ASBK 2024

Round Two – Sydney Motorsport Park

Race and Road Australian Supersport 300

Supersport 300 Race One

Josh Newman worked hard to try and break away from the pack but couldn’t shake the likes of Valentino Knezovic, Jesse Stroud, Ryan Larkin and Mitch Simpson.

Young Kiwi Jesse Stroud had his nose in front when it really mattered, taking the win by a nose over Newman at the flag.

Knezovic rounded out the podium ahead of Larkin with less than two-tenths covering that top four at the stripe.

Stroud also set the fastest lap of the race on lap five at 1m43.120, which also happened to be a new lap record.

Supersport 300 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jesse STROUD Kawasaki 14m00.276 2 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki +0.040 3 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha +0.118 4 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha +0.158 5 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha +0.443 6 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki +0.785 7 Harrison WATTS Kawasaki +0.898 8 John PELGRAVE Yamaha +1.357 9 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha +5.693 10 Will NASSIF Yamaha +5.870 11 Oscar LEWIS Yamaha +21.613 12 Tom NICOLSON Kawasaki +23.070 13 Oliver SHORT Kawasaki +23.152 14 Tayla RELPH Yamaha +23.498 15 Matthew RITTER Yamaha +23.624 16 Alexander CODEY Yamaha +23.863 17 William HUNT Yamaha +24.189 18 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha +24.820 19 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha +25.785 20 Nicholas YFANTIDIS Yamaha +29.395 21 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha +54.175 22 Mitchell CARTWRIGHT Yamaha +56.315 23 Haych SHORT Yamaha +59.717 24 Georgia STEPHENS Yamaha +59.776

Supersport 300 Race Two

Tayla Relph and Oscar Lewis both went down on the warm-up lap. No such problems for Josh Newman who lined up in pole position keen for revenge on Jesse Stroud after the young Kiwi pipped him to the line on Friday night.

Josh Newman was the early race leader, ahead of Mitch Simpson and Valentino Knezovic. Race one victor Jesse Stroud was in fifth place, ahead of Harrison Watts.

At turn five on lap two, Ryan Larkin hit the deck. Just as that happened, officials were promulgating jump-start penalties for Knezovic and Short.

At half-race distance, Newman still held sway up front, but Stroud had moved up to second place. Knezovic into third, the Simpson brothers fourth and fifth just ahead of Harrison Watts. That top six had pulled away from their pursuers.

Over the course of the next lap, Josh Newman streaked away from that bunch. A 1m43.497 on that fourth lap, backed up by a 1m43.527 on the fifth lap saw him extend his lead out to just over a full-second.

Stroud and the Simpson brothers also got down to that mid-43 pace, despite tripping each other up at almost every turn in what was developing into a titanic battle for the remaining steps on the rostrum.

It was a five-wide battle at times over the course of the final lap for second place. Jesse Stroud, Jordy Simpson, Mitch Simpson, Valentino Knezovic and Harrison Watts the protagonists in that contest. It was Knezovic who had his nose in front at the flag to claim that second position while Watts rounded out the podium. Mitch Simpson third, Jesse Stroud fourth, and Jordy Simpson fifth. A meagre tenth of a second covered those second through fifth positions.

Taking the chequered flag first, though, was Josh Newman. A dominant victory to the local lad extending his championship lead.

Supersport 300 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki 13m58.231 2 Harrison WATTS Kawasaki +2.309 3 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha +2.345 4 Jesse STROUD Kawasaki +2.413 5 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha +2.429 6 Will NASSIF Yamaha +6.668 7 John PELGRAVE Yamaha +9.624 8 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki +9.809 9 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha +12.286 10 Tom NICOLSON Kawasaki +24.236 11 Tayla RELPH Yamaha +24.259 12 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha +24.544 13 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha +24.985 14 Alexander CODEY Yamaha +25.087 15 William HUNT Yamaha +25.543 16 Nicholas YFANTIDIS Yamaha +25.967 17 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha +26.074 18 Oliver SHORT Kawasaki +34.193 19 Mitchell CARTWRIGHT Yamaha +49.448 20 Marc SHAW Yamaha +49.542 DNF Matthew RITTER Yamaha +2 Laps DNF Ryan LARKIN Yamaha +6 Laps

Supersport 300 Race Three

As final preparations were underway for the third and final Supersport 300 bout drops of rain started to gently fall at various points around the circuit. This caused the SMP track surface to sheen under lights, quite a nice sight, unless you plan on barreling towards turn one at full pelt…

Josh Newman and Valentino Knezovic traded the lead over the course of the opening lap as Ryan Larkin, Mitch Simpson and Harrison Watts gave chase.

