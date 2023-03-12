MotoGP 2023 – Portimao Test
Focus on Honda
The final test before the start of the 2023 MotoGP season wrapped up overnight at the Autodromo do Algarve.
On track for Repsol Honda were Marc Marquez and Joan Mir while out of the LCR Honda garage Takaaki Nakagami and Alex Rins completed the quartet of Honda MotoGP riders.
Joan Mir’s adaption to the Honda RC213V continued and Sunday in Portugal saw him make strong forward progress especially on his one lap pace. A best time of 1’38.762 meant the 2020 MotoGP World Champion ended the test as the 13th fastest rider and top Honda machine. Able to do a time attack, Mir was able to further understand where he and the Honda need to continue improving. As with the previous day, Mir’s race pace was more promising across his 61 laps.
Joan Mir – P13
“Today we were able to make some more progress forward in adapting to the Honda. There is still a lot I need to learn and adapt to because it’s still a new bike and some aspects that are not yet second nature. Overall it has been an off-season of progress but of course as a rider you are always wanting more and more. We head into the opening races wanting to keep improving and to see what’s possible.”
On the other side of the Repsol Honda Team garage, Marc Marquez continued to diligently work as his attention shifted from fully focused on development to beginning to prepare for the coming race weekend in Portugal. The eight-time World Champion completed his first simulation of a new Sprint Race with his longest run of the test. A fall at Turn 1 midway through the final day did little to upset Marquez’s overall testing plan.
Marc Marquez – P14
“We had the best feeling of our pre-season today, I was riding well and I was able to do a Sprint Race simulation. Riding for a longer run I was able to focus more on my riding style and keep making improvements there. Our rhythm wasn’t bad and today we worked more towards what will come at the Portugal GP. We were able to make a few steps, of course you want more. The most important thing was that today I had the best feeling with the bike so far.”
Alex Rins was only four-thousanths behind Marquez and is now feeling more comfortable on the Honda.
Rins and the LCR crew tested several items brought by HRC, and overall, they are pleased with the steps made. There’s still considerable room for improvement, but the path is clearer after the test at Portimao.
Alex Rins – P15
“I’m pleased after the preseason we’ve done. Since Sepang, we’ve taken a step forward, and counting on new parts in Portimao has helped me understand our current situation. I’ve been focusing on testing them to provide useful information to HRC. The main thing is that we’ve improved, and that’s crucial. I want to thank the whole team because they’ve done a great job”.
Takaaki Nakagani has struggled to find the feeling on the bike and admits he still needs to be more comfortable riding it. However, after testing some evolution parts brought by HRC, especially on the second day, he believes there is potential and room for improvement in some areas that would help both rider and crew to make a further step forward.
Takaaki Nakagami – P20
“The three days in Sepang and the two days here haven’t been easy, but today, in terms of lap times, everything is very tight, the gap has reduced, and we’ve taken a step. The feedback with the bike is better, but both the bike and I need to improve. We could take another step forward during the race weekend, so let’s keep working. The team has done a good job as always”.
The MotoGP World Championship now begins their final preparations before the Grande Premio de Portugal, March 24 – 26, and the start of the longest MotoGP season in history with 21 Grands Prix.
2023 MotoGP Testing Portimao Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Nation
|P1
|P2
|P2 Laps
|Gap
|1
|F.BAGNAIA
|ITA
|1’38.771
|1’37.968
|60
|–
|2
|J.ZARCO
|FRA
|1’39.716
|1’38.264
|51
|+0.296
|3
|F.QUARTARARO
|FRA
|1’39.614
|1’38.302
|61
|+0.334
|4
|L.MARINI
|ITA
|1’39.005
|1’38.310
|62
|+0.342
|5
|M.BEZZECCHI
|ITA
|1’39.608
|1’38.351
|85
|+0.383
|6
|E.BASTIANINI
|ITA
|1’40.009
|1’38.373
|61
|+0.405
|7
|A.MARQUEZ
|SPA
