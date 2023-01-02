2023 MOTUL WorldSBK Championship

FIM and the Dorna WSBK Organisation (DWO) have unveiled the provisional entry lists for 2023 ahead of the season getting underway late next month at Phillip Island.

Remy Gardner will be the sole Aussie representative in the World Superbike ranks but a triumvirate of Aussies will be on the WorldSSP grid.

Oli Bayliss will start his second full-time year in World Supersport but has changed from the Barni squad to the D34G Racing Team tun by former WorldSBK rider Davide Giugliano.

Tom Edwards will race with the YART Team while Luke Power will debut with Motozoo Racing by Puccetti. However, Edwards and Power will not contest the Phillip Island season opener on home soil as the pair will race only the European rounds of the season.

There are no Aussies on the WorldSSP300 Entry List.

2023 WorldSBK Entry List

23 permanent riders are set to take to the track next month when the 2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship gets underway in Australia.

Ducati, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Honda and BMW have all opted to remain with their line-ups for the 2023 season. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) will look to defend his title using his #19 plate, rather than the #1, and continues alongside Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

At runners-up Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Team, 2021 Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu returns to his traditional #54 plate after using the #1 throughout 2022 and he is joined by Andrea Locatelli for a third campaign. Jonathan Rea will also be looking to win the title next year with the Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK as he goes in search of a seventh title, and he is, once again, joined by Alex Lowes.

There is a slight rebranding for the BMW factory team as they become known as the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team with riders Scott Redding and Michael van der Mark aiming to take the new M 1000 RR to the rostrum in 2023.

The Honda factory team, Team HRC, will also retain the same line-up as Iker Lecuona looks to build on his one podium from 2022 and Xavi Vierge aims to score a podium finish.

There’s a change at the Bonovo Action BMW team as Garrett Gerloff joins the Independent BMW team from GRT Yamaha, joining Loris Baz who has his second season with the team in 2023.

At MIE Racing Honda Team, Malaysian rider Hafizh Syahrin will stay for a second campaign after a strong end to his rookie season and he will be joined by Eric Granado; Granado competed for the team on a one-off appearance in 2020 but will have a full campaign in 2023.

There are some new faces on the 2023 grid as well as some returning faces or motorcycling veterans. 2013 Champion Tom Sykes returns to Kawasaki machinery with the Kawasaki Puccetti Racing outfit, while two-time MotoGP race winner Danilo Petrucci will make his WorldSBK debut with the Barni Spark Racing Team.

There is also the debut of the GMT94 Yamaha team in WorldSBK, with the team running 2022 WorldSSP runner-up Lorenzo Baldassarri for his maiden WorldSBK campaign.

Baldassarri will be joined by his title rival from 2022 as Dominique Aegerter makes the step up to WorldSBK with the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team alongside 2021 Moto2 World Champion Remy Gardner as the Australian steps across from MotoGP.

Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team return for a second campaign in the Championship, employing the services of 2022 British Superbike champion Bradley Ray but will only compete in the European rounds of the season.

Italian rider Axel Bassani will stay with the Motocorsa Racing team for the 2023 season as he hopes to continue impressing on the Ducati Panigale V4 R machine, while fellow Independent Ducati rider Philipp Oettl also stays with the Team GoEleven squad for his second campaign in WorldSBK.

Czech rider Oliver Konig ended the 2022 season with two points finishes in two rounds and he stays with the Orelac Racing VerdNatura squad for his second campaign.

2023 WorldSBK Entry List

N. Rider Nat. Team 19 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.It Racing – Ducati 21 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing – Ducati 54 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha WorldSBK Team 55 Andrea Locatelli ITA Yamaha WorldSBK Team 22 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 65 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 7 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC 97 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC 45 Scott Redding GBR ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 60 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 47 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Racing 31 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW 76 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW 77 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team 87 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team 5 Philipp Oettl GER Team GoEleven 66 Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 9 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team 28 Bradley Ray GBR Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team 35 Hafizh Syahrin MAS MIE Racing 51 Eric Granado BRA MIE Racing 52 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Verdnatura 34 Lorenzo Baldassari ITA GMT94 Yamaha

2023 WorldSSP Entry List

30 full-time riders are set to tackle the FIM Supersport World Championship in 2023 with the full details of the provisional entry list now available.

Honda make a return to the Championship with the CBR600RR machine, bringing the total manufacturers on the grid to six, while there are changes at the teams who have fought for the title in recent seasons.

Out of the 30 riders, eight are set to contest the WorldSSP Challenge and compete in the European rounds only.

With two-time Champion Dominique Aegerter and 2022 runner-up Lorenzo Baldassarri moving to WorldSBK for 2023, there are changes at 2022’s top two teams.

Ten Kate Racing Yamaha will look to make it three titles on the bounce with Jorge Navarro making his WorldSSP debut, alongside Stefano Manzi who switches to Yamaha.

The Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team have opted to go for a one-bike line-up in 2023 with Andrea Mantovani the team’s sole rider, while there’s an all-new line-up at Dynavolt Triumph: Niki Tuuli switches from MV Agusta while Harry Truelove makes his full-campaign debut.

Like Evan Bros. Yamaha, the Kawasaki Puccetti Racing team will only have one rider in 2023 with Can Oncu remaining with the squad.

MV Agusta Reparto Corse have signed German rider Marcel Schroetter for 2023 alongside Turkish rider Bahattin Sofuoglu, with Sofuoglu competing in the full season after taking part in the WorldSSP Challenge in his rookie campaign.

Honda last competed in WorldSSP in the 2020 season but, after a two-year absence, return to the Championship with the CBR600RR machine. The MIE – MS Racing Honda Team will field Malaysian rider Adam Norrodin alongside British Superbike champion Tarran Mackenzie. Honda have 10 titles, 104 wins and 283 podiums so far in WorldSSP, ranking them as one of the most successful manufacturers in the Championship and will be looking to add to that in 2023.

2022 WorldSSP300 Champion Alvaro Diaz will make his WorldSSP debut in 2023 with the Arco Yart Yamaha WorldSSP outfit, taking part in the WorldSSP Challenge.

Adrian Huertas, the 2021 WorldSSP300 Champion, remains in the MTM Kawasaki squad for 2023 as he looks to build on a solid rookie campaign.

Two WorldSSP300 race winners will join them in 2023 as Yuta Okaya makes his debut with the Prodina Kawasaki Racing WorldSSP team and Tom Booth-Amos switches to Motozoo Racing by Puccetti for 2023 after finishing the season with the team.

Booth-Amos is joined at Motozoo Racing by Puccetti by Aussie youngster Luke Power who will make his debut in the class, with Okaya, Booth-Amos and Power all taking part in the WorldSSP Challenge for riders that are only contesting the European rounds of the series.

Moto3 stalwart John McPhee will make his WorldSSP debut in 2023 as he links up with the newly-formed Vince64 by Puccetti Racing team.

Thai duo Apiwath Wongthananon and Anupab Sarmoon will become the first riders from Thailand to race in WorldSSP since Ratchada Nakcharoensri in 2019 as they join the Yamaha Thailand Racing Team for their debuts.

Nicholas Spinelli will have a full season campaign in 2023 with the VFT Racing Yamaha squad, joined by Maiki Abe, son of Norick Abe, who will take part in the WorldSSP Challenge.

Tom Edwards will take part in the WorldSSP Challenge in 2023 with the YART– Yamaha WorldSSP Team after he had several wildcards throughout 2022.

After several one-off appearances for the GMT94 Yamaha squad, Valentin Debise will compete for them in 2023 as the team’s sole rider.

After his debut season in 2022, Oli Bayliss will remain in the Championship for 2023 and stays with Ducati machinery but will race for the D34G Racing team, alongside Maximilian Kofler with the Austrian rider competing in the WorldSSP Challenge.

Phillip Island Race One winner Yari Montella secured the Barni Spark Racing Team spot for 2023 to ensure he remains on the grid, while Federico Fuligni moves to the Orelac Racing VerdNatura team in 2023 alongside Raffaele De Rosa; the pair re-united as team-mates after being together in 2020 at MV Agusta.

After taking several podium finishes last season, Nicolo Bulega will remain with the Aruba Racing WorldSSP Team for a second consecutive season as he aims to take Ducati to the top step of the podium.

Federico Caricasulo ended the 2022 campaign in fine form and he, like Bulega, remains with his team for next season as Althea Racing keep the same line-up.

Dutch rider Glenn van Straalen is another who remains in place for next season as he sticks with the EAB Racing Team outfit.

2023 WorldSSP Entry List

N. Rider Nat. Team 9 Jorge Navarro ESP Ten Kate Racing Yamaha 62 Stefano Manzi ITA Ten Kate Racing Yamaha 61 Can Oncu TUR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 19 Andrea Mantovani ITA Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team 4 Harry Truelove GBR Dynavolt Triumph 66 Niki Tuuli FIN Dynavolt Triumph 23 Marcel Schroetter GER MV Agusta Reparto Corse 54 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR MV Agusta Reparto Corse 11 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba Racing WorldSSP Team 94 Valentin Debise FRA GMT94 Yamaha 64 Federico Caricasulo ITA Althea Racing 3 Raffaele De Rosa ITA Orelac Racing Verdnatura 22 Federico Fuligni * ITA Orelac Racing Verdnatura 28 Glenn van Straalen NED EAB Racing Team 29 Nicholas Spinelli ITA VFT Racing Yamaha 98 Maiki Abe * JPN VFT Racing Yamaha 55 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Team 77 Adam Norrodim MAS MIE – MS Racing Honda Team 95 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MIE – MS Racing Honda Team 32 Oliver Bayliss AUS D34G Racing 73 Maximilian Kofler * AUT D34G Racing 68 Luke Power * AUS Motozoo Racing By Puccetti 69 Tom Booth-Amos * GBR Motozoo Racing By Puccetti 16 Yuta Okaya * JPN Prodina Kawasaki Racing WorldSSP 27 Alvaro Diaz * ESP Arco Yart Yamaha WorldSSP 99 Adrian Huertas ESP MTM Kawasaki 17 John McPhee GBR Vince64 by Puccetti Racing 39 Apiwath Wongthananon THA Yamaha Thailand Racing Team 51 Anupab Sarmoon THA Yamaha Thailand Racing Team 7 Tom Edwards * AUS YART – Yamaha WorldSSP Team

2023 WorldSSP300 Entry List

Chinese manufacturer Kove will join the WorldSSP300 Championship for the 2023 season becoming the fourth manufacturer on the grid, and the fifth in the Championship’s history. Kove joins Kawasaki, Yamaha and KTM, with the Kove 321RR, Kawasaki Ninja 400, Yamaha YZF-R3 and KTM RC390 R all competing.

There have also been rider line-up changes up and down the grid including in front running teams from 2022.

After a year competing in WorldSSP, 2021 Champion Jeffrey Buis will return to WorldSSP300 with the MTM Kawasaki team he won the title with, although he will have a new team-mate in Loris Veneman, who will make his debut in the Championship in 2023 and is the son of former MotoGP, WorldSSP and WorldSBK rider Barry Veneman.

In contrast to recent seasons, Buis will be the only WorldSSP300 Champion on the grid in 2023. The Arco Motor University Team, which took Alvaro Diaz to the title in 2022, will have two riders on the 2023 grid as they expand; their rider line-up consists of Ruben Bijman and Gabriele Mastroluca.

History will be made in 2023 when Shenjunjie Zhou (China Racing Team) becomes the first Chinese rider to race in the Championship, using a Kove 321RR machine from China, with Kove joining the Championship for the first time.

KTM, having run one full-time entry in 2022, will have two riders on the grid as Lennox Lehmann remains with Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing, and is joined by 2022 race winner Dirk Geiger.

There is another new team on the grid in 2023 as the Deza – Box 77 Racing Team debut in WorldSSP300 with Spanish rider Jose Manuel Osuna Saez.

