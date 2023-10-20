MotoGP 2023
Round 16 – Australia Grand Prix
MotoGP FP1
Superb conditions greeted us at Phillip Island this morning, clear blue skies, little wind and thermometers heading towards 25-degrees as the opening practice session of the Australian Grand Prix got underway just before 1100 on Friday morning. The track temperature was just hitting 30-degrees.
Jorge Martin wasted little time setting the pace, a 1m29.882 on his fifth lap. That benchmark survived for almost the entire session, it was not until there were only four-minutes left in the session that Maverick Vinales eclipsed Martin, lowering the marker to 1m29.777. Martin quickly retored in fine style though, a 1m29.266 with just over a minute left in the session, then backed that up with a 1m29.039 to underline his potential. Martin also holds the outright all-time lap record here at Phillip Island, a 1m27.767 set here last year.
In the dying seconds Augusto Fernandez relegated Maverick Vinales to third place, only that trio in the 1m29s.
Brad Binder finished the session fourth ahead of Johann Zarco and Marco Bezzecchi.
Alex Marquez seventh ahead of Jack Miller and Enea Bastianini while Aleix Espargaro rounded out the top ten.
Marc Marquez had a soft front end lose at MG Hairpin 11 minutes into the session. Alex Rins fell with just under 20-minutes remaining in the session.
MotoGP FP1 Resuts
- J. Martin 1:29.039
- A. Fernandez +0.720
- M. Viñales +0.738
- B. Binder +1.246
- J. Zarco +1.272
- M. Bezzecchi +1.395
- A. Marquez +1.395
- J. Miller +1.414
- E. Bastianini +1.425
- A. Espargaro +1.441
- F. Bagnaia +1.479
- M. Marquez +1.575
- P. Espargaro +1.636
- A. Rins +1.639
- R. Fernandez +1.714
- F. Di Giannantonio +1.780
- T. Nakagami +1.795
- F. Quartararo +1.819
- F. Morbidelli +1.901
- J. Mir +1.933
- M. Oliveira +2.124
- L. Marini +2.293
MotoGP Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|BAGNAIA
|346
|2
|MARTIN
|328
|3
|BEZZECCHI
|283
|4
|BINDER
|211
|5
|ESPARGARO
|177
|6
|VIÑALES
|165
|7
|ZARCO
|162
|8
|MARINI
|144
|9
|MILLER
|135
|10
|QUARTARARO
|132
|11
|MARQUEZ
|108
|12
|MORBIDELLI
|79
|13
|OLIVEIRA
|73
|14
|DI GIANNANTONIO
|70
|15
|FERNANDEZ
|67
|16
|MARQUEZ
|64
|17
|RINS
|54
|18
|NAKAGAMI
|50
|19
|FERNANDEZ
|39
|20
|BASTIANINI
|36
|21
|PEDROSA
|32
|22
|MIR
|20
|23
|ESPARGARO
|12
|24
|SAVADORI
|9
|25
|25 FOLGER
|9
|26
|26 BRADL
|8
|27
|27 PIRRO
|5
|28
|28 PETRUCCI
|5
|29
|29 CRUTCHLOW
|3
|30
|30 LECUONA
|0
Moto2 FP1 Times
- Fermín Aldeguer 01:32.7940
- Pedro Acosta 01:33.0030
- Aron Canet 01:33.2380
- Joe Roberts 01:33.5720
- Alonso Lopez 01:33.8570
- Bo Bendsneyder 01:33.8650
- Jake Dixon 01:33.9130
- Tony Arbolino 01:33.9250
- Marcos Ramirez 01:33.9810
- Jeremy Alcoba 01:34.1360
- Barry Baltus 01:34.2000
- Celestino Vietti 01:34.2110
- Izan Guevara 01:34.2730
- Sam Lowes 01:34.2790
- Albert Arenas 01:34.3950
- Filip Salac 01:34.3970
- Ai Ogura 01:34.4920
- Dennis Foggia 01:34.5420
- Darryn Binder 01:34.5520
- Alberto Surra 01:34.7120
