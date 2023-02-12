2023 AMA Supercross Championship

Round Five – Raymond James Stadium, Florida

250 Heat One

Yamaha team-mates Nate Thrasher and Jordon Smith led the field away as Tom Vialle gave chase. Three riders went down at turn one, including Mosiman, and then a few turns in Smith also went down on what was a slippery track after some earlier rain.

Thrasher went on to build a handy eight-seconds lead over Vialle while Smith recovered to third place ahead of Michael Hicks and Kiwi Josiah Natake.

Smith managed to also get back past Vialle for second place but Thrasher took the victory by seven-seconds.

Natzke had been shuffled back to eighth by the flag but that was still good enough to secure the New Zealander a spot in the Main.

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F 8 Laps 2 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +07.014 3 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +09.256 4 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R +20.402 5 Michael Mosiman GASGAS MC 250F +24.728 6 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R +29.575 7 Luca Marsalisi Yamaha YZ250F +41.300 8 Josiah Natzke Kawasaki KX250 +43.129 9 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 +43.854 10 Brock Papi Kawasaki KX250 +44.673 11 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha YZ250F +51.767 12 Lane Allison Kawasaki KX250 +55.520 13 Marshal Weltin Suzuki RM-Z250 7 Laps 14 Gage Linville Honda CRF250R +01.292 15 Ayden Shive Kawasaki KX250 +04.904 16 Quinn Amyotte Yamaha YZ250F +12.612 17 Cole Bradford Kawasaki KX250 +13.792 18 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R +44.763 19 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F DNF 20 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R DNS

250 Heat Two

Haiden Deegan got the holeshot with an inside line compared to the wide entry from Jeremy Martin which allowed the teenager to take the early lead. The Yamaha pair continued to run 1-2 ahead of young Chance Hymas while his Honda team-mate Hunter Lawrence was outside the top ten for the opening laps.

Hymas got the better of Martin for second place around halfway through the race and Hunter Lawrence was up to fifth by the final lap and took fourth before the chequered flag and put in the fastest lap of the race.

The victor though was 17-year-old Deegan, fellow teenager Hymas in third while Martin rounded out the podium ahead of Lawrence and Max Anstie.

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F 8 Laps 2 Chance Hymas Honda CRF250R +02.924 3 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F +04.341 4 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R +04.827 5 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R +09.649 6 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R +24.761 7 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R +28.149 8 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 +29.390 9 Caden Braswell Honda CRF250R +32.588 10 Hardy Munoz Husqvarna FC 250 +32.588 11 Devin Simonson Kawasaki KX250 +39.683 12 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R +40.811 13 A J Catanzaro Honda CRF250R +48.991 14 Jesse Flock Yamaha YZ250F +51.503 15 Jace Kessler Honda CRF250R +52.304 16 Zack Williams KTM 250 SX-F +58.907 17 Matthew Curler Husqvarna FC 250 7 Laps 18 Jonah Geistler KTM 250 SX-F +22.605 19 Jack Rogers Kawasaki KX250 +31.258 20 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki KX250 DNF

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hardy Munoz Husqvarna FC 250 7 Laps 2 Brock Papi Kawasaki KX250 +05.853 3 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R +09.537 4 Devin Simonson Kawasaki KX250 +13.023 5 Marshal Weltin Suzuki RM-Z250 +13.554 6 Ayden Shive Kawasaki KX250 +19.963 7 Jace Kessler Honda CRF250R +23.884 8 Lane Allison Kawasaki KX250 +25.118 9 Jesse Flock Yamaha YZ250F +25.328 10 Gage Linville Honda CRF250R +28.236 11 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki KX250 +35.273 12 Quinn Amyotte Yamaha YZ250F +36.780 13 Jonah Geistler KTM 250 SX-F +37.691 14 Jack Rogers Kawasaki KX250 +44.637 15 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R +49.963 16 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F +50.933 17 Zack Williams KTM 250 SX-F 6 Laps 18 Cole Bradford Kawasaki KX250 +12.633 19 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha YZ250F 4 Laps 20 A J Catanzaro Honda CRF250R +01.548 21 Matthew Curler Husqvarna FC 250 DNS 22 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R DNS

250 Main

Jeremy Martin, Haiden Deegan and Nate Thrasher were three-wide out of turn one but it was Thrasher that went on to leave them behind and streaked away to an early lead.

The sand section that had been groomed ahead of the 250 Main and it caught out both Jordon Smith and Tom Vialle on the opening lap, both going down in separate incidents.

