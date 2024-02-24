ASBK 2024

Round One – Phillip Island

Australian Supersport 300

Race Three

Visiting Czech rider Petr Svoboda was aiming for a clean sweep of the Supersport 300 category as they took to the grid for the third and final time of the weekend just after 0900 on Sunday morning. The likes of Tara Morrison and Josh Newman had run him hard in the previous contests, but in the latter half of the races, Svoboda had managed to break away. This was their last chance to halt his charge.

Varis Fleming stepped forward to try and spoil Svoboda’s party when race three got underway, taking the early lead ahead of the Czech rider, but Josh Newman nosed ahead of that pair around the back of the circuit to take the lead briefly, before Svoboda once again took the lead over Lukey.

Across the stripe for the first time it was Newman back in front ahead of Fleming and the Simpson brothers, as Svoboda had ran wide at turn 12, by the time he was back up to speed the 21-year-old was just outside the top 20. Surely he couldn’t do it from there…?

Newman, Fleming and Mitch Simpson side-by-side as they started lap three with Josh Newman and Tara Morrison right on their tails. Also still in that mix were Ryan Larkin and Mitch Simpson.

As the race approached the halfway mark Newman and Fleming were trading places up front while still being stalked closely by Simpson and Morrison.

Petr Svoboda was working his way through the pack, and taking advantage of the slipstream of others to set a new Australian Supersport 300 lap record, a 1m46.529, lowering the benchmark by more than half-a-second. He was up to fifth, then he was up to second… As they started the penultimate lap he had his nose in front of Newman, from 21st to the race lead in only a couple of laps… Giving the field a schooling along the way…

Harrison Watts had been just behind the leading group for most of the race but made a charge forward over the last couple of laps to put himself in contention for a podium. Newman leading early on the last lap from Svoboda, Watts third, Morrison fourth, Mitch Simpson fifth, Varis Fleming sixth, Ryder Gilbert seventh, and all those riders still in contention for victory….

Harrison Watts timed his run to perfection, as did Tara Morrison, the timing system called it a dead heat…. Svoboda third, Newman fourth, and only seven-hundredths of a second covering that quartet at the flag.. Further study by Computime revealed the margin between Watts and Morrison only 12-thousandths of a second.

Varis Fleming fifth, Valentino Knezovic sixth, Mitch Simpson seventh and Ryan Larkin eighth.

Ryder Gilbert crashed at turn ten on the final lap.

Petr Svoboda the championship leader after round one with 69-points ahead of Josh Newman on 57, Harrison Watts on 56 and Tara Morrison on 49.

Supersport 300 Race Three

Harrison Watts Tara Morrison +0.012 Petr Svoboda +0.044 Josh Newman +0.073 Varis Fleming +0.485 Valentino Knezovic +0.993 Mitch Simpson +1.010 Ryan Larkin +1.104 Jordy Simpson +1.289 Oliver Short +2.747 Will Nassif +7.118 John Pelgrove +7.156 Tom Nicolson +14.767 Calvin Moylan +14.981 Lincoln Knight +15.046 William Hunt +15.076 Alex Codey +33.017 Abbie Cameron +33.394 Hudson Air +45.484 Tianhao Zhao +58.766 Haych Short +59.568 Mitch Cartwright +59.620 Marc Shaw +95.064

Supersport 300 Championship Points

Petr Svoboda 69 Josh Newman 57 Harrison Watts 56 Tara Morrison 49 Ryan Larkin 47 Mitch Simpson 45 Varis Fleming 44 Valentino Knezovic 42 Jordy Simpson 38 Oliver Short 28

Phillip Island ASBK/WSBK Schedule

Time Class Event 0910 Australian Supersport 300 R3 0945 Australian Superbike R2 1030 WorldSBK WUP 1050 WorldSSP WUP 1125 Australian Supersport R3 1155 Pit Walk 2 & Course Car Rides 1300 WorldSBK SPRace 1340 Australian Superbike R3 1430 WorldSSP R2 1505 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R2

