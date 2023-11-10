MotoGP 2023

Round 18 – Malaysian Grand Prix

MotoGP FP1

The opening practice session got underway at Sepang for round 18 of the MotoGP World Championship this afternoon in the traditional sultry conditions that we can expect in Malaysia at this time of year.

It was hot in more ways than one for Aleix Espargaro. The Spaniard had quite a slow and soft front end lose which put him on the deck and his RS-GP machine prompty burst into flames.

Some sections of the 5543 metre circuit have been resurfaced ahead of this year’s race which has led to suggestions that the 1m57.790s all-time MotoGP lap record at the circuit set during qualiying by Jorge Martin last year would be eclipsed. The Pramac Ducati rider also holds the race lap record at 1m59.634. The track today though was described as being very green following plenty of recent heavy rain.

That didn’t stop Jorge Martin topping proceedings once again though, a 1m59.513 to the 25-year-old, besting the rest.

Alex Marquez had been quickest for the majority of the session and nearly undercut Martin once again on his final lap but it went away from the Gresini Ducati man and he had to settle for second.

Johann Zarco made it a Ducati 1-2-3 ahead of the Yamaha pairing of Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo.

Jack Miller rounded out the top ten just behind Augusto Fernandez.

Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia did not have a late time attack on fresh rubber and ranked 14th at the end of FP1.

World Superbike Champion Alvaro Bautista opened his weekend three-seconds off the benchmark pace.

MotoGP FP1 Results

J.Martin 1:59.513 A.Marquez +0.049 J.Zarco +0.401 F.Morbidelli +0.542 F.Quartararo +0.621 L.Marini +0.729 A.Espargaro +0.731 M.Bezzecchi +0.738 A.Fernandez +0.954 J.Miller +1.006 M.Oliveira +1.081 R.Fernandez +1.267 F.Di Giannantonio +1.356 F.Bagnaia +1.375 E.Bastianini +1.389 P.Espargaro +1.546 M.Marquez +1.597 B.Binder +1.665 J.Mir +1.835 M.Viñales +1.839 T.Nakagami +2.024 A.Bautista +3.003 I.Lecuona +3.780

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 BAGNAIA 389 2 MARTIN 376 3 BEZZECCHI 310 4 BINDER 249 5 ESPARGARO 198 6 ZARCO 194 7 VIÑALES 170 8 MARINI 164 9 QUARTARARO 145 10 MILLER 144 11 MARQUEZ 117 12 DI GIANNANTONIO 93 13 MORBIDELLI 84 14 MARQUEZ 81 15 OLIVEIRA 76 16 FERNANDEZ 67 17 RINS 54 18 NAKAGAMI 52 19 BASTIANINI 45 20 FERNANDEZ 40 21 PEDROSA 32 22 MIR 24 23 ESPARGARO 12 24 SAVADORI 9 25 25 FOLGER 9 26 26 BRADL 8 27 27 PIRRO 5 28 28 PETRUCCI 5 29 29 CRUTCHLOW 3 30 30 LECUONA 0

Moto2 FP1

Fermín Aldeguer 2:06.1830 Jake Dixon +0.060 Pedro Acosta +0.455 Ai Ogura +0.466 Dennis Foggia +0.565 Joe Roberts +0.577 Marcos Ramirez +0.867 Somkiat Chantra +0.964 Manuel Gonzalez +1.055 Aron Canet +1.210 Celestino Vietti +1.230 Sam Lowes +1.249 Tony Arbolino +1.266 Alonso Lopez +1.302 Filip Salac +1.391 Jeremy Alcoba +1.549 Izan Guevara +1.557 Barry Baltus +1.635 Albert Arenas +1.728 Bo Bendsneyder +1.944 Sergio Garcia +1.976 Zonta Van Den Goorbergh +2.267 Rory Skinner +2.315 Sean Kelly +2.811 Lukas Tulovic +2.812 Taiga Hada +3.014 Kohta Nozane +3.081 Darryn Binder +3.113 Alex Escrig +3.152 Mattia Casadei +3.405 H. Azman +6.042

