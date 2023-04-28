MotoGP 2023

Round Four – Jerez

Friday Practice

MotoGP Friday Quotes from Jerez

Aleix Espargaro – P1

“The flying lap this afternoon almost surprised me, I’ll be honest. With this heat and with a less than perfect level of grip, similar to what we had in Argentina, it seems that the Aprilias are able to fully exploit the situation. This does not mean that it’s easy. To the contrary! In any case, I am rather satisfied, also because I think that we are among the best if not the best in terms of pace. We are off on the right foot for this weekend here in Jerez”.

Maverick Vinales – P2

“This afternoon the situation was not at all easy, so dropping below 1’37 is extremely positive. In sector 4, I have always been rather fast. This year I improved my times a lot in the first and third sector because the bike allows it. We knew that we could be fast and what we had been lacking until now was setting up the perfect weekend. Now we need to focus on qualifying because starting from the front is fundamental. The feelings are good and we’ll definitely be able to have our say”.

Jack Miller – P5

“Pretty solid way to start our weekend here in Jerez. We managed to bank a heap of decent consistent laps this afternoon which I’m really happy with, I still feel like we’ve got a bit left in the bag for tomorrow and I’m looking forward to it as always.”

Miguel Oliverira – P7

“Practice one was a little bit disappointing at the end, because we had a little issue with the front brake and could not make the time attack towards the end. We knew it was a good chance in terms of temperature and the wind conditions to attack, but it was not ideal. However, we made the most out of Practice two, we did a good job and all the Aprilia were very competitive. It’s good that we can look to the other garage and try. Even if the bikes are completely different, we can at least choose a direction to try for tomorrow. We always follow our way but it’s nice when we have a performance which is very close to the factory guys inside the Q2, and it gives us a little more room to breathe tomorrow and do a good job.”

Alex Marquez – P8

“It was a good first day: I felt immediately good in the morning, even though we had changed something in the set-up compared to Austin. I adjusted well immediately, while in the afternoon we focused on our race pace with high temperatures. We also managed to get into Q2, so we earned our paycheck today. Now let’s work on some fine-tuning in order to be even closer to the front tomorrow.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P9

“We’ve struggled with the rear grip in the afternoon; we didn’t have the same feeling as in the morning. Overall, I’m pleased with the job done as we already are in Q2, and we’ve been fast. Our strategy is to make the most of the weekend because I want to do a good result”.

Luca Marini – P10

“Not a perfect day with a standings with very minimal gaps. I was strong in the first free practice and I didn’t want to risk another tire in the afternoon for a second time attack. I was lucky. I didn’t feel very well with the medium on the rear, which here is the tire for the race, because the bike had no grip, it slipped and didn’t turn as I wanted. This is the aspect on which we need to work most for tomorrow. All the Teams, especially the Factory ones, have a lot of data from the test riders who were here a few weeks ago, so the level is incredibly high. In any case, I’m happy because, even without being perfect, we’re in Q2. Tomorrow qualifying will be crucial.”

Brad Binder – P11

“I’m feeling good on the bike. Today was a good day overall but practice 2 had a few mishaps that meant I couldn’t put in a fast lap to land a spot in Q2 tomorrow. We know we’ve got the speed to get the job done.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P12

“I wasn’t perfect this morning, I struggled a bit. I didn’t feel comfortable in braking and I wasn’t fast. Instead, in the afternoon session we made a big step forward. I had great pace with the used tires, both medium and soft, but a technical problem made everything more complicated. For the time attack, I was unable to be to the track with bike 1, my favourite. I used bike 2 which was set up very similar to the first session and I wasn’t able to hit the Q2. I’m not far from the top guys, but tomorrow I’ll be forced to go through the Q1.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P13

“We are still looking for a good bike setup that will allow me to feel better with the front. Today I repeated my performance from last year, but in the meantime, lap times and our rivals have improved. I have confidence in my team and know we can take a step forward tomorrow. Q1 will definitely not be easy as many fast riders will be competing for the top two spots, but I am confident that I can do well.”

