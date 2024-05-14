FIM Women’s Circuit Racing Test about to get underway

The FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship (WorldWCR) aims to highlight the talents of female riders on an international platform, and as a single-make series, all 24 participants will compete using the Yamaha YZF-R7, focusing on skill and strategy rather than differences in equipment.

These 24 WorldWCR riders will convene for the first time on May 16th and 17th at the newly renovated Cremona Circuit in Italy for a test – just one month before the series’ first round at Misano, the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round. The Cremona Circuit, set to also host WorldWCR and WorldSBK in September, has recently undergone extensive renovations to enhance track layout and spectator facilities.

Before hitting the track, the riders will meet with the WorldWCR Technical Staff. All Yamaha YZF-R7s will be set up and maintained by a technical crew managed by JiR’s Luca Montiron, mirroring the structure of the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU FIM World Cup.

The riders will participate in their initial briefings and be assigned their own Yamaha YZF-R7, which they will race throughout the six rounds of the 2024 season. After the initial bike setup is complete, they will engage in several practice sessions totalling 1h40 of track time on the first day. On Friday, further practice sessions will provide them with a full two hours to fine-tune their settings.

In addition to the WorldWCR riders and technical staff, this test will also engage key Championship partners, starting with Yamaha as the provider of the YZF-R7.

WorldWCR operates under strict regulations to ensure fair competition, with all riders racing on identical Yamaha YZF-R7 bikes. This bike, the latest in the legendary R-Series, with its high-torque 689 cc engine and compact chassis, is ideally suited for the series.

The riders will use Pirelli Diablo Superbike slick tyres, identical to those used successfully across all categories of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, where Pirelli has been the continuous official supplier since 2004. Specifically, each rider will have access to Diablo Superbike 120/70-17 front and 180/60-17 rear tyres in SC1 compound.

2024 WorldWCR Entry List

Pos Rider Nat. Team 1 Emily Bondi FRA YART Zelos Black Knights Team 2 Tayla Relph AUS TAYCO Motorsport 3 Ran Yochay ISR 511 Terra&Vita Racing Team 4 Mallory Dobbs USA Sekhmet Motorcycle Racing Team 5 Sarah Varon COL ITALIKA Racing FIMLA 6 Lucy Michel GER TSL-Racing 7 Adela Ourednickova CZE DafitMotoracing 8 Nicole Van Aswegen RSA Andalaft Racing 9 Ana Carrasco ESP Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team 10 Ornella Ongaro FRA Team Flembbo PL Performances 11 Mia Stenseth Rusthen NOR Rusthen Racing 12 Chun Mei Liu TPE WT Racing Team Taiwan 13 Alyssia Whitmore GBR Sekhmet Motorcycle Racing Team 14 Lena Kemmer AUT Bertl K. Racing Team 15 Beatriz Neila Santos ESP Ampito / Pata Prometeon Yamaha 16 Luna Hirano JPN Team Luna 17 Francisca Ruiz Vidal ESP PS Racing Team 46+1 18 Jessica Howden RSA Team Trasimeno 19 Iryna Nadieieva UKR MPS.RT 20 Sara Sanchez Tamayo ESP 511 Terra&Vita Racing Team 21 Andrea Sibaja Moreno ESP Deza – Box 77 Racing Team 22 Astrid Madrigal MEX ITALIKA Racing FIMLA 23 Roberta Ponziani ITA Yamaha Motoxracing WCR Team 24 Isis Carreno Avila CHI AD78 FIM Latinoamerica by Team GP3

2024 WorldWCR calendar