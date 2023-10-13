MotoGP 2023

Round 15 – Indonesian Grand Prix

MotoGP FP1

The weather was fine when MotoGP riders headed out of pit-lane at Mandalika and the temperature of the new track surface was already 55-degrees Celsius. World Superbike riders had praised the new surface but this was the first time for MotoGP riders and Michelin to sample the new blacktop.

The medical reviews of the walking wounded were done and dusted, the last of which was for Marco Bezzecchi who had only arrived at Mandalika on Friday morning, he was also cleared and the whole contingent of MotoGP riders hit the circuit in FP1.

The fastest previous lap of the circuit had been set during qualifying last year by Fabio Quartararo at 1m31.07. The race lap record also belongs to Fabio Quartararo, but due to the race being wet that benchmark is a relatively slow 1m38.749.

Miguel Oliveira was the first one to go down, 15-minutes into the 45-minute session the RNF Aprilia rider slipped off at turn 11.

Marc Marquez saved a rear end slide at high speed that saw him have to get out of the throttle, stand the bike up and run off but he remained upright. Alex Marquez and Fabio Quartararo had similar moments as they started to push on a little further as the track got some rubber down.

Alex Marquez had another moment with five-minutes remaining but this one he failed to save and the Spaniard needed a little help to pick up the bike due to his three fractured ribs.

It was a great start to the weekend for Aprilia, the Noale factory FP1 1-2 on the time-sheets with Maverick Vinales leading the way until the dying seconds of the session, when Jorge Martin eclipsed both of them to top the charts with a 1m31.811.

It might have been a late decision for Marco Bezzecchi to compete, only five days after getting a plate and screws in his collarbone, but Bezz went through the second split the fastest of anyone before going down and tumbling through the gravel trap at turn 11. He walked away seemingly unhurt, fifth quickest for Bezzecchi a promising start to the weekend.

Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia sixth quickest ahead of KTM duo Jack Miller and Brad Binder.

MotoGP FP1 Resuts

J.Martin 1:31.811 M.Viñales +0.102 A.Espargaro +0.536 F.Morbidelli +0.730 M.Bezzecchi +0.741 F.Bagnaia +0.759 J.Miller +0.835 B.Binder +0.857 E.Bastianini +0.952 L.Marini +1.000 F.Di Giannantonio +1.040 F.Quartararo +1.057 T.Nakagami +1.067 M.Marquez +1.082 J.Zarco +1.290 A.Fernandez +1.328 R.Fernandez +1.437 J.Mir +1.620 M.Oliveira +1.636 A.Marquez +1.745 A.Rins +1.849 P.Espargaro +2.736

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bagnaia 319 2 Martin 316 3 Bezzecchi 265 4 Binder 201 5 Espargaro 171 6 Zarco 162 7 Viñales 139 8 Marini 135 9 Miller 125 10 Quartararo 111 11 Marquez 108 12 Morbidelli 77 13 Oliveira 69 14 Fernandez 67 15 Marquez 64 16 Di Giannantonio 53 17 Rins 47 18 Nakagami 45 19 Fernandez 36 20 Pedrosa 32 21 Bastianini 25 22 Mir 20 23 Espargaro 12 24 Savadori 9 25 25 Folger 9 26 26 Bradl 8 27 27 Pirro 5 28 28 Petrucci 5 29 29 Crutchlow 3 30 30 Lecuona 0

Moto2 FP1

Moto3 Championship leader Jauma Masia had crashed twice in Moto3 FP1 and Moto2 points leader Pedro Acosta had a high speed front end lose less than ten-minutes into his FP1 session. The 19-year-old Spaniard was lucky to walk away from that tumble, however his Red Bull KTM branded machine was very much worse for wear. The rules do not permit spare bikes for either the Moto2 or Moto3 categories so that was Acosta’s morning done only minutes after it had begun. Alonso Lopez was another faller early in the session.

Organisers red flagged the session with just under 25-minutes left in the session due to a power failure across pit-lane. Riders were sent back out on track around ten minutes later.

21-year-old Spaniard Manuul Gonzalez topped the session by just under four-tenths from Aron Canet and Jake Dixon after going well under the lap record.

