MotoGP 2023 – Portimao Test

Focus on Honda

The final test before the start of the 2023 MotoGP season wrapped up overnight at the Autodromo do Algarve.

On track for Repsol Honda were Marc Marquez and Joan Mir while out of the LCR Honda garage Takaaki Nakagami and Alex Rins completed the quartet of Honda MotoGP riders.

Joan Mir’s adaption to the Honda RC213V continued and Sunday in Portugal saw him make strong forward progress especially on his one lap pace. A best time of 1’38.762 meant the 2020 MotoGP World Champion ended the test as the 13th fastest rider and top Honda machine. Able to do a time attack, Mir was able to further understand where he and the Honda need to continue improving. As with the previous day, Mir’s race pace was more promising across his 61 laps.

Joan Mir – P13

“Today we were able to make some more progress forward in adapting to the Honda. There is still a lot I need to learn and adapt to because it’s still a new bike and some aspects that are not yet second nature. Overall it has been an off-season of progress but of course as a rider you are always wanting more and more. We head into the opening races wanting to keep improving and to see what’s possible.”

On the other side of the Repsol Honda Team garage, Marc Marquez continued to diligently work as his attention shifted from fully focused on development to beginning to prepare for the coming race weekend in Portugal. The eight-time World Champion completed his first simulation of a new Sprint Race with his longest run of the test. A fall at Turn 1 midway through the final day did little to upset Marquez’s overall testing plan.

Marc Marquez – P14

“We had the best feeling of our pre-season today, I was riding well and I was able to do a Sprint Race simulation. Riding for a longer run I was able to focus more on my riding style and keep making improvements there. Our rhythm wasn’t bad and today we worked more towards what will come at the Portugal GP. We were able to make a few steps, of course you want more. The most important thing was that today I had the best feeling with the bike so far.”

Alex Rins was only four-thousanths behind Marquez and is now feeling more comfortable on the Honda.

Rins and the LCR crew tested several items brought by HRC, and overall, they are pleased with the steps made. There’s still considerable room for improvement, but the path is clearer after the test at Portimao.

Alex Rins – P15

“I’m pleased after the preseason we’ve done. Since Sepang, we’ve taken a step forward, and counting on new parts in Portimao has helped me understand our current situation. I’ve been focusing on testing them to provide useful information to HRC. The main thing is that we’ve improved, and that’s crucial. I want to thank the whole team because they’ve done a great job”.

Takaaki Nakagani has struggled to find the feeling on the bike and admits he still needs to be more comfortable riding it. However, after testing some evolution parts brought by HRC, especially on the second day, he believes there is potential and room for improvement in some areas that would help both rider and crew to make a further step forward.

Takaaki Nakagami – P20

“The three days in Sepang and the two days here haven’t been easy, but today, in terms of lap times, everything is very tight, the gap has reduced, and we’ve taken a step. The feedback with the bike is better, but both the bike and I need to improve. We could take another step forward during the race weekend, so let’s keep working. The team has done a good job as always”.

The MotoGP World Championship now begins their final preparations before the Grande Premio de Portugal, March 24 – 26, and the start of the longest MotoGP season in history with 21 Grands Prix.

2023 MotoGP Testing Portimao Combined Times

Pos Rider Nation P1 P2 P2 Laps Gap 1 F.BAGNAIA ITA 1’38.771 1’37.968 60 – 2 J.ZARCO FRA 1’39.716 1’38.264 51 +0.296 3 F.QUARTARARO FRA 1’39.614 1’38.302 61 +0.334 4 L.MARINI ITA 1’39.005 1’38.310 62 +0.342 5 M.BEZZECCHI ITA 1’39.608 1’38.351 85 +0.383 6 E.BASTIANINI ITA 1’40.009 1’38.373 61 +0.405 7 A.MARQUEZ SPA 1’39.336 1’38.402 41 +0.434 8 J.MARTIN SPA 1’39.643 1’38.434 30 +0.466 9 B.BINDER RSA 1’39.923 1’38.480 49 +0.512 10 A.ESPARGARO SPA 1’39.648 1’38.569 27 +0.601 11 M.OLIVEIRA POR 1’39.466 1’38.584 35 +0.616 12 M.VIÑALES SPA 1’39.025 1’38.678 26 +0.710 13 J.MIR SPA 1’39.776 1’38.762 59 +0.794 14 M.MARQUEZ SPA 1’40.170 1’38.778 49 +0.810 15 A.RINS SPA 1’39.646 1’38.782 81 +0.814 16 R.FERNANDEZ SPA 1’39.460 1’38.854 20 +0.886 17 J.MILLER AUS 1’39.987 1’38.909 74 +0.941 18 P.ESPARGARO SPA 1’40.507 1’38.974 73 +1.006 19 F.MORBIDELLI ITA 1’40.414 1’39.066 79 +1.098 20 T.NAKAGAMI JPN 1’40.642 1’39.309 23 +1.341 21 F.DI GIANNANTO ITA 1’39.641 +1.673 22 A.FERNANDEZ SPA 1’40.771 1’39.667 42 +1.699 23 M.PIRRO ITA 1’40.336 1’40.099 35 +2.131 24 S.BRADL GER 1’40.162 +2.194

2023 MotoGP Testing Portimao Day Two Top Speeds

Pos Rider Nat/Bike Top Speed (km/h) 1 Jorge MARTIN SPA / DUCATI 347.2 2 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA / DUCATI 346.1 3 Maverick VIÑALES SPA / APRILIA 343.9 4 Enea BASTIANINI ITA / DUCATI 343.9 5 Alex MARQUEZ SPA / DUCATI 343.9 6 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR / APRILIA 343.9 7 Marc MARQUEZ SPA / HONDA 343.9 8 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA / DUCATI 342.8 9 Johann ZARCO FRA / DUCATI 340.6 10 Luca MARINI ITA / DUCATI 340.6 11 Brad BINDER RSA / KTM 340.6 12 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA / APRILIA 340.6 13 Alex RINS SPA / HONDA 340.6 14 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA / YAMAHA 339.6 15 Raul FERNANDEZ SPA / APRILIA 338.5 16 Jack MILLER AUS / KTM 338.5 17 Pol ESPARGARO SPA / KTM 338.5 18 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA / YAMAHA 337.5 19 Augusto FERNANDEZ SPA / KTM 337.5 20 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN / HONDA 336.4 21 Joan MIR SPA / HONDA 336.4 22 Michele PIRRO ITA / DUCATI 336.4

2023 MotoGP Calendar

Round Date Location Round 1 March 26 Portugal, Portimao Round 2 April 2 Argentina, Termos de Rio Honda Round 3 April 16 Americas, COTA Round 4 April 30 Spain, Jerez Round 5 May 14 France, Le Mans Round 6 June 11 Italy, Mugello Round 7 June 18 Germany, Sachsenring Round 8 June 25 Netherlands, Assen Round 9 July 9 Kazakhstan, Sokol (Subject to homologation) Round 10 August 6 Great Britain, Silverstone Round 11 August 20 Austria, Red Bull Ring Round 12 September 3 Catalunya, Catalunya Round 13 September 10 San Marino, Misano Round 14 September 24 India, Buddh (Subject to homologation) Round 15 October 1 Japan, Motegi Round 16 October 15 Indonesia, Mandalika Round 17 October 22 Australia, Phillip Island Round 18 October 29 Thailand, Chang Round 19 November 12 Malaysia, Sepang Round 20 November 19 Qatar, Lusail Round 21 November 26 Valenciana, Valencia

MotoGP 2023 Rider Entry List