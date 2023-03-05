2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Round Two – Mandalika, Indonesia

WorldSBK Superpole Race

Remy Gardner missed Saturday due to gastro thus he had to start from the back of the grid for the Sunday morning Superpole race at Mandalika.

Toprak Razgatlioglu on pole alongside his Pata Yamaha team-mate Andrea Locatelli and race one victor Alvaro Bautista. Michael Rinaldi headed row two and was hoping for more success today after going down at turn one on Saturday.

Razgatlioglu and Locatelli started the Superpole Race with an SC2 front and SCX-A rear while Bautista was on an SC1 front and SC0 rear. The track temperature was 44-degrees and the ambient 31-degrees.

Bautista got a great launch but Toprak was bravest into turn one to take the early lead. Tumbling out of the race behind them was Loris Baz and Alex Lowes, whose incident also sent Danilo Petrucci off track but Petruci rejoined at the back of the field after running through the gravel trap.

Lowes was gesturing towards Petrucci when he got to his feet, deeming the Italian to have squeezed him on the entry to that turn. Baz was an innocent bystander skittled by the ZX-10RR of Lowes.

At the end of the opening lap it was Razgatlioglu leading Bautista, Locatelli and Bassani while Jonathan Rea was fifth and Michael Rinaldi sixth. At turn one on that second lap Jonathan Rea went down and then gestured that flags should be out due to something on the track surface. Officials responded quickly with a red flag.

There was some delay for track cleaning before riders gridded up once again. The track temperature had increased to 48-degrees by the time things got underway again. Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes had taken the opportunity to change to an SCX-A rear while Michael Rinaldi slotted a harder SC0 into the back of the Aruba Ducati for the re-start.

Alvaro Bautista took the lead into turn one but then ran in a little deep which gave Razgatlioglu the early lead in the shortened eight-lap race.

Michael Rinaldi was in third place on the opening lap and Andrea Locatelli fourth, but Jonathan Rea first picked off Locatelli before immediately moving to challenge Rinaldi for third. Rea got the better of the Italian and Locatelli then followed him through a few turns later to push the Ducati man back to fifth.

Loris Baz was seventh but Alex Lowes then clipped the dangling right leg of the Frenchman which forced Baz to retire. He returned to the BMW pits where he was carried into the pit bay. Baz was later diagnosed with a fracture of the right proximal fibula along with a right medial malleolus avulsion fracture and rupture of the talotibial ligament.

With five laps to run it was Razgatlioglu, Bautista, Rea, Locatelli, Lowes fifth and Bassani sixth.

Jonathan Rea slung his ZX-10RR under Bautista on a right-left change of direction which sent the Spaniard off-line. The Ducati spun up on the dirty part of the track and flicked Bautista over the bars. His unbeaten run coming to an end today at Mandalika.

Rea had also ran a little wide and almost suffered the same fate but held on to it, the Northern Irishman did lose a couple of positions as a result though, both Andrea Locatelli and then Alex Lowes demoting him to fourth.

Benefitting from the Rea and Bautista clash was Toprak Razgatlioglu, the Turk enjoying a handy lead with four laps to run over his team-mate Andrea Locatelli. The Italian still had Alex Lowes in close company but managed to hold him off to secure that second place.

Toprak Razgatlioglu the victor and Andrea Locatelli made it a Pata Yamaha 1-2.

A KRT 3-4 with Lowes third while Jonathan Rea just managed to hold of Axel Bassani to claim fourth place.

Xavi Vierge sixth ahead of Michael Rinaldi and Michael van der Mark.

Dominique Aegerter crossed the line in tenth place but was later relegated to 11th after being penalised for irresponsible riding.

Remy Gardner crossed the line 13.5-seconds behind the winner to claim 14th place ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri and Iker Lecuona.

WorldSBK Superpole Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 12m26.052 285.7 2 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +1.110 287.2 3 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1.372 289.5 4 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +3.073 291.1 5 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +3.234 292.7 6 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +4.251 291.1 7 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +4.617 293.5 8 M. Van Der Mark BMW M1000 RR +4.792 290.3 9 S. Redding BMW M1000 RR +5.797 290.3 10 D. Petrucci Ducati Panigale V4R +8.347 295.1 11 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R1 +8.400 288.0 12 G. Gerloff BMW M1000 RR +8.442 293.5 13 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +10.592 290.3 14 R. Gardner Yamaha YZF R1 +13.534 287.2 15 L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R1 +16.839 286.5 16 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +17.365 289.5 17 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +18.881 284.2 18 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +33.614 276.9 19 E. Granado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +42.022 277.6 Not Classified RET T. Sykes Kawasaki ZX-10RR 3 Laps 281.3 RET A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R 5 Laps 292.7 RET L. Baz BMW M1000 RR 6 Laps 287.2

World Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 87 2 Andrea Locatelli 59 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu 55 4 Jonathan Rea 44 5 Axel Bassani 43 6 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 34 7 Xavi Vierge 27 8 Danilo Petrucci 26 9 Iker Lecuona 26 10 Philipp Oettl 23 11 Dominique Aegerter 20 12 Alex Lowes 19 13 Michael Van Der Mark 16 14 Scott Redding 11 15 Remy Gardner 10 16 Garrett Gerloff 10 17 Loris Baz 6 18 Lorenzo Baldassarri 1 19 Hafizh Syahrin 1