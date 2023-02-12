2023 AMA Supercross Championship
Round Five – Raymond James Stadium, Florida
250 Heat One
Yamaha team-mates Nate Thrasher and Jordon Smith led the field away as Tom Vialle gave chase. Three riders went down at turn one, including Mosiman, and then a few turns in Smith also went down on what was a slippery track after some earlier rain.
Thrasher went on to build a handy eight-seconds lead over Vialle while Smith recovered to third place ahead of Michael Hicks and Kiwi Josiah Natake.
Smith managed to also get back past Vialle for second place but Thrasher took the victory by seven-seconds.
Natzke had been shuffled back to eighth by the flag but that was still good enough to secure the New Zealander a spot in the Main.
250 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8 Laps
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+07.014
|3
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+09.256
|4
|Michael Hicks
|Honda CRF250R
|+20.402
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+24.728
|6
|Coty Schock
|Honda CRF250R
|+29.575
|7
|Luca Marsalisi
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+41.300
|8
|Josiah Natzke
|Kawasaki KX250
|+43.129
|9
|Chris Blose
|Kawasaki KX250
|+43.854
|10
|Brock Papi
|Kawasaki KX250
|+44.673
|11
|Garrett Hoffman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+51.767
|12
|Lane Allison
|Kawasaki KX250
|+55.520
|13
|Marshal Weltin
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|7 Laps
|14
|Gage Linville
|Honda CRF250R
|+01.292
|15
|Ayden Shive
|Kawasaki KX250
|+04.904
|16
|Quinn Amyotte
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+12.612
|17
|Cole Bradford
|Kawasaki KX250
|+13.792
|18
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|+44.763
|19
|Jack Chambers
|KTM 250 SX-F
|DNF
|20
|Cullin Park
|Honda CRF250R
|DNS
250 Heat Two
Haiden Deegan got the holeshot with an inside line compared to the wide entry from Jeremy Martin which allowed the teenager to take the early lead. The Yamaha pair continued to run 1-2 ahead of young Chance Hymas while his Honda team-mate Hunter Lawrence was outside the top ten for the opening laps.
Hymas got the better of Martin for second place around halfway through the race and Hunter Lawrence was up to fifth by the final lap and took fourth before the chequered flag and put in the fastest lap of the race.
The victor though was 17-year-old Deegan, fellow teenager Hymas in third while Martin rounded out the podium ahead of Lawrence and Max Anstie.
250 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8 Laps
|2
|Chance Hymas
|Honda CRF250R
|+02.924
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+04.341
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|+04.827
|5
|Max Anstie
|Honda CRF250R
|+09.649
|6
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|+24.761
|7
|Henry Miller
|Honda CRF250R
|+28.149
|8
|Talon Hawkins
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+29.390
|9
|Caden Braswell
|Honda CRF250R
|+32.588
|10
|Hardy Munoz
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+32.588
|11
|Devin Simonson
|Kawasaki KX250
|+39.683
|12
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|+40.811
|13
|A J Catanzaro
|Honda CRF250R
|+48.991
|14
|Jesse Flock
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+51.503
|15
|Jace Kessler
|Honda CRF250R
|+52.304
|16
|Zack Williams
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+58.907
|17
|Matthew Curler
|Husqvarna FC 250
|7 Laps
|18
|Jonah Geistler
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+22.605
|19
|Jack Rogers
|Kawasaki KX250
|+31.258
|20
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki KX250
|DNF
250 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Hardy Munoz
|Husqvarna FC 250
|7 Laps
|2
|Brock Papi
|Kawasaki KX250
|+05.853
|3
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|+09.537
|4
|Devin Simonson
|Kawasaki KX250
|+13.023
|5
|Marshal Weltin
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+13.554
|6
|Ayden Shive
|Kawasaki KX250
|+19.963
|7
|Jace Kessler
|Honda CRF250R
|+23.884
|8
|Lane Allison
|Kawasaki KX250
|+25.118
|9
|Jesse Flock
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+25.328
|10
|Gage Linville
|Honda CRF250R
|+28.236
|11
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki KX250
|+35.273
|12
|Quinn Amyotte
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+36.780
|13
|Jonah Geistler
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+37.691
|14
|Jack Rogers
|Kawasaki KX250
|+44.637
|15
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|+49.963
|16
|Jack Chambers
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+50.933
|17
|Zack Williams
|KTM 250 SX-F
|6 Laps
|18
|Cole Bradford
|Kawasaki KX250
|+12.633
|19
|Garrett Hoffman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4 Laps
|20
|A J Catanzaro
|Honda CRF250R
|+01.548
|21
|Matthew Curler
|Husqvarna FC 250
|DNS
|22
|Cullin Park
|Honda CRF250R
|DNS
250 Main
Jeremy Martin, Haiden Deegan and Nate Thrasher were three-wide out of turn one but it was Thrasher that went on to leave them behind and streaked away to an early lead.
