MotoGP 2023

Round Four – Jerez

Sunday MotoGP Race

Two KTMS, one Ducati, and one hell of a race. Reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) pounced in style to deny Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) the spoils at the Gran Premio Gran Premio MotoGP Guru by Gryfyn de España, but it went right to the wire – and was far from a two-man show. Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was right up in the mix as the podium battle tested out the adage rubbing is racing, but the Australian said it himself: “I love this so much.” And so do we!

It wasn’t without a dash of chaos, drama and, for some, bad luck, however, with former points leader Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) losing that moniker as he slid out. And before the race – that counts – even got going, the first start was Red Flagged after a crash for Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Miguel Oliveira (CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team), with Bezzecchi also “involved”, or rather the rider just to the inside of both. The Portuguese rider was a completely innocent party as he got caught up on the outside, and suffered a dislocated shoulder since treated at the Medical Centre. Quartararo? For the team he was certainly innocent of anything more than racing and running out of space. For the FIM MotoGP Stewards the Frenchman deserved a Long Lap…

He was fine to restart though, and as it had been on take one, take two was another KTM show from lights out as they slotted into a 1-2, with Binder leading Miller as Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) slotting into third. Polesitter Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) lost out once again, with Bagnaia also past and into fourth, and he didn’t waste time attacking Martin either. A stylish swoop around Martin at Pedrosa corner and he was through.

It didn’t take long for Miller to decide he was heading through either, sliding down the inside of team-mate Binder at the final corner on his mission for Sunday glory. The KTMs then got the hammer down in tandem too, starting to pull away, before Binder returned the favour and Bagnaia set the fastest lap so far to start reeling them in.

Once on the scene, Bagnaia wasted no time in getting past the Aussie, putting his factory Ducati in the tiniest of gaps at Pedrosa corner to sit up the KTM and making a little contact in the process. He raised his had to apologise, Miller raised his to say pfff. Miller was then under attack from Martin as well, but snapped straight back at the final corner. That pushed the Pramac well well wide, but no contact there as he slotted back in just behind Aleix Espargaro into fifth…

One lap later, and more penalty drama. Bagnaia was forced to drop one position after that earlier contact though, and the Italian dropped anchor to let Miller back past. It was a KTM one-two once again, but Martin soon got back past Aleix Espargaro to start bothering Miller again.

Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) then crashed out from behind Martin, joining earlier faller Alex Rins (LCR Honda Castrol) as a DNF. And Bezzecchi was just about to join them, the Italian sliding out at Pedrosa, rider ok but ceding that points lead.

Back at the front, Binder was now six tenths ahead of Bagnaia, but as the final few laps dawned the Ducati was gaining, gaining and gaining. At the final corner with four to go, Pecco pounced to perfection and headed over the line with three to go in the lead. Could Binder respond?

At first it seemed like a no, but Binder dragged the speed from somewhere. He closed back in, and by the final lap it looked plausible if not likely that Binder would get close enough. By the final sector it looked like one motorcycle in the lead, and the last Lorenzo corner was coming.

The stage was set for a lunge, but Bagnaia was having none of it. The reigning Champion was incredibly strong on the brakes and shut the door to perfection, leaving Binder to have a brief look but find no way through. Split by just two tenths over the line, it was fitting it went to the wire after a stunning race.

Miller took third place and that’s now premier class podiums with three different bikes, as well as his first Sunday GP rostrum visit with KTM. Martin took fourth place and was fuming at the Australian for his move, and Aleix Espargaro completed the top five.

Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) took sixth in a close, close finish with KTM wildcard and MotoGP Legend Dani Pedrosa (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing). Pedrosa was only thousandths off but took another top ten after an incredible weekend on his return to competition.

Behind them, Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) took eighth ahead of Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu). One bit of late drama saw Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) lose out on that as a technical problem caused him a last lap DNF.

On Quartararo watch, the Frenchman was classified tenth after even more drama. He made progress, did the Long Lap but actually didn’t quite stay in the lines, and then had to do another Long Lap. So the comeback into the top ten was something to write home about. Will we see Yamaha make a statement about the penalty as they did after Assen last season? It seems a story likely to roll on.

Pecco Bagnaia – P1

“I’m really happy, sincerely. The progress we made this weekend is the best we’ve ever had. Friday I was in quite a bit of trouble with the front feeling, yesterday was better but today was unbelievable, my team did another step. I was looking at the bike yesterday and I saw something, we tried it, and everything was perfect today. We managed the tyres perfectly and finally we won in difficult conditions after two 0s. I was trying to understand if it was possible or not, and then to finish first… just want to say thanks to my team because they did an incredible job.”

