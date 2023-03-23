MotoGP 2023
Round One – Portimao
The regular pre-season banter at the Portimao press conference that signaled the start of season 2023 overnight saw a number of the MotoGP stars asked to make their picks for MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE champions.
While many riders picked themselves to be champions, and overall Pecco Bagnaia was rated the favourite, there were some notable exceptions.
Both Enea Bastianini and Jack Miller picked Marc Marquez to be MotoGP Champion. Miller picked countryman Joel Kelso for the Moto3 Championship.
Marc Marquez, Miguel Oliveira, Luca Marini and Pecco himself chose Francesco Bagnaia as their top pick.
Fabio Quartararo tipped himself for the MotoGP title.
Portimao MotoGP Schedule
AEDT
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Friday
|2000
|Moto3
|FP1
|2050
|Moto2
|FP1
|2145
|MotoGP
|FP1
|0015 (Sat)
|Moto3
|FP2
|0105 (Sat)
|Moto2
|FP2
|0200 (Sat)
|MotoGP
|FP2
|Saturday
|1940
|Moto3
|FP3
|2025
|Moto2
|FP3
|2110
|MotoGP
|FP
|2150
|MotoGP
|Q1
|2215
|MotoGP
|Q2
|2350
|Moto3
|Q1
|0015 (Sun)
|Moto3
|Q2
|0045 (Sun)
|Moto2
|Q1
|0110 (Sun)
|Moto2
|Q2
|0200 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|Sprint Race
|Sunday
|1945
|MotoGP
|WUP
|2100
|Moto3
|RACE
|2215
|Moto2
|RACE
|0000 (Mon)
|MotoGP
|RACE
2023 MotoGP Calendar
|Rnd
|Date
|Location
|1
|Mar-26
|Portugal, Portimao
|2
|Apr-02
|Argentina, Termos de Rio Honda
|3
|Apr-16
|Americas, COTA
|4
|Apr-30
|Spain, Jerez
|5
|May-14
|France, Le Mans
|6
|Jun-11
|Italy, Mugello
|7
|Jun-18
|Germany, Sachsenring
|8
|Jun-25
|Netherlands, Assen
|9
|Jul-09
|Kazakhstan, Sokol (Subject to homologation)
|10
|Aug-06
|Great Britain, Silverstone
|11
|Aug-20
|Austria, Red Bull Ring
|12
|Sep-03
|Catalunya, Catalunya
|13
|Sep-10
|San Marino, Misano
|14
|Sep-24
|India, Buddh (Subject to homologation)
|15
|Oct-01
|Japan, Motegi
|16
|Oct-15
|Indonesia, Mandalika
|17
|Oct-22
|Australia, Phillip Island
|18
|Oct-29
|Thailand, Chang
|19
|Nov-12
|Malaysia, Sepang
|20
|Nov-19
|Qatar, Lusail
|21
|Nov-26
|Valenciana, Valencia