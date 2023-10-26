2024 FIM Endurance World Championship calendar

Legendary events at famous racetracks in Europe and Japan will provide an exciting challenge for riders and teams contesting the 2024 FIM Endurance World Championship.

Kicking off with the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans in April, the EWC will visit Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium in June, Suzuka Circuit in Japan the following month and Circuit Paul Ricard in France for the Bol d’Or in September.

The EWC’s 45th season will consist of two races run for a duration of 24 hours and two taking place over eight hours.

Round 1: 24 Heures Motos (Le Mans, France): 18-21 April

Round 2: 8 Hours of Spa Motos (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium): 6-8 June

Round 3: 45th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race, Japan: 18-21 July

Round 4: Bol d’Or (Circuit Paul Ricard, France): 12-15 September

Le Mans

The race to become the ultimate FIM Endurance World Championship rider and team of 2024 begins next April when the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans opens the new EWC season. Scheduled from 18-21 April, the 47th edition of the 24 Heures Motos will provide the first opportunity in 2024 for fans watching trackside and on TV or online around the world to witness the thrilling spectacle that is the all-action EWC. Running one week later than in 2023, organiser the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) is planning to introduce several measures for the 2024 edition to improve the fan experience by making the event more accessible and with a focus on ensuring all visitors feel safe and secure at all times. More information is available at 24h-motos.com where details of ticket sales can also be found.

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

After two successful 24-hour EWC races at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium’s round of the FIM Endurance World Championship will run over an eight-hour duration in 2024. The format change is a recognition by Warner Bros Discovery Sports, as championship promoter, that maintaining three 24-hour races on the calendar in the current economic climate is no longer achievable due to the significant financial investment required. The decision was therefore taken to run a race of eight hours duration at Spa in 2024. It is hoped the shorter distance will result in an increase of entries, including from teams new to the EWC, and a rise in spectator attendance. It is also hoped that more teams will be in a position to contest the Suzuka 8 Hours due to the costs saved by the reduction of the Spa race length. The 8 Hours of Spa Motos takes place from 6-8 June with Thursday 6 June reserved for testing. A day of free practice and qualifying is planned for Friday 7 June followed by the eight-hour race, which is due to run from 13h00-21h00 CET on Saturday 8 June.

Suzuka

Suzuka Circuit will continue to play an integral role in the ongoing success of the FIM Endurance World Championship with the Japanese circuit’s iconic eight-hour event taking place from 19-21 July. Featuring a mid-morning start and early evening finish, the 45th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race won’t be the longest on the EWC calendar, but it’s set to be one of the toughest. This is due to the highly-demanding nature of the figure-of-eight track layout and the expected hot and humid conditions that will require the EWC stars to be at the peak of their physical powers. Having run during the first weekend of August in 2023, next year’s edition takes place across the penultimate weekend of July to avoid a clash with the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

The FIM Endurance World Cup schedule will expand to include the Suzuka 8 Hours in 2024. However, the number of rounds in which points can be scored will remain at three to give flexibility to the Superstock category competitors. That means it’s not mandatory for Superstock teams registered for the full EWC season to take part. Previously focused on the European EWC events only, the addition of Suzuka to the FIM Endurance World Cup calendar will is set to provide an exciting challenge for the Dunlop-equipped Superstock teams and their riders during the upcoming season. And with home-based manufacturers Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha all represented – and successful – in the FIM Endurance World Cup, the chance for Superstock teams to compete and showcase their level of performance on Japanese soil will hold significant appeal.

Circuit Paul Ricard

After celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022, the 87th edition of the Bol d’Or is the second of two 24-hour EWC races planned for 2024. Due to take place at Circuit Paul Ricard in southern France for the 31st time, the legendary event is set to run from 12-15 September. Of the venue’s 5.673-kilometre layout, 1.8 kilometres are taken up by the imposing Mistral Straight. A place to pass and be passed, the Mistral requires bikes to run for 20 seconds at more than 300kph. Changeable weather and windy conditions can also be a factor.

All the rounds will count for the FIM Endurance World Championship and FIM Endurance World Cup. FIM Endurance World Cup teams count their best three scores.

Jean-Baptiste Ley – EWC Series’ Director

“We are delighted to present the calendar for the 2024 FIM Endurance World Championship when we will continue to count on legendary events at famous racetracks. Although expanding the calendar to include a fifth round remains a long-term target, it’s vital that we deliver a schedule that is accessible and achievable in practical and financial terms. The 2024 calendar achieves both and we look forward to another action-packed season.

“There has been a change to the format of the Spa event, which will strengthen the championship and assist our riders and teams. And in another exciting and positive move for the new season, the Suzuka 8 Hours will form part of the FIM Endurance World Cup schedule although Superstock teams will count their best three scores across the year, meaning participation in this event is not mandatory.”

Paul King – FIM Circuit Racing Commission Director

“An excellent event programme for 2024, responding to the needs of competitors, promotors and partner organisations to strengthen the FIM Endurance World Championship and FIM Endurance World Cup in the long term.

“It’s good to see the opportunity for Superstock competitors to take part in the Suzuka event for the first time in 2024 – always a special event on the global motorcycle calendar. The FIM CCR and WBDS together have already agreed to count the best three scores from the four FIM Endurance World Cup rounds and to allow Superstock teams a fourth rider in the 24-hour events to enable and encourage participation.”