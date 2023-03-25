MotoGP 2023

Round One – Portimao

MotoGP Sprint Race

The first Tissot Sprint was a stunner. 12 laps, 22 riders and a last lap finish! Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) came out on top as the final push came down to a duel, piling the pressure on Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) in the last few laps and finding a way through as the Spaniard headed ever so slightly wide.

The fight for third was a mammoth battle from the off, too, with seven riders fighting for the top three throughout and ultimately, the rider on pole taking his first medal of the season: Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team).

Marc Marquez got the holeshot despite a spectacular attack from a fast-starting Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team), but Bagnaia took over in second early on as a red duel let Martin sneak into third. Marquez, Bagnaia, Martin and Bastianini was the initial leading quartet, with Marquez defending the lead until the final few metres of Lap 1.

Bagnaia and Martin then struck for the front and got past the number 93, with the leading trio enjoying a little breathing space for a few corners. Miguel Oliveira (CryptoData RNF MotoGP Team) had struck back into fourth too, and soon Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was also past Bastianini.

Drama then hit for the number 23, with Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) losing the front on the inside and rider and machine sliding into the factory Ducati, leaving the Beast nowhere to go. Meanwhile, further contact a little further back had also seen Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team) overcook it against Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), with the Spaniard making contact and crashing out, and the Frenchman losing time.

Back at the front, Bagnaia led Martin led Marquez, with Miller moving up into fourth past Oliveira. Then came Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) vs Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) vs Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP), but Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) was also intent on joining that party. So he did, and Bezzecchi crashed out of it not long after.

With nine to go, Martin slipped past Bagnaia for the lead as Marquez dug in ahead of Miller and Oliveira. Soon enough, the battle was truly on. Miller and Oliveira passed Marquez, and then the Australian picked Bagnaia’s pocket for second. By six to go, Miller hit the front, but Martin hit back. The chopping and changing let the Aprilia Racing pair also catch up, and it all bubbled up to one duel and one serious fight for third.

As Martin and Bagnaia started to inch away, the two-man decider for Tissot Sprint glory was set. The reigning Champion was gaining and gaining, and finally the door opened ever so slightly on the final lap – with Martin wide and Pecco through. It remained close to the line but the #1 remained so on track, taking that coveted first Sprint win as Martin was forced to settle for second.

Meanwhile, Miller vs Oliveira vs Marquez, plus two factory Aprilias intent on beating each other, set up a stunning grandstand finish in the fight to join Bagnaia and Martin’s date with Prosecco. Marquez had even enjoyed a two for one as the Australian and Portuguese rider went head to head at Turn 1, and once the number 93 was through, there was no looking back. The eight-time World Champion took the spoils.

Heartbreak for Oliveira later in the lap saw him overcook it and drop back in that fight, with Miller suffering no such bad luck and taking a hard fought fourth. Fifth went to Viñales as he won the factory Aprilia war, with Aleix Espargaro sixth and Oliveira crossing the line seventh. Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) pipped Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) to P8, with that leaving Quartararo just outside the points in the first Sprint. El Diablo made progress after the early drama with Mir, taking P10 and just off the number 73 ahead.

On Sunday the grid is reset and Marc Marquez returns to pole position, and this time around the journey will be the full 25 laps.

MotoGP Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 19m52.862 2 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +0.307 3 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA +1.517 4 Jack MILLER KTM +1.603 5 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +1.854 6 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +2.106 7 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA +2.940 8 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +5.595 9 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI +5.711 10 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +5.924 11 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA +8.160 12 Brad BINDER KTM +8.384 13 Alex RINS HONDA +11.288 14 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +17.138 15 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +18.128 16 DUCATI +21.235 Not Classified DNF Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI 10 laps DNF Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI 11 laps DNF Luca MARINI DUCATI 11 laps

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 12 2 MARTIN Jorge SPA 9 3 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 7 4 MILLER Jack AUS 6 5 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 5 6 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 4 7 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 3 8 ZARCO Johann FRA 2 9 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 1 10 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 0 11 FERNANDEZ Raul SPA 0 12 BINDER Brad RSA 0 13 RINS Alex SPA 0 14 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 0 15 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 0 16 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 0

MotoGP Qualifying

The first qualifying session of 2023 will live long in the memory, with a handful of lap records and the fight for pole going right to the wire.

In an almost perfect narrative arc, Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) topped Q1 with a new lap record and headed into Q2, although he’d seemed on the back foot before the very final lap. Right at the flag, however, the number 93 played his cards to perfection to take the first pole position of the season, deposing reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) and setting another new lap record.

MotoGP Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap Speed 1 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA Q2 1m37.226 340.6 2 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI Q2 +0.064 343.9 3 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI Q2 +0.228 343.9 4 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA Q2 +0.295 343.9 5 Jack MILLER KTM Q2 +0.323 341.7 6 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI Q2 +0.358 346.1 7 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA Q2 +0.372 345.0 8 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI Q2 +0.390 343.9 9 Luca MARINI DUCATI Q2 +0.396 342.8 10 Johann ZARCO DUCATI Q2 +0.654 342.8 11 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA Q2 +0.694 342.8 12 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA Q2 +0.910 342.8 13 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.295 345.0 14 Joan MIR HONDA Q1 (*) 0.389 334.3 15 Brad BINDER KTM Q1 (*) 0.430 343.9 16 Alex RINS HONDA Q1 (*) 0.458 340.6 17 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA Q1 (*) 0.660 345.0 18 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA Q1 (*) 0.764 339.6 19 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM Q1 (*) 0.789 345.0 20 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA Q1 (*) 0.817 341.7 21 Fabio DI GIANNANTONI DUCATI Q1 (*) 1.103 343.9

Moto2 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap Speed 1 Filip SALAC KALEX Q2 1m42.323 281.9 2 Aron CANET KALEX Q2 +0.058 280.5 3 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX Q2 +0.284 284.2 4 Celestino VIETTI KALEX Q2 +0.338 276.2 5 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX Q2 +0.405 280.5 6 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX Q2 +0.543 280.5 7 Albert ARENAS KALEX Q2 +0.544 282.7 8 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX Q2 +0.574 282.7 9 Sam LOWES KALEX Q2 +0.619 276.2 10 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX Q2 +0.625 281.9 11 Darryn BINDER KALEX Q2 +0.718 283.4 12 Jake DIXON KALEX Q2 +0.739 278.3 13 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX Q2 +0.797 278.3 14 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO Q2 +0.821 275.5 15 Barry BALTUS KALEX Q2 +0.948 277.6 16 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO Q2 +1.010 273.4 17 Sergio GARCIA KALEX Q2 +1.051 284.2 18 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX Q2 +2.618 281.9 19 Joe ROBERTS KALEX Q1 (*) 0.497 277.6 20 Borja GOMEZ KALEX Q1 (*) 0.575 281.2 21 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA ITA KALEX Q1 (*) 0.707 279.7 22 Marcos RAMIREZ FORWARD Q1 (*) 0.707 279.0 23 Dennis FOGGIA KALEX Q1 (*) 0.941 281.2 24 Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX Q1 (*) 0.956 281.2 25 Rory SKINNER KALEX Q1 (*) 1.552 279.7 26 Jordi TORRES KALEX Q1 (*) 2.667 274.8 27 David SANCHIS FORWARD Q1 (*) 2.927 270.0 28 Kohta NOZANE KALEX P3 2.514

Moto3 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap Speed 1 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA Q2 1m46.798 244.8 2 José Antonio RUEDA KTM Q2 +0.374 243.7 3 Joel KELSO CFMOTO Q2 +0.450 244.8 4 Daniel HOLGADO KTM Q2 +0.614 240.5 5 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM Q2 +0.716 235.8 6 David ALONSO GASGAS Q2 +0.721 243.2 7 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO Q2 +0.733 242.1 8 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM Q2 +0.763 242.6 9 Jaume MASIA HONDA Q2 +0.782 241.6 10 Stefano NEPA KTM Q2 +0.791 243.7 11 Kaito TOBA HONDA Q2 +0.808 246.0 12 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA Q2 +0.808 244.3 13 David MUÑOZ KTM Q2 +0.830 244.8 14 Collin VEIJER HUSQVARNA Q2 +1.056 241.6 15 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA Q2 +1.094 241.0 16 Diogo MOREIRA KTM Q2 +1.248 242.6 17 Ryusei YAMANAKA GASGAS Q2 +1.402 239.4 18 David SALVADOR KTM Q2 +1.590 240.0 19 Matteo BERTELLE HONDA Q1 (*) 0.512 242.6 20 Scott OGDEN HONDA Q1 (*) 0.599 240.0 21 Filippo FARIOLI KTM Q1 (*) 0.920 238.9 22 Mario AJI HONDA Q1 (*) 0.993 240.5 23 Syarifuddin AZMAN KTM Q1 (*) 1.035 244.3 24 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA Q1 (*) 1.037 241.0 25 Romano FENATI HONDA Q1 (*) 1.140 238.9 26 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA Q1 (*) 1.577 239.4 27 Ana CARRASCO KTM Q1 (*) 1.685 243.2 28 Lorenzo FELLON KTM Q1 (*) 2.361 238.9

Portimao MotoGP Schedule

AEDT

Time Class Event Sunday 1945 MotoGP WUP 2100 Moto3 RACE 2215 Moto2 RACE 0000 (Mon) MotoGP RACE

2023 MotoGP Calendar