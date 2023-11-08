2024 CFMOTO 450MT

CFMOTO will expand their adventure offerings in 2024, specifically the beginner-centric options, with the addition of the new 450MT, which is built around their successful 449 cc parallel-twin platform.

That means 44 horsepower at 8500 rpm and 44Nm at 6250 rpm, enough for decent enough performance against its peers in this segment. As per so many modern parallel-twin engines a 270° crankshaft is employed to add a little more character to the powerplant.

Dry weight is 175 kg, translating to a wet weight figure of around 190 kg.

The 450MT’s off-road capabilities are suspended by 200mm of travel from KYB hardware that features adjustable compression and rebound damping at the forks and full adjustability at the shock.

Equipped with a 90/90-21 front and 140/70-18 rear, a generous 220mm of ground clearance, and a comfortable 820mm seat height (800 mm with an optional low seat), the 450MT is well-prepared to get a little off the beaten track.

J.Juan provide the brakes, with a single four-piston caliper at the front with 320 mm rotor. There’s a single-piston caliper at the rear on 240 mm rotor. Fuel capacity is 17.5 litres

Riders also have the flexibility to disable the Bosch dual-channel ABS on the rear wheel via a dedicated handlebar button. Additionally, the Bosch Traction Control System (TCS) can be disengaged through the five-inch TFT colour display, which also supports Bluetooth connectivity.

The CFMOTO 450MT is expected to be available at CFMOTO motorcycle dealers across Australia during the second quarter of 2024. Pricing and final specifications will be confirmed as the release date approaches.

We’re also treated to a shot with the bike kitted out with accessories such as hard panniers and top-box along with a tall front fender.

2024 CFMoto 450MT Specifications

2024 CFMoto 450MT Specifications Engine Parallel twin cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, 8-valve, DOHC Capacity 449 cc Bore & Stroke 72 x 55.2 mm Compression Ratio 11.5 :1 Fuel System EFI Max Power 32.5kW / 8500 rpm Max Torque 44 Nm / 6250 rpm Transmission Six-speed Front Suspension Ø41 mm KYB upside-down fork, adjustable compression & rebound damping, 200 mm stroke Rear Suspension Single KYB rear shock, adjustable spring preload, compression and rebound damping, 200 mm stroke Brakes F J.Juan four-piston caliper, single Ø320mm disc Brakes R J.Juan single-piston caliper, Ø240mm disc ABS BOSCH ABS (switchable rear) Tyres 90/90-21, 140/70-18, CST L x W x H 2,210 x 870 x 1,390 mm Wheelbase 1,505 mm Seat Height 820 mm (optional 800mm low seat available) Fuel Capacity 17.5 L Dry Weight 175 kg Available Colour Zephyr Blue or Tundra Grey MSRP (Ride Away) To be confirmed

2024 CFMoto 450MT Gallery