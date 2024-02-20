ASBK 2024
Penrite Racing / ER Motorsport
Penrite Honda might have left the ASBK building, but Penrite is back in the game in conjunction with ER Motorsport, their branding switching to Yamaha, complete with two of Australian Superbike’s up-and-coming young guns at the bars.
Backed by Penrite Oil as the naming rights sponsor, alongside Link International with Pirelli tyres, RK Chains and Vortex Sprockets. Penrite Racing has Paul Free back on the clickers with Bitubo Suspension along with the support of Pro Race and Billetta.
New to the ER Motorsports / Penrite Racing umbrella for 2024 is Jamie Stauffer’s Doctor Mak, Heath Griffin’s Russell Symes Co, Yamaha, YRD, ForkPro and Goodridge.
Max Stauffer has been steadily building speed over the past season and has stepped that pace up another notch in pre-season testing ahead of his 2024 campaign on the YZF-R1M.
Max Stauffer
“The 2024 season is going to look quite different for me, as we have the exciting addition of Penrite and ER Motorsport team joining us. I’m so pumped to get stuck in for the year as I’m being given such a great opportunity to be more competitive than ever. I can’t thank the team at Penrite enough as well as Deon and ER Motorsport and sponsors for this opportunity, also thanks to my family, and Heath for the massive commitment they continue to put in for me. I look forward to getting out on the track at round 1 with our new team colours, and I hope to do them proud.”
Joining Stauffer is Cameron Dunker. Supersport 300 and YMF R3 Cup Championship winner in 2022, Australian Supersport Champion in 2023 and now at 16 years of age, Dunker has stepped up to Superbike and is already showing impressive pace during testing.
Cameron Dunker
“I’m really looking forward to stepping up to the Superbike class this year with such an amazing team around me. I’m very grateful for the opportunity in this new team. I’m excited for Phillip Island this weekend as it will be my first ASBK race in the Superbike class and it’s a great weekend with the World Superbikes there, I couldn’t ask for a better way to start my Superbike career. I know I will learn a lot this year with all the challenges ahead of me, and I am ready to get the season underway. Thank you to Penrite and all of our sponsors for backing me, it will be a fun year ahead!”
Deon Coote, ER Motorsport
“I’m super excited to start a new journey with Max and Cam, working with two fresh young guys as they build their careers in the Australian Superbikes. It’s a big change for me and for our ER Motorsport team having worked in a comfortable environment for the last six years, we are looking forward to a new challenge and to being in a new phase of the race journey. The boys have worked hard in the pre-season and both have proven they are dedicated and have gotten up to speed very quickly with the new set-up. We hope to challenge for podiums from the start of the season. I’m also thankful for the continued support from Penrite, it’s fantastic to keep our partnership going and to see them support two young up-and-coming riders, it’s greatly appreciated. As well as our other sponsors, we hope to achieve great results together.”
Phillip Island ASBK/WSBK Schedule
|Friday 23rd February 2024
|Time
|Class
|Event
|0740
|Timekeeping -Track System Test
|Test
|0805
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0845
|Australian Supersport 300
|FP
|0910
|Australian Supersport
|FP
|0940
|Australian Superbike
|FP1
|1025
|WorldSSP
|FP
|1120
|WorldSBK
|FP1
|1210
|Course Car Rides
|1235
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1310
|Australian Supersport 300
|Q
|1340
|Australian Supersport
|Q
|1410
|Australian Superbike
|FP2
|1455
|WorldSSP
|Superpole
|1600
|WorldSBK
|FP2
|1705
|Australian Supersport 300
|R1
|Saturday 24th February 2024
|0705
|Timekeeping -Track System Test
|Test
|0725
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0805
|Australian Superbike
|Q
|0850
|Australian Supersport 300
|R2
|0925
|Australian Supersport
|R1
|1000
|WorldSBK
|FP
|1030
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1100
|Pit Walk 1 & Course Car Rides
|1200
|Australian Superbike
|R1
|1300
|WorldSBK
|Superpole
|1335
|Australian Supersport
|R2
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R1
|1505
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R1
|Sunday 25th February 2024
|0800
|Timekeeping -Track System Test
|Test
|0830
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0910
|Australian Supersport 300
|R3
|0945
|Australian Superbike
|R2
|1030
|WorldSBK
|WUP
|1050
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1125
|Australian Supersport
|R3
|1155
|Pit Walk 2 & Course Car Rides
|1300
|WorldSBK
|SPRace
|1340
|Australian Superbike
|R3
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R2
|1505
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R2
2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
- Round 1: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC Feb 23-25
- Round 2: Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW Mar 22-23
- Round 3: Queensland Raceway, QLD Apr 26-28
- Round 4: Morgan Park Raceway, QLD Jul 12-14
- Round 5: Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC Sept 7-8
- Round 6: One Raceway, NSW Oct 4-6
- Round 7: The Bend Motorsports Park, SA Nov 8-10