Max Anstie was soon up to second place ahead of Deegan. Mosiman was fourth ahead of Hunter Lawrence who had recovered from a turn one bobble to work his way into contention.

Things then got real busy between Lawrence, Deegan and Mosiman. Hunter eventually cleared both of them but lost a lot of time tussling with that pair, particularly Mosiman. There was just over eight-minutes left on the shot clock by the time Hunter got the better of the GASGAS rider and at that same juncture Thrasher led Anstie by five-seconds, Hunter was a few seconds further behind in third as the rain started falling.

Lawrence took second place from Anstie with just under six-minutes left on the clock, but needed to find seven-seconds in order to get on terms with race leader Nate Thrasher.

At the last lap board Thrasher still had 2.4-seconds on Lawrence but the Aussie closed him down a few corners before the end, the pair clashed and Hunter went way wide, but then recovered to make a brilliant pass under brakes at the final turn. Heartbreak for Thrasher, joy for Hunter. Max Anstie rounded out the podium 16-seconds behind that pair.

Haiden Deegan fourth, Jeremy Martin fifth and Tom Vialle sixth.

Hunter Lawrence now has two wins from two starts for a perfect 52-points, eight-points ahead of Anstie and 14-points ahead of Deegan.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R 19 Laps 2 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +00.134 3 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R +16.116 4 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F +21.797 5 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F +26.583 6 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +41.330 7 Michael Mosiman GASGAS MC 250F +51.980 8 Chance Hymas Honda CRF250R 18 Laps 9 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R +12.764 10 Hardy Munoz Husqvarna FC 250 +13.432 11 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R +17.900 12 Caden Braswell Honda CRF250R +19.368 13 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 +34.370 14 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R +43.524 15 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F 17 Laps 16 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R +1m18.309 17 Luca Marsalisi Yamaha YZ250F +1m20.529 18 Brock Papi Kawasaki KX250 +1m21.676 19 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 +1m39.744 20 Devin Simonson Kawasaki KX250 16 Laps 21 Josiah Natzke Kawasaki KX250 +06.983 22 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R +27.180

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Hometown Points 1 Hunter Lawrence Wesley Chapel, FL 52 2 Max Anstie Cairo, GA 44 3 Haiden Deegan Tallahassee, FL 38 4 Jeremy Martin Rochester, MN 36 5 Tom Vialle murrieta, CA 33 6 Michael Mosiman Minneaola, FL 33 7 Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN 31 8 Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID 30 9 Jordon Smith Ochlocknee, GA 29 10 Jace Owen Mattoon, IL 23 11 Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ 23 12 Coty Schock Dover, DE 23 13 Hardy Munoz Kissimmee, FL 20 14 Henry Miller Rochester, MN 19 15 Talon Hawkins Temecula, CA 16 16 Cullin Park Clermont, FL 14 17 Caden Braswell Shalimar, FL 11 18 Brock Papi Clermont, Fl 11 19 Luke Neese Jamestown, NC 10 20 Luca Marsalisi Cairo, GA 6 21 Jeremy Hand Mantua, OH 5 22 Michael Hicks Fenton, MO 5 23 Devin Simonson Laurinburg, NC 5 24 Josiah Natzke Hamer, SC 2 25 A J Catanzaro Tampa, FL 1

450 Heat One

Adam Cianciarulo had the clearest run around turn one to take the holeshot as light showers sprinkled the surface of the Raymond James Stadium. Jason Anderson made it a Kawasaki 1-2 ahead of Christian Craig, Benny Bloss, Shane McElrath and Justin Cooper.

Anderson moved through to the lead on lap two and stayed there all the way to the flag, finishing three seconds ahead of his Kawasaki team-mate Cianciarulo.

Christian Craig third with a 10-second buffer over Bloss. Dean Wilson fifth ahead of McElrath and Cooper.

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR 8 Laps 2 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +02.932 3 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +04.000 4 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F +13.718 5 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +15.416 6 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +18.160 7 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +18.379 8 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +25.533 9 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +30.010 10 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +34.123 11 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +34.636 12 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450SR +50.559 13 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +58.833 14 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 7 Laps 15 Lane Shaw GASGAS MC 450F +01.791 16 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +10.540 17 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 +22.764 18 Scotty Wennerstrom Jefferson, TX Kawasaki KX450 +40.395 19 Joshua Greco GASGAS MC 450F 3 Laps 20 Tristan Lane GASGAS MC 450F DNF

450 Heat Two

Eli Tomac got a great run into turn one but ran in a little too deep while washing off speed which allowed Chase Sexton through to the early lead. Aaron Plessinger third ahead of Ken Roczen, Joey Savatgy and Justin Barcia. Cooper Webb was outside the top ten early on.