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 ACOSTA Pedro 300.5 2 ARBOLINO Tony 237.5 3 DIXON Jake 172 4 CANET Aron 159 5 CHANTRA Somkiat 143.5 6 ALDEGUER Fermín 137 7 LOPEZ Alonso 127 8 GONZALEZ Manuel 122.5 9 SALAC Filip 108 10 OGURA Ai 106.5 11 VIETTI Celestino 106 12 GARCIA Sergio 84 13 LOWES Sam 82 14 ROBERTS Joe 72.5 15 ARENAS Albert 72 16 BALTUS Barry 48 17 ALCOBA Jeremy 42.5 18 RAMIREZ Marcos 33 19 BINDER Darryn 32 20 BENDSNEYDER Bo 30 21 FOGGIA Dennis 27 22 GUEVARA Izan 20 23 VD GOORBERGH Zonta 17 24 TULOVIC Lukas 12 25 PASINI Mattia 11 26 HADA Taiga 4.5 27 SKINNER Rory 2 28 KELLY Sean Dylan 1 29 GOMEZ Borja 0 30 NOZANE Kohta 0 31 TORRES Jordi 0 32 SURRA Alberto 0 33 TATAY Carlos 0 34 ESCRIG Alex 0 35 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo 0 36 AGIUS Senna 0 37 RATO Mattia 0 38 MINAMIMOTO Soichiro 0 39 CASADEI Mattia 0 40 DANIEL Kasma 0 41 RUIZ Yeray 0 42 SANCHIS David 0 43 BALDASSARRI Lorenzo 0

Moto3 FP1

Jaume Masia 2:12.0650 Deniz Öncü +0.435 Romano Fenati +0.515 Diogo Moreira +0.890 David Muñoz +0.893 Jose Antonio Rueda +0.977 Joel Kelso +0.979 Ayumu Sasaki +1.309 David Alonso +1.319 Xavier Artigas +1.355 Daniel Holgado +1.415 Ivan Ortola +1.503 Stefano Nepa +1.524 Matteo Bertelle +1.532 Adrian Fernandez +1.663 Filippo Farioli +1.684 Taiyo Furusato +1.786 Riccardo Rossi +1.817 Joshua Whatley +1.896 Ryusei Yamanaka +2.044 Scott Ogden +2.070 Kaito Toba +2.084 Syarifuddin Azman +2.193 Vicente Perez +2.252 Collin Veijer +2.262 David Salvador +2.269 Mario Suryo Aji +2.584 Lorenzo Fellon +2.917

Moto3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 MASIA Jaume 230 2 SASAKI Ayumu 213 3 ALONSO David 205 4 HOLGADO Daniel 205 5 ÖNCÜ Deniz 191 6 ORTOLÁ Ivan 157 7 MOREIRA Diogo 131 8 RUEDA José Antonio 111 9 VEIJER Collin 105 10 MUÑOZ David 102 11 NEPA Stefano 100 12 TOBA Kaito 97 13 YAMANAKA Ryusei 71 14 ARTIGAS Xavier 67 15 ROSSI Riccardo 66 16 FURUSATO Taiyo 56 17 SUZUKI Tatsuki 50 18 BERTELLE Matteo 42 19 KELSO Joel 40 20 SALVADOR David 31 21 FENATI Romano 30 22 OGDEN Scott 21 23 MIGNO Andrea 17 24 FERNANDEZ Adrian 12 25 FARIOLI Filippo 7 26 FELLON Lorenzo 6 27 AZMAN Syarifuddin 5 28 CARRARO Nicola Fabio 5 29 AJI Mario 4 30 WHATLEY Joshua 3 31 ALMANSA David 0 32 ADITAMA Arbi 0 33 BUASRI Tatchakorn 0 34 PEREZ Vicente 0 35 CARRASCO Ana 0 36 LUNETTA Luca 0 37 SHAHRIL Danial 0 38 DETTWILER Noah 0 39 KEANKUM Krittapat 0

Malaysian Grand Prix Schedule

Saturday

Time Class Event 1140 Moto3 FP3 1225 Moto2 FP3 1310 MotoGP FP2 1350 MotoGP Q1 1415 MotoGP Q2 1550 Moto3 Q1 1615 Moto3 Q2 1645 Moto2 Q1 1710 Moto2 Q2 1800 MotoGP Sprint

Sunday Time Class Event 1340 MotoGP WUP 1500 Moto3 Race 1615 Moto2 Race 1800 MotoGP Race

2023 MotoGP Calendar