Matteo Vannucci returns with the AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha squad for 2022 as he looks to build on his two race wins, with the team expanding to two riders. Vannucci will be joined by fellow Italian rider Raffaele Tagni in the team as he makes his debut on the world stage.

Samuel Di Sora returns to the Championship for a title charge with the Prodina Kawasaki Racing WorldSSP300 team, alongside Mattia Martella.

Mirko Gennai will complete another season with Team BRcorse but will have a new teammate next season as Marco Gaggi joins the team.

Humberto Maier will remain with the Yamaha MS Racing – Team Brasil squad for 2023 after securing one podium finish in his maiden campaign, while he will be joined by 2022 Yamaha R3 Cup winner Enzo Valentim.

The Sublime Racing by MS Racing squad will have two new riders as Clement Rouge makes his debut after graduating from the Yamaha R3 Cup, alongside Uruguay’s Eitan Gras Cordon. Julio Garcia, who impressed as a wildcard in 2022, will step up for a full campaign at Team Flembbo – Pl Performances alongside Kevin Sabatucci.

At Fusport – RT Motorsport by SKM – Kawasaki, there is some continuity in the rider line-up. Troy Alberto, who made history as the first rider from the Philippines to score points in the Championship, remains with the team and he will be alongside Czech rider Petr Svoboda.

The Accolade Smrz Racing team keep the same line-up they ended 2022 with as Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez and Yeray Saiz Marquez return, while there’s a new line-up at Kawasaki GP Project: Fenton Seabright remains in the Championship for a second season, with Spanish rider Daniel Mogeda joining Seabright.

Greek rider Ioannis Peristeras will compete for ProGP Racing in 2023 alongside Devis Bergamini who graduates from the Yamaha R3 Cup where he finished third in 2022.

The Team#109 Kawasaki squad will once again have two riders on the grid, with Juan Pablo Uriostegui set to become the first Mexican to compete in WorldSSP300 racing alongside Alessandro Zanca next year.

New nationalities will make history in 2023 by competing in the Championship but unfortunately there are no Australian riders on the 2023 WorldSSP300 Entry List.

2023 WorldSSP300 Entry List

N. Rider Nat. Team 6 Jeffrey Buis NED MTM Kawasaki 7 Loris Veneman NED MTM Kawasaki 17 Ruben Bijman NED Arco Motor University Team 80 Gabrielle Mastroluca ITA Arco Motor University Team 23 Samuel Di Sora FRA Prodina Kawasaki Racing WorldSSP300 25 Mattia Martella ITA Prodina Kawasaki Racing WorldSSP300 34 Eitan Gras Cordon URU Sublime Racing by MS Racing 45 Clement Rouge FRA Sublime Racing by MS Racing 26 Mirko Gennai ITA Team BRcorse 93 Marco Gaggi ITA Team BRcorse 48 Julio Garcia ESP Team Flembbo – Pl Performances 85 Kevin Sabatucci ITA Team Flembbo – Pl Performances 41 Raffaele Tragni ITA AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha 91 Matteo Vannucci ITA AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha 28 Lennox Lehmann GER Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing 60 Dirk Geiger GER Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing 12 Humberto Maier BRA Yamaha MS Racing – Team Brasil 39 Enzo Valentim BRA Yamaha MS Racing – Team Brasil 53 Petr Svoboda CZE Fusport – RT Motorsport by SKM – Kawasaki 69 Troy Alberto PHI Fusport – RT Motorsport by SKM – Kawasaki 35 Yeray Saiz Marquez ESP Accolade Smrz Racing 73 Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez ESP Accolade Smrz Racing 47 Fenton Seabright GBR Kawasaki GP Project 88 Daniel Mogeda ESP Kawasaki GP Project 81 Ioannis Peristeras GRE ProGP Racing 13 Devis Bergamini ITA ProGP Racing 51 Juan Pablo Uriostegui MEX Team#109 Kawasaki 59 Alessandro Zanca ITA Team#109 Kawasaki 98 Shengjunjie Zhou CHN China Racing Team 77 Jose Manuel Osuna Saez ESP Deza – Box 77 Racing Team