MotoGP 2023

Round Four – Jerez

17-year-old Sydneysider Senna Agius will step in to replace the injured Darryn Binder in the LIQUI MOLY Husavarna Intact GP Moto2 team this weekend at Jerez.

Agius was signed to the Memmingen-based outfit to contest the 2023 FIM Moto2 European Championship, a series that Agius finished runner-up in 2022. But with the 2023 FIM JuniorGP season not getting underway until May 7 at Estoril, and the teams Moto2 World Championship rider Darryn Binder declared unfit, the team has promoted him to the seat for Jerez.

The young Australian was in Portugal until Tuesday for the final JuniorGP test before he starts the 2023 European Moto2 Championship with the Intact GP Junior Team. There, the 2022 runner-up took over from last year’s champion Lukas Tulovic, who will now be his team-mate this weekend.

Senna Agius

“We didn’t really expect to have the first race with Intact GP in the World Championship. First of all I must say sorry to Darryn, because it is never nice to see a rider get injured and I wish him a speedy recovery. I also want to say thank you to Jürgen and his team for the opportunity to start as the replacement rider. I will try my best. World Championship is a very high level, but this is a fantastic crew and I think we can make a good weekend.”

A few days after undergoing surgery on a double fracture of his right hand sustained in Saturday’s crash in Austin, Darryn Binder travelled to Andalusia ready to attack. But the medical team in Jerez decided this was too early and declared him not fit to race.

2023 Jerez MotoGP Weekend Schedule

Times in AEST

Friday Time Class Event 1700 Moto3 FP1 1750 Mot2 FP1 1845 MotoGP FP1 2115 Moto3 FP2 2205 Moto2 FP2 2300 MotoGP FP2

Saturday

Time Class Event 1640 Moto3 FP3 1725 Moto2 FP3 1810 MotoGP FP 1850 MotoGP Q1 1915 MotoGP Q2 2050 Moto3 Q1 2115 Moto3 Q2 2145 Moto2 Q1 2210 Moto2 Q2 2300 Motogp Sprint

Sunday Time Class Event 1845 Moto3 WUP 1900 Moto2 WUP 2000 MotoGP WUP 2100 Moto3 Race 2300 Moto2 Race 0010 (Mon) MotoGP Race