Race one victor Jesse Stroud was in sixth place early on, trailing Will Nassif. Not for long though, Stroud made short work of Nassif and Simpson to quickly move up to third with seven laps to run.

There was no escape act for Newman in this one. If anything, the front group got tighter as the laps wore on as everyone diced and sliced each other up for position. Those battles allowed Jordy Simpson to join in on the fun, growing the numbers of that leading group to seven. And then there were ten!

With three laps to run Stroud and Newman were side-by-side down the chute before ten riders covered just about every inch of available tarmac at the apex of turn one, the entire group covered by around a second. Crazy!

Stroud and Newman then both went down at turn nine on the final lap!

Valentino Knezovic led the rest of the throng onto the main straight for the final time and got great drive to take the victory ahead of Will Nassif, while Calvin Moylan rounded out the podium.

Jordy Simpson fourth, Harrison Watts fifth, John Pelgrave sixth and Ryan Larkin seventh. 1.2-seconds covered that septet at the flag.

That victory also gave Knezovic the round victory and moved him into third place in the championship.

Josh Newman and Harrison Watts leave SMP as joint championship leaders on 106-points apiece.

Supersport 300 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha 14m14.469 2 Will NASSIF Yamaha +0.178 3 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki +0.321 4 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha +0.340 5 Harrison WATTS Kawasaki +0.812 6 John PELGRAVE Yamaha +0.921 7 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha +1.197 8 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha +3.340 9 Oliver SHORT Kawasaki +4.091 10 Tayla RELPH Yamaha +5.283 11 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha +18.676 12 Matthew RITTER Yamaha +18.718 13 Nicholas YFANTIDIS Yamaha +18.921 14 Tom NICOLSON Kawasaki +19.323 15 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha +19.456 16 William HUNT Yamaha +23.895 17 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha +24.576 18 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki +25.559 19 Jesse STROUD Kawasaki +32.079 20 Alexander CODEY Yamaha +39.153 21 Mitchell CARTWRIGHT Yamaha +43.517 22 Marc SHAW Yamaha +43.538 23 Oscar LEWIS Yamaha +46.105 24 Georgia STEPHENS Yamaha +48.254 25 Haych SHORT Yamaha +1m22.812

Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki 106 2 Harrison WATTS Kawasaki 106 3 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha 97 4 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha 92 5 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha 83 6 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 78 7 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki 72 8 John PELGROVE Yamaha 70 9 Petr SVOBODA Kawasaki 69 10 Will NASSIF Yamaha 57 11 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki 49 12 Jesse STROUD Kawasaki 44 13 Varis FLEMING Kawasaki 44 14 Tom NICOLSON Kawasaki 43 15 Oliver SHORT Kawasaki 40 16 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 38 17 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha 30 18 Oscar LEWIS Yamaha 29 19 Tayla RELPH Yamaha 28 20 William HUNT Yamaha 28 21 Alexander CODEY Yamaha 26 22 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha 22 23 Matthew RITTER Yamaha 20 24 Nicholas YFANTIDIS Yamaha 14 25 Hudson AIR Yamaha 4 26 Mitchell CARTWRIGHT Yamaha 3 27 Tianhao ZHAO Yamaha 3 28 Haych SHORT Yamaha 2 29 Marc SHAW Yamaha 1

Supersport Combined 300 Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki 1:43.422 2 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 1m43.877 3 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha 1m43.908 4 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha 1m44.359 5 Harrison WATTS Kawasaki 1m44.563 6 Jesse STROUD Kawasaki 1m44.996 7 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki 1m45.091 8 Will NASSIF Yamaha 1m45.267 9 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha 1m45.379 10 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha 1m45.406 11 John PELGRAVE Yamaha 1m45.461 12 Oscar LEWIS Yamaha 1m45.497 13 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 1m45.633 14 Oliver SHORT Kawasaki 1m45.720 15 William HUNT Yamaha 1m45.739 16 Tayla RELPH Yamaha 1m45.798 17 Alexander CODEY Yamaha 1m46.925 18 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha 1m47.282 19 Matthew RITTER (VIC) Yamaha 1m47.318 20 Tom NICOLSON Kawasaki 1m47.418 21 Marc SHAW Yamaha 1m47.917 22 Nicholas YFANTIDIS Yamaha 1m48.111 23 Mitchell CARTWRIGHT Yamaha 1m50.760 24 Haych SHORT Yamaha 1m51.136 25 Georgia STEPHENS Yamaha 1m51.574

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar