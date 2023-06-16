2023 FIM Endurance World Championship

Round Two – 24H Spa EWC Motos

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

International motorcycle racing’s ultimate rollercoaster contest is under way with Belgium’s legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps hosting round two of the FIM Endurance World Championship, the 24H SPA Motos.

Reviving the spirit of the famous 24 Heures de Liège, which was part of the EWC up until 2001, the second edition of the 24H SPA EWC Motos is hotly anticipated following on from the action-packed season-opening 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans in April.

It’s also an event with a formidable reputation as riders race flat out on the 6.985-kilometre undulating track by day and by night with the prospect of changeable weather conditions always a factor at the venue, which is also home to the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix.

YART Yamaha Official EWC Team secured the 24H SPA EWC Motos pole position for the second year running after its focus on First Qualifying paid off during round two of the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship.

The Austrian outfit secured its first pole of the season on Friday after riders Niccolò Canepa, Marvin Fritz and Karel Hanika topped the timing charts in their respective groups during First Qualifying at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

Italian star Canepa kicked off qualifying in style in the blue group, finishing nearly a second quicker than his rivals with 2m19.154s – the fastest time of the day, which earned him the Nathalie Maillet Challenge trophy, presented in honour of the former circuit manager, who lost her life in 2021.

YART Yamaha’s dominance comes as a huge boost on a track where it was on course for victory last season, only to suffer a late mechanical failure, which allowed Belgium’s BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team to snatch victory away.

Andrew Pitt – YART Crew Chief

“We arrived quite ready this morning and were able to focus on our qualifying pace. We had a plan to focus on the First Qualifying because of the time schedule here – with no warm-up or practice tomorrow. It has been a very intense day today. We had a plan, and the plan came off, so thanks to the riders and thanks to the team, who worked very hard. We just have to see how the track is. Hopefully there is enough light out there and fingers crossed for tomorrow. Our target is to do the pace we can do and get to the end. If we get to the end, we will be in an incredible position. We have prepared as well as we can. There are no guarantees in a 24-hour race. But at this point, we couldn’t do anymore. The guys will check everything again tomorrow, but we are ready for the race. It’s definitely hard on the engine here. We are trying to set up the bike in a safe way and trying not to overstress the engine as much as possible. Let’s hope we get it to the end, but the riders did a great job today. They did what we asked them to do and used the tyres in the right way.”

However, the Bridgestone-equipped team did not have it all its own way in Second Qualifying, with the rival Dunlop-shod BMW team pushing hard in second place, while Yoshimura SERT Motul also picked up the pace in third.

Illia Mykhalchyk – BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team

“It looks like the track is a little bit slower this year compared to last year, but anyway we did a great job. All the riders were fast and had a good pace, even with a slower track. The bike looks pretty good and the feeling on the bike is really nice. It is quite competitive, so it looks like we are ready. Hopefully we get good luck for the race, and we will just try to enjoy riding on this beautiful track. In endurance, you should not have any expectations and I think with this feeling, you can achieve something. If you have something in your mind, it can go a different way. I prefer not thinking about last year. I just want to ride the bike and enjoy it. At the end of 24 hours, we will see.”

Sylvain Guintoli – Yoshimura SERT Motul Suzuki

“Last year was not a very good race for us. We had some mechanical problems, but our race pace was very good, and our bike is very friendly here, so we are able to maintain quite a good pace. I think we are looking quite good. The bike felt great. My teammates and the team are happy. It is quite a bit hotter than last year. I think everybody is going to be sliding quite a lot. I think it will be hard on the body as well because it is hot. It will be a real test on a very unique track. Here, the track is very heavy on the rear tyre with long corners and strong accelerations. I think everyone will have to manage their pace.”

Josh Hook was the fastest of the F.C.C. TSR Honda France trio and helped the team qualify fourth as they hope to not only defend but extend their World Endurance Championship lead. However with pole position YART has already started to whittle away their points lead.

24H Spa EWC Motos Qualifying