- Sergio Garcia 01:34.8380
- Manuel Gonzalez 01:34.8930
- Lukas Tulovic 01:34.9540
- Zonta Van Den Goorbergh 01:35.0540
- Somkiat Chantra 01:35.1710
- Taiga Hada 01:35.3530
- Alex Escrig 01:35.9240
- Rory Skinner 01:36.0660
- Mattia-Casadei 01:36.4560
- Kohta Nozane 01:37.0170
Moto2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|ACOSTA Pedro
|277
|2
|ARBOLINO Tony
|212
|3
|DIXON Jake
|172
|4
|CANET Aron
|144
|5
|CHANTRA Somkiat
|123
|6
|LOPEZ Alonso
|119
|7
|GONZALEZ Manuel
|115
|8
|SALAC Filip
|108
|9
|VIETTI Celestino
|106
|10
|ALDEGUER Fermín
|104
|11
|OGURA Ai
|95
|12
|GARCIA Sergio
|84
|13
|LOWES Sam
|80
|14
|ROBERTS Joe
|67
|15
|ARENAS Albert
|62
|16
|BALTUS Barry
|48
|17
|ALCOBA Jeremy
|33
|18
|BINDER Darryn
|31
|19
|BENDSNEYDER Bo
|26
|20
|FOGGIA Dennis
|23
|21
|RAMIREZ Marcos
|20
|22
|VD GOORBERGH Zonta
|17
Moto3 FP1 Times
- David Munoz 01:37.6380
- Ayumu Sasaki 01:37.9030
- Riccardo Rossi 01:38.0340
- Adrian Fernandez 01:38.1190
- Diogo Moreira 01:38.1500
- Jaume Masia 01:38.1520
- Joel Kelso 01:38.2640
- Ryusei Yamanaka 01:38.4470
- Daniel Holgado 01:38.4750
- Jose Antonio Rueda 01:38.5740
- Deniz Öncü 01:38.6130
- Collin Veijer 01:38.6840
- Stefano Nepa 01:38.6900
- Vicente Perez 01:38.8070
- Ivan Ortola 01:38.9690
- Nicola Fabio Carraro 01:39.1160
- Mario Suryo Aji 01:39.2650
- David Salvador 01:39.3140
- Joshua Whatley 01:39.3150
- Syarifuddin Azman 01:39.5290
- Lorenzo Fellon 01:39.5490
- Xavier Artigas 01:39.6390
- Filippo Farioli 01:39.7270
- Kaito Toba 01:40.2980
- David Alonso 01:40.3610
- Taiyo Furusato 01:40.6480
- Scott Ogden 01:46.4600
- Matteo Bertelle 01:42.6320
Moto3 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|MASIA Jaume
|209
|2
|SASAKI Ayumu
|193
|3
|HOLGADO Daniel
|192
|4
|ALONSO David
|180
|5
|ÖNCÜ Deniz
|155
|6
|ORTOLÁ Ivan
|152
|7
|MOREIRA Diogo
|128
|8
|RUEDA José Antonio
|111
|9
|MUÑOZ David
|102
|10
|NEPA Stefano
|96
|11
|TOBA Kaito
|91
|12
|VEIJER Collin
|76
|13
|ARTIGAS Xavier
|65
|14
|YAMANAKA Ryusei
|63
|15
|SUZUKI Tatsuki
|50
|16
|ROSSI Riccardo
|48
|17
|SALVADOR David
|31
|18
|FENATI Romano
|30
|19
|FURUSATO Taiyo
|27
|20
|BERTELLE Matteo
|26
|21
|OGDEN Scott
|21
|22
|KELSO Joel
|20
Australian Grand Prix Schedule
|Friday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|0900
|Moto3
|FP1
|0950
|Moto2
|FP1
|1030
|bLU cRU
|FP1
|1045
|MotoGP
|FP1
|1200
|bLU cRU
|FP2
|1315
|Moto3
|FP2
|1405
|Moto2
|FP2
|1500
|MotoGP
|Practice
|1615
|bLU cRU
|Q
|Saturday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|0840
|Moto3
|FP3
|0925
|Moto2
|FP3
|1010
|MotoGP
|FP2
|1050
|MotoGP
|Q1
|1115
|MotoGP
|Q2
|1215
|bLU cRU
|Race
|1250
|Moto3
|Q1
|1315
|Moto3
|Q2
|1345
|Moto2
|Q1
|1410
|Moto2
|Q2
|1500
|MotoGP
|Sprint
|1610
|bLU cRU
|Race
|Sunday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|0900
|bLU cRU
|Race
|0940
|MotoGP
|WUP
|1100
|Moto3
|Race
|1215
|Moto2
|Race
|1400
|MotoGP
|Race
2023 MotoGP Calendar
|Rnd
|Date
|Location
|17
|Oct-22
|Australia, Phillip Island
|18
|Oct-29
|Thailand, Chang
|19
|Nov-12
|Malaysia, Sepang
|20
|Nov-19
|Qatar, Lusail
|21
|Nov-26
|Valenciana, Valencia