MotoGP 2023

Round One – Portimao

Alex Marquez has impressed during pre-season testing but the 26-year-old Spaniard is now eager to start season 2023 on the right footing come Saturday, when the first MotoGP Sprint Race of the new look season gets underway.

While Portimao signals the season start, only a week later MotoGP will race at Termas de Rio Hondo as the championship springs into 2023 with back to back contests.

Alex Marquez has always finished in the top ten in Portugal since his premier class debut (his best result was a fourth place in 2021), while his last highlight in Argentina came in 2019, with a podium in the Moto2 class.

Alex Marquez

“Time to begin finally! We’re coming from a few days of very positive testing and I’m eager to test myself at the track.

“I would have loved a few more days to get to know the Ducati better, but we’re at a good point already and the first three-four races of the season will be key to find the right feelings ahead of the season.

“There’s a sprint race to discover, so we’ll dive into these first two weekends with renewed confidence.”

Portimao MotoGP Schedule

AEDT

Time Class Event Friday 2000 Moto3 FP1 2050 Moto2 FP1 2145 MotoGP FP1 0015 (Sat) Moto3 FP2 0105 (Sat) Moto2 FP2 0200 (Sat) MotoGP FP2 Saturday 1940 Moto3 FP3 2025 Moto2 FP3 2110 MotoGP FP 2150 MotoGP Q1 2215 MotoGP Q2 2350 Moto3 Q1 0015 (Sun) Moto3 Q2 0045 (Sun) Moto2 Q1 0110 (Sun) Moto2 Q2 0200 (Sun) MotoGP Sprint Race Sunday 1945 MotoGP WUP 2100 Moto3 RACE 2215 Moto2 RACE 0000 (Mon) MotoGP RACE

2023 MotoGP Calendar

Rnd Date Location 1 Mar-26 Portugal, Portimao 2 Apr-02 Argentina, Termos de Rio Honda 3 Apr-16 Americas, COTA 4 Apr-30 Spain, Jerez 5 May-14 France, Le Mans 6 Jun-11 Italy, Mugello 7 Jun-18 Germany, Sachsenring 8 Jun-25 Netherlands, Assen 9 Jul-09 Kazakhstan, Sokol (Subject to homologation) 10 Aug-06 Great Britain, Silverstone 11 Aug-20 Austria, Red Bull Ring 12 Sep-03 Catalunya, Catalunya 13 Sep-10 San Marino, Misano 14 Sep-24 India, Buddh (Subject to homologation) 15 Oct-01 Japan, Motegi 16 Oct-15 Indonesia, Mandalika 17 Oct-22 Australia, Phillip Island 18 Oct-29 Thailand, Chang 19 Nov-12 Malaysia, Sepang 20 Nov-19 Qatar, Lusail 21 Nov-26 Valenciana, Valencia

MotoGP 2023 Rider Entry List