GASGAS MotoGP 2023

Ahead of the final two days of pre-season prep work at Portimao on March 11-12, GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 have pulled the covers off the RC16 race bikes that will contest the 2023 MotoGP World Championship.

The reveal party saw Pol Espargaro (31 years old, Moto2 World Champion in 2013, 52 GP podium finishes and 15 wins in two classes) and Augusto Fernandez (25, reigning Moto2 World Champion, 20 rostrums and 7 victories in Moto2) star with the crimson GASGAS RC16 and a gathering of guests, media and GASGAS fans as the crew popped the corks on their maiden MotoGP tilt.

Pit Beirer – GASGAS Motorsports Director

“When we first put that Moto3 GASGAS bike on the grid – with our fantastic partner in the Aspar Racing Team – nobody was even dreaming of a MotoGP team two years later but here we are with our new baby and our new brand. I feel we have a strong combination. You have Augusto, the young one who is world champion and is hungry, looking up to the big boys but then you have a guy like Pol coming back to the family who is a fighter and who motivates the whole team and who, of course, brings some really good MotoGP experience. I feel it is a super-strong team. It is a new direction for our friends Tech3, and in terms of the structure we combined the best of the best. We enjoy these kinds of partnerships because in the long-term they make you very successful. I feel it is an exciting time, and with these two riders and this new brand; I feel we are ready to go.”

Pol Espargaro enters his tenth year of MotoGP having sprayed premier class podium Prosecco at least once in four of the last five seasons. Pol raced a Yamaha MotoGP machine for Tech3 in 2014, 2015 and 216 before joining the Red Bull KTM squad for the following four years. Most recently Pol comes from a difficult two seasons with Repsol Honda.

Pol Espargaro – GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3

“I feel like I am coming back to my roots. With Tech3 and the new brand we have a GASGAS ‘mood’: friendly, close to people and we’re really hard workers, so I believe that if we fight and push together as a team we will be there. We will be right at the top. I think the potential is high on this bike. For sure we have a lot of work to do because the level in MotoGP right now is super-high but I think we can reach it. In Valencia for the first test I felt the DNA of the bike and when it matches your own DNA it makes you feel so good! The bike is almost ready to fight for something really great this year.”

Augusto Fernandez is the sole rookie in the division but is floating on confidence after his ’22 Moto2 title success and has shown excellent signs of adaptation to the faster and more complicated MotoGP technology in the test outings so far.

Augusto Fernandez – GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3

“Well, I’m jumping into MotoGP with this confidence of being world champion and it’s good but honestly I don’t know what to expect in terms of positions. I’m looking forward to being competitive soon and trying to be in the battle with my teammate. I think I am facing the most important year of my career but I know I need to be patient. I am discovering everything that it means to be a MotoGP rider, a factory rider. But it’s good to see how many people you have behind you and not just your team; the whole factory that is waiting for you and your results. Portugal is coming soon and I’m really looking forward to it and it’s a dream come true: my debut in MotoGP. I honestly can’t wait.”