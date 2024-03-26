ASBK 2024
Round Two – Sydney Motorsport Park
Race and Road Australian Supersport 300
Supersport 300 Race One
Josh Newman worked hard to try and break away from the pack but couldn’t shake the likes of Valentino Knezovic, Jesse Stroud, Ryan Larkin and Mitch Simpson.
Young Kiwi Jesse Stroud had his nose in front when it really mattered, taking the win by a nose over Newman at the flag.
Knezovic rounded out the podium ahead of Larkin with less than two-tenths covering that top four at the stripe.
Stroud also set the fastest lap of the race on lap five at 1m43.120, which also happened to be a new lap record.
Supersport 300 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Jesse STROUD
|Kawasaki
|14m00.276
|2
|Joshua NEWMAN
|Kawasaki
|+0.040
|3
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha
|+0.118
|4
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|+0.158
|5
|Mitch SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|+0.443
|6
|Calvin MOYLAN
|Kawasaki
|+0.785
|7
|Harrison WATTS
|Kawasaki
|+0.898
|8
|John PELGRAVE
|Yamaha
|+1.357
|9
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|+5.693
|10
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha
|+5.870
|11
|Oscar LEWIS
|Yamaha
|+21.613
|12
|Tom NICOLSON
|Kawasaki
|+23.070
|13
|Oliver SHORT
|Kawasaki
|+23.152
|14
|Tayla RELPH
|Yamaha
|+23.498
|15
|Matthew RITTER
|Yamaha
|+23.624
|16
|Alexander CODEY
|Yamaha
|+23.863
|17
|William HUNT
|Yamaha
|+24.189
|18
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|+24.820
|19
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|+25.785
|20
|Nicholas YFANTIDIS
|Yamaha
|+29.395
|21
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha
|+54.175
|22
|Mitchell CARTWRIGHT
|Yamaha
|+56.315
|23
|Haych SHORT
|Yamaha
|+59.717
|24
|Georgia STEPHENS
|Yamaha
|+59.776
Supersport 300 Race Two
Tayla Relph and Oscar Lewis both went down on the warm-up lap. No such problems for Josh Newman who lined up in pole position keen for revenge on Jesse Stroud after the young Kiwi pipped him to the line on Friday night.
Josh Newman was the early race leader, ahead of Mitch Simpson and Valentino Knezovic. Race one victor Jesse Stroud was in fifth place, ahead of Harrison Watts.
At turn five on lap two, Ryan Larkin hit the deck. Just as that happened, officials were promulgating jump-start penalties for Knezovic and Short.
At half-race distance, Newman still held sway up front, but Stroud had moved up to second place. Knezovic into third, the Simpson brothers fourth and fifth just ahead of Harrison Watts. That top six had pulled away from their pursuers.
Over the course of the next lap, Josh Newman streaked away from that bunch. A 1m43.497 on that fourth lap, backed up by a 1m43.527 on the fifth lap saw him extend his lead out to just over a full-second.
Stroud and the Simpson brothers also got down to that mid-43 pace, despite tripping each other up at almost every turn in what was developing into a titanic battle for the remaining steps on the rostrum.
It was a five-wide battle at times over the course of the final lap for second place. Jesse Stroud, Jordy Simpson, Mitch Simpson, Valentino Knezovic and Harrison Watts the protagonists in that contest. It was Knezovic who had his nose in front at the flag to claim that second position while Watts rounded out the podium. Mitch Simpson third, Jesse Stroud fourth, and Jordy Simpson fifth. A meagre tenth of a second covered those second through fifth positions.
Taking the chequered flag first, though, was Josh Newman. A dominant victory to the local lad extending his championship lead.
Supersport 300 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Joshua NEWMAN
|Kawasaki
|13m58.231
|2
|Harrison WATTS
|Kawasaki
|+2.309
|3
|Mitch SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|+2.345
|4
|Jesse STROUD
|Kawasaki
|+2.413
|5
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|+2.429
|6
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha
|+6.668
|7
|John PELGRAVE
|Yamaha
|+9.624
|8
|Calvin MOYLAN
|Kawasaki
|+9.809
|9
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha
|+12.286
|10
|Tom NICOLSON
|Kawasaki
|+24.236
|11
|Tayla RELPH
|Yamaha
|+24.259
|12
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|+24.544
|13
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|+24.985
|14
|Alexander CODEY
|Yamaha
|+25.087
|15
|William HUNT
|Yamaha
|+25.543
|16
|Nicholas YFANTIDIS
|Yamaha
|+25.967
|17
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha
|+26.074
|18
|Oliver SHORT
|Kawasaki
|+34.193
|19
|Mitchell CARTWRIGHT
|Yamaha
|+49.448
|20
|Marc SHAW
|Yamaha
|+49.542
|DNF
|Matthew RITTER
|Yamaha
|+2 Laps
|DNF
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|+6 Laps
Supersport 300 Race Three
As final preparations were underway for the third and final Supersport 300 bout drops of rain started to gently fall at various points around the circuit. This caused the SMP track surface to sheen under lights, quite a nice sight, unless you plan on barreling towards turn one at full pelt…
Josh Newman and Valentino Knezovic traded the lead over the course of the opening lap as Ryan Larkin, Mitch Simpson and Harrison Watts gave chase.
Race one victor Jesse Stroud was in sixth place early on, trailing Will Nassif. Not for long though, Stroud made short work of Nassif and Simpson to quickly move up to third with seven laps to run.