The sand section that had been groomed ahead of the 250 Main and it caught out both Jordon Smith and Tom Vialle on the opening lap, both going down in separate incidents.
Max Anstie was soon up to second place ahead of Deegan. Mosiman was fourth ahead of Hunter Lawrence who had recovered from a turn one bobble to work his way into contention.
Things then got real busy between Lawrence, Deegan and Mosiman. Hunter eventually cleared both of them but lost a lot of time tussling with that pair, particularly Mosiman. There was just over eight-minutes left on the shot clock by the time Hunter got the better of the GASGAS rider and at that same juncture Thrasher led Anstie by five-seconds, Hunter was a few seconds further behind in third as the rain started falling.
Lawrence took second place from Anstie with just under six-minutes left on the clock, but needed to find seven-seconds in order to get on terms with race leader Nate Thrasher.
At the last lap board Thrasher still had 2.4-seconds on Lawrence but the Aussie closed him down a few corners before the end, the pair clashed and Hunter went way wide, but then recovered to make a brilliant pass under brakes at the final turn. Heartbreak for Thrasher, joy for Hunter. Max Anstie rounded out the podium 16-seconds behind that pair.
Haiden Deegan fourth, Jeremy Martin fifth and Tom Vialle sixth.
Hunter Lawrence now has two wins from two starts for a perfect 52-points, eight-points ahead of Anstie and 14-points ahead of Deegan.
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|19 Laps
|2
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+00.134
|3
|Max Anstie
|Honda CRF250R
|+16.116
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+21.797
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+26.583
|6
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+41.330
|7
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+51.980
|8
|Chance Hymas
|Honda CRF250R
|18 Laps
|9
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|+12.764
|10
|Hardy Munoz
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+13.432
|11
|Coty Schock
|Honda CRF250R
|+17.900
|12
|Caden Braswell
|Honda CRF250R
|+19.368
|13
|Chris Blose
|Kawasaki KX250
|+34.370
|14
|Henry Miller
|Honda CRF250R
|+43.524
|15
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha YZ250F
|17 Laps
|16
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|+1m18.309
|17
|Luca Marsalisi
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+1m20.529
|18
|Brock Papi
|Kawasaki KX250
|+1m21.676
|19
|Talon Hawkins
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m39.744
|20
|Devin Simonson
|Kawasaki KX250
|16 Laps
|21
|Josiah Natzke
|Kawasaki KX250
|+06.983
|22
|Michael Hicks
|Honda CRF250R
|+27.180
250 East Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Wesley Chapel, FL
|52
|2
|Max Anstie
|Cairo, GA
|44
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Tallahassee, FL
|38
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Rochester, MN
|36
|5
|Tom Vialle
|murrieta, CA
|33
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|Minneaola, FL
|33
|7
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|31
|8
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|30
|9
|Jordon Smith
|Ochlocknee, GA
|29
|10
|Jace Owen
|Mattoon, IL
|23
|11
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|23
|12
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|23
|13
|Hardy Munoz
|Kissimmee, FL
|20
|14
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|19
|15
|Talon Hawkins
|Temecula, CA
|16
|16
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|14
|17
|Caden Braswell
|Shalimar, FL
|11
|18
|Brock Papi
|Clermont, Fl
|11
|19
|Luke Neese
|Jamestown, NC
|10
|20
|Luca Marsalisi
|Cairo, GA
|6
|21
|Jeremy Hand
|Mantua, OH
|5
|22
|Michael Hicks
|Fenton, MO
|5
|23
|Devin Simonson
|Laurinburg, NC
|5
|24
|Josiah Natzke
|Hamer, SC
|2
|25
|A J Catanzaro
|Tampa, FL
|1
450 Heat One
Adam Cianciarulo had the clearest run around turn one to take the holeshot as light showers sprinkled the surface of the Raymond James Stadium. Jason Anderson made it a Kawasaki 1-2 ahead of Christian Craig, Benny Bloss, Shane McElrath and Justin Cooper.
