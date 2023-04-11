MotoGP 2023

Round Three – COTA

Miguel Oliveira damaged the tendons in his right leg under three weeks ago at his home round at Portimao and is currently traveling to the United States with the expectation of passing a medical test on Thursday.

Miguel Oliveira

“I’m obviously excited to start the trip to the US. It was a shame for me to have missed the Argentina GP, but I’m really looking forward to start again working with the team and discover the bike again on this track. It has not been an easy track for me in the past, so I hope that this year I can start turning things around and start the weekend strong. To score points in both the Sprint and the main Race would be really nice and of course important after not being able to do anything the last three opportunities basically. So, overall, I’m very excited.”

Razlan Razali – CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team Principal

“We are looking forward to the return of Miguel, which is of course still subject to the medical check on Thursday, but we are confident that he will be cleared to race during the weekend. So, we are back to nearly full strength for the Americas Grand Prix. The COTA is a demanding track with 20 corners and a traditional track that in the past hasn’t been too friendly to the Aprilia.”

Wilco Zeelenberg – CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team Manager

“After a rainy race in Argentina, we hope we come to a sunny Texas. As we are back together with two riders, we are looking forward to this third round. Missing Miguel in the second round, was very sad for the whole team, being reduced by half. Raul did his best in the rain though, we scored two points. But now we are looking forward to have both crews there and both riders, so we are able to fight together to get good results. Austin is quite a special race track, I’d say. It’s difficult to judge what we can expect there, as both riders have never ridden the circuit with the Aprilia, so we are pretty blind going into that weekend. Also, when we arrive in Austin, it’s always a bit unsure what they have done with the track, as it’s usually quite bumpy. So, let’s see how things look when we arrive in in America. First of all, we hope that Miguel gets declared fit and that the weather is nice and dry throughout the whole weekend. Of course, it’s a long trip again, but we hope everybody is arriving safe and sound in sunny Texas.”

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 50 2 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 41 3 ZARCO Johann FRA 35 4 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 33 5 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 32 6 MILLER Jack AUS 25 7 MARTIN Jorge SPA 22 8 BINDER Brad RSA 22 9 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 21 10 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 18 11 MARINI Luca ITA 15 12 RINS Alex SPA 13 13 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 12 14 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 8 15 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 7 16 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 7 17 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 6 18 MIR Joan SPA 5 19 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 3 20 FERNANDEZ Raul SPA 2

COTA AEST Schedule

Friday Time Class Session 0000 (Sat) Moto3 FP1 0050 (Sat) Moto2 FP1 0145 (Sat) MotoGP FP1 0415 (Sat) Moto3 FP2 0505 (Sat) Moto2 FP2 0600 (Sat) MotoGP FP2 Saturday Time Class Session 2340 Moto3 FP3 0025 (Sun) Moto2 FP3 0110 (Sun) MotoGP FP 0150 (Sun) MotoGP Q1 0215 (Sun) MotoGP Q2 0350 (Sun) Moto3 Q1 0415 (Sun) Moto3 Q2 0445 (Sun) Moto2 Q1 0510 (Sun) Moto2 Q2 0600 (Sun) MotoGP Sprint Sunday Time Class Session 0045 (Mon) MotoGP WUP 0200 (Mon) Moto3 Race 0315 (Mon) Moto2 Race 0500 (Mon) MotoGP Race

2023 MotoGP Calendar