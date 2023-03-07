Mooney VR46 Racing Team 2023

The Mooney VR46 Racing Team is set to contest their tenth season in the motorcycle world championships but 2023 will be only their second in the premier MotoGP category.

231 points achieved in their debut MotoGP season, a podium, a pole position, the title of Rookie of the Year, many placements in the Top 10 and a solid and growing finish to aim high in 2023.

A close-knit team, at work under the watchful eyes of its Team Owner, Valentino Rossi, led once again by Alessio Salucci, Team Director and Pablo Nieto, Team Manager.

A technical package of the highest level, which bears the Made in Italy signature of Ducati, the World Champion motorcycle in 2022.

Luca Marini, in his third year in MotoGP, is ready to achieve ambitious goals after an impressive pre-season together with Marco Bezzecchi who is aiming for victory right from the first race in Portugal on March 26th.

Luca Marini

“I am very satisfied with the off season, the bike is really fast and competitive and I also like the new graphics, all black. I’d say we’re close to the perfection. In Malaysia, the race pace was good, the flying lap simulation was fantastic and we are satisfied. We can fight for the Top5 every weekend, we just have to try to make the most of our potential in the first GPs. With our “spec” we are further ahead on the setting than perhaps the factory team riders who have to develop the new bikes. We have prepared at 100 per cent for this Championship even if, with the sprint race on Saturday and then the race on Sunday, we don’t know what to expect. Strategy and qualifying will be crucial: over such a short distance, many riders will be still able to fight with the soft tyre“.

Marco Bezzecchi

“I liked last season’s bike a lot, but with the all-black version we’ve put one gear more! I’m happy with the testing sessions, I feel good on the new bike and I immediately felt the difference. The connection with the gas is the clearest thing, compared to the previous bike, and then also the aerodynamic package. It will be tough with two races in the same weekend, at least at the beginning, even just understanding how to manage the body. I want to win my first race, that’s the goal. We start with a technical package that is already set up, competitive and fast. We are ready, perhaps more than the official riders, at the beginning I mean. Then they will definitely arrive, we have to take the most of it now”.

Valentino Rossi – Team Owner

“I expect a great 2023 from the Mooney VR46 Racing Team. Last year we made our debut in MotoGP after so many years in Moto3 and Moto2 and it was a fantastic season. We were fast, even though the Team was a new one. The guys did a great job, fighting for the podium and the front positions on several occasions. This continues to be our goal also for 2023. We have two very fast and more experienced riders, I hope they can make another step forward to get their first victory and conquer as many podiums as possible. Luca is in his third season in MotoGP and I expect a lot from him. He has made great steps forward in 2022, he has grown a lot and has come close to the podium several times: he deserved it. In the testing sessions he was very fast and he is competitive. Marco can do well too, in his rookie year in MotoGP, which is difficult for everyone, he was very good. He hit the podium in Assen and did many races with the fastest guys till the end. He has to continue like this and can improve to be even faster in his second year in the top class”.

Alessio Salucci – Team Director

“We are leaving behind a demanding year, but one that has given us great satisfaction and we are ready to face another season, the tenth for the Team in the Championship, the second in the MotoGP. It is a source of great pride for all of us because we have seen Luca and Marco grow over the years and today they bring our colors up, together with those of Mooney, in the Top class. The level is very high, the new racing formula it will be challenging for everyone, but I’m sure the Team will leave nothing to chance, as will do our partners, first of all Mooney and Ducati, who continue to support us to the maximum of their possibilities for achieving important goals”.

Pablo Nieto – Team Manager

“It will be perhaps the most spectacular and hard-fought MotoGP season ever: fast riders, bikes of the highest technological level and the sprint race. It will be crucial to have a close-knit Team behind you and capable of teaming up to better face all the unknowns. We have only one year of experience, but we look forward to 2023 confident that we have a solid and competitive technical package, thanks to the support of Ducati, two riders, Luca and Marco, who impressed in the season finale together with a working group, which I am very proud of“.

2023 MotoGP Calendar

March 26 – Portugal, Portimao April 2 – Argentina, Termos de Rio Honda April 16 – Americas, COTA April 30 – Spain, Jerez May 14 – France, Le Mans June 11 – Italy, Mugello June 18 – Germany, Sachsenring June 25 – Netherlands, Assen July 9 – Kazakhstan, Sokol (Subject to homologation) August 6 – Great Britain, Silverstone August 20 – Austria, Red Bull Ring September 3 – Catalunya, Catalunya September 10 – San Marino, Misano September 24 – India, Buddh (Subject to homologation) October 1 – Japan, Motegi October 15 – Indonesia, Mandalika October 22 – Australia, Phillip Island October 29 – Thailand, Chang November 12 – Malaysia, Sepang November 19 – Qatar, Lusail November 26 – Valenciana, Valencia