|1’39.336
|1’38.402
|41
|+0.434
|8
|J.MARTIN
|SPA
|1’39.643
|1’38.434
|30
|+0.466
|9
|B.BINDER
|RSA
|1’39.923
|1’38.480
|49
|+0.512
|10
|A.ESPARGARO
|SPA
|1’39.648
|1’38.569
|27
|+0.601
|11
|M.OLIVEIRA
|POR
|1’39.466
|1’38.584
|35
|+0.616
|12
|M.VIÑALES
|SPA
|1’39.025
|1’38.678
|26
|+0.710
|13
|J.MIR
|SPA
|1’39.776
|1’38.762
|59
|+0.794
|14
|M.MARQUEZ
|SPA
|1’40.170
|1’38.778
|49
|+0.810
|15
|A.RINS
|SPA
|1’39.646
|1’38.782
|81
|+0.814
|16
|R.FERNANDEZ
|SPA
|1’39.460
|1’38.854
|20
|+0.886
|17
|J.MILLER
|AUS
|1’39.987
|1’38.909
|74
|+0.941
|18
|P.ESPARGARO
|SPA
|1’40.507
|1’38.974
|73
|+1.006
|19
|F.MORBIDELLI
|ITA
|1’40.414
|1’39.066
|79
|+1.098
|20
|T.NAKAGAMI
|JPN
|1’40.642
|1’39.309
|23
|+1.341
|21
|F.DI GIANNANTO
|ITA
|1’39.641
|+1.673
|22
|A.FERNANDEZ
|SPA
|1’40.771
|1’39.667
|42
|+1.699
|23
|M.PIRRO
|ITA
|1’40.336
|1’40.099
|35
|+2.131
|24
|S.BRADL
|GER
|1’40.162
|+2.194
2023 MotoGP Testing Portimao Day Two Top Speeds
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat/Bike
|Top Speed (km/h)
|1
|Jorge MARTIN
|SPA / DUCATI
|347.2
|2
|Marco BEZZECCHI
|ITA / DUCATI
|346.1
|3
|Maverick VIÑALES
|SPA / APRILIA
|343.9
|4
|Enea BASTIANINI
|ITA / DUCATI
|343.9
|5
|Alex MARQUEZ
|SPA / DUCATI
|343.9
|6
|Miguel OLIVEIRA
|POR / APRILIA
|343.9
|7
|Marc MARQUEZ
|SPA / HONDA
|343.9
|8
|Francesco BAGNAIA
|ITA / DUCATI
|342.8
|9
|Johann ZARCO
|FRA / DUCATI
|340.6
|10
|Luca MARINI
|ITA / DUCATI
|340.6
|11
|Brad BINDER
|RSA / KTM
|340.6
|12
|Aleix ESPARGARO
|SPA / APRILIA
|340.6
|13
|Alex RINS
|SPA / HONDA
|340.6
|14
|Fabio QUARTARARO
|FRA / YAMAHA
|339.6
|15
|Raul FERNANDEZ
|SPA / APRILIA
|338.5
|16
|Jack MILLER
|AUS / KTM
|338.5
|17
|Pol ESPARGARO
|SPA / KTM
|338.5
|18
|Franco MORBIDELLI
|ITA / YAMAHA
|337.5
|19
|Augusto FERNANDEZ
|SPA / KTM
|337.5
|20
|Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|JPN / HONDA
|336.4
|21
|Joan MIR
|SPA / HONDA
|336.4
|22
|Michele PIRRO
|ITA / DUCATI
|336.4
2023 MotoGP Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Round 1
|March 26
|Portugal, Portimao
|Round 2
|April 2
|Argentina, Termos de Rio Honda
|Round 3
|April 16
|Americas, COTA
|Round 4
|April 30
|Spain, Jerez
|Round 5
|May 14
|France, Le Mans
|Round 6
|June 11
|Italy, Mugello
|Round 7
|June 18
|Germany, Sachsenring
|Round 8
|June 25
|Netherlands, Assen
|Round 9
|July 9
|Kazakhstan, Sokol (Subject to homologation)
|Round 10
|August 6
|Great Britain, Silverstone
|Round 11
|August 20
|Austria, Red Bull Ring
|Round 12
|September 3
|Catalunya, Catalunya
|Round 13
|September 10
|San Marino, Misano
|Round 14
|September 24
|India, Buddh (Subject to homologation)
|Round 15
|October 1
|Japan, Motegi
|Round 16
|October 15
|Indonesia, Mandalika
|Round 17
|October 22
|Australia, Phillip Island
|Round 18
|October 29
|Thailand, Chang
|Round 19
|November 12
|Malaysia, Sepang
|Round 20
|November 19
|Qatar, Lusail
|Round 21
|November 26
|Valenciana, Valencia
MotoGP 2023 Rider Entry List
|N°
|RIDER
|NAT.
|TEAM
|MACHINE
|5
|JOHANN ZARCO
|FRA
|PRIMA PRAMAC RACING
|DUCATI
|10
|LUCA MARINI
|ITA
|MOONEY VR46 RACING TEAM
|DUCATI
|12
|MAVERICK VIÑALES
|SPA
|APRILIA RACING
|APRILIA
|20
|FABIO QUARTARARO
|FRA
|MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MotoGP TEAM
|YAMAHA
|21
|FRANCO MORBIDELLI
|ITA
|MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MotoGP TEAM
|YAMAHA
|23
|ENEA BASTIANINI
|ITA
|DUCATI LENOVO TEAM
|DUCATI
|25
|RAUL FERNANDEZ
|SPA
|RNF MotoGP TEAM
|APRILIA
|30
|TAKAAKI NAKAGAMI
|JAP
|LCR HONDA IDEMITSU
|HONDA
|33
|BRAD BINDER
|ZAF
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|KTM
|36
|JOAN MIR
|SPA
|REPSOL HONDA TEAM
|HONDA
|37
|AUGUSTO FERNANDEZ
|SPA
|TECH3 GASGAS FACTORY RACING
|GASGAS
|41
|ALEIX ESPARGARO
|SPA
|APRILIA RACING
|APRILIA
|42
|ALEX RINS
|SPA
|LCR HONDA CASTROL
|HONDA
|43
|JACK MILLER
|AUS
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|KTM
|44
|POL ESPARGARO
|SPA
|TECH3 GASGAS FACTORY RACING
|GASGAS
|49
|FABIO DI GIANNANTONIO
|ITA
|GRESINI RACING MotoGP
|DUCATI
|63
|FRANCESCO BAGNAIA
|ITA
|DUCATI LENOVO TEAM
|DUCATI
|72
|MARCO BEZZECCHI
|ITA
|MOONEY VR46 RACING TEAM
|DUCATI
|73
|ALEX MARQUEZ
|SPA
|GRESINI RACING MotoGP
|DUCATI
|88
|MIGUEL OLIVEIRA
|POR
|RNF MotoGP TEAM
|APRILIA
|89
|JORGE MARTIN
|SPA
|PRIMA PRAMAC RACING
|DUCATI
|93
|MARC MARQUEZ
|SPA
|REPSOL HONDA TEAM
|HONDA