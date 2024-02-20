ASBK 2024

Penrite Racing / ER Motorsport

Penrite Honda might have left the ASBK building, but Penrite is back in the game in conjunction with ER Motorsport, their branding switching to Yamaha, complete with two of Australian Superbike’s up-and-coming young guns at the bars.

Backed by Penrite Oil as the naming rights sponsor, alongside Link International with Pirelli tyres, RK Chains and Vortex Sprockets. Penrite Racing has Paul Free back on the clickers with Bitubo Suspension along with the support of Pro Race and Billetta.

New to the ER Motorsports / Penrite Racing umbrella for 2024 is Jamie Stauffer’s Doctor Mak, Heath Griffin’s Russell Symes Co, Yamaha, YRD, ForkPro and Goodridge.

Max Stauffer has been steadily building speed over the past season and has stepped that pace up another notch in pre-season testing ahead of his 2024 campaign on the YZF-R1M.

Max Stauffer

“The 2024 season is going to look quite different for me, as we have the exciting addition of Penrite and ER Motorsport team joining us. I’m so pumped to get stuck in for the year as I’m being given such a great opportunity to be more competitive than ever. I can’t thank the team at Penrite enough as well as Deon and ER Motorsport and sponsors for this opportunity, also thanks to my family, and Heath for the massive commitment they continue to put in for me. I look forward to getting out on the track at round 1 with our new team colours, and I hope to do them proud.”

Joining Stauffer is Cameron Dunker. Supersport 300 and YMF R3 Cup Championship winner in 2022, Australian Supersport Champion in 2023 and now at 16 years of age, Dunker has stepped up to Superbike and is already showing impressive pace during testing.

Cameron Dunker

“I’m really looking forward to stepping up to the Superbike class this year with such an amazing team around me. I’m very grateful for the opportunity in this new team. I’m excited for Phillip Island this weekend as it will be my first ASBK race in the Superbike class and it’s a great weekend with the World Superbikes there, I couldn’t ask for a better way to start my Superbike career. I know I will learn a lot this year with all the challenges ahead of me, and I am ready to get the season underway. Thank you to Penrite and all of our sponsors for backing me, it will be a fun year ahead!”

Deon Coote, ER Motorsport

“I’m super excited to start a new journey with Max and Cam, working with two fresh young guys as they build their careers in the Australian Superbikes. It’s a big change for me and for our ER Motorsport team having worked in a comfortable environment for the last six years, we are looking forward to a new challenge and to being in a new phase of the race journey. The boys have worked hard in the pre-season and both have proven they are dedicated and have gotten up to speed very quickly with the new set-up. We hope to challenge for podiums from the start of the season. I’m also thankful for the continued support from Penrite, it’s fantastic to keep our partnership going and to see them support two young up-and-coming riders, it’s greatly appreciated. As well as our other sponsors, we hope to achieve great results together.”

Phillip Island ASBK/WSBK Schedule

Friday 23rd February 2024 Time Class Event 0740 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0805 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection

0845 Australian Supersport 300 FP 0910 Australian Supersport FP 0940 Australian Superbike FP1 1025 WorldSSP FP 1120 WorldSBK FP1 1210 Course Car Rides 1235 ASBK Pillion Rides 1310 Australian Supersport 300 Q 1340 Australian Supersport Q 1410 Australian Superbike FP2 1455 WorldSSP Superpole 1600 WorldSBK FP2 1705 Australian Supersport 300 R1 Saturday 24th February 2024 0705 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0725 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0805 Australian Superbike Q 0850 Australian Supersport 300 R2 0925 Australian Supersport R1 1000 WorldSBK FP 1030 WorldSSP WUP 1100 Pit Walk 1 & Course Car Rides 1200 Australian Superbike R1 1300 WorldSBK Superpole 1335 Australian Supersport R2 1430 WorldSSP R1 1505 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R1 Sunday 25th February 2024 0800 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0830 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0910 Australian Supersport 300 R3 0945 Australian Superbike R2 1030 WorldSBK WUP 1050 WorldSSP WUP 1125 Australian Supersport R3 1155 Pit Walk 2 & Course Car Rides 1300 WorldSBK SPRace 1340 Australian Superbike R3 1430 WorldSSP R2 1505 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R2

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar