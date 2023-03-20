MotoGP 2023
Round One – Portimao
Alex Marquez has impressed during pre-season testing but the 26-year-old Spaniard is now eager to start season 2023 on the right footing come Saturday, when the first MotoGP Sprint Race of the new look season gets underway.
While Portimao signals the season start, only a week later MotoGP will race at Termas de Rio Hondo as the championship springs into 2023 with back to back contests.
Alex Marquez has always finished in the top ten in Portugal since his premier class debut (his best result was a fourth place in 2021), while his last highlight in Argentina came in 2019, with a podium in the Moto2 class.
Alex Marquez
“Time to begin finally! We’re coming from a few days of very positive testing and I’m eager to test myself at the track.
“I would have loved a few more days to get to know the Ducati better, but we’re at a good point already and the first three-four races of the season will be key to find the right feelings ahead of the season.
“There’s a sprint race to discover, so we’ll dive into these first two weekends with renewed confidence.”
Portimao MotoGP Schedule
AEDT
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Friday
|2000
|Moto3
|FP1
|2050
|Moto2
|FP1
|2145
|MotoGP
|FP1
|0015 (Sat)
|Moto3
|FP2
|0105 (Sat)
|Moto2
|FP2
|0200 (Sat)
|MotoGP
|FP2
|Saturday
|1940
|Moto3
|FP3
|2025
|Moto2
|FP3
|2110
|MotoGP
|FP
|2150
|MotoGP
|Q1
|2215
|MotoGP
|Q2
|2350
|Moto3
|Q1
|0015 (Sun)
|Moto3
|Q2
|0045 (Sun)
|Moto2
|Q1
|0110 (Sun)
|Moto2
|Q2
|0200 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|Sprint Race
|Sunday
|1945
|MotoGP
|WUP
|2100
|Moto3
|RACE
|2215
|Moto2
|RACE
|0000 (Mon)
|MotoGP
|RACE
2023 MotoGP Calendar
|Rnd
|Date
|Location
|1
|Mar-26
|Portugal, Portimao
|2
|Apr-02
|Argentina, Termos de Rio Honda
|3
|Apr-16
|Americas, COTA
|4
|Apr-30
|Spain, Jerez
|5
|May-14
|France, Le Mans
|6
|Jun-11
|Italy, Mugello
|7
|Jun-18
|Germany, Sachsenring
|8
|Jun-25
|Netherlands, Assen
|9
|Jul-09
|Kazakhstan, Sokol (Subject to homologation)
|10
|Aug-06
|Great Britain, Silverstone
|11
|Aug-20
|Austria, Red Bull Ring
|12
|Sep-03
|Catalunya, Catalunya
|13
|Sep-10
|San Marino, Misano
|14
|Sep-24
|India, Buddh (Subject to homologation)
|15
|Oct-01
|Japan, Motegi
|16
|Oct-15
|Indonesia, Mandalika
|17
|Oct-22
|Australia, Phillip Island
|18
|Oct-29
|Thailand, Chang
|19
|Nov-12
|Malaysia, Sepang
|20
|Nov-19
|Qatar, Lusail
|21
|Nov-26
|Valenciana, Valencia
MotoGP 2023 Rider Entry List
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|Johann Zarco
|Prima Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|Luca Marini
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|Ducati
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia
|Fabio Quartararo
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team
|Yamaha
|Franco Morbidelli
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team
|Yamaha
|Enea Bastianini
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati
|Raul Fernandez
|RNF MotoGP Team
|Aprilia
|Takaaki Nakagami
|LCR Honda Idemitsu
|Honda
|Brad Binder
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|Ktm
|Joan Mir
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
|Augusto Fernandez
|Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
|Gasgas
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia
|Alex Rins
|LCR Honda Castrol
|Honda
|Jack Miller
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|Ktm
|Pol Espargaro
|Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
|Gasgas
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|GRESINI RACING MotoGP
|Ducati
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|Ducati
|Alex Marquez
|GRESINI RACING MotoGP
|Ducati
|Miguel Oliveira
|RNF Motogp TEAM
|Aprilia
|Jorge Martin
|Prima Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|Marc Marquez
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda