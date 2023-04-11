MotoGP 2023
Round Three – COTA
Miguel Oliveira damaged the tendons in his right leg under three weeks ago at his home round at Portimao and is currently traveling to the United States with the expectation of passing a medical test on Thursday.
Miguel Oliveira
“I’m obviously excited to start the trip to the US. It was a shame for me to have missed the Argentina GP, but I’m really looking forward to start again working with the team and discover the bike again on this track. It has not been an easy track for me in the past, so I hope that this year I can start turning things around and start the weekend strong. To score points in both the Sprint and the main Race would be really nice and of course important after not being able to do anything the last three opportunities basically. So, overall, I’m very excited.”
Razlan Razali – CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team Principal
“We are looking forward to the return of Miguel, which is of course still subject to the medical check on Thursday, but we are confident that he will be cleared to race during the weekend. So, we are back to nearly full strength for the Americas Grand Prix. The COTA is a demanding track with 20 corners and a traditional track that in the past hasn’t been too friendly to the Aprilia.”
Wilco Zeelenberg – CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team Manager
“After a rainy race in Argentina, we hope we come to a sunny Texas. As we are back together with two riders, we are looking forward to this third round. Missing Miguel in the second round, was very sad for the whole team, being reduced by half. Raul did his best in the rain though, we scored two points. But now we are looking forward to have both crews there and both riders, so we are able to fight together to get good results. Austin is quite a special race track, I’d say. It’s difficult to judge what we can expect there, as both riders have never ridden the circuit with the Aprilia, so we are pretty blind going into that weekend. Also, when we arrive in Austin, it’s always a bit unsure what they have done with the track, as it’s usually quite bumpy. So, let’s see how things look when we arrive in in America. First of all, we hope that Miguel gets declared fit and that the weather is nice and dry throughout the whole weekend. Of course, it’s a long trip again, but we hope everybody is arriving safe and sound in sunny Texas.”
MotoGP Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|BEZZECCHI Marco
|ITA
|50
|2
|BAGNAIA Francesco
|ITA
|41
|3
|ZARCO Johann
|FRA
|35
|4
|MARQUEZ Alex
|SPA
|33
|5
|VIÑALES Maverick
|SPA
|32
|6
|MILLER Jack
|AUS
|25
|7
|MARTIN Jorge
|SPA
|22
|8
|BINDER Brad
|RSA
|22
|9
|MORBIDELLI Franco
|ITA
|21
|10
|QUARTARARO Fabio
|FRA
|18
|11
|MARINI Luca
|ITA
|15
|12
|RINS Alex
|SPA
|13
|13
|ESPARGARO Aleix
|SPA
|12
|14
|FERNANDEZ Augusto
|SPA
|8
|15
|NAKAGAMI Takaaki
|JPN
|7
|16
|MARQUEZ Marc
|SPA
|7
|17
|DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio
|ITA
|6
|18
|MIR Joan
|SPA
|5
|19
|OLIVEIRA Miguel
|POR
|3
|20
|FERNANDEZ Raul
|SPA
|2
COTA AEST Schedule
|Friday
|Time
|Class
|Session
|0000 (Sat)
|Moto3
|FP1
|0050 (Sat)
|Moto2
|FP1
|0145 (Sat)
|MotoGP
|FP1
|0415 (Sat)
|Moto3
|FP2
|0505 (Sat)
|Moto2
|FP2
|0600 (Sat)
|MotoGP
|FP2
|Saturday
|Time
|Class
|Session
|2340
|Moto3
|FP3
|0025 (Sun)
|Moto2
|FP3
|0110 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|FP
|0150 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|Q1
|0215 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|Q2
|0350 (Sun)
|Moto3
|Q1
|0415 (Sun)
|Moto3
|Q2
|0445 (Sun)
|Moto2
|Q1
|0510 (Sun)
|Moto2
|Q2
|0600 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|Sprint
|Sunday
|Time
|Class
|Session
|0045 (Mon)
|MotoGP
|WUP
|0200 (Mon)
|Moto3
|Race
|0315 (Mon)
|Moto2
|Race
|0500 (Mon)
|MotoGP
|Race
2023 MotoGP Calendar
|Rnd
|Date
|Location
|3
|Apr-16
|Americas, COTA
|4
|Apr-30
|Spain, Jerez
|5
|May-14
|France, Le Mans
|6
|Jun-11
|Italy, Mugello
|7
|Jun-18
|Germany, Sachsenring
|8
|Jun-25
|Netherlands, Assen
|9
|Jul-09
|Kazakhstan, Sokol (Subject to homologation)
|10
|Aug-06
|Great Britain, Silverstone
|11
|Aug-20
|Austria, Red Bull Ring
|12
|Sep-03
|Catalunya, Catalunya
|13
|Sep-10
|San Marino, Misano
|14
|Sep-24
|India, Buddh (Subject to homologation)
|15
|Oct-01
|Japan, Motegi
|16
|Oct-15
|Indonesia, Mandalika
|17
|Oct-22
|Australia, Phillip Island
|18
|Oct-29
|Thailand, Chang
|19
|Nov-12
|Malaysia, Sepang
|20
|Nov-19
|Qatar, Lusail
|21
|Nov-26
|Valenciana, Valencia