Moto2 FP1 Times

M.Gonzalez 1:34.871 A.Canet +0.360 J.Dixon +0.389 S.Lowes +0.471 A.Ogura +0.513 S.Chantra +0.541 A.Arenas +0.567 F.Aldeguer +0.576 D.Foggia +0.644 T.Arbolino +0.767 J.Roberts +0.975 F.Salac +1.040 K.Nozane +1.055 B.Bendsneyder +1.074 S.Garcia +1.134 J.Alcoba +1.267 Z.Vd Goorbergh +1.298 A.Escrig +1.492 A.Lopez +1.650 I.Guevara +1.691 A.Surra +1.704 D.Binder +1.791 M.Ramirez +1.847 R.Skinner +1.884 B.Baltus +1.941 L.Baldassarri +2.210 M.Casadei +2.387 T.Hada +2.680 L.Tulovic +2.696 P.Acosta +3.47

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 ACOSTA Pedro 252 2 ARBOLINO Tony 202 3 DIXON Jake 159 4 CANET Aron 124 5 LOPEZ Alonso 119 6 CHANTRA Somkiat 114 7 SALAC Filip 108 8 VIETTI Celestino 106 9 GONZALEZ Manuel 104 10 OGURA Ai 95 11 ALDEGUER Fermín 88 12 GARCIA Sergio 76 13 LOWES Sam 74 14 ARENAS Albert 61 15 ROBERTS Joe 60 16 BALTUS Barry 48 17 ALCOBA Jeremy 33 18 BINDER Darryn 28 19 BENDSNEYDER Bo 22 20 RAMIREZ Marcos 20 21 FOGGIA Dennis 18 22 VD GOORBERGH Zonta 17

Moto3 FP1

Championship leader Jaume Masia had a small crash early in the opening 35-minute first practice session, then went down again with ten-minutes remaining. A far from auspicious start for the Spaniard.

It was a great start for Joel Kelso with a number of fast laps recorded, the young Aussie ending the first session fourth quickest.

Nobody could touch Brazilian Diogo Moreira though with the teenager almost half-a-second quicker than the rest of the field.

Moto3 FP1 Times

D. Moreira 1:40.590 D. Holgado +0.421 J. Rueda +0.630 J. Kelso +0.776 D. Öncü +0.801 A. Sasaki +0.835 M. Bertelle +0.886 I. Ortolá +0.972 X. Artigas +1.111 D. Muñoz +1.124 S. Ogden +1.137 D. Alonso +1.196 A. Fernandez +1.257 T. Furusato +1.278 R. Yamanaka +1.303 J. Masia +1.310 J. Whatley +1.339 N. Carraro +1.372 C. Veijer +1.504 K. Toba +1.849 R. Rossi +1.869 M. Aji +1.993 S. Nepa +2.059 S. Azman +2.269 A. Aditama +2.474 L. Fellon +2.648 N. Dettwiler +2.821 A. Carrasco +2.845 F. Farioli +3.599

Moto3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 MASIA Jaume 199 2 SASAKI Ayumu 193 3 HOLGADO Daniel 190 4 ALONSO David 160 5 ÖNCÜ Deniz 147 6 ORTOLÁ Ivan 145 7 MOREIRA Diogo 103 8 RUEDA José Antonio 100 9 NEPA Stefano 90 10 TOBA Kaito 87 11 MUÑOZ David 86 12 ARTIGAS Xavier 65 13 VEIJER Collin 63 14 YAMANAKA Ryusei 62 15 SUZUKI Tatsuki 50 16 ROSSI Riccardo 45 17 SALVADOR David 31 18 FENATI Romano 30 19 OGDEN Scott 21 20 BERTELLE Matteo 21 21 KELSO Joel 20 22 FURUSATO Taiyo 18

Indonesian Grand Prix Schedule

Friday Time Class Event 1100 Moto3 FP1 1150 Moto2 FP1 1245 MotoGP FP1 1515 Moto3 FP2 1605 Moto2 FP2 1700 MotoGP Practice

Saturday

Time Class Event 1140 Moto3 FP3 1225 Moto2 FP3 1310 MotoGP FP2 1350 MotoGP Q1 1450 MotoGP Q2 1550 Moto3 Q1 1615 Moto3 Q2 1645 Moto2 Q1 1710 Moto2 Q2 1800 MotoGP Sprint

Sunday Time Class Event 1340 MotoGP WUP 1500 Moto3 Race 1615 Moto2 Race 1800 MotoGP Race

2023 MotoGP Calendar