There was no escape act for Newman in this one. If anything, the front group got tighter as the laps wore on as everyone diced and sliced each other up for position. Those battles allowed Jordy Simpson to join in on the fun, growing the numbers of that leading group to seven. And then there were ten!
With three laps to run Stroud and Newman were side-by-side down the chute before ten riders covered just about every inch of available tarmac at the apex of turn one, the entire group covered by around a second. Crazy!
Stroud and Newman then both went down at turn nine on the final lap!
Valentino Knezovic led the rest of the throng onto the main straight for the final time and got great drive to take the victory ahead of Will Nassif, while Calvin Moylan rounded out the podium.
Jordy Simpson fourth, Harrison Watts fifth, John Pelgrave sixth and Ryan Larkin seventh. 1.2-seconds covered that septet at the flag.
That victory also gave Knezovic the round victory and moved him into third place in the championship.
Josh Newman and Harrison Watts leave SMP as joint championship leaders on 106-points apiece.
Supersport 300 Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha
|14m14.469
|2
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha
|+0.178
|3
|Calvin MOYLAN
|Kawasaki
|+0.321
|4
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|+0.340
|5
|Harrison WATTS
|Kawasaki
|+0.812
|6
|John PELGRAVE
|Yamaha
|+0.921
|7
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|+1.197
|8
|Mitch SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|+3.340
|9
|Oliver SHORT
|Kawasaki
|+4.091
|10
|Tayla RELPH
|Yamaha
|+5.283
|11
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|+18.676
|12
|Matthew RITTER
|Yamaha
|+18.718
|13
|Nicholas YFANTIDIS
|Yamaha
|+18.921
|14
|Tom NICOLSON
|Kawasaki
|+19.323
|15
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|+19.456
|16
|William HUNT
|Yamaha
|+23.895
|17
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha
|+24.576
|18
|Joshua NEWMAN
|Kawasaki
|+25.559
|19
|Jesse STROUD
|Kawasaki
|+32.079
|20
|Alexander CODEY
|Yamaha
|+39.153
|21
|Mitchell CARTWRIGHT
|Yamaha
|+43.517
|22
|Marc SHAW
|Yamaha
|+43.538
|23
|Oscar LEWIS
|Yamaha
|+46.105
|24
|Georgia STEPHENS
|Yamaha
|+48.254
|25
|Haych SHORT
|Yamaha
|+1m22.812
Supersport 300 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Joshua NEWMAN
|Kawasaki
|106
|2
|Harrison WATTS
|Kawasaki
|106
|3
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha
|97
|4
|Mitch SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|92
|5
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|83
|6
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|78
|7
|Calvin MOYLAN
|Kawasaki
|72
|8
|John PELGROVE
|Yamaha
|70
|9
|Petr SVOBODA
|Kawasaki
|69
|10
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha
|57
|11
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki
|49
|12
|Jesse STROUD
|Kawasaki
|44
|13
|Varis FLEMING
|Kawasaki
|44
|14
|Tom NICOLSON
|Kawasaki
|43
|15
|Oliver SHORT
|Kawasaki
|40
|16
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|38
|17
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha
|30
|18
|Oscar LEWIS
|Yamaha
|29
|19
|Tayla RELPH
|Yamaha
|28
|20
|William HUNT
|Yamaha
|28
|21
|Alexander CODEY
|Yamaha
|26
|22
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|22
|23
|Matthew RITTER
|Yamaha
|20
|24
|Nicholas YFANTIDIS
|Yamaha
|14
|25
|Hudson AIR
|Yamaha
|4
|26
|Mitchell CARTWRIGHT
|Yamaha
|3
|27
|Tianhao ZHAO
|Yamaha
|3
|28
|Haych SHORT
|Yamaha
|2
|29
|Marc SHAW
|Yamaha
|1
Supersport Combined 300 Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Joshua NEWMAN
|Kawasaki
|1:43.422
|2
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|1m43.877
|3
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha
|1m43.908
|4
|Mitch SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|1m44.359
|5
|Harrison WATTS
|Kawasaki
|1m44.563
|6
|Jesse STROUD
|Kawasaki
|1m44.996
|7
|Calvin MOYLAN
|Kawasaki
|1m45.091
|8
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha
|1m45.267
|9
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha
|1m45.379
|10
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|1m45.406
|11
|John PELGRAVE
|Yamaha
|1m45.461
|12
|Oscar LEWIS
|Yamaha
|1m45.497
|13
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|1m45.633
|14
|Oliver SHORT
|Kawasaki
|1m45.720
|15
|William HUNT
|Yamaha
|1m45.739
|16
|Tayla RELPH
|Yamaha
|1m45.798
|17
|Alexander CODEY
|Yamaha
|1m46.925
|18
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|1m47.282
|19
|Matthew RITTER (VIC)
|Yamaha
|1m47.318
|20
|Tom NICOLSON
|Kawasaki
|1m47.418
|21
|Marc SHAW
|Yamaha
|1m47.917
|22
|Nicholas YFANTIDIS
|Yamaha
|1m48.111
|23
|Mitchell CARTWRIGHT
|Yamaha
|1m50.760
|24
|Haych SHORT
|Yamaha
|1m51.136
|25
|Georgia STEPHENS
|Yamaha
|1m51.574
2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
Round 1: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC Feb 23-25 Round 2: Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW Mar 22-23
- Round 3: Queensland Raceway, QLD Apr 26-28
- Round 4: Morgan Park Raceway, QLD Jul 12-14
- Round 5: Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC Sept 7-8
- Round 6: One Raceway, NSW Oct 4-6
- Round 7: The Bend Motorsports Park, SA Nov 8-10