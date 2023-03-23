MotoGP 2023

Round One – Portimao

The regular pre-season banter at the Portimao press conference that signaled the start of season 2023 overnight saw a number of the MotoGP stars asked to make their picks for MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE champions.

While many riders picked themselves to be champions, and overall Pecco Bagnaia was rated the favourite, there were some notable exceptions.

Both Enea Bastianini and Jack Miller picked Marc Marquez to be MotoGP Champion. Miller picked countryman Joel Kelso for the Moto3 Championship.

Marc Marquez, Miguel Oliveira, Luca Marini and Pecco himself chose Francesco Bagnaia as their top pick.

Fabio Quartararo tipped himself for the MotoGP title.

Portimao MotoGP Schedule

AEDT

Time Class Event Friday 2000 Moto3 FP1 2050 Moto2 FP1 2145 MotoGP FP1 0015 (Sat) Moto3 FP2 0105 (Sat) Moto2 FP2 0200 (Sat) MotoGP FP2 Saturday 1940 Moto3 FP3 2025 Moto2 FP3 2110 MotoGP FP 2150 MotoGP Q1 2215 MotoGP Q2 2350 Moto3 Q1 0015 (Sun) Moto3 Q2 0045 (Sun) Moto2 Q1 0110 (Sun) Moto2 Q2 0200 (Sun) MotoGP Sprint Race Sunday 1945 MotoGP WUP 2100 Moto3 RACE 2215 Moto2 RACE 0000 (Mon) MotoGP RACE

