MotoGP 2023

Round 16 – Australia Grand Prix

MotoGP FP1

Superb conditions greeted us at Phillip Island this morning, clear blue skies, little wind and thermometers heading towards 25-degrees as the opening practice session of the Australian Grand Prix got underway just before 1100 on Friday morning. The track temperature was just hitting 30-degrees.

Jorge Martin wasted little time setting the pace, a 1m29.882 on his fifth lap. That benchmark survived for almost the entire session, it was not until there were only four-minutes left in the session that Maverick Vinales eclipsed Martin, lowering the marker to 1m29.777. Martin quickly retored in fine style though, a 1m29.266 with just over a minute left in the session, then backed that up with a 1m29.039 to underline his potential. Martin also holds the outright all-time lap record here at Phillip Island, a 1m27.767 set here last year.

In the dying seconds Augusto Fernandez relegated Maverick Vinales to third place, only that trio in the 1m29s.

Brad Binder finished the session fourth ahead of Johann Zarco and Marco Bezzecchi.

Alex Marquez seventh ahead of Jack Miller and Enea Bastianini while Aleix Espargaro rounded out the top ten.

Marc Marquez had a soft front end lose at MG Hairpin 11 minutes into the session. Alex Rins fell with just under 20-minutes remaining in the session.

MotoGP FP1 Resuts

J. Martin 1:29.039 A. Fernandez +0.720 M. Viñales +0.738 B. Binder +1.246 J. Zarco +1.272 M. Bezzecchi +1.395 A. Marquez +1.395 J. Miller +1.414 E. Bastianini +1.425 A. Espargaro +1.441 F. Bagnaia +1.479 M. Marquez +1.575 P. Espargaro +1.636 A. Rins +1.639 R. Fernandez +1.714 F. Di Giannantonio +1.780 T. Nakagami +1.795 F. Quartararo +1.819 F. Morbidelli +1.901 J. Mir +1.933 M. Oliveira +2.124 L. Marini +2.293

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 BAGNAIA 346 2 MARTIN 328 3 BEZZECCHI 283 4 BINDER 211 5 ESPARGARO 177 6 VIÑALES 165 7 ZARCO 162 8 MARINI 144 9 MILLER 135 10 QUARTARARO 132 11 MARQUEZ 108 12 MORBIDELLI 79 13 OLIVEIRA 73 14 DI GIANNANTONIO 70 15 FERNANDEZ 67 16 MARQUEZ 64 17 RINS 54 18 NAKAGAMI 50 19 FERNANDEZ 39 20 BASTIANINI 36 21 PEDROSA 32 22 MIR 20 23 ESPARGARO 12 24 SAVADORI 9 25 25 FOLGER 9 26 26 BRADL 8 27 27 PIRRO 5 28 28 PETRUCCI 5 29 29 CRUTCHLOW 3 30 30 LECUONA 0

Moto2 FP1 Times

Fermín Aldeguer 01:32.7940 Pedro Acosta 01:33.0030 Aron Canet 01:33.2380 Joe Roberts 01:33.5720 Alonso Lopez 01:33.8570 Bo Bendsneyder 01:33.8650 Jake Dixon 01:33.9130 Tony Arbolino 01:33.9250 Marcos Ramirez 01:33.9810 Jeremy Alcoba 01:34.1360 Barry Baltus 01:34.2000 Celestino Vietti 01:34.2110 Izan Guevara 01:34.2730 Sam Lowes 01:34.2790 Albert Arenas 01:34.3950 Filip Salac 01:34.3970 Ai Ogura 01:34.4920 Dennis Foggia 01:34.5420 Darryn Binder 01:34.5520 Alberto Surra 01:34.7120 Sergio Garcia 01:34.8380 Manuel Gonzalez 01:34.8930 Lukas Tulovic 01:34.9540 Zonta Van Den Goorbergh 01:35.0540 Somkiat Chantra 01:35.1710 Taiga Hada 01:35.3530 Alex Escrig 01:35.9240 Rory Skinner 01:36.0660 Mattia-Casadei 01:36.4560 Kohta Nozane 01:37.0170

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 ACOSTA Pedro 277 2 ARBOLINO Tony 212 3 DIXON Jake 172 4 CANET Aron 144 5 CHANTRA Somkiat 123 6 LOPEZ Alonso 119 7 GONZALEZ Manuel 115 8 SALAC Filip 108 9 VIETTI Celestino 106 10 ALDEGUER Fermín 104 11 OGURA Ai 95 12 GARCIA Sergio 84 13 LOWES Sam 80 14 ROBERTS Joe 67 15 ARENAS Albert 62 16 BALTUS Barry 48 17 ALCOBA Jeremy 33 18 BINDER Darryn 31 19 BENDSNEYDER Bo 26 20 FOGGIA Dennis 23 21 RAMIREZ Marcos 20 22 VD GOORBERGH Zonta 17

Moto3 FP1 Times

David Munoz 01:37.6380 Ayumu Sasaki 01:37.9030 Riccardo Rossi 01:38.0340 Adrian Fernandez 01:38.1190 Diogo Moreira 01:38.1500 Jaume Masia 01:38.1520 Joel Kelso 01:38.2640 Ryusei Yamanaka 01:38.4470 Daniel Holgado 01:38.4750 Jose Antonio Rueda 01:38.5740 Deniz Öncü 01:38.6130 Collin Veijer 01:38.6840 Stefano Nepa 01:38.6900 Vicente Perez 01:38.8070 Ivan Ortola 01:38.9690 Nicola Fabio Carraro 01:39.1160 Mario Suryo Aji 01:39.2650 David Salvador 01:39.3140 Joshua Whatley 01:39.3150 Syarifuddin Azman 01:39.5290 Lorenzo Fellon 01:39.5490 Xavier Artigas 01:39.6390 Filippo Farioli 01:39.7270 Kaito Toba 01:40.2980 David Alonso 01:40.3610 Taiyo Furusato 01:40.6480 Scott Ogden 01:46.4600 Matteo Bertelle 01:42.6320

Moto3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 MASIA Jaume 209 2 SASAKI Ayumu 193 3 HOLGADO Daniel 192 4 ALONSO David 180 5 ÖNCÜ Deniz 155 6 ORTOLÁ Ivan 152 7 MOREIRA Diogo 128 8 RUEDA José Antonio 111 9 MUÑOZ David 102 10 NEPA Stefano 96 11 TOBA Kaito 91 12 VEIJER Collin 76 13 ARTIGAS Xavier 65 14 YAMANAKA Ryusei 63 15 SUZUKI Tatsuki 50 16 ROSSI Riccardo 48 17 SALVADOR David 31 18 FENATI Romano 30 19 FURUSATO Taiyo 27 20 BERTELLE Matteo 26 21 OGDEN Scott 21 22 KELSO Joel 20

Australian Grand Prix Schedule

Friday Time Class Event 0900 Moto3 FP1 0950 Moto2 FP1 1030 bLU cRU FP1 1045 MotoGP FP1 1200 bLU cRU FP2 1315 Moto3 FP2 1405 Moto2 FP2 1500 MotoGP Practice 1615 bLU cRU Q

Saturday

Time Class Event 0840 Moto3 FP3 0925 Moto2 FP3 1010 MotoGP FP2 1050 MotoGP Q1 1115 MotoGP Q2 1215 bLU cRU Race 1250 Moto3 Q1 1315 Moto3 Q2 1345 Moto2 Q1 1410 Moto2 Q2 1500 MotoGP Sprint 1610 bLU cRU Race

Sunday Time Class Event 0900 bLU cRU Race 0940 MotoGP WUP 1100 Moto3 Race 1215 Moto2 Race 1400 MotoGP Race

2023 MotoGP Calendar