Brad Binder – P2

“It’s fantastic to finish a main race again! The last two I messed up! So happy to have got a solid podium, it was nice to be out front and lead the race. I kept seeing a little gap and thought I got the job done and said I had better make sure I don’t mess up the edge of my tyre, but I think I cooked it with three or four to go. It is what it is, last lap I managed my quickest lap of the race trying to get past Pecco. Hats off to him, he did a fantastic job today and he got me in the end. Huge thanks to my team and to everybody for all the support and we try again next time.”

Jack Miller – P3

“I had to work for that one! It was a long race and again today with the red flag I had to come back and regroup and do the same again but we got away to a good start. I was suffering a little bit there, as I assume most of the boys were with the right hand edge on the front, especially in the faster corners. I don’t know what happened, but I started putting in really fast laps near the end of the race. I was thinking that was a good lap but I wasn’t closing them down so I knew they were doing the same! Brad rode awesome, Pecco rode awesome. Some nice clean fun racing. Super happy to be a part of it and of course stoked to be up here on the podium with KTM for the first time. It’s an amazing feeling. A lot of us people doubted us at the beginning of this one but we are here already and hopefully we can stay.”

A little more on silencing those critics:

“I’m having a ball. I love this stuff, I love it so much. A lot of guys in this championship sit there and complain about the bike they’re on, how other bikes are better, and so on. If you really want it, go out and do it. It’s not hard. I wasn’t going to stick around where I was, I wasn’t feeling comfortable there and I wanted a new challenge. It’s called taking a risk on yourself, people in business do it all the time. If you trust in yourself enough, yeah it can come back to bite you on the arse, but I trust myself enough, and my ability and the people around me I have working with me. We took a risk and it feels mega when it comes off. I can’t thank first and foremost KTM for giving me this opportunity enough, and thank you to the people who doubt us. I love it. To be back on the podium, not just me but both bikes on the podium after so many riders last year were sitting there complaining how bad this bike was… Ha. Where is it now?”

MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 39m29.085 2 Brad BINDER KTM +0.221 3 Jack MILLER KTM +1.119 4 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +1.942 5 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +4.760 6 Luca MARINI DUCATI +6.329 7 Dani PEDROSA KTM +6.371 8 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI +14.952 9 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +15.692 10 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +15.846 11 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +17.209 12 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +17.911 13 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM +19.010 14 Stefan BRADL HONDA +27.294 15 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA +36.371 16 Iker LECUONA HONDA +36.753 17 Jonas FOLGER KTM +47.146 Not Classified DNF Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA 1 lap DNF Johann ZARCO DUCATI 8 laps DNF Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI 8 laps DNF Alex RINS HONDA 22 laps DNF Joan MIR HONDA 23 laps

Next stop Le Mans

With the Championship plot ever-changing in MotoGP, there’s no telling what the next chapter holds as the paddock moves to the SHARK Grand Prix de France on the 12th – 14th of May. It’s no ordinary race weekend either: it’s the 1000th Grand Prix in history. Home heroes Quartararo and Zarco may have had different ideas of how they’d want to arrive into the weekend, but anything can happen – we’ve already had 10 riders on the GP podium this season and they’re both among them. It’s a date with destiny and history, and you don’t want to miss it!

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Bike Points 1 Francesco Bagnaia IT Ducati 87 2 Marco Bezzecchi IT Ducati 65 3 Brad Binder ZA KTM 62 4 JackMiller AU KTM 49 5 Maverick Viñales ES Aprilia 48 6 Luca Marini IT Ducati 48 7 Jorge Martin ES Ducati 48 8 Alex Rins ES Honda 47 9 Johann Zarco FR Ducati 46 10 Alex Marquez ES Ducati 41 11 Fabio Quartararo FR Yamaha 40 12 Franco Morbidelli IT Yamaha 34 13 Aleix Espargaro ES Aprilia 29 14 Miguel Oliveira PT Aprilia 21 15 Fabio Di Giannantonio IT Ducati 17 16 Augusto Fernandez ES KTM 17 17 Takaaki Nakagami JP Honda 14 18 Dani Pedrosa ES KTM 13 19 Marc Marquez ES Honda 7 20 JoanMir ES Honda 5 21 Michele Pirro IT Ducati 5 22 Jonas Folger DE KTM 4 23 Raul Fernandez ES Aprilia 3 24 StefanBradl DE Honda 2 25 IkerLecuona ES Honda 0

Moto2 Race

Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) smashed it out the park in Spain, with th Brit back on top for the first time since Emilia-Romagna 2021. No one had an answer for the Brit’s stunning pace, with the number 22 pulling away once in the lead and coming home with time for a huge wheelie over the line. Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) came home in second after initially leading the way, now equal with Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) on points at the top of the Championship, with Alonso Lopez (CAG Speed Up) back on the podium in third.

After getting the holeshot into Turn 1 to get ahead of Lowes, Acosta led the field around most of the first lap until the Brit pounced at the final corner. Arbolino made a lightning start from P10 too, and the Italian was battling Lopez for P3 on the opening lap.

Back-to-back fastest laps of the race saw Lowes pull 0.4s clear of Acosta, who in turn had 1.1s in hand over Lopez. Arbolino was getting beaten up a bit after a good start though, the title chaser embroiled in a battle with Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), Filip Salač (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2) and Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40).

By 14 laps to go, Lowes had stretched his lead out to 0.8s. The top two were in a league of their own at this stage, with Lopez 2.2s off Acosta’s rear wheel. With 11 to go, the leader’s gap was up to 1.7s as Lowes got the hammer down, with Acosta still pulling clear of third place Lopez. Ogura was leading the P4 battle with Arbolino tucked right in behind the Japanese star, before Turn 1 on Lap 13 saw Ogura crash out after very, very slight contact with Arbolino’s rear wheel.

Lap 16 of 21 passed by as Lowes continued to stretch his advantage out over Acosta. With five laps left, 2.3s was Lowes’ margin for error, with Lopez holding off Arbolino for the final podium spot by just over a second. And heading onto the final lap, 2.9s was the gap. Lowes managed to bring his Triumph Kalex machine home for a pitch-perfect Spanish GP victory, as Acosta claimed P2 on home turf to bring himself level on points at the top of the overall standings. Lopez managed to hold off Arbolino by half a second to grab his second rostrum of the season.

Arbolino finished P4 from 10th on the grid, he’s now tied on points with Acosta at the summit of the Championship table. Canet picks up a valuable P5 from a P12 grid slot, ahead of Jake Dixon (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2), Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), Albert Arenas (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Salač and Fermin Aldeguer (CAG SpeedUp) in the top 10.

Late call up for the LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna team Senna Agius crossed the line in 21st place.

Senna Agius – P21

“I’m struggling to smile about finishing the race this way because I didn’t really have anything in the beginning, nor in the end. I didn’t have a big drop, I was just not having much speed out there and I was on the limit right from the beginning. Anyway, I just have to learn from it, coming from a different championship to this one comes with a lot of differences and I just tried to handle everything as best and as quickly as possible. I now have a bit more experience in order to do a better job in this paddock next time. I’ll go back to CVE next week and hope to do a good job there and see what the future holds. This weekend, I learned how to handle all the emotions and keep calm on a track that is not my favorite one. A big thanks to Jürgen and the whole INTACT GP Team for allowing me to replace Darryn this weekend. I wish him all the best in the next GP.”

Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Sam LOWES KALEX 35m45.107 2 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX +2.841 3 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO +9.618 4 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX +10.163 5 Aron CANET KALEX +11.056 6 Jake DIXON KALEX +11.923 7 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX +12.586 8 Albert ARENAS KALEX +14.948 9 Filip SALAC KALEX +16.470 10 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO +18.550 11 Sergio GARCIA KALEX +22.134 12 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX +22.817 13 Barry BALTUS KALEX +23.080 14 Joe ROBERTS KALEX +25.110 15 Lukas TULOVIC KALEX +26.709 16 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX +26.922 17 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX +28.568 18 Dennis FOGGIA KALEX +30.384 19 Borja GOMEZ KALEX +33.223 20 Marcos RAMIREZ FORWARD +36.775 21 Senna AGIUS KALEX +36.812 22 Izan GUEVARA KALEX +37.151 23 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX +39.637 24 Rory SKINNER KALEX +39.786 25 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA KALEX +1m02.572 26 Soichiro MINAMIMOTO KALEX +1m03.282 Not Classified DNF Ai OGURA KALEX 9 laps DNF Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX 14 laps DNF Celestino VIETTI KALEX 20 laps

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 74 2 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 74 3 CANET Aron SPA 52 4 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 45 5 LOWES Sam GBR 43 6 SALAC Filip CZE 40 7 DIXON Jake GBR 36 8 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 29 9 ARENAS Albert SPA 27 10 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 26 11 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 20 12 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 19 13 GARCIA Sergio SPA 17 14 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 16 15 VIETTI Celestino ITA 15 16 BINDER Darryn RSA 10 17 BALTUS Barry BEL 7 18 ROBERTS Joe USA 6 19 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 2 20 OGURA Ai JPN 1 21 TULOVIC Lukas GER 1 22 TORRES Jordi SPA 0

Moto3 Race

Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) has done it again! After taking a maiden win at the Americas GP, the Spaniard doubled down on home turf with another impressive charge to win the Gran Premio MotoGP Guru by Gryfyn de España. It went to the wire in another Moto3 classic at Jerez, with Ortola followed home by some close company from rookie David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar), the first Colombian to take a podium in Grand Prix racing, and veteran home hero Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing).

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) took the holeshot off the line and fended off attacks from an eager-starting Ortola, but Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Ryusei Yamanaka (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar) soon joined the fight. The front two of Holgado and Ortola began to break away at the front, however, with Öncü next up before Masia made his way past in style at Turn 11 to get on the chase. Yamanaka joined him and the two reeled in the leaders before heartbreak for the Japanese rider as he suffered a technical issue, forced to drop back.

It then became a six-bike battle for victory as Xavier Artigas (CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP) joined the fray, followed by Alonso and fellow rookie Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) into the mix.

By six to go, Masia decided it was his turn to lead his home Grand Prix, taking over from Holgado at the front. The second group, by now including Öncü as well as Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) and Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing), was on the scene, creating a nine-rider battle for Spanish Grand Prix victory. The race was on!

The order continued to change from corner to corner, but it was Masia leading over the line as the last lap got underway with Alonso in 2nd, Ortola 3rd, Sasaki 4th, and Holgado 5th. But in the course of two corners, Masia dropped from the lead to 4th place as the group barrelled into the final sector. Into the stunning final Jorge Lorenzo corner, Ortola was back in front after a stunning move for the front, and he held off the shuffle behind as he gassed it to the line for a second win in two.

Alonso brought home his first Grand Prix podium in only his sixth race, with Masia able to snap back at Sasaki to take the final podium spot. Still, after incredible speed but some high profile crashes so far in 2023, fourth is some precious points. Rueda rounded out the top 5 after an impressive display on home soi, with Holgado dropping down to 6th place on the final lap. Still, he retains the points lead.

Suzuki takes eighth after fading slightly late on, but the Japanese rider is also still recovering from his crash last time out. Polesitter Öncü, after getting a Long Lap penalty in the last couple of laps for exceeding track limits, didn’t do it in time and therefore got a 3-second penalty, classified ninth. Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) completed the top ten after a tougher weekend for the Brazilian, just ahead of Romano Fenati (Rivacold Snipers Team) and Scott Ogden (VisionTrack Racing Team).

Joel Kelso was returning from injury and battled through the pain this weekend but unfortunately was not rewarded with any points. Kelso was as high as tenth early on in the race but had drifted back to 18th by the flag.

Joel Kelso

“Points would have been nice, but it was a relief to get through the race with the pain I was in. I’m really looking forward to coming back stronger for the French GP….Thanks for the support!”

Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM 33m57.506 2 David ALONSO GASGAS +0.034 3 Jaume MASIA HONDA +0.215 4 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA +0.422 5 José Antonio RUEDA KTM +0.549 6 Daniel HOLGADO KTM +0.640 7 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO +0.738 8 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA +1.991 9 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +3.862 10 Diogo MOREIRA KTM +4.397 11 Romano FENATI HONDA +4.412 12 Scott OGDEN HONDA +4.722 13 Matteo BERTELLE HONDA +10.012 14 Filippo FARIOLI KTM +11.335 15 Stefano NEPA KTM +11.613 16 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA +14.667 17 Andrea MIGNO KTM +16.525 18 Joel KELSO CFMOTO +26.905 19 Mario AJI HONDA +30.347 20 David ALMANSA HUSQVARNA +33.542 21 Syarifuddin AZMAN KTM +33.578 22 Ana CARRASCO KTM +33.671 23 Collin VEIJER HUSQVARNA +35.488 24 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA +35.734 25 Ryusei YAMANAKA GASGAS +1 lap Not Classified DNF 27 Kaito TOBA HONDA 5 laps DNF 54 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA 11 laps DNF 38 David SALVADOR KTM 14 laps

Moto3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 59 2 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 55 3 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 50 4 MASIA Jaume SPA 47 5 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 41 6 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 35 7 ALONSO David COL 30 8 RUEDA José Antonio SPA 30 9 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 23 10 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 23 11 MUÑOZ David SPA 20 12 NEPA Stefano ITA 20 13 TOBA Kaito JPN 19 14 SALVADOR David SPA 18 15 OGDEN Scott GBR 17 16 MIGNO Andrea ITA 16 17 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 14 18 FENATI Romano ITA 8 19 KELSO Joel AUS 7 20 BERTELLE Matteo ITA 7 21 VEIJER Collin NED 7 22 AZMAN Syarifuddin MAL 5