Anderson moved through to the lead on lap two and stayed there all the way to the flag, finishing three seconds ahead of his Kawasaki team-mate Cianciarulo.
Christian Craig third with a 10-second buffer over Bloss. Dean Wilson fifth ahead of McElrath and Cooper.
450 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|8 Laps
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+02.932
|3
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|+04.000
|4
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+13.718
|5
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+15.416
|6
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+18.160
|7
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+18.379
|8
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+25.533
|9
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+30.010
|10
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+34.123
|11
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+34.636
|12
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+50.559
|13
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|+58.833
|14
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|7 Laps
|15
|Lane Shaw
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+01.791
|16
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+10.540
|17
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki KX450
|+22.764
|18
|Scotty Wennerstrom Jefferson, TX
|Kawasaki KX450
|+40.395
|19
|Joshua Greco
|GASGAS MC 450F
|3 Laps
|20
|Tristan Lane
|GASGAS MC 450F
|DNF
450 Heat Two
Eli Tomac got a great run into turn one but ran in a little too deep while washing off speed which allowed Chase Sexton through to the early lead. Aaron Plessinger third ahead of Ken Roczen, Joey Savatgy and Justin Barcia. Cooper Webb was outside the top ten early on.
Savatgy went down a couple of minutes into the race while running in fifth place. He was shuffled nearly all the way to the back of the field before he got up and running again. The Rick Ware Kawasaki rider had to contend the LCQ, which he went on to win.
Three-minutes in Plessinger got the better of Tomac and immediately started to stretch away from the defending champ. At this halfway juncture Sexton led Plessinger by 4.5-seconds. Roczen was fourth, Barcia fifth and Cooper Webb had worked his way up to sixth.
The only change in that order by the flag was Roczen getting pushed back to fifth by Barcia. Sexton the victor by eight-seconds over Plessinger, Eli Tomac third.
450 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|9 Laps
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+07.813
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+10.003
|4
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+10.953
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+15.416
|6
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+27.707
|7
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|+30.523
|8
|John Short
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+45.480
|9
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+49.839
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+52.380
|11
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8 Laps
|12
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+03.301
|13
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha YZ250
|+08.521
|14
|Alex Ray
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+14.346
|15
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+20.086
|16
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+31.458
|17
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+32.638
|18
|Mason Kerr
|Honda CRF450R
|+36.258
|19
|Bobby Piazza
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+51.119
|20
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|DNF
450 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Joey Savatgy
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|7 Laps
|2
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+02.875
|3
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+03.022
|4
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+04.306
|5
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+07.677
|6
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+09.731
|7
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+12.372
|8
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+13.451
|9
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|+15.707
|10
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+18.665
|11
|Tristan Lane
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+19.282
|12
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha YZ250
|+20.351
|13
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki KX450
|+21.776
|14
|Lane Shaw
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+25.463
|15
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+32.995
|16
|Mason Kerr
|Honda CRF450R
|+34.339
|17
|Bobby Piazza
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+35.879
|18
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+42.501
|19
|Scotty Wennerstrom Jefferson, TX
|Kawasaki KX450
|+43.226
|20
|Joshua Greco
|GASGAS MC 450F
|6 Laps
|21
|Alex Ray
|Yamaha YZ450F
|DNF
|22
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|DNS
450 Main
Aaron Plessinger got a great run towards turn one alongside Cooper Webb but it was Chase Sexton that was soon through to the lead.
Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia had a coming together late on the opening lap that shuffled both of them way down the order.
Eli Tomac was down in seventh place and seven-seconds behind race leader Sexton two-minutes into the race.
Five-minutes in and Sexton led Webb by just over two-seconds, Plessinger was a further two-seconds back in third place. Roczen was in fourth and Tomac was now up to fifth. That quintet remained in that order for the next 13-minutes!
Webb got close to Sexton numerous times but couldn’t make a pass, both made a couple of mistakes but the biggest howler came with two-minutes left on the shot clock when Sexton went down in the whoops!
Webb swept through to the lead but that pair had enough ground on third placed Plessinger for Sexton to remount still in second place, but now eight-seconds behind Webb. Roczen was still fourth and Tomac fifth, but the defending champion was now more than 30-seconds behind race leader Webb.
Cooper Webb the victor, Sexton held on for second place, crossing the line six-seconds behind Webb, and Plessinger equidistant back in third.
Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac never figured in that podium battle at any stage, but Tomac retains the championship lead, albeit narrowed from seven-points to only two-points ahead of Sexton. Webb strengthened his third position in the championship to be only four-points from the lead.
Jason Anderson staged a brilliant recovery to take sixth place ahead of Justin Cooper, Barcia and Joey Savatgy while Christian Craig rounded out the top ten ahead of Colt Nichols and Adam Cianciarulo.
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|25 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|+06.169
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+13.263
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+23.082
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+31.870
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+35.567
|7
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+38.793
|8
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+44.323
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+47.805
|10
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|24 Laps
|11
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|+02.177
|12
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+15.179
|13
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+34.716
|14
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+44.617
|15
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+52.145
|16
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|23 Laps
|17
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+04.611
|18
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+05.850
|19
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+17.739
|20
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+48.993
|21
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|22 Laps
|22
|John Short
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+29.210
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|113
|2
|Chase Sexton
|Clermont, FL
|111
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|109
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Rio Rancho, NM
|93
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Clermont, FL
|92
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|85
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Greenville, FL
|80
|8
|Adam Cianciarulo
|New Smyrna Beach, FL
|67
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|Clermont, FL
|67
|10
|Colt Nichols
|Murrieta, CA
|61
|11
|Christian Craig
|Clermont, FL
|59
|12
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Tallahassee, FL
|56
|13
|Dean Wilson
|Menifee, CA
|47
|14
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|40
|15
|Justin Cooper
|Tallahassee, FL
|32
|16
|Shane McElrath
|Oakland, FL
|28
|17
|Kevin Moranz
|Topeka, KS
|18
|18
|Justin Starling
|Riverview, FL
|18
|19
|Kyle Chisholm
|Valrico, FL
|16
|20
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|15
|21
|Josh Hill
|Huntersville, NC
|14
|22
|Fredrik Noren
|Indian Trail, NC
|14
|23
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|13
|24
|Cade Clason
|Chesterfield, SC
|12
|25
|Marvin Musquin
|Corona, CA
|11
|26
|Joshua Cartwright
|Fort Worth, TX
|11
|27
|Grant Harlan
|Decatur, TX
|8
|28
|John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|8
|29
|Alex Ray
|Milan, TN
|2