampshire.

250 East/West Showdown Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Rj Hampshire Hus 19 Laps 2 Jo Shimoda Hon +03.663 3 Tom Vialle KTM +09.391 4 Jordon Smith Yam +16.952 5 Jalek Swoll Tri +20.308 6 Haiden Deegan Yam +25.093 7 Max Anstie Hon +27.599 8 Chance Hymas Hon +29.086 9 Julien Beaumer KTM +29.747 10 Phillip Nicoletti Yam +36.471 11 Pierce Brown GAS +38.060 12 Coty Schock Yam +41.654 13 Nate Thrasher Yam +45.335 14 Levi Kitchen Kaw +45.996 15 Casey Cochran Hus +51.794 16 Anthony Bourdon Suz +53.090 17 Cole Thompson Yam 18 Laps 18 Henry Miller Hon +00.000 19 Ryder DiFrancesco GAS +01.783 20 Daxton Bennick Yam +08.572 21 Gage Linville GAS +33.492 22 Cameron Mcadoo Kaw 5 Laps

250 West Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Rj Hampshire 166 2 Levi Kitchen 164 3 Jordon Smith 148 4 Jo Shimoda 138 5 Garrett Marchbanks 121 6 Julien Beaumer 106 7 Anthony Bourdon 96 8 Nate Thrasher 89 9 Carson Mumford 88 10 Phillip Nicoletti 77 11 Hunter Yoder 71 12 Ryder DiFrancesco 68 13 Mitchell Oldenburg 67 14 Cole Thompson 67 15 Robbie Wageman 57 16 Joshua Varize 45 17 Talon Hawkins 37 18 Matti Jorgensen 26 19 Max Sanford 21 20 Maximus Vohland 20 21 Michael Mosiman 20 22 Max Miller 18 23 Tj Albright 17 24 Slade Varola 10 25 Geran Stapleton 9 26 Lance Kobusch 9 27 Devin Simonson 8 28 Lux Turner 7 29 Deegan Hepp 5 30 Julien Benek 3 31 Billy Laninovich 3 32 Guillaume St-Cyr 2 33 Ty Freehill 2 34 Alex Nagy 1 35 Blaine Silveira 1 36 Dylan Walsh 0

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Tom Vialle 136 2 Haiden Deegan 123 3 Cameron Mcadoo 120 4 Pierce Brown 116 5 Coty Schock 105 6 Max Anstie 94 7 Jalek Swoll 89 8 Daxton Bennick 88 9 Chance Hymas 84 10 Henry Miller 74 11 Seth Hammaker 72 12 Marshal Weltin 66 13 Nicholas Romano 54 14 Jeremy Martin 42 15 Gage Linville 28 16 Austin Forkner 27 17 Guillem Farres 27 18 Preston Boespflug 26 19 Trevor Colip 23 20 Bryton Carroll 17 21 Ryder Floyd 16 22 Hardy Munoz 15 23 Luca Marsalisi 14 24 Casey Cochran 14 25 Bryce Shelly 11 26 Izaih Clark 10 27 Jace Kessler 8 28 Lorenzo Locurcio 8 29 Jeremy Hand 7 30 Brock Papi 6 31 Logan Leitzel 5 32 Michael Hicks 4 33 Vinny Luhovey 3 34 Tyler Stepek 3 35 Marcus Phelps 2 36 Cullin Park 2 37 Levi Kilbarger 2 38 Dominique Thury 2 39 Garrett Hoffman 1 40 Thomas Welch 1 41 Luke Neese 0 42 Evan Ferry 0

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence Hon 9 Laps 2 Adam Cianciarulo Kaw +02.262 3 Chase Sexton KTM +03.576 4 Justin Cooper Yam +04.584 5 Ken Roczen Suz +08.108 6 Benny Bloss Bet +12.355 7 Dean Wilson Hon +16.322 8 Kyle Chisholm Suz +20.840 9 Josh Hill Yam +21.952 10 Jeremy Hand Hon +23.223 11 Tristan Lane KTM +28.697 12 Lane Shaw Yam +38.968 13 Josh Cartwright Kaw +40.078 14 Kevin Moranz KTM +45.700 15 Grant Harlan Yam +50.965 16 Jerry Robin Yam 8 Laps 17 Mitchell Harrison Kaw +29.052 18 Cheyenne Harmon Yam 7 Laps 19 Justin Hill KTM 2 Laps 20 Anthony Rodriguez KTM DNF

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Hon 9 Laps 2 Cooper Webb Yam +02.605 3 Eli Tomac Yam +04.840 4 Malcolm Stewart Hus +09.941 5 Jason Anderson Kaw +16.264 6 Justin Barcia GAS +18.720 7 Vince Friese Hon +27.840 8 Shane McElrath Suz +29.622 9 Mitchell Oldenburg Godley, TX Hon +36.088 10 Colt Nichols Bet +39.080 11 Freddie Noren Kaw +41.436 12 Cade Clason Kaw +43.044 13 Justin Starling Hon +49.287 14 Justin Rodbell KTM +56.053 15 Austin Politelli GAS 8 Laps 16 Devin Simonson Yam +07.623 17 Hunter Schlosser KTM +15.761 18 Jack Rogers Kaw +17.472 19 Jared Lesher Yam 6 Laps 20 Ty Masterpool Kaw DNF

250 West Heat Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Rj Hampshire Hus 7 Laps 2 Jordon Smith Yam +00.786 3 Ryder DiFrancesco GAS +02.537 4 Phillip Nicoletti Yam +04.588 5 Jo Shimoda Hon +05.095 6 Levi Kitchen Kaw +05.269 7 Nate Thrasher Yam +07.552 8 Anthony Bourdon Suz +08.325 9 Cole Thompson Yam +09.557 10 Robbie Wageman Yam +11.058 11 Max Miller Suz +12.070 12 Tj Albright Yam +14.816 13 Julien Beaumer KTM +20.243 14 Lux Turner KTM +20.243 15 Matti Jorgensen GAS +21.050 16 Talon Hawkins KTM +25.247 17 Max Sanford Kaw +30.249 18 Hunter Yoder Kaw 6 Laps 19 Joshua Varize GAS DNF 20 Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT Yam DNS

250 East Heat Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Tom Vialle KTM 9 Laps 2 Pierce Brown GAS +01.863 3 Coty Schock Yam +09.234 4 Casey Cochran Hus +13.573 5 Max Anstie Hon +14.556 6 Jalek Swoll Tri +16.855 7 Chance Hymas Hon +18.759 8 Haiden Deegan Yam +20.013 9 Cameron Mcadoo Kaw +21.159 10 Gage Linville GAS +22.081 11 Marshal Weltin Yam +22.313 12 Henry Miller Hon +25.006 13 Daxton Bennick Yam +29.167 14 Ryder Floyd Hon +31.353 15 Nicholas Romano Yam +34.030 16 Jorgen-Matthias Talvi Parnu, Estonia KTM +36.934 17 Logan Leitzel Kaw +38.438 18 Marcus Phelps KTM +39.852 19 Hardy Munoz Kaw +56.939 20 Jackson Gray Hus 8 Laps