Raul Fernandez – P14

“It was really fun today in Jerez. Practice one was super difficult for me, because it was my first time here at my home Grand Prix in the MotoGP class. For Practice two, we collected some good information, we did a good job and I enjoyed it a lot on the bike. I just need to understand more on how to use the soft tyre the best, it was a bit complicated for me in these last two or three turns and I need to understand more on the bike. But I am really happy, the pace is good and the team helped me in both sessions and we improved a lot. I am very motivated for tomorrow and I believe we can do a good job.”

Alex Rins – P15

“The crash was a shame because I was fast during that lap, and we could have done a nice job. I still am getting used to this bike; we need to learn and keep improving. My strategy is always the same: work, learn and do my best”.

Fabio Quartararo – P16

“I had many problems. We have to figure out why we were not on par today. Hopefully we will find a solution for tomorrow and make a great qualifying. This morning – apart from the feeling with the soft front tyre, which was bad for us – my overall feeling was not so bad, but I was being more careful. This afternoon, we tried all the tyre options and stayed with the medium front – which for me will be the best tyre for the race – but we didn’t find many positive improvements. We will try to turn it around, and we’ll do our best tomorrow.”

Franco Morbidelli – P17

“Today, we were able to make nice improvements from the morning to the afternoon. This means that the team worked very well to give me a better feeling. The problem is that we are suffering quite a bit with the new tyre, and with the hot temperatures we suffer even more. That’s tough, but I want to stay positive. I want to focus on the good energy from the improvements the team made today and the decent pace we had in the afternoon.”

Joan Mir – P18

“It was not the best day today honestly, it was very complicated. We had two crashes today, one at Turn Five and one at Turn Six – the second one was a bit bigger but we are OK. When temperatures are high like this it makes everything more complicated, every point in the lap is more critical. Our feeling in the morning was not too bad but it looks like the race will be quite hot so we need to work to prepare the bike and ourselves for these conditions.”

Fabio DiGiannantonio – P19

“The bad thing is that we’re still having the same old problems, the good one is that we found something to work on to improve tomorrow, and we’ll do our best to achieve that. We’ll have to go through Q1, but we’ll have time during FP3 to continue working in the same direction as the second Free Practice session, and once again focused on the front-end.”

Stefan Bradl – P20

“We had a decent opening day here in Jerez, a track I am familiar with after many tests here. Today we tried a few items, as is our job as the Test Team, and we were able to work well while improving our speed. The temperature this weekend is going to make things a bit more complicated because it changes the track condition quite a lot, but we keep on working and adapting. The target for tomorrow is to make another step and get closer once more to the front.”

Enea Bastianini – P21

“It was a challenging day, but I expected it given my condition. Tomorrow morning the goal is to get on track for Free Practice and see if I can continue with qualifying and then the Sprint in the afternoon. In any case, I had fun and enjoyed being back on my bike. Even though I’m still not 100%, it was a great feeling.”

Augusto Fernandez – P22

“It was not an easy start to my Spanish Grand Prix. This morning, I struggled to find the feelings on both the bike and the track. In Practice 2, we made a huge step and I gained a lot in confidence. I was able to be more consistent and I think that we can do a good job tomorrow.”

Jonas Folger – P23

“I am happy with the progress we made today. The feelings on the bike were even better than in Austin, and this is something that I am happy about. During testing, I always struggled with soft tyres and today was really the first time that I felt I could really take the maximum out of the tyres. In Practice 2, I was following other guys and I was able to stick with them, learn from them, and I also figured out things on the track by myself, so I am happy. Thank you to my team for the job today, I look forward to tomorrow.”

Iker Lecuona – P24

“What a day! It is incredible to come back to MotoGP and with a team like the Repsol Honda Team, it has been a real pleasure to work with all of them. The crash today at Turn 13 was frustrating, finally I am a racer and I always want to be faster! We understood why we crashed and already for tomorrow the team have suggested a few things to improve the bike and try some things. I am quite close to Bradl considering our circumstances and this is something we have to focus on and be positive about.”

MotoGP Friday Practice Report

Aprilia Racing made it a Friday to remember at the Gran Premio MotoGP Guru by Gryfyn de España, with Aleix Espargaro heading team-mate Maverick Viñales on the combined timesheets by just 0.002.

Stealing some serious headline though was the rider in third: wildcard and MotoGP Legend Dani Pedrosa (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing). It was a stunning return to action for the number 26 as he topped P1 and remained the third quickest overall by the close of play.

The morning saw Pedrosa quickest in the final few minutes before other fast laps started to fly in, but the Little Samurai struck back with a 1:36.770. Only two faster laps would come in by the end play, and from only one machine: the Aprilia. Somewhat dampening the fairy-tale for Pedrosa, Aleix Espargaro and Viñales instead add another chapter to that of Aprilia after a tougher run of late despite some seriously threatening speed from one of the big story-makers of the last couple of seasons.

With track temperatures soaring in the afternoon, the track became much slicker than the morning and the pressure was on for the fastest motorcycle racers in the world to book their place in Qualifying 2. As ever, the opening stages of P2 were used for fine-tuning race pace, and it wasn’t until the end of the session that we saw the soft rubber go in for the riders to put the hammer down for their final time attacks.

One bit of drama saw Iker Lecuona (Repsol Honda Team) crash out with 36 minutes remaining, seeing the red flags come out as the air fence needed repairing – rider ok. As the green flag dropped though, it was crunch time to secure an automatic place in Q2.

Miguel Oliveira (CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team) was the first to improve in the latter stages with a minute and a half remaining, as the Portuguese rider slotted himself into P4, with Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) following closely and putting himself into P5.

A flying lap from Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) came in just after, putting the Aussie into P3 and bumping Oliveria and Marquez back down the order. But then, the two factory Aprilias were locked together and came flying over the line to reshuffle the order once again, taking over on top in the session and overall on Friday.

Still, Pedrosa’s P1 best and Jorge Martin’s (Prima Pramac Racing) morning effort see them slot into third and fourth, just ahead of Miller. Next up it’s Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) ahead of Oliveira and Alex Marquez, with a really good day at the office for Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) seeing the Japanese rider take ninth. First time podium finisher last time out, Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), completes the top ten and automatic entrants to Q2… leaving some huge names looking for a way through Q1!

With only two Q2 spots up for grabs, a bunch of big hitters in Q1 sets the stage perfectly for a dramatic morning on Saturday. One of those will be defending champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) who crossed the line with just over a minute left of P2, but despite setting a personal best the Ducati top dog didn’t have enough in the tank for Qualifying 2, and finished the day in 13th place. The Italian did get one more bite at the cherry but a yellow flag in sector 2 halted the progress for the number 1.

Marco Bezzecchi suffered different drama as his Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati went up in smoke with 25 minutes to go, forcing the Championship leader pull to the side of Dani Pedrosa corner and make his way back to the pitlane. Having jumped onto his 2nd bike, the Italian pushed on but it wasn’t enough and he only managed 12th.

Americas GP victor Alex Rins (LCR Honda Castrol) also suffered misfortune at Pedrosa corner, as the Spaniard went down and out of the session with 4 minutes to go. Placed down in 15th, the Honda rider will have to fight Bagnaia and Bezzecchi in Q1, as well as 2021 Champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) after a tough day at the office for the Frenchman.

Another slightly awkward Q1 appearance from a multiple Grand Prix winner is that of Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) as the South African ended the Day in P11… and Pedrosa stole some of the thunder. Having won the Tissot Sprint in Argentina from P15 on the grid, however, and taken his first ever Grand Prix in Moto3 at this very track… and from the very back, the number 33 will likely have plenty to bring to the race once the lights go out regardless.

Friday’s action served as the perfect appetiser to competitive action in Jerez. The stage is set for Qualifying and the Tissot Sprint on Saturday afternoon

MotoGP Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A.Espargaro APRILIA 1m36.708 2 M.Viñales APRILIA +0.002 3 D.Pedrosa KTM +0.062 4 J.Martin DUCATI +0.096 5 J.Miller KTM +0.127 6 J.Zarco DUCATI +0.188 7 M.Oliveira APRILIA +0.248 8 A.Marquez DUCATI +0.333 9 T.Nakagami HONDA +0.336 10 L.Marini DUCATI +0.345 11 B.Binder KTM +0.389 12 M.Bezzecchi DUCATI +0.466 13 F.Bagnaia DUCATI +0.525 14 R.Fernandez APRILIA +0.695 15 A.Rins HONDA +0.779 16 F.Quartararo YAMAHA +0.797 17 F.Morbidelli YAMAHA +0.992 18 J.Mir HONDA +1.142 19 F.Di Giannanto DUCATI +1.152 20 S.Bradl HONDA +1.165 21 E.Bastianini DUCATI +1.277 22 A.Fernandez KTM +1.570 23 J.Folger KTM +1.990 24 I.Lecuona HONDA +2.566

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 50 2 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 41 3 ZARCO Johann FRA 35 4 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 33 5 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 32 6 MILLER Jack AUS 25 7 MARTIN Jorge SPA 22 8 BINDER Brad RSA 22 9 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 21 10 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 18 11 MARINI Luca ITA 15 12 RINS Alex SPA 13 13 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 12 14 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 8 15 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 7 16 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 7 17 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 6 18 MIR Joan SPA 5 19 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 3 20 FERNANDEZ Raul SPA 2

Moto2 Friday Practice

Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) was the fastest rider on Friday in Jerez, pulling out two tenths ahead of Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) and Alonso Lopez (CAG SpeedUp) on a hot Day 1. Nearly the entire field set their best laps in the morning as the temperatures rose in the afternoon.

Americas GP winner Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) is fourth, just 0.008 behind Lopez and after having topped P2, whereas Texan sparring partner and Championship leader Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) ended the day in tenth.

Between Acosta and Arbolino there are some familiar fast faces: Jake Dixon (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar) in fifth, Albert Arenas (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in sixth, Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) in seventh and Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) – with Barry Baltus ( Fieten Olie Racing GP) impressing in ninth.

Aussie wildcard Senna Agius was a last minute call up to replace Darryn Binder on the Intact Husqvarna and used the opening day to get comfortable on the machine before really getting his head down tomorrow.

Senna Agius – P29

“By the end of the day I felt like I adjusted to everything.. Ready to make a good jump tomorrow.”

Moto2 Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap 1 S.Lowes KALEX 1m41.170 2 S.Chantra KALEX +0.230 3 A.Lopez BOSCOSCURO +0.319 4 P.Acosta KALEX +0.327 5 J.Dixon KALEX +0.464 6 A.Arenas KALEX +0.737 7 C.Vietti KALEX +0.793 8 A.Canet KALEX +0.848 9 B.Baltus KALEX +0.921 10 T.Arbolino KALEX +0.930 11 F.Salac KALEX +0.943 12 J.Roberts KALEX +0.970 13 A.Ogura KALEX +0.990 14 F.Aldeguer BOSCOSCURO +0.995 15 M.Gonzalez KALEX +1.260 16 S.Garcia KALEX +1.284 17 J.Alcoba KALEX +1.317 18 D.Foggia KALEX +1.385 19 Z.Vd Goorberg KALEX +1.449 20 L.Tulovic KALEX +1.695 21 B.Bendsneyde KALEX +1.767 22 M.Ramirez FORWARD +1.854 23 I.Guevara KALEX +2.016 24 B.Gomez KALEX +2.086 25 R.Skinner KALEX +2.097 26 S.Kelly KALEX +2.151 27 L.Dalla Porta KALEX +2.197 28 A.Escrig FORWARD +2.362 29 S. Agius KALEX +2.418 30 S. Minamimoto KALEX +3.761

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 41 2 CANET Aron SPA 33 3 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 29 4 DIXON Jake GBR 26 5 SALAC Filip CZE 22 6 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 20 7 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 16 8 LOWES Sam GBR 15 9 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 15 10 ARENAS Albert SPA 15 11 GARCIA Sergio SPA 12 12 BINDER Darryn RSA 10 13 VIETTI Celestino ITA 8 14 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 6 15 BALTUS Barry BEL 4 16 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 4 17 ROBERTS Joe USA 4 18 TORRES Jordi SPA 0 19 GOMEZ Borja SPA 0 20 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 0 21 VD GOORBERGH Zonta NED 0 22 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 0

Moto3 Friday Practice

A veteran duo topped the timesheets on Day 1 in Jerez, but it was Turkish rider Deniz Öncü with the best hand of all. The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider ended Friday action in Andalucia a whopping four tenths clear of the rest, with Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) first on the chase in second. Sophomore sensation and Championship leader Dani Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) took third.

Those three laps were all set in P1 as temperatures soared in the afternoon, but veteran Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) ends the day in fourth thanks to his P2 best. Rookie Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was back at the sharp end on more familiar turf in fifth, ahead of COTA winner Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team).

Fellow Americas GP podium finisher Xavier Artigas (CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP) is next up, ahead of replacement rider Andrea Migno (CIP Green Power), rookie Filippo Farioli (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and, in 10th looking for more, title challenger Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI), who is equal with Holgado on points.

Joel Kelso marked his return from injury with the 22nd quickest time on Friday, 1.763-seconds away from P1.

Moto3 Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D.Öncü KTM 1m46.173 2 J.Masia HONDA +0.408 3 D.Holgado KTM +0.529 4 A.Sasaki HUSQVARNA +0.744 5 J.Rueda KTM +0.746 6 I.Ortolá KTM +0.806 7 X.Artigas CFMOTO +0.811 8 A.Migno KTM +0.827 9 F.Farioli KTM +0.896 10 D.Moreira KTM +0.902 11 K.Toba HONDA +0.905 12 D.Alonso GASGAS +0.929 13 T.Suzuki HONDA +0.947 14 M.Bertelle HONDA +1.028 15 R.Yamanaka GASGAS +1.038 16 D.Muñoz KTM +1.063 17 S.Nepa KTM +1.067 18 S.Ogden HONDA +1.092 19 R.Fenati HONDA +1.179 20 R.Rossi HONDA +1.321 21 C.Veijer HUSQVARNA +1.726 22 J.Kelso CFMOTO +1.763 23 S.Azman KTM +1.901 24 D.Salvador KTM +1.921 25 D.Almansa HUSQVARNA +2.194 26 T.Furusato HONDA +2.343 27 M.Aji HONDA +2.495 28 A.Carrasco KTM +2.872 29 J.Whatley HONDA +2.886

Moto3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 38 2 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 36 3 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 27 4 MUÑOZ David SPA 20 5 NEPA Stefano ITA 19 6 MIGNO Andrea ITA 16 7 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 16 8 TOBA Kaito JPN 14 9 RUEDA José Antonio SPA 13 10 MASIA Jaume SPA 11 11 OGDEN Scott GBR 11 12 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 10 13 SALVADOR David SPA 9 14 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 7 15 KELSO Joel AUS 7 16 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 6 17 AZMAN Syarifuddin MAL 5 18 BERTELLE Matteo ITA 4 19 VEIJER Collin NED 4 20 FENATI Romano ITA 3 21 ALONSO David COL 2 22 WHATLEY Joshua GBR 1

2023 Jerez MotoGP Weekend Schedule

Times in AEST

Saturday

Time Class Event 1640 Moto3 FP3 1725 Moto2 FP3 1810 MotoGP FP 1850 MotoGP Q1 1915 MotoGP Q2 2050 Moto3 Q1 2115 Moto3 Q2 2145 Moto2 Q1 2210 Moto2 Q2 2300 Motogp Sprint

Sunday Time Class Event 1845 Moto3 WUP 1900 Moto2 WUP 2000 MotoGP WUP 2100 Moto3 Race 2300 Moto2 Race 0010 (Mon) MotoGP Race

2023 MotoGP Calendar