Savatgy went down a couple of minutes into the race while running in fifth place. He was shuffled nearly all the way to the back of the field before he got up and running again. The Rick Ware Kawasaki rider had to contend the LCQ, which he went on to win.

Three-minutes in Plessinger got the better of Tomac and immediately started to stretch away from the defending champ. At this halfway juncture Sexton led Plessinger by 4.5-seconds. Roczen was fourth, Barcia fifth and Cooper Webb had worked his way up to sixth.

The only change in that order by the flag was Roczen getting pushed back to fifth by Barcia. Sexton the victor by eight-seconds over Plessinger, Eli Tomac third.

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 9 Laps 2 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +07.813 3 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +10.003 4 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +10.953 5 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +15.416 6 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +27.707 7 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R +30.523 8 John Short Kawasaki KX450SR +45.480 9 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +49.839 10 Joey Savatgy Kawasaki KX450SR +52.380 11 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 8 Laps 12 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +03.301 13 Jared Lesher Yamaha YZ250 +08.521 14 Alex Ray Yamaha YZ450F +14.346 15 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +20.086 16 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +31.458 17 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +32.638 18 Mason Kerr Honda CRF450R +36.258 19 Bobby Piazza Yamaha YZ450F +51.119 20 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F DNF

450 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Joey Savatgy Kawasaki KX450SR 7 Laps 2 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +02.875 3 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +03.022 4 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +04.306 5 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +07.677 6 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +09.731 7 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +12.372 8 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +13.451 9 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +15.707 10 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +18.665 11 Tristan Lane GASGAS MC 450F +19.282 12 Jared Lesher Yamaha YZ250 +20.351 13 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 +21.776 14 Lane Shaw GASGAS MC 450F +25.463 15 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450SR +32.995 16 Mason Kerr Honda CRF450R +34.339 17 Bobby Piazza Yamaha YZ450F +35.879 18 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +42.501 19 Scotty Wennerstrom Jefferson, TX Kawasaki KX450 +43.226 20 Joshua Greco GASGAS MC 450F 6 Laps 21 Alex Ray Yamaha YZ450F DNF 22 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F DNS

450 Main

Aaron Plessinger got a great run towards turn one alongside Cooper Webb but it was Chase Sexton that was soon through to the lead.

Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia had a coming together late on the opening lap that shuffled both of them way down the order.

Eli Tomac was down in seventh place and seven-seconds behind race leader Sexton two-minutes into the race.

Five-minutes in and Sexton led Webb by just over two-seconds, Plessinger was a further two-seconds back in third place. Roczen was in fourth and Tomac was now up to fifth. That quintet remained in that order for the next 13-minutes!

Webb got close to Sexton numerous times but couldn’t make a pass, both made a couple of mistakes but the biggest howler came with two-minutes left on the shot clock when Sexton went down in the whoops!

Webb swept through to the lead but that pair had enough ground on third placed Plessinger for Sexton to remount still in second place, but now eight-seconds behind Webb. Roczen was still fourth and Tomac fifth, but the defending champion was now more than 30-seconds behind race leader Webb.

Cooper Webb the victor, Sexton held on for second place, crossing the line six-seconds behind Webb, and Plessinger equidistant back in third.

Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac never figured in that podium battle at any stage, but Tomac retains the championship lead, albeit narrowed from seven-points to only two-points ahead of Sexton. Webb strengthened his third position in the championship to be only four-points from the lead.

Jason Anderson staged a brilliant recovery to take sixth place ahead of Justin Cooper, Barcia and Joey Savatgy while Christian Craig rounded out the top ten ahead of Colt Nichols and Adam Cianciarulo.

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE 25 Laps 2 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R +06.169 3 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +13.263 4 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +23.082 5 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +31.870 6 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +35.567 7 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +38.793 8 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +44.323 9 Joey Savatgy Kawasaki KX450SR +47.805 10 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE 24 Laps 11 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R +02.177 12 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +15.179 13 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +34.716 14 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +44.617 15 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +52.145 16 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F 23 Laps 17 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +04.611 18 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +05.850 19 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +17.739 20 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +48.993 21 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F 22 Laps 22 John Short Kawasaki KX450SR +29.210

450 Championship Points